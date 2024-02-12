2024 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship

The MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship will make history with a unique and unprecedented event when the seventh round of the 2024 season descends upon the picturesque Autódromo Internacional do Algarve from August 9th to 11th.

Breaking away from the traditional format, this round promises an extraordinary experience for riders, teams, and the thousands of passionate fans who will gather at the circuit for a weekend like no other. The Autódromo Internacional do Algarve is meticulously preparing a special ‘Summer Fest’ that goes beyond thrilling track action.

The event will feature ‘Food Court’ areas, music concerts, parade lap autograph sessions, and an unprecedented ‘track tour’ in an open bus, providing fans with an immersive and entertaining experience throughout the afternoon. This will amplify the WorldSBK weekend experience, fostering a festival atmosphere that joyfully celebrates the essence of motorcycle racing.

To accommodate the plethora of additional activities, a unique schedule will be implemented for this round. WorldSBK Race 1 and Race 2 will take place on Saturday and Sunday at 19.00 Local Time / 20.00 CET, allowing spectators to witness the exhilarating races against the backdrop of the stunning Portuguese sunset.

The overall track action will span from 1200 to sundown on all three days of the round, ensuring fans have ample time to enjoy the festivities and immerse themselves in the WorldSBK ‘Summer Fest’ experience.

WorldSBK competitors have one final pre-season test coming up at the Phillip Island Circuit (19-20 February), before the season’s first races get underway at the picturesque venue between 23-25 February.

2024 WorldSBK Dates