2022 MXGP Round Four

MXGP of Portugal

The 2022 MXGP of Portugal saw Red Bull GasGas Factory Racing’s Jorge Prado emerge victorious, while in MX2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Tom Vialle claimed a consecutive win, closing in on the MX2 lead.

Prado also closed in on MXGP leader Tim Gajser, however he was only able to narrow that gap by two-points with the round victory, with each rider taking a moto win, but Prado the more consistent adding a second place.

Brian Bogers also made heads turn with his impressive performance just two weeks after dislocating his shoulder and to top it off, celebrated his first MXGP podium and first trip to the box since 2017 with third overall.

For Aussie Mitch Evans, the 15th gate-pick really posed him problems as he wasn’t able to avoid the chaotic first turn in either race. In moto one, a couple of bikes came together in front of him and by the time he had negotiated the carnage, he was way down the field.

Then in race two, he had to pick himself off the ground after another bike hit him, re-joining the race right at the back of the class again. However, that didn’t discourage the Australian and he set about trying to make the best of a bad situation, passing eight guys in race one and an even more impressive 10 guys in race two, to finish 15-12 for 12th overall.

Mitch Evans – P12

“Today definitely didn’t go to plan as both races were pretty much ruined after the first turn. I wasn’t able to come through it cleanly and that meant I had a lot of work to do in the rest of the race, to even get to challenge with the top guys. In race one I was 23rd after one lap, and in race two I was 22nd so that tells the story of how my motos started. However, I didn’t give up in either race, keeping a good pace and trying to pass as many guys as possible. This resulted in 15-12 results for 12th overall, which aren’t where I want to be, but it still gives me a bit of satisfaction because of where I started. Hopefully next week in Trentino I can get better starts and show my speed nearer the front of the field, because that’s where I feel I belong.”

Jed Beaton of the F&H Kawasaki Racing Team had fond memories of the Agueda track where he recorded his maiden GP podium during his MX2 career and was holding a strong top-ten placing in the first moto until he came together with another rider and was pushed out of the points-scoring placings before recovering to finish eighteenth.

The second moto looked even more promising as he raced top-six through the early laps but, troubled by the shoulder he injured at Mantova last month, he lost momentum during the second half of the race to take the chequered flag thirteenth. The Australian is now twelfth in the championship standings.

Jed Beaton – P15

“I felt pretty good for the first ten to fifteen minutes of both races, but in the first moto I came together with someone and snapped off my clutch lever so I couldn’t do much after that. In the second moto I was good again for fifteen to twenty minutes but then I got a lot of arm pump in my left arm. That’s from the crash in Mantova; my shoulder doesn’t feel painful but it is still weak and I just don’t have the strength. I don’t want to be in this position but it is how it is; when I get it sorted I’ll be back where I ought to be.“

2022 MXGP of Portugal Highlights Video

MXGP Race 1

In the first MXGP heat, it was JM Honda Racing’s Henry Jacobi with the Fox Holeshot as he led Prado, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Glenn Coldenhoff, Bogers and Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Jeremy Seewer as Team HRC’s Tim Gajser got squeezed in 8th.

Bogers was hot on Coldenhoff’s heels from the get-go and by the the end of the third lap was ahead of the Yamaha rider. He then set the fastest lap of the race, setting a strong pace as he began to close the gap to Prado in first.

Meanwhile Gajser was up in sixth but struggling to find an opportunity to get by Standing Construct Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Pauls Jonass. It took the Slovenian a total of six laps to pass the Latvian, but once he did that, it was all guns blazing as he then passed Seewer on lap 13 and then got Coldenhoff on lap 14. He fought hard to get close to Bogers, but in the end, it was not enough.

Renaux was having a steady race down in seventh but dropped it on lap 14 to eventually come home in 11th behind SM Action Racing Team YUASA Battery’s Alberto Forato, Beta SDM Corse’s Jeremy Van Horebeek and Gebben Van Venrooy Yamaha Racing’s Calvin Vlaanderen who finished eighth.

Prado went on to win the first heat, as Bogers crossed the line just 1.021 seconds behind him, with Gajser third.

MXGP Race 2

In race two, it was Prado with the Fox Holeshot that time around, as Gajser got a much better start in second ahead of Jonass, Coldenhoff and Seewer. Prado was fast and was doing a good job to keep Gajser at bay, who was keen on not repeating his mistakes from race one.

Gajser then set two consecutive fast laps as he got onto the rear wheel of the Spaniard. As they crossed the line for lap six there was just 0.729 seconds separating them as Gajser was able to dive down the inside of Prado and take over first place.

The Slovenian then pulled away as Coldenhoff pushed Jonass for third. Seewer was right there in fifth with Bogers edging closer.

Beaton started the race in sixth before being caught by Vlaanderen. Behind him a train of Honda 114 Motorsports’ Ruben Fernandez, Renaux and Forato started to form, as Renaux lost a spot to Forato and later crashed. Eventually he finished 11th.

On lap 13 Coldenhoff finally got by Jonass as Seewer dropped two positions to Bogers and Vlaanderen. Bogers then continued his charge forward and on lap 16 passed his teammate for fourth.

Not much changed in the final laps as Gajser won his fourth race of the season, with Prado second and Coldenhoff third.

A 1-2 result handed Prado his first overall win of the season, as Gajser finished second on the box ahead of Bogers who was third. After round four, Gajser continues to lead the MXGP Championship classification with 186 points, 21 ahead of Prado and Renaux who remains third.

Jorge Prado – P1

“It is great to get back on the top of the box! It is hard to do because everyone is riding very fast and it has been hard for me to ride like myself up until now. Everyone wants to win and it has been a long time since I last did it. I am very happy about going 1-2 for the overall. The second moto was really hard, but we got it.”

Tim Gajser – P2

“I had a really good day today, winning that second race and just really enjoying my riding on what was a difficult track. It wasn’t quite enough to take the overall but I am still very happy with how it went and how I was able to come out and perform in the second moto. The first gate-drop didn’t go so well and it took me a bit of time to get my rhythm and make the passes I needed, and finishing third, I knew it would be difficult to take the overall. Still, it was a good day, with a lot of fans cheering me on and it was nice to back in Agueda because I really enjoy riding here. Next up is Trentino, which I’ve heard will be a different layout so that should be interesting for everyone. A big thanks to the team for all their work so far this season and let’s keep this momentum going!”

Brian Bogers – P3

“It’s amazing. I mean, I am speechless but the way to here was so difficult, even from 2018 when I broke my foot, I was out for nine months and to get back here was really difficult. But we are back and I am feeling good, already the first races were actually good and it’s been going better and better. Now I’m looking forward to the rest of the season.”

Glenn Coldenhoff – P4

“I was close to the podium today. I have been struggling with arm-pump this season, and in the first race today, I got it big time. I tried to ride a little more calmly in the second race, just did my thing, and I didn’t get arm-pump that time, which meant I had something left at the end and I almost got Jorge Prado for second, which would have put me on the podium. So, it’s a bitter-sweet finish, but still a lot of positives to take from here and I am feeling good.”

Pauls Jonass – P5

“There are a lot of things to be happy about on paper – I am not so happy with my riding at the moment though. It is tough to expect more, seeing as I have limited time on the bike! I got good points today with a seventh and a fifth, so we just need to keep putting in the time and carry on building. We are heading in a good direction!”

Jeremy Seewer – P6

“I feel pretty happy because coming into this weekend, we weren’t even sure if I would make it after the crash in Argentina. My body was not ready and I kind of felt that on Saturday. In the end it was good to bring home solid points, and I managed to survive and do this somehow. By the way I was riding, you could see that I just wanted to do my laps and bring home some good points. I can be more than happy with how today went.”

Maxime Renaux – P11

“It was a really tough weekend for me. I had a big crash in the Qualifying Race and hurt my leg a little bit, but honestly, that was no excuse, I could have done great today, but I just didn’t feel myself out there. I had a crash in each of the races, and this is not how I want to ride, so now I need to regroup for the next races.”

2022 MXGP of Portugal Results

Pos Rider Nat. Bike R1 R2 Total 1 Prado, Jorge ESP GAS 25 22 47 2 Gajser, Tim SLO HON 20 25 45 3 Bogers, Brian NED HUS 22 18 40 4 Coldenhoff, Glenn NED YAM 18 20 38 5 Jonass, Pauls LAT HUS 14 16 30 6 Seewer, Jeremy SUI YAM 16 14 30 7 Vlaanderen, Calvin NED YAM 13 15 28 8 Fernandez, Ruben ESP HON 15 12 27 9 Forato, Alberto ITA GAS 11 13 24 10 Van Horebeek, Jeremy BEL BET 12 11 23 11 Renaux, Maxime FRA YAM 10 10 20 12 Evans, Mitchell AUS HON 6 9 15 13 Watson, Ben GBR KAW 9 4 13 14 Koch, Tom GER KTM 5 7 12 15 Beaton, Jed AUS KAW 3 8 11 16 Östlund, Alvin SWE YAM 4 5 9 17 Tixier, Jordi FRA KTM 8 0 8 18 Jacobi, Henry GER HON 7 0 7 19 Van doninck, Brent BEL YAM 0 6 6 20 Monticelli, Ivo ITA HON 0 3 3 21 Lapucci, Nicholas ITA FAN 2 1 3 22 Paturel, Benoit FRA HON 0 2 2 23 Roosiorg, Hardi EST KTM 1 0 1

2022 MXGP Standings

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Total 1 Gajser, Tim SLO HON 186 2 Prado, Jorge ESP GAS 165 3 Renaux, Maxime FRA YAM 144 4 Seewer, Jeremy SUI YAM 124 5 Coldenhoff, G. NED YAM 109 6 Fernandez, R. ESP HON 101 7 Van Horebeek, J. BEL BET 99 8 Bogers, Brian NED HUS 97 9 Forato, A. ITA GAS 82 10 Olsen, T. DEN KTM 73 11 Jonass, Pauls LAT HUS 72 12 Beaton, Jed AUS KAW 69 13 Watson, Ben GBR KAW 64 14 Vlaanderen, C. NED YAM 60 15 Evans, M. AUS HON 57 16 Tixier, Jordi FRA KTM 55 17 Jacobi, Henry GER HON 52 18 Van doninck, B. BEL YAM 34 19 Koch, Tom GER KTM 24 20 Östlund, Alvin SWE YAM 22 21 Lupino, A. ITA BET 11 22 Rolando, N. URU SUZ 10 23 Guillod, V. SUI YAM 10 24 Villaronga, S. CHL HON 6 25 Arco, V. ARG SUZ 6 26 Martin, H. VEN HUS 5 27 Trossero, M. ARG YAM 4 28 Toro, Lautaro ARG KTM 4 29 Carrasco, A. ARG YAM 4 30 Monticelli, I. ITA HON 3 31 Galletta, P. ARG YAM 3 32 Roosiorg, H. EST KTM 3 33 Jasikonis, A. LTU YAM 3 34 Lapucci, N. ITA FAN 3 35 Paturel, B. FRA HON 2 36 Cabarcos, F. ARG SUZ 1 37 Zonta, Filippo ITA GAS 1

MX2 Race 1

In MX2 race one, Big Van World MTX Kawasaki’s Mikkel Haarup and Red Bull GasGas Factory Racing’s Mattia Guadagnini were out in front, but it was Haarup who got the Fox Holeshot. Though Guadagnini led very briefly before crashing in the second turn with a few other riders.

Haarup then led the way, as Vialle got by Andrea Adamo of SM Action Racing Team YUASA Battery. Geerts was looking good just behind them until he crashed big and dropped to last.

Vialle then worked to close the gap to Haarup. Though the Dane was not going to back down easily and kept the battle going for four laps before the Frenchman was able to find his way into the lead.

Conrad Mewse then found his way into third the following lap, as Geerts fought his way up the order to 16th. Haakon Fredriksen of Honda 114 Motorsports’ also had a big crash and did not finished the race.

A rider to watch in the first heat was Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Kay de Wolf who started in around eighth. He made some nice passes in the first few laps and continue his progress through the field before catching onto Stephen Rubini of Team Ship to Cycle Honda on lap 10 and then Adamo on lap 14 and eventually Mewse on lap 16.

Haarup put up a fight until the chequered flag, but it was Vialle who won, Haarup was second and de Wolf placed third. Geerts came back to ninth behind F&H Kawasaki Racing’s Kevin Horgmo.

MX2 Race 2

In race two, it was Horgmo with the Fox Holeshot as he led Hitachi KTM Fuelled by Milwaukee’s Isak Gifting, Haarup, Vialle, Geerts and Adamo. As Jeremy Sydow of Diga Procross KTM Racing Team crashed on the opening lap.

Vialle moved into second place by the end of the lap, as Geerts got by Gifting too. The Belgian then set the fastest lap of the race as Horgmo continued to lead.

The Norwegian led seven laps of the race, before Vialle was able to whittle away at his lead and move into first place. Gifting then crashed as Geerts moved into second. Horgmo was pushed to third but had a comfortable gap to Haarup and de Wolf who were behind him.

Geerts though was keen on redeeming himself after the crash in race one, and on lap nine his efforts paid off as he passed Vialle and started to pull away.

In the closing stages of the race Haarup went after Horgmo who saw his third place position at risk, though despite the Dane’s best efforts, Horgmo was able to hold firm.

Geerts ended up winning the race ahead of Vialle, Horgmo, Haarup and Guadagnini.

A 1-2 result gave Vialle the overall victory, while Haarup celebrated his second podium in a row as he took the second step of the box ahead of Geerts who was forced to settle for a third-place trophy.

Though Geerts continues to lead the championship after four rounds and is 16 points ahead of Vialle as Haarup occupies the third position in the championship classifications.

Tom Vialle – P1

“I had a difficult Saturday and I was far out for the start so I’m happy to win here. I had two ‘OK’ starts and the races were a bit of a mix. Jago was pretty fast and I didn’t have the best lines so I was keeping it easy and safe in second during the second moto. I didn’t push too hard. A second GP win is really good this early in the season and decent points for the championship. I didn’t expect this today.”

Mikkel Haarup – P2

“I started out a little stiff yesterday but we kept working and as everyone can see my race pace is really good and my DRT Kawasaki is really quick; we have those things dialled in. In the first races I put in some good early laps but it was a new situation for me to be leading; I made a few mistakes but I think I handled it pretty well and second is my best moto result so far. The second start was not quite so good as my holeshot device clicked out just as I left the gate but I made some good passes on the first lap amd caught up to the top guys. It was difficult to pass further in the top-five as everyone was running the same speed but we did a really good job as a team again this weekend and I’m getting addicted to the podium. But even more important is to keep improving and getting closer to the championship; that is the focus. I’ve had some good races at Arco where we race next and made some good passes there last time so it should be another good weekend.“

Jago Geerts – P3

“I’m really happy about my riding today, although I am not so happy about my mistake in the first heat, but these things can happen. I managed to do some damage control and finish ninth. In the second heat, I felt really good on the track and was happy with the way I rode. I just want to limit these mistakes more for the next rounds.”

Kay de Wolf – P4

“I didn’t really feel good at the start of the weekend, but I started having a better feeling today. I actually felt really good! I worked my way up well in the first moto; I was pretty happy with third. I did not have the right feeling in the second moto and struggled to get my rhythm, but I think that it was a good weekend. I am pretty happy about how it ended up going.”

Kevin Horgmo – P5

“Unfortunately I had two small crashes in the first race but my riding was solid and I had third-fastest lap time of the moto so I was confident I could have a good second race with a good start. And that’s what I did with the holeshot! My Kawasaki was perfect over the gate and through the first turn and I could lead a GP for the first time. Even when I dropped back to third I stayed right behind a world champion for the rest of the race so I could be happy with my speed. Now I’m looking forward to next weekend at Arco; I won EMX there last year so I have good memories of the track.“

Thibault Benistant – P7

“The weekend was difficult in the beginning. I felt quite tired and had to deal with arm-pump. But, over the weekend, it got better and better. I still had some arm-pump, so I had to focus on staying relaxed. I got two good starts today, although I was on the outside gate, so it was hard to stay at the front around the first turn, I just focused on finding my rhythm without pushing too hard. In both races my riding was not bad, and I think for a come-back ride, this was not too bad, so I will try to continue on this way and make a come-back step by step.”

Mattia Guadagnini – P8

“My riding was really good this weekend, but I just made too many mistakes. That cost me a podium and maybe even a win, so I am quite sad about that. I think that we have some positives to take from the weekend though, like the start in the first moto and my riding. We are just going to keep working! The championship is long and we need to be there fighting for the podium.”

Simon Langenfelder – P11

“I crashed in qualifying and hit my thumb, which hurt my gate pick for today. I tried to make some good starts and was good out of the gate. I just got pushed outside in both races though! I went forward in the first race, but had a small crash. I was consistent in the second race and riding okay. I was not like my normal self though. It was not the best weekend. We are going to build on this though!”

MX2 Results

Pos Rider Nat. Bike R1 R2 Total 1 Vialle, Tom FRA KTM 25 22 47 2 Haarup, Mikkel DEN KAW 22 18 40 3 Geerts, Jago BEL YAM 12 25 37 4 de Wolf, Kay NED HUS 20 15 35 5 Horgmo, Kevin NOR KAW 13 20 33 6 Adamo, Andrea ITA GAS 16 14 30 7 Benistant, Thibault FRA YAM 14 13 27 8 Guadagnini, Mattia ITA GAS 9 16 25 9 Mewse, Conrad GBR KTM 18 7 25 10 Rubini, Stephen FRA HON 15 8 23 11 Laengenfelder, Simon GER GAS 8 12 20 12 Gifting, Isak SWE KTM 10 10 20 13 Pancar, Jan SLO KTM 5 9 14 14 Polak, Petr CZE HON 7 5 12 15 Fredriksen, Hakon NOR HON 0 11 11 16 Sydow, Jeremy GER KTM 11 0 11 17 Guyon, Tom FRA KTM 4 6 10 18 Olsson, Filip SWE HUS 6 2 8 19 Teresak, Jakub CZE KTM 3 4 7 20 Ambjörnson, Leopold SWE HUS 2 3 5 21 Nilsson, Samuel ESP KTM 1 1 2

MX2 Standings