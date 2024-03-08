2023 FIM Motocross World Championship

Triumph hit the dirt!

This will be the 8th time that the Villa La Angostura circuit has hosted an MXGP event and the 4th time that it has kick-started the season. This year it also hosts the debut of Triumph in World Motocross, albeit in the MX2 category.

The prestigious series is played out over 20 rounds and travels to 16 countries and three continents, with the final event taking place in Italy on September 29.

Vincent Bereni – Monster Energy Triumph Racing Team Manager

“The last few years of dedication, development, and work to build this project has all been leading up to this big weekend for Triumph and the Monster Energy Triumph Racing Team, so of course we are excited to get to the GPs. We’ve been putting in so much effort, a lot of testing, and I have to say a big thank you to everyone in the team that’s been working so hard on this project, especially the team staff who have gone far above and beyond expectation to make everything happen, the engineers at Triumph, our partners, and all those connected with our programme. Now, we reach the next chapter, the start let’s say, to see where we are at in terms of the competition. We know it will be tough, but there is no doubt in our long-term goal, and this weekend is just the next step towards that. Both riders have been putting the work in, and we know where we expect to be. We are looking forward to it.”

The team’s riders, Mikkel Haarup and Camden McLellan, are both 100 per cent healthy, ready, and excited to take on the first of 20 rounds and kick-off the new campaign with positive results.

As a seasoned MX2 class racer, Haarup brings a wealth of experience to Monster Energy Triumph Racing. Having already enjoyed two successful outings this year at pre-season races in Spain and France with trips to the podium at each event, the talented Dane is now focused on bringing that impressive form into this year’s MX2 Motocross World Championship.

Mikkel Haarup

“The first round is now just days away and our preparation for this year has been great. We’ve had a lot of success at the pre-season races – I feel like I didn’t show my full potential, so this gives me a lot of confidence for this year. Since those races we’ve made a few small adjustments with the bike and I’m feeling really good ahead of this weekend. I’m excited to get out on the track and show what we can do. Argentina is the perfect place to start the season as the track is one of my favourites and the fans are always amazing. It’s going to be an historic weekend for Triumph, I’m excited to be out there racing for this iconic brand, and I’m looking forward to starting the season with a strong result.”

Equally excited to showcase his speed and skills this season is Camden McLellan. In what will be his first term as a factory rider, the 19-year-old from South Africa has fully embraced the considerable transition into competing for a high-profile team and is poised for a breakout year in the MX2 Motocross World Championship. With an experienced teammate to learn from and with the full support of Monster Energy Triumph Racing, McLellan is more than ready to deliver a successful campaign in 2024.

Camden McLellan

“At the moment I’m really excited about the weekend but I’m trying to stay calm and focused. I’ve had around five months on the bike, and I can’t wait to get started. My preparation this off-season has been perfect and as it was my first year on a factory team, there was a lot to learn with the testing side of things. But the team has been really supportive and made everything as easy as possible for me. Overall, everything has gone really, really well and I couldn’t be happier. Of course, there is some added pressure this weekend because a lot of eyes will be on the race and our team, but I’m keeping focused and controlling it well. I’ve felt ready for a while now and it’s finally go time.”