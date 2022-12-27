2023 Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup – Entries & Calendar

2023 will mark the 17th running of the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup, kicking off with a pre-season test in Portimão, with two Aussies and one New Zealander campaigning. The Aussies are Jacob Roulstone and Carter Thompson while Cormac Buchanan is the sole Kiwi.

Following the test, the opening two races are also run at the Portuguese Grand Prix before moving to Jerez and the tour around Europe.

Sunday at the Spanish Grand Prix features Race 4 of 2023 and marks the 200th Rookies Cup race ever run.

Next the field are returning to Le Mans for the first time since 2008, the series’ second season when a single race was run at the classic French venue.

The Red Bull Rookies then move onto to the more familiar stamping grounds of Mugello, Assen and Spielberg before ending the year on the Adriatic coast at Misano.

The 2023 season promises 14 fabulous action packed races with 26 of the world’s fastest teenagers determined to learn and prove their worth before stepping up to the World Championship classes like more than 50 per cent of past Rookies have done. 26 of which have won 161 GPs and 10 World Championships between them.

38 Nations have been represented in the Rookies Cup to date and, including the 2023 entry, 237 super fast teens will have had the chance to race on some of the worlds greatest Grand Prix circuits on the Moto3 spec KTMs.

2023 Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup Provisional Calendar

Test March 15-16 Portimão (Portugal) Races 1 & 2 March 25-26 Portimão (Portugal) Races 3 & 4 April 29-30 Jerez (Spain) Races 5 & 6 May 13-14 Le Mans (France) Races 7 & 8 June 10-11 Mugello (Italy) Races 9 & 10 June 24-25 Assen (Netherlands) Races 11 & 12 August 19-20 Spielberg (Austria) Races 13 & 14 September 9-10 Misano (Italy)

2023 Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup Provisional Entry List