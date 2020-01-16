Dakar 2020
Stage 11
Stage 11 of the 2020 Dakar Rally, the penultimate day of racing, saw riders cover 744 kilometres, with a timed special of 379 kilometres, with riders still needing to personally care for their machines and tyres in order to complete the stage successfully.
Joan Barreda led Ricky Brabec and Kevin Benavides from the start, with the three Honda riders setting off first and leading the now 97-rider field.
Reaching the special it was Pablo Quintanilla on the attack, leading Matthias Walkner and Luciano Benavides, but 103 km in Luciano was setting the fastest pace, three-minutes ahead of Toby Price.
At the 108 km mark Ricky Brabec was losing time, sitting 6min-28s off the leader, and as the special progressed would fall further back to trail by nine-minutes, with Toby Price also 4min-51s behind the leader.
Matthias Walkner meanwhile closed in on leader Quintanilla, with just 11-seconds separating the two at kilometre 212, with Brabec falling further behind.
It would be Pablo Quintanilla who took the stage win from Matthias Walkner in the provisional results, with just nine-seconds between the two riders. Luciano Benavides was fourth ahead of Joseo Cornejo, with Toby Price completing the top-five.
Jamie McCanney was top Yamaha in sixth, 6min-22s off leading pace, followed by teammate Franco Caimi in seventh. Andrew Short was eighth, Kevin Benavides ninth and Ricky Brabec tenth, 11min-48s of leading pace.
Australian Rodney Faggotter was just inside the top 10 in 19th position for the stage, 24min-10s off leading pace.
Ricky Brabec retains his overall lead from an attacking Pablo Quintanilla in the overall standings, while Toby Price is third, 22min-34s off leader Brabec’s combined time.
Matthias Walkner and Joan Barreda complete the top-10, while Rodney Faggotter still sits in 13th.
Provisional Stage 11 Results – Dakar Rally 2020
|Pos.
|Rider
|Team
|Time/Gap
|1
|Pablo Quintanilla
|Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing
|04h 09′ 22”
|2
|Matthias Walkner
|Red Bull Ktm Factory Team
|+ 00h 00′ 09”
|3
|Luciano Benavides
|Red Bull Ktm Factory Team
|+ 00h 02′ 48”
|4
|Jose Ignacio Cornejo Florimo
|Monster Energy Honda Team 2020
|+ 00h 02′ 53”
|5
|Toby Price
|Red Bull Ktm Factory Team
|+ 00h 05′ 49”
|6
|Jamie Mccanney
|Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team
|+ 00h 06′ 22”
|7
|Franco Caimi
|Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team
|+ 00h 07′ 05”
|8
|Andrew Short
|Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing
|+ 00h 08′ 11”
|9
|Kevin Benavides
|Monster Energy Honda Team 2020
|+ 00h 08′ 48”
|10
|Ricky Brabec
|Monster Energy Honda Team 2020
|+ 00h 11′ 48”
|11
|Ross Branch
|Bas Dakar Ktm Racing Team
|+ 00h 12′ 05”
|12
|Joan Barreda Bort
|Monster Energy Honda Team 2020
|+ 00h 14′ 48”
|13
|Jaume Betriu
|Fn Speed Team
|+ 00h 17′ 22”
|14
|Juan Pedrero Garcia
|Ls2 Aventura Touareg
|+ 00h 17′ 30”
|15
|Stefan Svitko
|Slovnaft Rally Team
|+ 00h 17′ 58”
|16
|Maciej Giemza
|Orlen Team
|+ 00h 21′ 31”
|17
|Adrien Metge
|Sherco Tvs Rally Factory
|+ 00h 22′ 01”
|18
|Laia Sanz
|Gas Gas Factory Team
|+ 00h 23′ 52”
|19
|Rodney Faggotter
|Yamaha Motor Australia
|+ 00h 24′ 10”
|20
|Antonio Maio
|Yamaha Fino Motor Racing
|+ 00h 25′ 22”
|Pos.
|Rider
|Time/Gap
|1
|Ricky Brabec
|38h 33′ 28”
|2
|Pablo Quintanilla
|+ 00h 13′ 56”
|3
|Toby Price
|+ 00h 22′ 34”
|4
|Matthias Walkner
|+ 00h 29′ 53”
|5
|Joan Barreda Bort
|+ 00h 30′ 09”
|6
|Jose Ignacio Cornejo Florimo
|+ 00h 32′ 36”
|7
|Luciano Benavides
|+ 00h 35′ 18”
|8
|Franco Caimi
|+ 01h 39′ 14”
|9
|Skyler Howes
|+ 01h 59′ 29”
|10
|Andrew Short
|+ 02h 06′ 36”
|11
|Stefan Svitko
|+ 02h 08′ 20”
|12
|Adrien Metge
|+ 02h 30′ 14”
|13
|Rodney Faggotter
|+ 02h 45′ 42”
|14
|Jaume Betriu
|+ 03h 25′ 23”
|15
|Jamie Mccanney
|+ 03h 36′ 02”
|16
|Juan Pedrero Garcia
|+ 03h 39′ 39”
|17
|Laia Sanz
|+ 03h 46′ 15”
|18
|Maciej Giemza
|+ 03h 48′ 02”
|19
|Kevin Benavides
|+ 03h 59′ 31”
|20
|Maurizio Gerini
|+ 04h 01′ 14”