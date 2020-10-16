2021 BMW R 1250 RT

BMW’s Boxer powered R 1250 RT has long been a favourite for long-distance tarmac motorcycle touring.

A large and fully featured touring motorcycle but one that, for its size and 279 kilogram heft, is incredibly agile with a genuine sporting bent that really surprises.

For the 2019 model year the R 1250 RT got a new more powerful 136 horsepower and 143 Nm ShiftCam engine but the rider interfaces and other technology on the bike remained as per the previous model.

2021 will see the bike gain a new 1920 x 720 pixel 10.25-inch TFT screen with Wi-Fi, updated full integral ABS Pro and a fresh face for the coming model year.

Another headline feature is the new adaptive cruise control system with radar sensors that will be a standard feature for the Australian market.

Bright new LED lights are standard while an ‘Adaptive Turning Light’ is added to the options list where the dipped beam of the headlight turns into the bend by up to 35-degrees.

Three Riding Modes are standard with more customisation available via optional Riding Modes Pro in conjunction with an electronic engine braking regulation system dubbed MSR.

Hill Start Control is also available with an optional Pro specification that adds extra control via sensors that measure gradient to vary the amount of brake pressure required to hold the bike.

An upgraded Audio System 2.0 also becomes available complete with DAB+ and new speakers along with extra functionality.

The new R 1250 RT will be available in four variant levels – RT, Elegance, Sport and Option 719 – with pricing and specification detail for the Australian market to be announced in early 2021 before the local launch of the model in the second quarter of 2021.