2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Round Four – Angel Stadium, Anaheim II, CA
Report by Trevor Hedge
450 Main
Ken Roczen took the early lead ahead of Shane McElrath, Malcolm Stewart and Jason Anderson. Eli Tomac was fifth ahead of Marvin Musquin and Chase Sexton on lap one.
Malcolm Stewart moved up to second place on the following lap and then both Jason Anderson, and Eli Tomac, followed by Chase Sexton pushed McElrath further back to sixth.
Jason Anderson was on a charge and took Stewart for second place, two laps later Tomac did the same to relegate to Stewart back to fourth.
Jason Anderson reeled in Ken Roczen and the two then collided in the sand resulting in Roczen going down. Roczen was all the way down in 18th place by the time he was back up and running, while Anderson now led the race.
Meanwhile Chase Sexton had moved up to third place after passing Stewart.
Jason Anderson then jumped a little too far through a rhythm section and ran wide which allowed Tomac through to the lead.
Tomac then took it home all the way to the chequered flag and now leads the championship by six-points over Chase Sexton, the Honda man finished third tonight.
The second place for Anderson moved him up to third place in the points standings.
Ken Roczen managed to make his way back up to 13th but that was a hefty blow to his title aspirations, the German drifting back to ninth place on the points table. However, things are still pretty tight as he is only 23-points away from the championship lead, and there is a hell of a lot of racing still to go this season.
Supercross next heads to Glendale in Arizona for round five of what is a 17-round championship.
450 Video Highlights
450 Main Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Yamaha
|20 Laps
|2
|Jason Anderson
|Kawasaki
|+04.619
|3
|Chase Sexton
|Honda
|+06.644
|4
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Yamaha
|+15.997
|5
|Malcolm Stewart
|Husqvarna
|+18.695
|6
|Marvin Musquin
|KTM
|+20.387
|7
|Justin Barcia
|GASGAS
|+35.384
|8
|Cooper Webb
|KTM
|+42.691
|9
|Dean Wilson
|Husqvarna
|+44.500
|10
|Shane McElrath
|KTM
|+54.115
|11
|Max Anstie
|KTM
|+57.597
|12
|Brandon Hartranft
|Suzuki
|+59.753
|13
|Ken Roczen
|Honda
|+1:00.886
|14
|Justin Bogle
|Suzuki
|+1:12.661
|15
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Honda
|19 Laps
|16
|Kyle Chisholm
|Yamaha
|+05.101
|17
|Alex Martin
|Yamaha
|+29.954
|18
|Josh Hill
|KTM
|+30.994
|19
|Ryan Breece
|Yamaha
|+41.038
|20
|Fredrik Noren
|KTM
|18 Laps
|21
|Justin Brayton
|Honda
|14 Laps
|22
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM
|2 Laps
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Chase Sexton
|Honda
|7 Laps
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Honda
|+06.065
|3
|Justin Barcia
|GASGAS
|+11.713
|4
|Marvin Musquin
|KTM
|+13.490
|5
|Shane McElrath
|KTM
|+16.086
|6
|Jason Anderson
|Kawasaki
|+17.202
|7
|Dean Wilson
|Husqvarna
|+17.994
|8
|Ryan Breece
|Yamaha
|+28.112
|9
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Honda
|+28.541
|10
|Cade Clason
|Honda
|+36.955
|11
|Justin Starling
|GASGAS
|+39.701
|12
|Joan Cros
|Kawasaki
|+41.216
|13
|Josh Hill
|KTM
|+43.492
|14
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM
|+51.496
|15
|Bryson Gardner
|Honda
|+53.625
|16
|Scotty Wennerstrom
|Kawasaki
|+1m09.644
|17
|Aaron Siminoe
|Kawasaki
|+1m11.388
|18
|RJ Wageman
|Yamaha
|6 Laps
|19
|Nick Schmidt
|Husqvarna
|4 Laps
|20
|Alex Ray
|Honda
|DNF
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Yamaha
|7 Laps
|2
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM
|+03.096
|3
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Yamaha
|+04.797
|4
|Justin Brayton
|Honda
|+07.332
|5
|Malcolm Stewart
|Husqvarna
|+07.953
|6
|Cooper Webb
|KTM
|+08.875
|7
|Brandon Hartranft
|Suzuki
|+20.313
|8
|Max Anstie
|KTM
|+22.451
|9
|Fredrik Noren
|KTM
|+23.904
|10
|Justin Bogle
|Suzuki
|+26.151
|11
|Kyle Chisholm
|Yamaha
|+30.055
|12
|Austin Politelli
|Honda
|+37.215
|13
|Alex Martin
|Yamaha
|+38.992
|14
|Adam Enticknap
|Suzuki
|+40.785
|15
|Theodore Pauli
|Kawasaki
|+55.730
|16
|Vann Martin
|Yamaha
|+57.027
|17
|Deven Raper
|Kawasaki
|+59.295
|18
|Joshua Greco
|Kawasaki
|+1m07.820
|19
|Kyle Greeson
|KTM
|+1m10.341
|20
|Alexander Nagy
|KTM
|+1m16.409
450 Post Race Press Conference
450 Championship Standings (Round 4 of 17)
|Pos
|Rider
|Rnd1
|Rnd2
|Rnd3
|Rnd4
|Total
|1
|Eli Tomac
|17
|19
|23
|26
|85
|2
|Chase Sexton
|18
|14
|26
|21
|79
|3
|Jason Anderson
|13
|26
|15
|23
|77
|4
|Cooper Webb
|23
|16
|19
|15
|73
|5
|Justin Barcia
|21
|21
|14
|16
|72
|6
|Malcolm Stewart
|16
|18
|18
|18
|70
|7
|Dylan Ferrandis
|7
|17
|21
|19
|64
|8
|Marvin Musquin
|19
|15
|13
|17
|64
|9
|Ken Roczen
|26
|10
|16
|10
|62
|10
|Aaron Plessinger
|14
|23
|17
|1
|55
|11
|Dean Wilson
|11
|13
|9
|14
|47
|12
|Max Anstie
|9
|8
|11
|12
|40
|13
|Shane McElrath
|5
|9
|10
|13
|37
|14
|Brandon Hartranft
|6
|7
|8
|11
|32
|15
|Joey Savatgy
|15
|12
|27
|16
|Justin Brayton
|10
|12
|2
|24
|17
|Adam Cianciarulo
|12
|11
|23
|18
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|8
|7
|8
|23
|19
|Kyle Chisholm
|5
|6
|7
|18
|20
|Alex Martin
|6
|3
|6
|15
|21
|Josh Hill
|0
|3
|5
|5
|13
|22
|Justin Bogle
|0
|1
|0
|9
|10
|23
|Ryan Breece
|1
|0
|4
|4
|9
|24
|Fredrik Noren
|3
|2
|3
|8
|25
|Justin Starling
|2
|4
|0
|6
|26
|Cade Clason
|4
|0
|4
|27
|Joan Cros
|0
|2
|0
|2
250 Main
Vince Friese and Michael Mosiman got the best starts but Christian Craig was soon on the move and up to third after the first few turns. Jo Shimoda then took the battle back up to Craig to move back up to that third position. Jalek Swoll and Hunter Lawrence were fifth and sixth respectively at this early juncture.
Mosiman moved through to the lead as Friese and Craig tussled over second position, after the championship leader had got the better of Shimoda once again. Their battle was allowing Mosiman to break away a little. Hunter Lawrence was now up to fourth with 12-minutes still left on the shot clock.
Christian Craig eventually broke away from Friese and chased down Mosiman. With five-minutes remaining Craig put a fairly stiff move on Mosiman, the GASGAS rider came back at him at the next turn and could have pushed him over the edge but instead kept his riding clean and stayed in second, that was a pivotal moment in the race.
Hunter Lawrence was attacking the track while trying to look for a way past Vince Friese for third place with two-minutes left on the clock. Jo Shimoda was not out of that battle either and could capitalise if either Friese or Lawrence make a mistake. The situation was tight with two laps to run. Friese then went down in the whoops, perhaps succumbing to the pressure from Lawrence, Shimoda then hit Friese as the Kawasaki man had nowhere to go, it was ugly but both men were okay.
Up front Christian Craig had pulled away from Mosiman and that pair looked settled in those 1-2 positions while the incident between Friese and Shimoda had made Lawrence’s third place finish look safe.
Christian Craig went on to victory and with it extended his championship lead over Hunter Lawrence to 11-points. With second place Michael Mosiman strengthened his third place on the points table and is now only three-points behind Lawrence.
A great consistent start to the season for Lawrence, who, while not visiting the top step on the podium yet, he has been on the podium at every round so far this season.
Supercross next heads to Glendale in Arizona for round five of what is a ten round 250 West Championship.
250 Main Video Highlights
250 Main Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Christian Craig
|Yamaha
|16 Laps
|2
|Michael Mosiman
|GASGAS
|+02.948
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|Honda
|+16.945
|4
|Nate Thrasher
|Yamaha
|+23.396
|5
|Jalek Swoll
|Husqvarna
|+45.865
|6
|Carson Brown
|KTM
|+50.552
|7
|Jo Shimoda
|Kawasaki
|+53.867
|8
|Carson Mumford
|Suzuki
|+56.395
|9
|Robbie Wageman
|Yamaha
|+1:01.748
|10
|Derek Kelley
|KTM
|+1:09.971
|11
|Dylan Walsh
|Kawasaki
|15 Laps
|12
|Cole Thompson
|Yamaha
|+00.528
|13
|Mitchell Harrison
|GASGAS
|+09.070
|14
|Logan Karnow
|Kawasaki
|+29.284
|15
|Dominique Thury
|Yamaha
|+32.073
|16
|Hunter Schlosser
|Yamaha
|+33.303
|17
|Justin Rodbell
|Kawasaki
|+42.440
|18
|Mcclellan Hile
|Honda
|+54.119
|19
|Vince Friese
|Honda
|14 Laps
|20
|Kaeden Amerine
|KTM
|+2m12.603
|21
|Richard Taylor
|Yamaha
|9 Laps
|22
|Chris Blose
|GASGAS
|5 Laps
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Christian Craig
|Yamaha
|7 Laps
|2
|Nate Thrasher
|Yamaha
|+03.574
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|Honda
|+08.365
|4
|Cole Thompson
|Yamaha
|+28.867
|5
|Kaeden Amerine
|KTM
|+30.930
|6
|Justin Rodbell
|Kawasaki
|+32.510
|7
|Chris Blose
|GASGAS
|+32.962
|8
|Logan Karnow
|Kawasaki
|+34.829
|9
|Mcclellan Hile
|Honda
|+45.084
|10
|Richard Taylor
|Yamaha
|+49.764
|11
|Dylan Woodcock
|Husqvarna
|+52.012
|12
|Geran Stapleton
|GASGAS
|+53.824
|13
|Dylan Walsh
|Kawasaki
|+56.303
|14
|Preston Taylor
|Kawasaki
|+57.666
|15
|Jack Brunell
|GASGAS
|+1m06.812
|16
|Derek Kelley
|KTM
|6 Laps
|17
|Maxwell Sanford
|Honda
|+18.592
|18
|Brandon Ray
|Kawasaki
|4 Laps
|19
|Cheyenne Harmon
|Honda
|DNF
|20
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Yamaha
|DNS
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Michael Mosiman
|GASGAS
|7 Laps
|2
|Vince Friese
|Honda
|+04.669
|3
|Jalek Swoll
|Husqvarna
|+06.517
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|Kawasaki
|+09.491
|5
|Carson Brown
|KTM
|+11.574
|6
|Dominique Thury
|Yamaha
|+18.934
|7
|Carson Mumford
|Suzuki
|+20.330
|8
|Robbie Wageman
|Yamaha
|+23.585
|9
|Mitchell Harrison
|GASGAS
|+26.796
|10
|Ryan Surratt
|Yamaha
|+27.941
|11
|Colby Copp
|GASGAS
|+33.311
|12
|Hunter Schlosser
|Yamaha
|+34.588
|13
|Wyatt Lyonsmith
|Kawasaki
|+35.725
|14
|Gared Steinke
|KTM
|+38.687
|15
|Devin Harriman
|KTM
|+41.429
|16
|Chris Howell
|Kawasaki
|+41.584
|17
|Jerry Robin
|GASGAS
|+48.114
|18
|Chance Blackburn
|GASGAS
|+51.343
|19
|Christopher Prebula
|KTM
|6 Laps
|20
|Dilan Schwartz
|Suzuki
|DNS
250 Post Race Press Conference
250 West Championship Standings (Round 4 of 10)
|Pos
|Rider
|Rnd1
|Rnd2
|Rnd3
|Rnd4
|Points
|1
|Christian Craig
|26
|26
|21
|26
|99
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|21
|23
|23
|21
|88
|3
|Michael Mosiman
|17
|19
|26
|23
|85
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|16
|16
|18
|16
|66
|5
|Nate Thrasher
|11
|18
|15
|19
|63
|6
|Vince Friese
|18
|17
|19
|4
|58
|7
|Carson Mumford
|13
|9
|17
|15
|54
|8
|Robbie Wageman
|15
|13
|9
|14
|51
|9
|Cole Thompson
|9
|11
|14
|11
|45
|10
|Seth Hammaker
|23
|21
|44
|11
|Carson Brown
|10
|13
|17
|40
|12
|Chris Blose
|12
|14
|10
|1
|37
|13
|Garrett Marchbanks
|19
|15
|1
|35
|14
|Jalek Swoll
|16
|18
|34
|15
|Dylan Walsh
|6
|0
|12
|12
|30
|16
|Derek Kelley
|2
|11
|13
|26
|17
|Dilan Schwartz
|8
|12
|6
|0
|26
|18
|Dominique Thury
|14
|3
|8
|25
|19
|Ryan Surratt
|7
|7
|8
|0
|22
|20
|Mitchell Harrison
|10
|10
|20
|21
|Logan Karnow
|5
|6
|9
|20
|22
|Devin Harriman
|1
|8
|7
|0
|16
|23
|Hunter Schlosser
|4
|5
|7
|16
|24
|Dylan Woodcock
|4
|5
|9
|25
|Kaeden Amerine
|3
|0
|3
|3
|9
|26
|Justin Rodbell
|2
|6
|8
|27
|Mcclellan Hile
|0
|0
|5
|5
|28
|Brandon Ray
|0
|4
|4
|29
|Gared Steinke
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|30
|Richard Taylor
|0
|2
|2
|31
|Jerry Robin
|1
|0
|0
|1