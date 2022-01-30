2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Round Four – Angel Stadium, Anaheim II, CA

Report by Trevor Hedge

450 Main

Ken Roczen took the early lead ahead of Shane McElrath, Malcolm Stewart and Jason Anderson. Eli Tomac was fifth ahead of Marvin Musquin and Chase Sexton on lap one.

Malcolm Stewart moved up to second place on the following lap and then both Jason Anderson, and Eli Tomac, followed by Chase Sexton pushed McElrath further back to sixth.

Jason Anderson was on a charge and took Stewart for second place, two laps later Tomac did the same to relegate to Stewart back to fourth.

Jason Anderson reeled in Ken Roczen and the two then collided in the sand resulting in Roczen going down. Roczen was all the way down in 18th place by the time he was back up and running, while Anderson now led the race.

Meanwhile Chase Sexton had moved up to third place after passing Stewart.

Jason Anderson then jumped a little too far through a rhythm section and ran wide which allowed Tomac through to the lead.

Tomac then took it home all the way to the chequered flag and now leads the championship by six-points over Chase Sexton, the Honda man finished third tonight.

The second place for Anderson moved him up to third place in the points standings.

Ken Roczen managed to make his way back up to 13th but that was a hefty blow to his title aspirations, the German drifting back to ninth place on the points table. However, things are still pretty tight as he is only 23-points away from the championship lead, and there is a hell of a lot of racing still to go this season.

Supercross next heads to Glendale in Arizona for round five of what is a 17-round championship.

450 Video Highlights

450 Main Results