WorldSBK 2024

Yamaha’s official WorldSBK riders Andrea Locatelli and Jonathan Rea completed an extremely positive two-day test at Circuito de Jerez – Ángel Nieto, as the Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK Team and Yamaha’s engineers prepare for an assault on the FIM Superbike World Championship in 2024.

Jonathan Rea completed 173 laps and Andrea Locatelli 155 laps, for a combined total of more than 1453km.

Jonathan Rea – 1m38.592

“The test has been really positive and I’ve really enjoyed riding my new R1! We’ve had great conditions, especially on Day 1 – the temperature was warmer than we expected, similar to the race and we were able to get a lot of work done.

“I had three bikes to try different options on, and loads of different parts. I think we never managed to quite put everything together to arrive at the perfect combination, but we still have a lot of time and we got through the main test items. It’s normal that some items we can discard but some items are very interesting going forward.

“I completed the test with a 20-lap race simulation that was very positive and I think the more laps that I do on the R1, the more I understand it – how the bike behaves in certain conditions and the more confidence I can build.

“I don’t feel like I’ve found the limit yet, still understanding how to manage the last part of braking – but, I feel competitive already, so step-by-step!

“We did a lot of laps, around 766km and 173 laps. The guys did well – a big thanks to all the mechanics because they worked so hard between three bikes, a lot of changes – and it’s been an intense but very valuable couple of days. A nice way to sign off on 2023!

“Everyone can go back now and have a bit of rest before we look forward to the next test at the end of January.”

It was Andrea Locatelli that set the fastest lap over the two days, recording a 1m38.447 – almost identical to Remy Gardner’s overall fastest lap time from the Jerez test earlier this month.

Andrea Locatelli – 1m38.447

“I’m so happy about these two days of testing – because compared to the past, for me it was always a little bit difficult to make a really good job especially at Jerez – but I think from yesterday and from today, we found a really good base set-up on my R1 and I get a lot of good feeling on the bike.

“I was fast in every condition and fast in every exit, so this was really important. We were happy about the lap time, we were happy on the rhythm – I think it is one of the best tests I have done.

“The feeling after the race weekend was not so amazing, but I think we improved a lot and we understand a lot more after these two days. I am really proud of myself but also of Yamaha and all the staff of the team to do a really good job to give me a lot of confidence. At the same time to believe in myself and try to improve together – so this is a really positive end to 2023.”

Some other WorldSBK Teams, including KRT riders Alex Lowes and Axel Bassani, will test later this week.

With new WorldSBK technical rules and regulations in place for 2024, covering elements such as combined bike and rider weight, crankshaft mass, fuel load restrictions, RPM limits and more, important checks and comparisons will also be carried out to enhance performance in another new era of WorldSBK competition.

The 2024 WorldSBK season itself will get underway with official tests for all on the 19th and 20th of February at the first venue of the year, Phillip Island. Before then, many teams will have two more European test sessions in January, at Jerez and Portimao, to make their final preparations before the bikes and equipment are flown out to Australia.

The Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit will raise the curtain once again for the new WorldSBK season with the Australian Round from the 23rd – 25th February.

Tickets for the 2024 season opener are on sale now, check out your options at www.worldsbk.com.au

2024 WorldSBK Dates