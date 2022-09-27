Motorcycle Recall Notices
GASGAS MC250 Motorcycles MY2022 Recall Notice
PRA number – 2022/19532
Campaign number – TI 39_2039523
Published date – 8 Aug 2022
Supplier – KTM Australia Pty Ltd
Traders who sold this product – Authorised GASGAS dealers
Where the product was sold – Nationally
Dates available for sale – 1 Oct 2021 – 23 Jul 2022
GASGAS Motorcycles – MC250
Model Year 2022
51 affected motorcycles
What are the defects?
Incorrectly programmed CDI control units were mounted on the affected bikes which could result in an engine failure.
What are the hazards?
If the motorcycle is being ridden when an engine failure occurs, it increases the risk of an accident resulting in injury or death to the rider or others.
What should consumers do?
Consumers will be contacted by GASGAS or an authorised dealer to arrange an appointment to have the original CDI control unit replaced, free of charge. Consumers that have an affected vehicle can also contact an authorised dealer to make an appointment to have the recall performed, free of charge.
For more information, contact GASGAS on 1800 644 771 or find the nearest authorised dealer using the dealer search option at https://www.gasgas.com/en-au/dealer-search.html
Yamaha YXM700 Viking ROV MY2022 Recall Notice
PRA number – 2022/19555
Campaign number – MC200
Published date – 22 Aug 2022
Supplier – Yamaha Motor Australia Pty. Ltd.
Traders who sold this product:
- Authorised Yamaha Dealers
- Great Southern Motorcycles Nowra
- Halpin Motors
- TeamMoto Yamaha Moorooka
- Burdekin Motorcycles
- Lismore Motorcycles
- Echuca Yamaha
- Alpine Motorcycles Wangaratta
- Rocky Yamaha
- Bullet Bikes
- Elite Motorcycles
- Holeshot Yamaha
- Super-Moto New England
- Western Ranges Motorcycles Orange
- Deniliquin Yamaha
- South West Yamaha
- Inverell Motor Cycles
- Cowra Motorcycles
- Chris Watson Motorcycles
Where the product was sold – Nationally
Dates available for sale – 1 Mar 2022 – 30 Apr 2022
Yamaha YXM700 Viking ROV
Model Year 2022
3 seater
41 affected vehicles
What are the defects?
The retaining clamp for the rear brake pipe may be installed incorrectly.
What are the hazards?
Incorrect installation of the rear brake pipe clamp may result in the rear brake pipe contacting the front drive shaft and damaging the brake pipe during operation, resulting in brake failure. Brake failure during use of a vehicle may cause an accident resulting in serious injury or death of vehicle occupants or bystanders.
What should consumers do?
Consumers should contact their local Yamaha dealer to arrange for an inspection and repair, if required, free of charge.
Consumers can find their nearest authorised Yamaha dealer by visiting https://www.yamaha-motor.com.au
For more information, contact Yamaha Motor Australia on 1300 277 137.
Honda CBR1000RR & CRF1100D 2019-2022 Recall Notice
Recall number – REC-005516
Campaign number – 3MS
Original published date – 5 September 2022
Supplier details – HONDA AUSTRALIA MOTORCYCLE AND POWER EQUIPMENT PTY. LTD.
Contact name – Customer Relation Department
Contact phone -1300 559 846
Contact email – [email protected]
Contact website – https://motorcycles.honda.com.au/contactus
Honda CBR1000RR & CRF1100D
Year range – 2019-2022
Affected units – 142
What are the defects?
Due to a software fault in the vehicle’s Electronic Control Unit (ECU) the engine may stall resulting in an unexpected loss of vehicle control.
What are the hazards?
A loss of vehicle control increases the risk of an accident causing injury or death to the rider and/or passenger or other road users.
What should consumers do?
Owners can contact their nearest Honda Motorcycle Dealer and arrange for their motorcycle to be inspected and repaired, free of charge.
Owners should confirm with the Dealer how long they will need to leave the motorcycle at the dealership for the repair to be completed.
Suzuki GSX-R125 and GSX-S125 2020-2021 Recall Notice
Recall number – REC-005512
Campaign number – SRC22-01
Original published date – 12 September 2022
Supplier details – SUZUKI AUSTRALIA PTY LTD
Contact name – Suzuki Customer Care
Contact phone – 1800 777 088
Contact email – [email protected]
Contact website – http://www.suzuki.com.au
SUZUKI GSX-R125 & GSX-S125
Year range – 2020 – 2021
Affected units – 180
What are the defects?
Due to a manufacturing defect, when the ignition is switched off it may cause a surge within the Electronic Control Module (ECM). This may result in the rider being unable to restart the engine.
What are the hazards?
A current surge may be generated when the ignition is switched OFF which may flow into the ECM. If this occurs, the rider will not be able to start the bike from stationary.
What should consumers do?
Suzuki Australia will contact affected owners in writing, requesting that owners make an appointment at their preferred Suzuki dealership to arrange to have the recall carried out free of charge.
Owner can find their nearest authorised Suzuki dealership at http://www.suzuki.com.au
BMW CE 04 Electric Scooter Recall Notice
Recall number – REC-005529
Campaign number – 0000611700
Original published date – 12 September 2022
Supplier details – BMW AUSTRALIA LTD.
Contact name – BMW Customer Interaction Centre
Contact phone – 1800 813 229
Contact email – [email protected]
Contact website – bmw-motorrad.com.au
BMW CE 04
Year range – 2020-2022
Affected units – 49
What are the defects?
Due to a manufacturing issue, the connection of the horn to the frame of the motorcycle could become loose and may detach. As a result, it could fall downwards and prevent the rider from steering to the left, resulting in a loss of vehicle control.
What are the hazards?
A loss of vehicle control increases the risk of an accident causing serious injuries to the rider and/or passenger or other road users.
What should consumers do?
Owners of affected vehicles should contact their nearest authorised BMW Motorrad dealer to schedule an appointment for the replacement of the horn screw, free of charge.