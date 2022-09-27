Motorcycle Recall Notices

GASGAS MC250 Motorcycles MY2022 Recall Notice

PRA number – 2022/19532

Campaign number – TI 39_2039523

Published date – 8 Aug 2022

Supplier – KTM Australia Pty Ltd

Traders who sold this product – Authorised GASGAS dealers

Where the product was sold – Nationally

Dates available for sale – 1 Oct 2021 – 23 Jul 2022

GASGAS Motorcycles – MC250

Model Year 2022

51 affected motorcycles

See the VIN list.

What are the defects?

Incorrectly programmed CDI control units were mounted on the affected bikes which could result in an engine failure.

What are the hazards?

If the motorcycle is being ridden when an engine failure occurs, it increases the risk of an accident resulting in injury or death to the rider or others.

What should consumers do?

Consumers will be contacted by GASGAS or an authorised dealer to arrange an appointment to have the original CDI control unit replaced, free of charge. Consumers that have an affected vehicle can also contact an authorised dealer to make an appointment to have the recall performed, free of charge.

For more information, contact GASGAS on 1800 644 771 or find the nearest authorised dealer using the dealer search option at https://www.gasgas.com/en-au/dealer-search.html

Yamaha YXM700 Viking ROV MY2022 Recall Notice

PRA number – 2022/19555

Campaign number – MC200

Published date – 22 Aug 2022

Supplier – Yamaha Motor Australia Pty. Ltd.

Traders who sold this product:

Authorised Yamaha Dealers

Great Southern Motorcycles Nowra

Halpin Motors

TeamMoto Yamaha Moorooka

Burdekin Motorcycles

Lismore Motorcycles

Echuca Yamaha

Alpine Motorcycles Wangaratta

Rocky Yamaha

Bullet Bikes

Elite Motorcycles

Holeshot Yamaha

Super-Moto New England

Western Ranges Motorcycles Orange

Deniliquin Yamaha

South West Yamaha

Inverell Motor Cycles

Cowra Motorcycles

Chris Watson Motorcycles

Where the product was sold – Nationally

Dates available for sale – 1 Mar 2022 – 30 Apr 2022

Yamaha YXM700 Viking ROV

Model Year 2022

3 seater

41 affected vehicles

See the VIN list.

What are the defects?

The retaining clamp for the rear brake pipe may be installed incorrectly.

What are the hazards?

Incorrect installation of the rear brake pipe clamp may result in the rear brake pipe contacting the front drive shaft and damaging the brake pipe during operation, resulting in brake failure. Brake failure during use of a vehicle may cause an accident resulting in serious injury or death of vehicle occupants or bystanders.

What should consumers do?

Consumers should contact their local Yamaha dealer to arrange for an inspection and repair, if required, free of charge.

Consumers can find their nearest authorised Yamaha dealer by visiting https://www.yamaha-motor.com.au

For more information, contact Yamaha Motor Australia on 1300 277 137.

Honda CBR1000RR & CRF1100D 2019-2022 Recall Notice

Recall number – REC-005516

Campaign number – 3MS

Original published date – 5 September 2022

Supplier details – HONDA AUSTRALIA MOTORCYCLE AND POWER EQUIPMENT PTY. LTD.

Contact name – Customer Relation Department

Contact phone -1300 559 846

Contact email – [email protected]

Contact website – https://motorcycles.honda.com.au/contactus

Honda CBR1000RR & CRF1100D

Year range – 2019-2022

Affected units – 142

What are the defects?

Due to a software fault in the vehicle’s Electronic Control Unit (ECU) the engine may stall resulting in an unexpected loss of vehicle control.

What are the hazards?

A loss of vehicle control increases the risk of an accident causing injury or death to the rider and/or passenger or other road users.

What should consumers do?

Owners can contact their nearest Honda Motorcycle Dealer and arrange for their motorcycle to be inspected and repaired, free of charge.

Owners should confirm with the Dealer how long they will need to leave the motorcycle at the dealership for the repair to be completed.

Suzuki GSX-R125 and GSX-S125 2020-2021 Recall Notice

Recall number – REC-005512

Campaign number – SRC22-01

Original published date – 12 September 2022

Supplier details – SUZUKI AUSTRALIA PTY LTD

Contact name – Suzuki Customer Care

Contact phone – 1800 777 088

Contact email – [email protected]

Contact website – http://www.suzuki.com.au

SUZUKI GSX-R125 & GSX-S125

Year range – 2020 – 2021

Affected units – 180

What are the defects?

Due to a manufacturing defect, when the ignition is switched off it may cause a surge within the Electronic Control Module (ECM). This may result in the rider being unable to restart the engine.

What are the hazards?

A current surge may be generated when the ignition is switched OFF which may flow into the ECM. If this occurs, the rider will not be able to start the bike from stationary.

What should consumers do?

Suzuki Australia will contact affected owners in writing, requesting that owners make an appointment at their preferred Suzuki dealership to arrange to have the recall carried out free of charge.

Owner can find their nearest authorised Suzuki dealership at http://www.suzuki.com.au

BMW CE 04 Electric Scooter Recall Notice

Recall number – REC-005529

Campaign number – 0000611700

Original published date – 12 September 2022

Supplier details – BMW AUSTRALIA LTD.

Contact name – BMW Customer Interaction Centre

Contact phone – 1800 813 229

Contact email – [email protected]

Contact website – bmw-motorrad.com.au

BMW CE 04

Year range – 2020-2022

Affected units – 49

See the VIN List.

What are the defects?

Due to a manufacturing issue, the connection of the horn to the frame of the motorcycle could become loose and may detach. As a result, it could fall downwards and prevent the rider from steering to the left, resulting in a loss of vehicle control.

What are the hazards?

A loss of vehicle control increases the risk of an accident causing serious injuries to the rider and/or passenger or other road users.

What should consumers do?

Owners of affected vehicles should contact their nearest authorised BMW Motorrad dealer to schedule an appointment for the replacement of the horn screw, free of charge.