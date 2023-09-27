Motorcycle Recall Notices
Harley-Davidson Softail Shock Recall
Recall number – REC-005774
Campaign number – 0181
Original published date – 18 September 2023
Supplier details – Harley-Davidson Australia Pty Limited
Contact name – Harley Davidson Dealership
Contact phone – 02 9886 0600
Contact email – [email protected]
Contact website – https://www.harley-davidson.com/au/en/index.html
2018–2023 Harley-Davidson Softail
Variants – FLDE, FLHC, FLHCS, FLHCS ANV, FXLRS and FXLRST
Year range – 2017-2023
Affected units – 3,676
What are the defects?
Due to a manufacturing issue, the rear shock absorber adjuster mounting bolt may break. As a result, the shock absorber adjuster could loosen and contact the rear tyre causing a loss of air pressure.
What are the hazards?
A sudden loss of tyre air pressure whilst riding may result in loss of vehicle control increasing the risk of an accident, causing injury or death to rider and/or passenger and other road users.
What should consumers do?
Owners of affected motorcycles can contact their nearest Harley-Davidson Australia dealer and arrange an appointment to have the motorcycle repaired, free of charge.
To find a local dealership, visit https://www.harley-davidson.com/au/en/tools/find-a-dealer.html
Ducati X Diavel Side Stand Recall
Recall number – REC-005784
Campaign number – CR255
Original published date – 20 September 2023
Supplier details – Ducati Motor Holding SpA
Contact name – Ducati Service Centre
Contact phone – 1300 112 606
Contact email – [email protected]
Contact website – https://www.ducati.com/au/en/company/customer-service
2017-2020 Ducati X Diavel
Affected units – 129
See the VIN List.
What are the defects?
The side stand mounting bracket spring retaining pin may break. This could cause the side stand to open whilst riding and the stand sensor to switch off the engine, resulting in a loss of motive power.
What are the hazards?
A loss of motive power whilst riding increases the risk of an accident, causing serious injury or death to rider and/or passenger and other road users.
What should consumers do?
Owners of affected motorcycles should contact their preferred Authorised Ducati Service Centre to arrange for the components to be replaced, free of charge.
Owners can find information on the Authorised Ducati Service Network by consulting the Dealers Locator section of the website www.ducati.com/au/en/dealers.