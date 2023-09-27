Motorcycle Recall Notices

Harley-Davidson Softail Shock Recall

Recall number – REC-005774

Campaign number – 0181

Original published date – 18 September 2023

Supplier details – Harley-Davidson Australia Pty Limited

Contact name – Harley Davidson Dealership

Contact phone – 02 9886 0600

Contact email – [email protected]

Contact website – https://www.harley-davidson.com/au/en/index.html

2018–2023 Harley-Davidson Softail

Variants – FLDE, FLHC, FLHCS, FLHCS ANV, FXLRS and FXLRST

Year range – 2017-2023

Affected units – 3,676

What are the defects?

Due to a manufacturing issue, the rear shock absorber adjuster mounting bolt may break. As a result, the shock absorber adjuster could loosen and contact the rear tyre causing a loss of air pressure.

What are the hazards?

A sudden loss of tyre air pressure whilst riding may result in loss of vehicle control increasing the risk of an accident, causing injury or death to rider and/or passenger and other road users.

What should consumers do?

Owners of affected motorcycles can contact their nearest Harley-Davidson Australia dealer and arrange an appointment to have the motorcycle repaired, free of charge.

To find a local dealership, visit https://www.harley-davidson.com/au/en/tools/find-a-dealer.html

Ducati X Diavel Side Stand Recall

Recall number – REC-005784

Campaign number – CR255

Original published date – 20 September 2023

Supplier details – Ducati Motor Holding SpA

Contact name – Ducati Service Centre

Contact phone – 1300 112 606

Contact email – [email protected]

Contact website – https://www.ducati.com/au/en/company/customer-service

2017-2020 Ducati X Diavel

Affected units – 129

See the VIN List.

What are the defects?

The side stand mounting bracket spring retaining pin may break. This could cause the side stand to open whilst riding and the stand sensor to switch off the engine, resulting in a loss of motive power.

What are the hazards?

A loss of motive power whilst riding increases the risk of an accident, causing serious injury or death to rider and/or passenger and other road users.

What should consumers do?

Owners of affected motorcycles should contact their preferred Authorised Ducati Service Centre to arrange for the components to be replaced, free of charge.

Owners can find information on the Authorised Ducati Service Network by consulting the Dealers Locator section of the website www.ducati.com/au/en/dealers.