Motorcycle Recall Notices
Kawasaki Ninja 400 Accessory Screen Recall
PRA number – 2023/19764
Published date – 8 Jun 2023
Supplier – Kawasaki Motors Pty Limited
Traders who sold this product – Kawasaki dealers
Where the product was sold – Nationally, Online
Dates available for sale – 1 Oct 2017 – 10 Mar 2023
Accessory Windscreen – P/N 99994-1045
An accessory windscreen which can be fitted to the Kawasaki Ninja 400 (Model EX400G/L) motorcycle upon original sale or an aftermarket part. Part number: 99994-1045
What are the defects?
This accessory is non-compliant and does not meet the safety specifications of Australian Design Rule 8/01 – Safety Glazing Material, the windshield may have inadequate visibility under normal operating conditions.
What are the hazards?
The windscreen tint is too dark and does not meet the visibility requirements of Australian Design Rule 8/01.
What should consumers do?
Contact your nearest Kawasaki dealer to arrange for the windscreen to be replaced.
If the consumer still has their originally fitted windscreen for the motorcycle, the original windscreen will be refitted free of charge.
If the consumer does not have an originally fitted windscreen for the motorcycle, an original windscreen will be supplied and fitted free of charge.
In both cases, a full refund will be provided for the recalled accessory windscreen.
For further information, contact Kawasaki by phone 02 9684 2585, email [email protected], or your closest dealer using the dealer locator.
Ducati Panigale V2 Recall
Recall number – REC-005693
Campaign number – CR251
Original published date – 15 June 2023
Supplier details – Ducati Motor Holding SpA
Contact name – Ducati Service Centre
Contact phone – 1300 112 606
Contact email – [email protected]
Contact website – www.ducati.com/au/en/company/customer-service
Ducati Panigale V2
Year range – 2020-2023
Affected units – 1,049
Variant applicability – All variants within this model
What are the defects?
Due to a software issue, the daytime running lamps and automatic operation of the headlights may not operate as intended. This could result in reduced or poor visibility.
What are the hazards?
Reduced or poor visibility may affect the night vision of the rider, increasing the risk of an accident and injury to the rider, passenger and other road users.
What should consumers do?
Owners of affected motorcycles should contact their preferred Authorised Ducati Service Centre to arrange for a software update, free of charge.
Owners can find information on the Authorised Ducati Service Network by consulting the Dealers Locator section of the website www.ducati.com/au/en/dealers.
Yamaha XV250 Recall
Recall number – REC-005688
Campaign number – MC219
Original published date – 15 June 2023
Supplier details – YAMAHA MOTOR AUSTRALIA PTY. LTD.
Contact name – Customer Relations
Contact phone – 1300 277 137
Contact email – [email protected]
Contact website – https://www.yamaha-motor.com.au/ownership/support/customer-notifications
Yamaha XV250
Year range – 2015-2021
Affected units – 308
What are the defects?
The spark plugs fitted in vehicle specified do not comply with Australian Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) standard AS/NZS CISPR-12.
What are the hazards?
There is no safety hazard. Vehicles with incorrect spark plugs do not meet the EMC applicable standard AS/NZS CISPR-12.
What should consumers do?
Owners of affected vehicles can contact their authorised Yamaha Dealer to schedule an appointment to have the spark plug/s replaced, free of charge.
EVO Quad ATV008E Recall
PRA number – 2023/19770
Published date – 22 May 2023
Supplier – Conxions International Pty Ltd (trading as Electric Vehicles Oz – EVO)
Traders who sold this product – Online from Electric Vehicles Oz only
Where the product was sold – Nationally, Online
Dates available for sale – 22 Sep 2022 – 18 Mar 2023
Electric Vehicles Oz (EVO) – Electric Quad Bike ATV008E
An electric quad bike all-terrain vehicle with 1500W 60V shaft drive motor. Model ATV008E.
What are the defects?
The product does not comply with the mandatory safety standard for quad bikes.
The product does not have:
- The lateral roll stability tag proof to record the minimum angle that the quad bike tipped sideways on to two wheels during testing.
- A permanent rollover warning label attached to inform consumers about product risks.
What are the hazards?
Risk of serious injury or death to vehicle occupants and bystanders if the vehicle tips or rolls over.
What should consumers do?
Consumers should stop using the affected products immediately.
Consumers should contact Electric Vehicles Oz to arrange return of the product and for a full refund.
For further information, contact Electric Vehicles Oz by phone 0408 646 595, website www.electricvehiclesoz.com.au or email [email protected]