Motorcycle Recall Notices

Kawasaki Ninja 400 Accessory Screen Recall

PRA number – 2023/19764

Published date – 8 Jun 2023

Supplier – Kawasaki Motors Pty Limited

Traders who sold this product – Kawasaki dealers

Where the product was sold – Nationally, Online

Dates available for sale – 1 Oct 2017 – 10 Mar 2023

Accessory Windscreen – P/N 99994-1045

An accessory windscreen which can be fitted to the Kawasaki Ninja 400 (Model EX400G/L) motorcycle upon original sale or an aftermarket part. Part number: 99994-1045

What are the defects?

This accessory is non-compliant and does not meet the safety specifications of Australian Design Rule 8/01 – Safety Glazing Material, the windshield may have inadequate visibility under normal operating conditions.

What are the hazards?

The windscreen tint is too dark and does not meet the visibility requirements of Australian Design Rule 8/01.

What should consumers do?

Contact your nearest Kawasaki dealer to arrange for the windscreen to be replaced.

If the consumer still has their originally fitted windscreen for the motorcycle, the original windscreen will be refitted free of charge.

If the consumer does not have an originally fitted windscreen for the motorcycle, an original windscreen will be supplied and fitted free of charge.

In both cases, a full refund will be provided for the recalled accessory windscreen.

For further information, contact Kawasaki by phone 02 9684 2585, email [email protected], or your closest dealer using the dealer locator.

Ducati Panigale V2 Recall

Recall number – REC-005693

Campaign number – CR251

Original published date – 15 June 2023

Supplier details – Ducati Motor Holding SpA

Contact name – Ducati Service Centre

Contact phone – 1300 112 606

Contact email – [email protected]

Contact website – www.ducati.com/au/en/company/customer-service

Ducati Panigale V2

Year range – 2020-2023

Affected units – 1,049

Variant applicability – All variants within this model

See the VIN List.

What are the defects?

Due to a software issue, the daytime running lamps and automatic operation of the headlights may not operate as intended. This could result in reduced or poor visibility.

What are the hazards?

Reduced or poor visibility may affect the night vision of the rider, increasing the risk of an accident and injury to the rider, passenger and other road users.

What should consumers do?

Owners of affected motorcycles should contact their preferred Authorised Ducati Service Centre to arrange for a software update, free of charge.

Owners can find information on the Authorised Ducati Service Network by consulting the Dealers Locator section of the website www.ducati.com/au/en/dealers.

Yamaha XV250 Recall

Recall number – REC-005688

Campaign number – MC219

Original published date – 15 June 2023

Supplier details – YAMAHA MOTOR AUSTRALIA PTY. LTD.

Contact name – Customer Relations

Contact phone – 1300 277 137

Contact email – [email protected]

Contact website – https://www.yamaha-motor.com.au/ownership/support/customer-notifications

Yamaha XV250

Year range – 2015-2021

Affected units – 308

See the VIN List.

What are the defects?

The spark plugs fitted in vehicle specified do not comply with Australian Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) standard AS/NZS CISPR-12.

What are the hazards?

There is no safety hazard. Vehicles with incorrect spark plugs do not meet the EMC applicable standard AS/NZS CISPR-12.

What should consumers do?

Owners of affected vehicles can contact their authorised Yamaha Dealer to schedule an appointment to have the spark plug/s replaced, free of charge.

EVO Quad ATV008E Recall

PRA number – 2023/19770

Published date – 22 May 2023

Supplier – Conxions International Pty Ltd (trading as Electric Vehicles Oz – EVO)

Traders who sold this product – Online from Electric Vehicles Oz only

Where the product was sold – Nationally, Online

Dates available for sale – 22 Sep 2022 – 18 Mar 2023

Electric Vehicles Oz (EVO) – Electric Quad Bike ATV008E

An electric quad bike all-terrain vehicle with 1500W 60V shaft drive motor. Model ATV008E.

What are the defects?

The product does not comply with the mandatory safety standard for quad bikes.

The product does not have:

The lateral roll stability tag proof to record the minimum angle that the quad bike tipped sideways on to two wheels during testing.

A permanent rollover warning label attached to inform consumers about product risks.

What are the hazards?

Risk of serious injury or death to vehicle occupants and bystanders if the vehicle tips or rolls over.

What should consumers do?

Consumers should stop using the affected products immediately.

Consumers should contact Electric Vehicles Oz to arrange return of the product and for a full refund.

For further information, contact Electric Vehicles Oz by phone 0408 646 595, website www.electricvehiclesoz.com.au or email [email protected]