ASBK 2025
Round Three – QLD Raceway
bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Race One
In slick conditions, the first attempt at the BLU CRU Oceania Junior Cup opener was red-flagged after four riders went down at turn two – including front row starters Ghage Plowman and Xavier Curmi – which meant only 16 riders lined up for the restart.
The six-lap race eventually boiled down to a three-way battle to the chequered flag, with Connor Lewis winning from Chaz Williams and Jai Strugnell.
bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Race One
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
C. Lewis
|
Yam
|
10m55.919
|
2
|
C. Williams
|
Yam
|
+0.378
|
3
|
J. Strugnell
|
Yam
|
+0.703
|
4
|
E. Pelgrave
|
Yam
|
+1.575
|
5
|
H. Charlett
|
Yam
|
+4.832
|
6
|
O. Peovitis
|
Yam
|
+15.218
|
7
|
J. Louis
|
Yam
|
+35.309
|
8
|
C. Nichols
|
Yam
|
+41.210
|
9
|
K. Knight
|
Yam
|
+41.356
|
10
|
A. Jordan
|
Yam
|
+46.525
|
11
|
R. McAdam
|
Yam
|
+51.105
|
12
|
C. Campbell
|
Yam
|
+51.276
|
13
|
L. Darling
|
Yam
|
+58.039
|
14
|
S. Middlebrook
|
Yam
|
+1m00.055
|
15
|
F. Mellerick
|
Yam
|
+1m26.906
|
DNF
|
L. Fookes
|
Yam
|
+2 Laps
bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Race Two
Chaz Williams was the early leader in the second bout ahead of Xavier Curmi and Rossi Mcadam with Ghage Plowman and Hunter Charlett in close company.
Connor Lewis moved up to second place on lap two before then forging his way part Williams to take the lead. Curmi was then back up to second, Williams then back into the lead. That trio had started to pull away a little from their pursuers but then on lap three McAdam and Charlett joined the fray once again to turn that leading group into a quintet.
Could one of them finally steal a win from Williams?
Connor Lewis had his nose in front of the flag to take the win by four-thousandths of a second!
Hunter Charlett rounded out the podium ahead of Rossi McAdam and Xavier Curmi.
Ghage Plowman four-seconds back in sixth place, close trailed by Thomas Cameron, Orlando Peovitis, Jai Strugnell, Ethan Pelgrave and Jed Louis.
bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Race Two Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
C. Lewis
|
Yam
|
1m37.057
|
2
|
C. Williams
|
Yam
|
+0.004
|
3
|
H. Charlett
|
Yam
|
+0.270
|
4
|
R. McAdam
|
Yam
|
+0.559
|
5
|
X. Curmi
|
Yam
|
+0.597
|
6
|
G. Plowman
|
Yam
|
+4.106
|
7
|
T. Cameron
|
Yam
|
+4.189
|
8
|
O. Peovitis
|
Yam
|
+4.343
|
9
|
J. Strugnell
|
Yam
|
+4.757
|
10
|
E. Pelgrave
|
Yam
|
+4.820
|
11
|
J. Louis
|
Yam
|
+4.872
|
12
|
L. Fookes
|
Yam
|
+19.627
|
13
|
C. Campbell
|
Yam
|
+20.347
|
14
|
K. Knight
|
Yam
|
+22.018
|
15
|
S. Middlebrook
|
Yam
|
+22.738
|
16
|
C. Nichols
|
Yam
|
+28.678
|
17
|
L. Darling
|
Yam
|
+28.911
|
18
|
A. Jordan
|
Yam
|
+32.462
|
19
|
F. Mellerick
|
Yam
|
+45.263
bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Race Three
Chaz Williams again the chief protagonist early on when the final six-lap OJC contest got underway on Sunday afternoon at Queensland Raceway. Williams stayed there for much of the race, holding off the chasing horde more often than not.
Connor Lewis also took his turns up front as Rossi McAdam nipped at their heels. Xavier Curmi also moved into contention as they started the final lap but at the chequered flag it was Williams by a nose over Lewis. Curmi rounding out the podium ahead of McAdam and Strugnell.
bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Race Three Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
C. Williams
|
Yam
|
1m36.882
|
2
|
C. Lewis
|
Yam
|
+0.012
|
3
|
X. Curmi
|
Yam
|
+0.088
|
4
|
R. McAdam
|
Yam
|
+0.294
|
5
|
J. Strugnell
|
Yam
|
+0.824
|
6
|
H. Charlett
|
Yam
|
+1.057
|
7
|
T. Cameron
|
Yam
|
+1.337
|
8
|
G. Plowman
|
Yam
|
+1.350
|
9
|
O. Peovitis
|
Yam
|
+1.506
|
10
|
J. Louis
|
Yam
|
+8.914
|
11
|
K. Knight
|
Yam
|
+9.185
|
12
|
E. Pelgrave
|
Yam
|
+9.244
|
13
|
S. Middlebrook
|
Yam
|
+25.889
|
14
|
C. Campbell
|
Yam
|
+26.073
|
15
|
L. Fookes
|
Yam
|
+26.290
|
16
|
L. Darling
|
Yam
|
+32.917
|
17
|
A. Jordan
|
Yam
|
+33.133
|
18
|
F. Mellerick
|
Yam
|
+53.779
|
19
|
C. Nichols
|
Yam
|
+1 Lap
bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Round Points
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
R1
|
R2
|
R3
|
Points
|
1
|
C. Lewis
|
Yam
|
25
|
25
|
20
|
70
|
2
|
C. Williams
|
Yam
|
20
|
20
|
25
|
65
|
3
|
H. Charlett
|
Yam
|
16
|
18
|
15
|
49
|
4
|
J. Strugnell
|
Yam
|
18
|
12
|
16
|
46
|
5
|
R. McAdam
|
Yam
|
10
|
17
|
17
|
44
|
6
|
O. Peovitis
|
Yam
|
15
|
13
|
12
|
40
|
7
|
E. Pelgrave
|
Yam
|
17
|
11
|
9
|
37
|
8
|
J. Louis
|
Yam
|
14
|
10
|
11
|
35
|
9
|
X. Curmi
|
Yam
|
0
|
16
|
18
|
34
|
10
|
K. Knight
|
Yam
|
12
|
7
|
10
|
29
|
11
|
T. Cameron
|
Yam
|
0
|
14
|
14
|
28
|
12
|
G. Plowman
|
Yam
|
0
|
15
|
13
|
28
|
13
|
C. Campbell
|
Yam
|
9
|
8
|
7
|
24
|
14
|
S. Middlebrook
|
Yam
|
7
|
6
|
8
|
21
|
15
|
C. Nichols
|
Yam
|
13
|
5
|
2
|
20
|
16
|
A. Jordan
|
Yam
|
11
|
3
|
4
|
18
|
17
|
L. Darling
|
Yam
|
8
|
4
|
5
|
17
|
18
|
L. Fookes
|
Yam
|
0
|
9
|
6
|
15
|
19
|
F. Mellerick
|
Yam
|
6
|
2
|
3
|
11
bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Series Points
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Points
|
1
|
C. Williams
|
Yam
|
115
|
2
|
C. Lewis
|
Yam
|
105
|
3
|
H. Charlett
|
Yam
|
84
|
4
|
R. McAdam
|
Yam
|
77
|
5
|
J. Strugnell
|
Yam
|
68
|
6
|
X. Curmi
|
Yam
|
66
|
7
|
G. Plowman
|
Yam
|
60
|
8
|
O. Peovitis
|
Yam
|
54
|
9
|
J. Louis
|
Yam
|
52
|
10
|
T. Cameron
|
Yam
|
50
|
11
|
E. Pelgrave
|
Yam
|
49
|
12
|
C. Nichols
|
Yam
|
46
|
13
|
S. Middlebrook
|
Yam
|
46
|
14
|
K. Knight
|
Yam
|
38
|
15
|
C. Campbell
|
Yam
|
38
|
16
|
P. O’Brien
|
Yam
|
29
|
17
|
A. Jordan
|
Yam
|
24
|
18
|
L. Fookes
|
Yam
|
21
|
19
|
L. Darling
|
Yam
|
21
|
20
|
F. Mellerick
|
Yam
|
20
bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Qualifying
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
C. Williams
|
Yam
|
1m35.304
|
2
|
G. Plowman
|
Yam
|
+0.593
|
3
|
X. Curmi
|
Yam
|
+0.950
|
4
|
R. McAdam
|
Yam
|
+0.996
|
5
|
H. Charlett
|
Yam
|
+1.218
|
6
|
C. Lewis
|
Yam
|
+1.248
|
7
|
E. Pelgrave
|
Yam
|
+1.389
|
8
|
T. Cameron
|
Yam
|
+1.842
|
9
|
J. Strugnell
|
Yam
|
+1.945
|
10
|
O. Peovitis
|
Yam
|
+2.214
|
11
|
J. Louis
|
Yam
|
+2.226
|
12
|
K. Knight
|
Yam
|
+4.047
|
13
|
L. Fookes
|
Yam
|
+4.502
|
14
|
C. Campbell
|
Yam
|
+4.800
|
15
|
S. Middlebrook
|
Yam
|
+5.162
|
16
|
C. Nichols
|
Yam
|
+6.097
|
17
|
L. Darling
|
Yam
|
+6.613
|
18
|
A. Jordan
|
Yam
|
+7.074
|
19
|
F. Mellerick
|
Yam
|
+8.000
Yamaha OJC Scholarship
Yamaha Motor Australia and Motorcycling Australia have launched the Yamaha OJC Scholarship, creating a new pathway for Junior Australian Road Race Championship riders to aim international.
The winner of this year’s six-round BLU CRU Oceania Junior Cup (OJC) will receive a fully supported ride in the 2026 Yamaha R3 BLU CRU Asia-Pacific Championship.
Peter Doyle – CEO Motorcycling Australia
“The Yamaha OJC Scholarship represents a fantastic new opportunity for our Oceania Junior Cup graduates to take their careers to the next level. This partnership with Yamaha strengthens our commitment to developing world-class Australian racing talent.”
What the Yamaha OJC Scholarship provides:
- Use of a fully race-prepared Yamaha YZF-R3;
- Riding gear, excluding helmet;
- Uniform;
- Tyres;
- Fuel;
- Service;
- Entry fee to each round;
- Rider lunch at the track; and
- Testing is included within the calendar.
Who can win the Yamaha OJC Scholarship?
The Yamaha Scholarship will be awarded to the OJC winner provided they meet eligibility criteria, including age, off-track factors such as attitude, professionalism and presentation. Should the OJC winner not meet these requirements, the scholarship will be offered to the next highest-placed eligible competitor.
Furthermore, riders must be 12 years old by round one of the 2026 Yamaha R3 BLU CRU Asia-Pacific Championship to participate.
In 2025, two rounds of the Yamaha R3 BLU CRU Asia-Pacific Championship will be held in Australia in conjunction with the ASBK Championship.
The rounds will be at Philip Island (September 6-7) and One Raceway (October 3-5), featuring a plethora of past and current OJC riders.
And now with the creation of a direct connection between the OJC and Yamaha R3 BLU CRU Asia-Pacific Championship, the previously announced ‘to be advised’ round of the 2025 OJC will also be held at Phillip Island on September 6-7.
Sharing the Phillip Island paddock with the international program will allow the OJC riders to get a first-hand appreciation of the Asia-Pacific Championship, as well as seeking counsel from the Australian and New Zealand riders competing in the 2025 instalment.
A month later, it’ll all happen again at One Raceway as the Asia-Pacific Championship completes part two of its Aussie swing before heading to Thailand for the final round.
Scott Bishop – Motorsport Manager, Land Mobility, Yamaha Australia
“Over the last 12 months Yamaha has made a concerted push to step up pathways on an international basis, and now with the Yamaha OJC Scholarship, there’s a pathway into Asia. And the winner of the R3 BLU CRU Asia-Pacific Championship then goes into the FIM R3 BLU CRU World Cup. It’s a great initiative from Yamaha and one that we are really happy to support.”