ASBK 2025

Round Three – QLD Raceway

bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup

bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Race One

In slick conditions, the first attempt at the BLU CRU Oceania Junior Cup opener was red-flagged after four riders went down at turn two – including front row starters Ghage Plowman and Xavier Curmi – which meant only 16 riders lined up for the restart.

The six-lap race eventually boiled down to a three-way battle to the chequered flag, with Connor Lewis winning from Chaz Williams and Jai Strugnell.

bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Race One

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 C. Lewis Yam 10m55.919 2 C. Williams Yam +0.378 3 J. Strugnell Yam +0.703 4 E. Pelgrave Yam +1.575 5 H. Charlett Yam +4.832 6 O. Peovitis Yam +15.218 7 J. Louis Yam +35.309 8 C. Nichols Yam +41.210 9 K. Knight Yam +41.356 10 A. Jordan Yam +46.525 11 R. McAdam Yam +51.105 12 C. Campbell Yam +51.276 13 L. Darling Yam +58.039 14 S. Middlebrook Yam +1m00.055 15 F. Mellerick Yam +1m26.906 DNF L. Fookes Yam +2 Laps

bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Race Two

Chaz Williams was the early leader in the second bout ahead of Xavier Curmi and Rossi Mcadam with Ghage Plowman and Hunter Charlett in close company.

Connor Lewis moved up to second place on lap two before then forging his way part Williams to take the lead. Curmi was then back up to second, Williams then back into the lead. That trio had started to pull away a little from their pursuers but then on lap three McAdam and Charlett joined the fray once again to turn that leading group into a quintet.

Could one of them finally steal a win from Williams?

Connor Lewis had his nose in front of the flag to take the win by four-thousandths of a second!

Hunter Charlett rounded out the podium ahead of Rossi McAdam and Xavier Curmi.

Ghage Plowman four-seconds back in sixth place, close trailed by Thomas Cameron, Orlando Peovitis, Jai Strugnell, Ethan Pelgrave and Jed Louis.

bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 C. Lewis Yam 1m37.057 2 C. Williams Yam +0.004 3 H. Charlett Yam +0.270 4 R. McAdam Yam +0.559 5 X. Curmi Yam +0.597 6 G. Plowman Yam +4.106 7 T. Cameron Yam +4.189 8 O. Peovitis Yam +4.343 9 J. Strugnell Yam +4.757 10 E. Pelgrave Yam +4.820 11 J. Louis Yam +4.872 12 L. Fookes Yam +19.627 13 C. Campbell Yam +20.347 14 K. Knight Yam +22.018 15 S. Middlebrook Yam +22.738 16 C. Nichols Yam +28.678 17 L. Darling Yam +28.911 18 A. Jordan Yam +32.462 19 F. Mellerick Yam +45.263

bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Race Three

Chaz Williams again the chief protagonist early on when the final six-lap OJC contest got underway on Sunday afternoon at Queensland Raceway. Williams stayed there for much of the race, holding off the chasing horde more often than not.

Connor Lewis also took his turns up front as Rossi McAdam nipped at their heels. Xavier Curmi also moved into contention as they started the final lap but at the chequered flag it was Williams by a nose over Lewis. Curmi rounding out the podium ahead of McAdam and Strugnell.

bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Race Three Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 C. Williams Yam 1m36.882 2 C. Lewis Yam +0.012 3 X. Curmi Yam +0.088 4 R. McAdam Yam +0.294 5 J. Strugnell Yam +0.824 6 H. Charlett Yam +1.057 7 T. Cameron Yam +1.337 8 G. Plowman Yam +1.350 9 O. Peovitis Yam +1.506 10 J. Louis Yam +8.914 11 K. Knight Yam +9.185 12 E. Pelgrave Yam +9.244 13 S. Middlebrook Yam +25.889 14 C. Campbell Yam +26.073 15 L. Fookes Yam +26.290 16 L. Darling Yam +32.917 17 A. Jordan Yam +33.133 18 F. Mellerick Yam +53.779 19 C. Nichols Yam +1 Lap

bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Round Points

Pos Rider Bike R1 R2 R3 Points 1 C. Lewis Yam 25 25 20 70 2 C. Williams Yam 20 20 25 65 3 H. Charlett Yam 16 18 15 49 4 J. Strugnell Yam 18 12 16 46 5 R. McAdam Yam 10 17 17 44 6 O. Peovitis Yam 15 13 12 40 7 E. Pelgrave Yam 17 11 9 37 8 J. Louis Yam 14 10 11 35 9 X. Curmi Yam 0 16 18 34 10 K. Knight Yam 12 7 10 29 11 T. Cameron Yam 0 14 14 28 12 G. Plowman Yam 0 15 13 28 13 C. Campbell Yam 9 8 7 24 14 S. Middlebrook Yam 7 6 8 21 15 C. Nichols Yam 13 5 2 20 16 A. Jordan Yam 11 3 4 18 17 L. Darling Yam 8 4 5 17 18 L. Fookes Yam 0 9 6 15 19 F. Mellerick Yam 6 2 3 11

bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Series Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 C. Williams Yam 115 2 C. Lewis Yam 105 3 H. Charlett Yam 84 4 R. McAdam Yam 77 5 J. Strugnell Yam 68 6 X. Curmi Yam 66 7 G. Plowman Yam 60 8 O. Peovitis Yam 54 9 J. Louis Yam 52 10 T. Cameron Yam 50 11 E. Pelgrave Yam 49 12 C. Nichols Yam 46 13 S. Middlebrook Yam 46 14 K. Knight Yam 38 15 C. Campbell Yam 38 16 P. O’Brien Yam 29 17 A. Jordan Yam 24 18 L. Fookes Yam 21 19 L. Darling Yam 21 20 F. Mellerick Yam 20

bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Qualifying

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 C. Williams Yam 1m35.304 2 G. Plowman Yam +0.593 3 X. Curmi Yam +0.950 4 R. McAdam Yam +0.996 5 H. Charlett Yam +1.218 6 C. Lewis Yam +1.248 7 E. Pelgrave Yam +1.389 8 T. Cameron Yam +1.842 9 J. Strugnell Yam +1.945 10 O. Peovitis Yam +2.214 11 J. Louis Yam +2.226 12 K. Knight Yam +4.047 13 L. Fookes Yam +4.502 14 C. Campbell Yam +4.800 15 S. Middlebrook Yam +5.162 16 C. Nichols Yam +6.097 17 L. Darling Yam +6.613 18 A. Jordan Yam +7.074 19 F. Mellerick Yam +8.000

Yamaha OJC Scholarship

Yamaha Motor Australia and Motorcycling Australia have launched the Yamaha OJC Scholarship, creating a new pathway for Junior Australian Road Race Championship riders to aim international.

The winner of this year’s six-round BLU CRU Oceania Junior Cup (OJC) will receive a fully supported ride in the 2026 Yamaha R3 BLU CRU Asia-Pacific Championship.

Peter Doyle – CEO Motorcycling Australia

“The Yamaha OJC Scholarship represents a fantastic new opportunity for our Oceania Junior Cup graduates to take their careers to the next level. This partnership with Yamaha strengthens our commitment to developing world-class Australian racing talent.”

What the Yamaha OJC Scholarship provides:

Use of a fully race-prepared Yamaha YZF-R3;

Riding gear, excluding helmet;

Uniform;

Tyres;

Fuel;

Service;

Entry fee to each round;

Rider lunch at the track; and

Testing is included within the calendar.

Who can win the Yamaha OJC Scholarship?

The Yamaha Scholarship will be awarded to the OJC winner provided they meet eligibility criteria, including age, off-track factors such as attitude, professionalism and presentation. Should the OJC winner not meet these requirements, the scholarship will be offered to the next highest-placed eligible competitor.

Furthermore, riders must be 12 years old by round one of the 2026 Yamaha R3 BLU CRU Asia-Pacific Championship to participate.

In 2025, two rounds of the Yamaha R3 BLU CRU Asia-Pacific Championship will be held in Australia in conjunction with the ASBK Championship.

The rounds will be at Philip Island (September 6-7) and One Raceway (October 3-5), featuring a plethora of past and current OJC riders.

And now with the creation of a direct connection between the OJC and Yamaha R3 BLU CRU Asia-Pacific Championship, the previously announced ‘to be advised’ round of the 2025 OJC will also be held at Phillip Island on September 6-7.

Sharing the Phillip Island paddock with the international program will allow the OJC riders to get a first-hand appreciation of the Asia-Pacific Championship, as well as seeking counsel from the Australian and New Zealand riders competing in the 2025 instalment.

A month later, it’ll all happen again at One Raceway as the Asia-Pacific Championship completes part two of its Aussie swing before heading to Thailand for the final round.

Scott Bishop – Motorsport Manager, Land Mobility, Yamaha Australia

“Over the last 12 months Yamaha has made a concerted push to step up pathways on an international basis, and now with the Yamaha OJC Scholarship, there’s a pathway into Asia. And the winner of the R3 BLU CRU Asia-Pacific Championship then goes into the FIM R3 BLU CRU World Cup. It’s a great initiative from Yamaha and one that we are really happy to support.”