Repsol Honda Team 2020

The studio photos of World Champions Marc Marquez and Alex Marquez with their 2020 Repsol Honda RC213V machines have been revealed.

Marc Marquez and Alex Marquez with their 2020 Repsol Honda RC213V machines

Having debuted the 2020 Repsol Honda Team livery at the launch in Jakarta, the Spanish duo entered the photographer’s studio to show off the colours they’ll be racing this season.

Marc Marquez and Alex Marquez with their 2020 Repsol Honda RC213V machines

The pair will soon head to Qatar for the final pre-season test, February 22 – 24, before the season begins at the same venue on March 08.

Recently they tested in Malaysia where Marc Marquez suffered two crashes and there are some doubts about how fit he will be come the season start. There are even rumours that he might even miss the opening rounds of the series if his nerve impingement problems continue… Meanwhile enjoy the images below!

