2023 RIDE OUT Moto Weekends

Victoria, NSW and Queensland

For those who love riding dirt bikes, camping with friends and family, as well as meeting like-minded riders, the RIDE OUT Moto Weekend is back for 2023, visiting picturesque venues in Victoria, NSW and Queensland.

Each event is a two-night, two-day recreational adventure on private property – all designed to be a fun, relaxed, family-friendly experience, where riding takes centre stage and everyone comes away from the weekend with a huge smile on their dial.

After two of last year’s RIDE OUT events were cancelled due to torrential rain, the 2023 events are scheduled for the same three epic properties across a trio of states: the first in Wangaratta (Vic) on April 14-16, followed by Stroud (NSW) on May 19-21, with the final weekend taking place in Cooby Dam (Qld) on June 30-July 2.

Each weekend features a custom-cut 10-12km trail loop, a fun grass-track, an easy-going hillclimb and a newbies/kids track; all available for riders to enjoy throughout the weekend. You can ride as much or as little as you want over the two days, making the most of all the tracks and set-ups on offer.

RIDE OUT Moto Weekends are open to adult riders who own a KTM, Husqvarna or GASGAS off-road motorcycle (enduro, MX or cross-country) and to their kids on any brand of kid’s bike.

The registration fee is $299 per Adult rider, $50 per Junior rider (aged 5-15) or $499 per Group (two riding Adults and two riding Juniors). An extra non-riding Group member can attend for $30. Each event includes two nights of camping and two days of riding on an exclusive private property.

Also on offer is the latest range of 2023 KTM, Husqvarna Motorcycles and GASGAS off-road models will be available to demo/test on a 5-7km test ride loop, along with live music, an American-style BBQ, catering, coffee, partner stalls, giveaways (including rider goody-bags), plus special guests and handy mechanical advice.

RIDE OUT Moto Weekends are about offering riders a great experience on their dirt bikes. And what better way to do that than with bikes, friends and camping out! Bring old friends or make new ones, RIDE OUT Moto Weekends are about getting back to the basics and the spirit of riding dirt bikes.

Numbers are strictly limited and registrations are open to the public from Friday, February 17, 2023, at 12:00pm AEDT. Riders must either have a Motorcycling Australia (MA) National Senior Competition Licence or an MA Recreational Licence, which is available to purchase at time of registration.

To find out more about each RIDE OUT Moto Weekend, contact your local KTM, Husqvarna Motorcycles or GASGAS authorised dealer, or check out the KTM Group’s website.