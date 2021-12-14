2022 Ride Out Moto Weekends

If you love riding dirt bikes with like-minded mates, or camping with the family, then Ride Out Moto Weekends are going to be for you, returning in 2020 across three states.

Powered by KTM, Husqvarna Motorcycles and GasGas Motorcycles, the Ride Out Moto Weekends will bring the ultimate riding weekend to riders and their families.

Each event is a two-night, two-day recreational adventure on private property and is designed to be a fun, relaxed, family-friendly experience, where riding takes centre stage.

Three events will take place across a trio of states: the first in Stroud (NSW) on March 25-27, followed by Cooby Dam (Qld) on April 8-10, with the final weekend taking place in Wangaratta (Vic.) on April 29 to May 1.

Each weekend features a custom-cut 20 km trailride loop, a fun grasstrack, an easy-going hillclimb and a newbies/kids track – all available for riders to enjoy throughout the weekend.

You can ride as much or as little as you want over the two days, making the most of all the tracks and set-ups on offer.

Ride Out Moto Weekends are open to adult riders who own a KTM, Husqvarna Motorcycles or GasGas off-road motorcycle (enduro, MX or cross-country) and to their kids on any brand of kid’s bike.

The registration fee is $299 per adult rider, $50 per child rider (aged 5-15) or $499 per family (two riding adults and two riding kids). An extra non-riding family member can attend for $30. Each event includes two nights of camping and two days of riding on an exclusive private property.

Also on offer is the latest range of 2022 KTM, Husqvarna Motorcycles and GasGas off-road models which will be available to test on a 10 km test ride loop, along with live music, American-style BBQ cook-offs, catering, coffee, partner stalls, giveaways (including rider goody-bags), plus special guests and mechanical advice.

Ride Out Moto Weekends are about offering riders a great experience on their dirt bikes. And what better way to do that than with bikes, friends and camping out! Bring old friends or make new ones, Ride Out Moto Weekends are about getting back to the basics and the spirit of riding dirt bikes.

Numbers are strictly limited and registrations open on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at 12:00 pm AEDT. However riders are encouraged to contact their local authorised KTM, Husqvarna Motorcycles or GasGas dealer for priority registration information.

Riders must either have a Motorcycling Australia (MA) competition licence, or an MA recreational licence, which is available to purchase at time of registration. To find out more about each Ride Out Moto Weekend, contact your local KTM, Husqvarna Motorcycles or GasGas authorised dealer.