2022 Ride Out Moto Weekends

Kove riding dirt bikes, camping with your family and meeting new like-minded mates? Then Husqvarna’s Ride Out Moto Weekends are for you! The 2022 series of will feature three events spanning three states:

Stroud, NSW – March 25-27

Cooby Dam, QLD – April 8-10

Wangaratta VIC – April 29 – May 1

Priority registration will also open soon, ahead of general registration, with limited spots available to ensure a great experience for all involved. Just talk to your nearest dealer about priority registration to get the special link.

The 2022 Ride Out Moto Weekends are open to riders who own a Husqvarna Motorcycle (enduro, MX or cross-country) and accompanying kids on any brand of kid’s bike.

Ride Out Moto Weekends are designed to be fun, relaxed, family-friendly experiences, where riding takes centre stage. Each event is a two-night camping, two-day recreational riding adventure on a private property, which is exclusive to you and a group of new like-minded mates.

Featuring a custom-cut 20 km trail-ride loop, a fun grasstrack, an easy-going hill climb and a newbies/kids track – all are available for riders to enjoy throughout the weekend. You can ride as much or as little as you want over the two days, making the most of all the tracks and set-ups on offer.

The latest range of Husqvarna dirt bike models will also be available to test on the 10 km test ride loop. On top of that, there’ll be live music, American-style BBQ cook-offs, catering, coffee, partner stalls and loads of giveaways, plus special guest riders and mechanical advice.

In collaboration with the crew that bring you the epic Transmoto Events – and special guests from Husqvarna Motorcycles – these Ride Out Moto Weekends are only made better by the fact that numbers are strictly limited to ensure a quality riding and camping experience.

Registrations open via the Husqvarna website (link) on Wednesday January 19, 2022 at 12:00pm. Or ask your nearest dealer about priority registration and receive the link before it opens to the public!