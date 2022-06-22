2022 RideADV Women Only Adventure Rides

Supported loops out of Harrington; July 9 and 10

RideADV’s highly successful Women Only Adventure Ride is back with a new location for 2022, meaning fresh trails and even more fun across the July 9-10 weekend.

The ride starts and finishes in Harrington in NSW, and both days are suitable for registered dirt bikes of any brand and all skill levels.

RideADV’s experienced lead and sweep riders will guide riders through the bush, with support vehicles and plenty of crew members to assist. Accommodation is either pub, hotel or camping – the choice being left to the individual rider to pick what they prefer. You’ll need to organise and pay for the accommodation yourself.

Two different loop rides are planned using Harrington as a base. Rider training and skills practice sessions are included, while the cost is only $280 per person for both days of fully supported ADV riding at its best with tuition from the experienced RideADV crew.

So if you’re keen to try out adventure riding as a newer or less experienced rider, or are just after a supported ride where you don’t have to worry about all the organisation and support, and you’re of the female persuasion of course, this one is definitely for you.

2022 RideADV Women Only Adventure Ride – Harrington