Ténéré 700 Rally 2023

The 2023 Ténéré 700 Rally saw riders challenged by dry and dusty conditions as they traversed 2000 km across five days for the event before concluding with a cleansing ale at Broken Hill Resort.

But all 52 riders made it back to the safety with minimum fuss – a testament to the reliability of Yamaha’s 689 cc parallel twin ADV machine.

“It was great to offer these passionate Ténéré 700 owners an outback adventure not only as a fun challenge but also to showcase what their bikes are capable of,” says YMA Marketing Manager Sean Goldhawk.

Despite the conditions, rallygoers lapped up the kilometres which started in Broken Hill, NSW and led to Wilpena Pound and onto the rock garden trails surrounding Arkaroola Wilderness Sanctuary.

From there the group headed north to Cameron Corner for an overnight camping stop, followed by a final 500km run back to Broken Hill via Tibooburra and Silverton. Navigation was achieved with GPS which allowed riders to complete the course at their own pace.

The event is the third in a series of Rallies for Ténéré 700s only that are run by Yamaha’s preferred ADV event organiser RideADV. This five-day Rally is followed by shorter two-day events in QLD, NSW and VIC in 2023.

Gavin Geddes

“This year’s Rally was a life experience to remember. Great riding, great company and amazing support. Keep up the good work.”

Calum McAlpine

“Thoroughly enjoyed the experience, well organised and supported. Not one glitch in the whole five-day event. Will definitely sign up for another trip.”

The next Ténéré 700 Rally takes place in Esk, QLD on 9/11 June.

You can register here:

https://www.rideadv.com.au/event/qld-2-day-yamaha-tenere-700-rally-esk-qld-10th-11th-june-2023/