MotoGP 2022

That’s a wrap…

Alex Rins – P1

“Well, I managed to achieve exactly what I wanted: another win with my team. This one, being at home and being our last together tastes extra special and it’s very emotional. Over the years Suzuki and I have celebrated some really beautiful victories, but also shared many beautiful moments as a family. I’ll miss everybody so much, and I’ll carry the lessons with me for the rest of my career.”

Brad Binder – P2

“Really happy to be back on the podium. This weekend I came with the mindset I had to win and it didn’t quite work out but Alex [Rins] rode really well today. I have to take my hat off to the team, I have the most amazing crew behind me. There are some crazy and incredible people at KTM. We’ve had some great times this season and some really hard times too but we have always managed to give our absolute best come race day.

“It’s good to be top six in the championship, for sure, and to get the team up to 2nd in the standings as well. We made a step this weekend because I had been requesting some more drive grip and the guys brought it for this race. I really hope for the 2023 season we can find that last little bit to be competitive every weekend. We fought hard today and made some moves. Let’s see what Tuesday brings us.”

Jorge Martín – P3

“Super happy, super happy to finish with a podium, it was really needed. It was a special year, sometimes difficult but together we made it.”

Fabio Quartararo – P4

“It was a tough race, especially for the left side of the tyre, but I gave my 100%. It was not enough to fight for the podium or the victory. It was hotter today than it was the previous days, and the left side of my front tyre went completely soft. That was the point where I lost the race. I’m a bit disappointed, but congratulations to Pecco for winning the title. Now I just can’t wait to try our new bike. But first we have to celebrate tonight. Then at Tuesday we have that very important test for 2023, and of course I’m really motivated because it concerns our future bike.”

Miguel Oliveira – P5

“A good weekend and our pace throughout was incredible. We had the potential to finish on the podium but we started too far back and we fought tire pressure and the challenges we all know about. Anyway, it was a positive way to end the season – with a top five – and it’s done now. Everyone enjoyed it in the garage and that was the main thing. 10th in the championship wasn’t the goal and we could quite reach 8th. Mixed feelings that my KTM chapter is ending and I will start a new one. There have been ups-and-downs but that is part of our journey together and I know I gave everything I had. I leave with good feelings.”

Joan Mir – P6

“I’m happy to take a pretty solid finish in my final race with Suzuki, especially after a tough few weeks. Winning a title with this team is something I’ll keep in my heart forever, we’ve worked relentlessly during all our years together, but in 2020 everything just came together for us and it was simply fantastic. Thank you to the whole team for their help.”

Luca Marini – P7

“A very very difficult race: I immediately started to have problems in terms of temperatures. The bike went into protection and took off power. A very strange thing, we are analysing the data to understand, because it is the kind of problem that we have never had, not even in Thailand or Malaysia. That said, I’m happy with the performance. I didn’t give up and I managed the rear tire well. I hit another good placement and closed a solid race. I want to thank Ducati and the Team for this year and say BRAVO to Pecco for this great victory in the World Championship. Now we are working towards 2023 to constantly remain in the Top 3.”

Enea Bastianini – P8

“It was a difficult race and I only at the end I got to know Aleix had retired. We did a good job, especially after a disastrous Saturday. I’m happy with this third place and the best independent rider title. I think it has been a great season and I’d like Team Gresini for supporting me in every moment. This season result also goes to Fausto.”

Francesco Bagnaia – P9

2022 MotoGP World Champ

“We have to be really happy and proud of the incredible work we did. After Germany, we found ourselves 91 points off the top, but we found the right motivation to come back and win the title in Valencia. Together we showed that we are really strong and can handle even complicated situations.

“Today’s race was also really difficult because after the contact with Fabio, I lost a wing of my bike, and from there on, I struggled a lot, but I am really proud and happy with the result.

“I also want to congratulate Fabio, who has been an incredible opponent throughout the season. To win coming in front of a rider you respect, as I respect Fabio, gives even more value to this title.”

Franco Morbidelli – P10

“It was a good race. It was a good recovery! A lot of fighting and a lot of overtakes. I made a good comeback after I lost too much ground at the beginning. This is the moment to reflect on the season. I have to say ’Thanks‘ to my crew and my team, because they all hung on tight. When I was riding and knew it was difficult to extract potential from the bike, they stayed close to me, they always supported me. They always believe in me, and I always believe in them. They are working and kept on working to fix the flaws of the bike. We are all in this together. I‘m pleased to now be able to extract speed from the bike and be able to go from being a smooth rider to an aggressive rider. I‘m pleased about that and the atmosphere in the team. It was a tough season but with a happy ending.”

Marco Bezzecchi – P11

“A positive race: I struggled all weekend, but today I tried. If I think about the start from the P18, I can only be happy. It was not obvious to be able to recover. Too bad only for the Top10, it was within reach. A first season to be framed, with the title of Rookie, the podium and the pole. What can I say, thanks to the Team and Ducati, I can’t wait to get back on track tomorrow morning and start getting to know my new bike. And then BRAVISSIMO Pecco, a well-deserved World Championship.”

Raul Fernandez – P12

“The race went better than expected. My pace was incredible from the start, and I think that I managed the start of the race smartly. The goal was to finish in the points and this is what we did today. I am really happy to be finishing the adventure with KTM in this way because we had many beautiful memories together, and it was also important to be ending the season well with my team. Thank you to everyone! ”

Remy Gardner – P13

“Sick! My start was so-so but after that I was on a mission and was picking them off. I got up to 14th and was about to pass Alex Marquez when he crashed and I had to pick up and almost crashed myself. I lost two positions there but, well, still finished in the points. The rear tyre had dropped but I just kept my head down. I tried to fight as hard as possible, especially against Raul! It was quite fun and I had a decent burnout at the end! A good way to end the year. Onto the next.”

Takaaki Nakagami – P14

“Of course I’m really happy, I scored points and finished 14th. I started from 24th, so I gained 10 positions which is a great result after missing three races since the Japanese GP and coming back for the last race of the season. I’m happy, from the first day we’ve made good progress and the team did an amazing job this weekend so I appreciate all my team members. It’s a nice way to finish and now I’ll try to recover for one day and then prepare for Tuesday’s test. That will be really important for next season so I’m really looking forward to the next chapter.”

Fabio DiGiannantonio – P15

“I have always been strong here and I was hoping for something more. We’re back in the points and that’s good and the one point scored today was an important one, as we had been missing the top 15 for quite a long time. Now we’ll rest for a few hours before diving into 2023.”

Cal Crutchlow – P16

“I’m happy with what we have done in the last six races, I felt good, I felt a lot better than I thought I would feel. This weekend was difficult but I honestly believed I would have had a good result, the problem was I felt that the tyre pressure at the start of the race, this was evidently why I crashed because of the massive rise in pressure, it was way over when I crashed. And then when I rode round alone it was in a perfect range, I had a great pace where I wanted to. I was just making sure I finished the race incase I could get a point for the team. Overall, not a bad weekend, my pace was okay, nothing really really special. We did our job for YAMAHA and for the RNF MotoGP Team and now I can go home happy.“

Álex Márquez – P17

“So we didn’t finish as we planned or wanted to, but life many times isn’t as you want it. Apart from that, I had a problem with the engine in the first part of the race, it was overheating, and then I had the crash. I can’t say much more, that’s how it was, but I’m happy to finish the race for the team. I’m really proud and happy with what this team is doing and how they understand races. I just want to say thank you to all the team and I’m grateful to have lived this two years with the team.”

Jack Miller – DNF

“That wasn’t the way I wanted things to end this year, that’s for certain. It had all gone pretty well for me here in Valencia and I managed to get back where I started after a few fights in the opening laps, but it wasn’t to be. Sucks to crash out of a chance for a podium with only five laps left, but I tried my best and that’s all you can do. I was pushing hard because I knew (Aprilia’s) Aleix (Espargaro) was out of the race and a win would have seen me jump him for third in the championship, but you saw what happened.

“I finished fourth last year in the championship and fifth this time, but this has probably been my strongest season. Most podiums I’ve ever had, and definitely my best MotoGP win in Japan. Especially after the Catalunya test (in June) the results have been really strong, apart from the mistakes here and at Misano and then getting cleaned out at Phillip Island. Apart from those ones, it’s been pretty solid and I’m really happy with how the second half finished off for me, even if we couldn’t sign it off how I wanted to here.

“A few words on my team-mate Pecco (Bagnaia) – it’ll be weird when he’s not my team-mate next year after four years with him – you have to hand it to him and what he’s done. This year he’s just been better than me, last year he was better. When we stepped up from Pramac (Ducati) – he had a couple of good showings at Pramac – but to turn it on like he has the last two seasons with the amount of victories that he’s had, it’s been a massive improvement. So, huge congratulations to him – he never gave up this year. I was asked if I’d miss Pecco or Ducati more, and realistically it’s the same – I like Pecco a lot as a person, and I definitely enjoyed my time at Ducati. It’s been a good ride, a game-changer for me in my career. I’ve learned a lot, and it’s been an amazing journey. I had a great time here and built some fantastic relationships.

“The year isn’t done yet, and I get to test the KTM this week. It’s not been weird or anything to be watching what they were doing from when I signed on, you’re always watching what the other bikes are doing anyway. It happened before when I went from Honda to Ducati five years ago, so it’s something natural and that I’m used to. The focus and motivation was there this weekend to do a good job with my guys and for Ducati, enjoy the time with them, and then it’s focused on what’s next.

“Thanks everyone for all the support this year, it’s definitely noticed and appreciated with all the fans back at the tracks again, that’s been unreal. We’ll have another crack at it next year!”

Darryn Binder – DNF

“I’m really upset and disappointed to finish my last Grand Prix weekend the way this one went. It has been a really really tough weekend for me, I’ve struggled all weekend with feelings on the bike and unfortunately I’ve had many crashes this weekend. In the race I just started and I was at the back of the pack and I was just trying to figure things out for myself and build it up lap by lap, because I wasn’t really able to push and didn’t have a great feeling and I had another crashed heading into Turn 2. It was probably the worst weekend of my year, but it is what is. It has been a cool year and I really enjoyed every moment of riding the MotoGP bike and I can’t thank everybody enough who was part of this year with me and thanks for the great opportunity. I had an amazing team and they supported me all the way until the end and I am grateful to them and to everyone who supported me. I am now looking forward to my new adventure.”

Johann Zarco – DNF

“Too bad, a mistake compromised the last race, I’m sorry to end like that. Anyway we became Best Independent Team, I am satisfied with all the work we did this year. Starting tomorrow the new season begins.”

Aleix Espargaró – DNF

“Battling for third place was a dream for me, something historic, especially with the current level of the championship. I think it would have been possible but unfortunately, a technical problem forced me to withdraw. It’s a pity after the season we had. I gave it my all from the first to the last race and I have no regrets. That’s racing – things don’t always go the way you expect them to. Now we need to continue working because next season represents a new opportunity to do well.”

Maverick Viñales – DNF

“What happened is a real pity. We had the pace and rhythm to battle for the very top positions but I had a problem with the front of the bike and my race ended there. We’ve done a lot this season but we need to improve. I had problems in the early stages of the season finding the right settings and then again in the finale. We need to work hard and learn from this season.”

Marc Marquez – DNF

“Overall, looking at the big picture, I am happy with the weekend because we showed that the level is there, the rhythm is there, the feeling is there. I understand how I need to be fast and I was happy, but today wasn’t the day. Yesterday I said the target was the podium but from the start I didn’t feel right. I saw that the podium was leaving so I went all or nothing. The speed was there and we know what the issue was today in the race. I am going to work hard this winter to be as prepared and as ready as possible but work begins even sooner on Tuesday. I am looking forward to trying Honda’s first step of 2023.”

Pol Espargaro – DNF

“Today wasn’t the race we wanted. In the slipstream into the first corner I was going wide a lot and one time I went quite wide, made up the time but then when I went wide a second time I couldn’t save it. It’s not what I wanted, it’s a pity. I want to again say thank you to all of my mechanics and the staff around who have stayed alongside me and supported me no matter what. They’ve been behind me through the good and the bad and I really appreciate this a lot. It’s the end of our journey together but the opportunity to race in these colours is something I will not forget.”

Team Managers

Claudio Domenicali – CEO of Ducati Motor Holding

“This is a fantastic day for all of Ducati! Ducati Corse has worked steadfastly and resolutely to achieve this second MotoGP Riders’ Title that makes our hearts burst with joy today. Racing is so tied to the passion of Ducatisti, and my path in Ducati is also so tied to racing that I am really extremely happy today.

“First of all, I want to congratulate Pecco, who had an incredible season in which he had the great merit of always believing, even when the comeback seemed impossible.

“Thanks to the “three musketeers” Gigi, Paolo, Davide and all the women and men of Ducati Corse and Ducati Lenovo Team, who worked on this incredible bike and also to the employees who work in Borgo Panigale and make emotions like these possible.

“The World Title is for them and for all Ducatisti. It has been a long chase, but today the team is as strong as it has ever been, and this result is extremely important to take the pressure off and be more focused than ever to do well in the future. I really believe it can be the opening of a very positive path for Ducati.”

Luigi Dall’Igna – General Manager of Ducati Corse

“This World Championship is an immense satisfaction for the entire Ducati Lenovo Team and for me. It is a title that this team and our brand deserve, which comes from the commitment and expertise of really good people and technicians, added to the incredible talent and maturity of Pecco. Today’s day repays us for all the work we have done. Now that we have reached the top of the world, the next step is to stay there“.

Lin Jarvis – Yamaha Motor Racing Managing Director

“On behalf of everybody from Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., Yamaha Motor Racing, and the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team, I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Fabio with his superb finish in second position this season.

“Every year brings its own unique challenges, but we knew from the start of this season that it would be a very tough campaign considering the strength of our competitors.

“We raced 20 rounds on every type of circuit under every weather condition we could imagine. Fabio did an amazing job – always extracting the maximum potential from our machine. Millions of MotoGP fans witnessed him battle for podiums and GP wins, sometimes dominantly, other times against the odds.

“What they didn‘t get to see is the amount of work he also put in behind the scenes, all the while maintaining his characteristic sunny disposition. We would have loved nothing more than for him to have been able to retain his World Champion status but finally, at the very last race of the year, the odds were stacked against him and he had to settle for the Vice-Champion result for 2022.

“Yamaha is totally committed to developing our bike and technology to allow us to challenge for the title again next season.

“In closing, I want to personally express my sincere thanks to Fabio for his relentless work ethic, his enthusiasm for racing, his positive team spirit, and the joy he brings to MotoGP fans all around the world.”

Massimo Meregalli – Monster Yamaha Team Director

“It‘s been a really long season. We had a lot of ups and downs and we were contenders in the title challenge until the last race, but it‘s also tough to accept that in the end we couldn‘t defend it. That said, the fact that we were serious title contenders all the way until the end in a year that came with obstacles for us – that in itself is a tribute to how strong our team is. We worked together, and I want to thank every single person who contributed to our 2022 racing efforts. We don‘t have any time to rest, though. On Tuesday we have the first 2023 test and we will already start planning our revanche.”

Livio Suppo – Suzuki Team Manager

“What more could we ask for? The only thing better would have been a double podium. But Alex showed, once again, how competitive he and our bike are. And Joan did a great job. My time with Suzuki has been short but very sweet. Working with an iconic brand, with superb people, and a great bike has been a big pleasure for me, and I think we can bow out with our heads high.”

Ken Kawauchi – Suzuki

“Today Alex did a very impressive job, getting the holeshot and leading the whole race, thank you to him for this final victory, and also to Joan for a nice sixth place. Finally, thank you also to all the staff for their work during all the years. We have been a very good group of people, and we always tried hard to get the best results.”

Shinichi Sahara – Suzuki

“Victory today in Valencia! What a great reward for the team. I’m very proud of the staff, the riders, the engineers in Japan – not only for today but for the whole season. We had a fighting spirit until the end, and we leave with a World Title and many victories and podiums.”

Massimo Rivola – Aprilia Racing CEO

“We are angry and disappointed. Evaluating our season, we should look at the glass as half full, but it’s hard for me to do that today. We had goals that were within our potential and deserved, such as third place for Aleix and second in the Constructors and Teams standings. Extraordinary results that would have been the just rewards for the hard work done by all of Aprilia Racing but evidently we are still not accustomed to battling consistently for the highest objectives. In order to do that, we need to learn to always be perfect, on the track and in Noale. Our championship season is still important and represents an exceptional base of results from which to resume. The last race does not change the certainty that we made a huge step forward and we’ll be back in 2023 to try again with four bikes on the track and renewed ambitions. Now I’d like to congratulate Ducati and Bagnaia for their season and say goodbye to Suzuki, in the hopes that we’ll see them again in the future.“

Romano Albesiano – Aprilia Racing Technical Director

“The 2022 bike turned out to be a potentially victorious project. What happened in the last part of the season should be the starting point to improve on every aspect of our work, from the design of the new RS-GP all the way to managing it in the race. However, we are finishing the season with results that few would have thought possible for us at the season start. It was precisely the highly competitive level of the bike and our riders that brought to light the aspects where we need to improve in order to be consistently at the top. This is our goal for the season that will begin in two days.”

Francesco Guidotti – Red Bull KTM Team Manager

“We started 2022 on the podium and now we finish up there but I think this one was better than Qatar! He was close to winning the race but it was an incredible run and so nice to see him so motivated right until the end. It is a good sign and a good starting point for the 2023 test on Tuesday. This great result gives us – and everyone in the factory – a boost and includes Miguel as well; to finish P5 from the fifth row was a great recovery. 2nd in the Teams Championship is an indication that we are doing something in the right way. The year has finished but it feels like Qatar was yesterday! We are ready to step into 2023. Let’s keep going and aim for another step next season.”

Pit Beirer – KTM Motorsports Director

“Such an exciting performance by the boys today and especially Brad to work his way forward like he did. We managed to bring something new for him for Valencia and from what we saw the first signs are very positive; it is a good step, right before our first important test for 2023. Miguel also never gave up and we’ve been so used to this excellent attitude. We’ll miss it. Finishing 2nd in the Teams Championship after a very long season and with so much effort from all the guys in the box and back in the factory shows what a strong crew we have for our MotoGP project and I speak for the whole company when I say we are very proud.”

Pablo Nieto – Mooney VR46 Racing Team Manager

“I can only be satisfied with the Mooney VR46 Racing Team’s rookie year in MotoGP. The group has done a great job, we have experienced every race and condition and we finished in crescendo with a lot of solidity. Thanks especially to Luca and Marco, our super riders, to the whole Team, and to Ducati. To Mooney and all the partners who believed in the project. We can’t wait to start the new season with you! And BRAVO Pecco and Ducati for crowning this year with the best result.”

Razlan Razali – WithU Yamaha RNF MotoGP Team Principal

“Well that was not the final race that we expect but we can be happy and proud that we finished the season in our first year as a team. An unfortunate crash for Darryn Binder and a real effort for Cal Crutchlow to finish the race hoping for some points. It was a memorable weekend for various reasons, besides just racing for the last time for the 2022 season, we said goodbye to Darryn and thank you to Cal for substituting for Andrea Dovizioso, but we also say thank you to Yamaha for the great years and support since 2019 and to our partners who have been with us throughout this journey. This weekend we also welcome our new investors, CryptoDATA and the team.

“While it’s the end of this season with our riders and Yamaha, it’s a new beginning for the RNF MotoGP Team with fresh injection of capital, expertise and ideas with CryptoDATA. Something that we can really look forward to from tomorrow when we receive our new toys from Aprilia and welcoming our new riders for the 2023 season to get ready for the test on Tuesday. Again, we are happy to finish the first year and we look forward to the new season.”

Wilco Zeelenberg – WithU Yamaha RNF Team Manager

“So the last round is done in Valencia, congratulations to Francesco Bagnaia who did a fantastic season and he deserved the title. We had a difficult weekend and a tough start up from the weekend with technical issue on one bike and then some crashes of course didn’t help, cold conditions in the race and also lost the front, that was the end of the story for Darryn. It was difficult for him to get the feeling with the front tyre and that caused him a lot of trouble.”

“For Cal, basically he did well at the start of the race, he was in top ten position and lost the front in Lap 11, a little crashed and he picked back up and was able to finish the race in a good rhythm, so if he would have done that, he could have been in good points. Anyways, both riders are safe and sound. We now look forward to the Tuesday test with Aprilia and to be able to see our level for next season.”

Hervé Poncharal – Tech3 KTM Team Manager

“The 2022 MotoGP is over, after twenty rounds. This weekend in Valencia was a great weekend for the sport and for the fans. We were also gifted by the incredible weather.

“The target was to finish with our two riders in the points, and I am really proud that both Raul Fernandez and Remy Gardner finished in 12th and 13th to close this chapter. They fought from the first lap all the way until the checkered flag. Raul gained 3 positions in the championship to finish 22nd, and Remy finished 23rd.

“This season was very difficult, but like I have said many times, we must not forget that it was our rookie season. We worked really hard and gave our riders everything we could so they could learn about the MotoGP class in the best way possible, together with the support of KTM.

“Thank you to everyone involved this season, and I would like to end with a positive message. Although 2022 ends today, 2023 starts tomorrow, and seeing Brad Binder finishing in 2nd today, with the way he did it, shows that KTM is on the right track to developing an incredible bike. Huge congratulations to the Factory Team and Brad Binder, and hopefully it will motivate Pol Espargaro and the new Moto2 World Champion Augusto Fernandez.”

Valencia MotoGP Results 2022

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Alex RINS SUZUKI 41m22.250 2 Brad BINDER KTM +0.396 3 Jorge MARTIN DUCATI +1.059 4 Fabio QUARTARARO YAMAHA +1.911 5 Miguel OLIVEIRA KTM +7.122 6 Joan MIR SUZUKI +7.735 7 Luca MARINI DUCATI +8.524 8 Enea BASTIANINI DUCATI +12.038 9 Francesco BAGNAIA DUCATI +14.441 10 Franco MORBIDELLI YAMAHA +14.676 11 Marco BEZZECCHI DUCATI +17.655 12 Raul FERNANDEZ KTM +24.870 13 Remy GARDNER KTM +26.546 14 Takaaki NAKAGAMI HONDA +26.610 15 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO DUCATI +31.819 16 Cal CRUTCHLOW YAMAHA +1m28.870 17 Alex MARQUEZ HONDA +1 lap Not Classified DNF Jack MILLER DUCATI 5 laps DNF Johann ZARCO DUCATI 12 laps DNF Maverick VIÑALES APRILIA 12 laps DNF Marc MARQUEZ HONDA 18 laps DNF Pol ESPARGARO HONDA 23 laps DNF Darryn BINDER YAMAHA 23 laps DNF Aleix ESPARGARO APRILIA 24 laps

MotoGP Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 BAGNAIA Francesco ITA 265 2 QUARTARARO Fabio FRA 248 3 BASTIANINI Enea ITA 219 4 ESPARGARO Aleix SPA 212 5 MILLER Jack AUS 189 6 BINDER Brad RSA 188 7 RINS Alex SPA 173 8 ZARCO Johann FRA 166 9 MARTIN Jorge SPA 152 10 OLIVEIRA Miguel POR 149 11 VIÑALES Maverick SPA 122 12 MARINI Luca ITA 120 13 MARQUEZ Marc SPA 113 14 BEZZECCHI Marco ITA 111 15 MIR Joan SPA 87 16 ESPARGARO Pol SPA 56 17 MARQUEZ Alex SPA 50 18 NAKAGAMI Takaaki JPN 48 19 MORBIDELLI Franco ITA 42 20 DI GIANNANTONIO Fabio ITA 24 21 DOVIZIOSO Andrea ITA 15 22 FERNANDEZ Raul SPA 14 23 GARDNER Remy AUS 13 24 BINDER Darryn RSA 12 25 CRUTCHLOW Cal GBR 10 26 BRADL Stefan GER 2 27 PIRRO Michele ITA 0 28 SAVADORI Lorenzo ITA 0 29 NAGASHIMA Tetsuta JPN 0 30 PETRUCCI Danilo ITA 0 31 WATANABE Kazuki JPN 0

MotoGP Constructor Championship

Pos Constructor Points 1 DUCATI 448 2 YAMAHA 256 3 APRILIA 248 4 KTM 240 5 SUZUKI 199 6 HONDA 155

MotoGP Team Championship Standings