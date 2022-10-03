Rieju MR300 Pro 80th Anniversary Edition

2022 marks the 80th anniversary of Rieju being in production, and to celebrate the occasion they’ve made an exclusive limited series of MR300 units.

This new limited edition MR300 Pro is inspired by the most historic of Rieju of models, the MR 80 Competition – a model that gave the manufacturer a string of triumphs that catapulted them into the world of Enduro racing.

In 1984 it was launched onto the market as an evolution of the Marathon 75, a new model with high-performance liquid-cooling and monoshock rear suspension, alongside top-of-the-line equipment.

The bike was runner-up in the 80 cc world championship as a result, and winner of the Six Days of Enduro in its category, cementing a place in the history books.

The MR300 PRO 80th Anniversary Edition is priced at $17,590 RRP.

Rieju MR300 PRO 80th Anniversary Edition features

Exclusive livery

FMF Rieju Power Exhaust

Numbered exhaust valve expansion cover

Competition LED Headlight

Cross Pro wrap-around skid plate

Electro fan

Clutch cover protector

Lid guard

Front disc guard

Funnelweb air filter

Renthal handlebar and grips

Rieju rug

S3 Hard Rock footpegs

Unit certificate

The 80th Year Anniversary is not just exclusive for its iconic livery, but for the 100 units produced globally. You can head into your local Rieju stockist for more information, or visit the Rieju Australia website: https://rieju.com.au