Kawasaki has announced the departure of Robert Walker, KMA’s National Sales & Marketing Manager.

Robert has been an integral part of the Kawasaki team for the past 16 years and during that time he has played a key role in strengthening the company’s sales strategies, has driven growth for Kawasaki in the Australian market and established a culture of clear communication with staff, dealerships and media.

Robert’s last day at Kawasaki will be Friday, 28th April 2023.

“I have been privileged to work for Kawasaki for 16 years and I have enjoyed working with some great people to enhance the brand and grow sales. I am moving interstate to enjoy more time with my family and friends.

“Kawasaki has more great products coming and exciting expansion plans. Kawasaki will be in very good hands with the existing team and the new people coming aboard.

Thank you.”

The good times will continue to roll at Kawasaki. Kawasaki Motors Australia will announce the appointment the new National Sales & Marketing Manager prior to their commencement in May, 2023.