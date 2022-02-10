Royal Enfield 650 Cruiser

It is no secret that Royal Enfield is developing a host of new motorcycles based off their current platforms, and perhaps a few new platforms…

The highly successful 650 Interceptor and Continental GT models are the highest performing models in the current Royal Enfield range and a new adventure model is expected to debut soon that uses that parallel-twin drivetrain.

At EICMA in Milan, Italy, last year, Royal Enfield showed a ‘KX Concept’ utilising a new 834 cc engine, but this prototype seen undergoing development testing in Europe looks to utilise the existing 650 parallel-twin powetrain.

These shots expose several prototypes of the new Royal Enfield 650 Cruiser undisguised on the road in Spain.

It looks like that we’ve caught the 650 Cruiser in different versions, seen here are models with different looking forks, rims and accessories.

The Indian manufacturer is expected to launch the new 650cc cruiser soon.

Images by S. Baldauf/SB-Medien