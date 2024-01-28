Royal Enfield Demo Day

February 17, 2024

Join Royal Enfield Australia on Saturday, February 17th, 2024 for their National Open Day* at participating Royal Enfield dealerships. Check out the range and book a test ride.

That range includes the all-new Bullet 350, Super Meteor 650, Hunter 350, Classic 350, Meteor 350 cruiser, Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 Café Racer, adventure-ready Himalayan 411, and the dual-purpose Scram 411.

Date: Saturday 17th February, 2024

Saturday 17th February, 2024 Time: To be confirmed with your Dealer after successful registration

To be confirmed with your Dealer after successful registration Location: Participating Royal Enfield Dealerships

To be eligible to participate in the open day, register using the form on the Royal Enfield website and select the model and dealership that you would like to visit. Once approved, the dealer will contact you to make the final arrangements. Dealers, may, at any point postpone, change or cancel the test ride.

To ride, make sure you bring your own appropriate riding gear and apparel that comply with your state/territories road laws (ECE-approved helmet, jacket, gloves, pants, shoes). You will not be permitted to ride if your BAC exceeds 0.00. You must have a current motorcycle licence to ride.

The Royal Enfield Range:

Super Meteor 650 – Its flexible, smooth engine has torque aplenty and its cool retro styling is infused with clearly recognisable Royal Enfield DNA.

Interceptor 650 – The Interceptor exudes a versatile, laid-back attitude with its upright riding position.

Continental GT 650 – The evolution of the original Royal Enfield British Café Racer.

Classic 350 – Inspired by the post war G2 model, first born in 1950’s, the all new Classic 350 continues to be a testament to the timeless design.

Hunter 350 – With its shorter wheelbase, lighter weight and tighter geometry, the Hunter is light, nimble and accessible.

Meteor 350 – This thoroughbred cruiser is ready for the open highway and for meeting the challenges of urban commute with equal ease.

Bullet 350 – Nine decades of unbroken tradition. Nine decades of resilient service – through wars and weddings, mountains and gullies. Likes its riders, this legendary machine is made of soul, sinew and steel. The 2024 Bullet. New heart. Same beat.

Himalayan 411 – Royal Enfield’s most versatile motorcycle ever, able to take the rider almost anywhere they want to go on-road or off-road. The Himalayan combines outstanding versatility and comfort.

Scram 411 – Modern life demands a constant switching between modes. Wire spoked wheels & dual purpose tyres ensure a sure footed grip & effortless agility across tarmac, rough roads and dirt tracks.

Register now for a Royal Enfield test ride (link).

Note: The all new Himalayan 450 isn’t arriving until late February.

It will be unavailable to test ride at this Open Day.

The Fine Print: Royal Enfield National Demo Ride Day Terms & Conditions

The Royal Enfield National Demo Ride Day will be held at Royal Enfield dealerships across Australia on Saturday, the 17th February 2024. It may be cancelled at any time without prior notice. To ride, please make sure you have appropriate riding gear and apparel that comply with your state/territories road laws (ECE-approved helmet, jacket, gloves, pants, shoes).

Registration does not guarantee you an allocated time slot at the Royal Enfield National Demo Day. Your selected dealership will contact you to confirm your registration, and may refuse your request to ride at any time. You will not be permitted to ride if your BAC exceeds 0.00. You must have the correct licencing to ride (please check with your road authority, or nearest dealer to confirm). Himalayan 450 is arriving late February, and will be unavailable to test ride at the Open Day.