2023 Royal Enfield One Ride

Cities across the world echoed with the sound of 28,000 Royal Enfields as the community celebrated the 12th edition of Royal Enfield’s global marquee ride, One Ride 2023.

First hosted back in 2011, One Ride aims to celebrate the passion of motorcycling, and in its current edition it witnessed participation from more than 58 countries, where Royal Enfield enthusiasts rode together to celebrate the camaraderie and their love for motorcycling.

One Ride brings together riders from different walks of life, varying ages and diverse regions around the globe. A ride which focuses on inclusivity, it is one of the largest cause-driven rides which motivates participants to embody the change by educating them about the local ecosystem.

The theme for this year’s edition continues to be “One Mission | One World |One Ride” and the idea behind the theme is to promote safe and responsible riding practices among riders.

Over the years, Royal Enfield has made significant efforts towards encouraging riders to travel responsibly especially with its marque rides to the Ladakh region, which have positively impacted the livelihood of local communities.

One Ride 2023 is in line with Royal Enfield’s larger program on promoting Responsible Travel and working with local communities at destinations that are frequented by its riders.

Across Australia and New Zealand, more than 800 riders participated in this year’s Royal Enfield One Ride, setting a new record for the brand.

In the same spirit, One Ride was celebrated across 58 countries globally, including India, Nepal, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Korea, Indonesia, Cambodia, Vietnam, Japan, Mongolia, Philippines, UK, France, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Netherlands, Sweden Switzerland, Czech, Denmark, Croatia, United States of America, Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Ecuador, Uruguay, Costa Rica, Brazil, Dubai, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Madagascar, Morocco, Turkey, Honduras and Dominican Republic among others.