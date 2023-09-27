Royal Enfield Scrambler 650

Yet another variant in Royal Enfield’s 650 twin-cylinder line-up is on the way and by the look of these shots of a Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 prototype undergoing testing in Europe the new model can’t be too far away.

Much of the new model design, development and testing for Royal Enfield is undertaken in the UK and in various locations around Europe.

Harris Performance supply various prototype frames that offer adjustable geometry for Royal Enfield’s test team to fine tune the dynamics of the motorcycles to arrive at what their test riders feel is the best balance between safety and agility.

The machine spied here looks pretty much ready for serial production and is likely undergoing final testing and tuning.

Of interest here is the use of inverted forks, a departure from the suspension package used on the Continental and Interceptor models.

While the Interceptor and Continental GT use twin pipes, the Scrambler has a two-into-one system exiting on the RHS of the machine.

The rack on the LHS will no doubt serve as an accessory luggage mounting point.

Ground clearance looks pretty reasonable and this could be a decent option for riders of the Himalayan to perhaps move up to.

Images by Baldauf