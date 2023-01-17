2023 Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650

The new Royal Enfield larger capacity cruiser has just seen a press launch over in India and to coincide with that Royal Enfield have released the full Super Meteor 650 specifications. The new model is based around the same parallel-twin found in the Continental GT and Interceptor.

The Super Meteor 650 is a classically styled cruiser option for the beginner to intermediate market, and falls into the LAMS (Learner Approved Motorcycle Scheme) here in Australia.

This will leave the Super Meteor in an interesting position. Compared to the Kawasaki Vulcan S 650 or Benelli 502C the bike offers proper old school styling with minimal plastics, leaving the more futuristic approach to the competition

Compared to options like the Suzuki Boulevard S40, Yamaha V-Star 650 and Honda Shadow 750 (not LAMS) however, the Super Meteor is actually more modern. We know from our experience with this engine platform that it pulls quite strongly over a large usable rev range.

Not being a V-Twin means the Royal Enfield has a different engine character for sure, but you’re also getting a six-speed gearbox matched to a now well proven powerplant. Many of the older more traditional LAMS cruisers also aren’t available new anymore, reducing the number of options available to new riders, or those interested in cruisers from this segment. A segment that has, up until now at least, been shrinking from where it used to be years ago.

That engine is a 648 cc air/oil-cooled four-stroke parallel twin (SOHC), running a 78 mm bore and 67.8 mm stroke. Naturally there’s EFI, electric start and a wet multi-plate clutch but the donk still runs a relatively low 9.1:1 compression ratio.

This is Royal Enfield’s flagship engine too, having advanced the brand into the middle-weight nakedbike segment already, increasing appeal in international markets where larger capacity machines are more the norm significantly.

So while the Super Meteor is not the heaviest of the class, a 241 kg wet kerb weight is at the top end of this comparison, even if that weight is carried low.

Interestingly the seat height lands at 740 mm, which is actually a little taller than you may expect as much of the competition sits closer to 700 mm.

With that said Royal Enfield look to have kept the bike much narrower at the front of the seat, which can have a huge impact on just how easy it is to get a foot down securely. Regardless most riders, except perhaps the shortest, should find the Super Meteor inviting.

On the chassis side of the equation, we see a steel tubular spine frame matched to beefy, for the segment, 43 mm USD forks, complete with a decent 120 mm of travel. Dual ual rear shocks offer 101 mm of travel and pre-load adjustability. On one hand that’s a set-up that looks segment leading but is still a little basic on adjustability. We will have to wait and see how well that’s dialled in for a spectrum of riders – and two-up – to truly test the package.

Ground clearance sits at a very reasonable 135 mm, with a 19 inch front wheel clad in 100/90 rubber, and 16 inch rear running a 150/80 tyre, both tubeless, as we’d expect, with alloy wheels.

A 320 mm front rotor up front is clamped by a two-piston caliper, and aided by 300 mm rear rotor also with a two-piston caliper. Dual channel ABS is fitted, as is now mandatory in Australia on all motorcycles. Those calipers are Bybre too, so Brembo’s more value orientated offerings.

A 15.7 L fuel capacity should offer a decent range, with fuel economy in the previous 650s cited at 4 L/100 km, with the extra weight and less aerodynamic cruiser package likely to mean that figure may be on the generous side.

Other points of note include the headlight and taillight both being LED, while indicators remain halogen and can be upgraded from the accessory range. That range includes LED indicators in either silver or black, ‘Deluxe’ rider and pillion pegs, a silver handlebar clamp, bar end or touring mirrors, a touring screen and silver solo finisher to replace the pillion seat.

Crash bars (Engine Guards) are also available in black or silver in two variants, as well as sump guards, a one-piece two-up touring seat with more focus on comfort, a passenger backrest mount and pad, with a small rack also addable, plus luggage. That includes Long Haul Panniers, with special mounting rails.

For a bit more bling there’s also machined filler caps, and 10-spoke alloy wheels, with Royal Enfield bike covers also available. No word yet on accessory pricing or model pricing however.

Other points of note include a standard USB slot, three-year warranty and roadside assist, billet switchblocks and a wide range of colour options, including: Astral Black, Astral Blue, Astral Green, Interstellar Green, Interstellar Grey, Celestial Red (Tourer variant) and Celestial Blue (Tourer variant).

The Tourer variant comes with the pillion back rest, touring seat and touring screen fitted as standard, ready for longer distance touring, particularly two-up.

The Super Meteor will join the latest offerings from Royal Enfield, including the Scram 411 and Hunter 350. You can find our test of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 here (link)

For now it’s a matter of waiting for information on availability and pricing, and while there’s nothing official at this stage, we’re hoping to see the Super Meteor 650 in Australia in Q2 of 2023.

For more information on the Royal Enfield range in Australia, head to the official website (link).

2023 Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Specifications

2023 Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Specifications Engine Type Parallel twin, 4 stroke, SOHC, Air-Oil Cooled Displacement 648cc Bore x stroke 78 mm x 67.8 mm Compression Ratio 9.5 : 1 Maximum Power 34.6 kW (47PS) @7250 rpm Maximum Torque 52.3 Nm @5650 rpm Clutch Wet, multi-plate Gearbox 6 Speed constant mesh Fuel Supply Electronic Fuel Injection Air Cleaner Paper element Engine Start Electric Chassis & Suspension Type Steel Tubular Spine Frame Front suspension 43mm Upside Down Telescopic Fork, 120mm travel Rear suspension Twin Shocks, 101mm travel, preload adjustable Electricals Battery 12 volt, 12 Ah, VRLA Head Lamp FPL 1.55 W LED Tail Lamp 2.5 W, LED Charging Port USB 2.0 Type A – 5V 2A Output Dimensions Wheelbase 1500 mm Ground Clearance 135 mm Length 2260 mm Width 890 mm (without mirrors) Height 1155 mm Seat Height 740 mm Kerb Weight 241 kg (with 90% fuel & oil) Fuel Capacity 15.7 litres Brakes & Tyres Tyres Fr. 100/90 – 19 M/C 57H (Tubeless Type) Tyres Rr. 150/80 B16 M/C 71H (Tubeless Type) Brakes Front Single 320mm disc, twin piston oating caliper Brakes Rear Single 300mm disc, twin piston oating caliper ABS Dual Channel

