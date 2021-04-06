KTM 1290 Super Duke RR

KTM are set to unleash 500 RR special edition models of their already audacious Super Duke R, with the extremely limited Australian and New Zealand allocation being available exclusively via an online pre-order, open on Tuesday April 13th at 6.00pm AEST / 8.00pm NZDT.

Based on the latest KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE R prototype, the RR is a demonstration of what happens when your R&D department is allowed free reign.

KTM 1290 Super Duke RR at a glance

180 hp and 180 kg give the KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE RR a 1:1 power/weight ratio

New WP APEX PRO suspension and Michelin Power Cup2 tyres

New carbon-fibre bodywork

Lightweight lithium-ion battery, saving 2.5 kg

Ultra-lightweight forged wheels, saving 1.5 kg of unsprung weight

Carbon fibre sub-frame with a redesigned single seat

Prototype-inspired CTG

Exclusive KTM PowerParts package

Limited to only 500 units worldwide

The figures tell the story – 1,301 cc, 180 hp, 180 kg, and 140 Nm, translating into a power-to-weight ratio of 1:1, with enough torque to tear open the bitumen.

Weighing in at a whole 9 kg lighter, the RR is more agile, stiffer, and offers better high-speed stability than the standard KTM 1290 Super Duke R.

The wheels too have gone under the knife, shedding a massive 1.5 kilograms of unsprung weight. These are wrapped in ultra-sticky Michelin Power Cup2 tyres.

However, the biggest area of influence comes in the form of WP’s finest components. Up front, the KTM 1290 Super Duke RR makes use of fully adjustable WP APEX PRO 7548 Close Cartridge forks, together with an adjustable WP APEX PRO 7117 steering damper. At the rear, an APEX PRO 7746 Shock takes charge.

Carbon-fibre has been used extensively in the construction, with the sub-frame also receiving the lightweight carbon treatment. This has allowed designers to create a unique single-seat unit, with redesigned LED tail-lights incorporated into new LED turn signals. These also include KTM’s adaptive brake light as standard.

All of this, not to mention the biggest Euro5-compliant V-Twin engine currently available in a Hyper Naked motorcycle, makes the KTM 1290 Super Duke RR the ultimate backstreet weapon or track day tormentor.

It gets its power down to the ground thanks to a new quick-turn throttle twist grip, with a 65-degree opening angle – a 7-degree reduction over the standard KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE R’s 72-degree grip. This was developed to deliver improved throttle response, but also to reduce the rider’s wrist angle and elbow drop at full opening.

As with all extreme track terrors, this BEAST would not be complete without a lightweight Akrapovic exhaust system. Made from titanium with a carbon-fibre end cap, it provides the ‘bark’ to the BEAST’s bite. For the absolute power-hungry, a full system is available as an optional extra.

The KTM 1290 Super Duke RR isn’t only impressive when it comes to hardware. Under its carbon-scaled skin hides the most complete track-orientated electronics package ever seen on a KTM – and all as standard.

Most notable of all in this package are the advanced Track and all-new Performance modes, which allow riders near-unlimited adjustability options for rear-wheel slip, throttle response, Launch Control, and Motor Slip Regulation.

Available in extremely limited quantities and Australia and New Zealand customers can pre-order online here from April 13th, 6.00pm AEST / 8.00pm NZST. Pricing will be $38,400 AUD Ride Away in Australia and RRP $41,999 NZD + On Road Costs in New Zealand. Bikes will be arriving in Australia from June 2021 onwards and New Zealand from September 2021 onwards.

KTM 1290 Super Duke RR Images