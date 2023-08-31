2023 FIM MiniGP Australia Series

Round Four – Monarto, South Australia

With Mark Bracks, Images by RbMotoLens

The fourth round of the FIM MiniGP Australia Series at the Monarto Kart Track (SA) on the August 26-27 weekend lived up to its usual reputation. At weekend’s end, it was a perfect result for round victors Levi Russo and Judd Plaisted, both claiming pole position and the two race wins in their respective classes.

While it may appear a dominant performance by both, they had to fight every millimetre of the way to ensure victory with jaw-dropping passing manoeuvres the order of the day, providing an extremely entertaining spectacle – as has been the case at every round.

The racing was first class and delivered in every sense. The level of intensity is increasing at each event and so is the racecraft as the youngsters learn the science of their trade in the condensed environment of a go-kart track, where outright speed is secondary.

“Bloody brilliant”, or words of similar affect were the common comments from onlookers during and after each of the four races of the two FIM Mini GP classes.

Not to mention the four support classes of the Ohvale GP02 class for older riders, Veterans, Supermoto and an additional to the card with the bLU cRU SA Junior Cup on Yamaha R15s added extra entertainment.

It was the first time the series had visited the SA track, situated about 10 km from the city of Murray Bridge. The venue is impressive with an excellent challenging lay-out – like any good kart track – that provided a perfect foundation for the event.

While there was plenty of on-track action to provide bucket-loads of aural and visual pleasure there was an added extra for the olfactory sense.

The old saying; “Mushrooms grow in the dark and feed on shite,” was confirmed on entry to the facility with is a mushroom farm right next door to the track.

Hooo-wee, didn’t we soon learn what provides the fungi’s nourishment! At times, wind direction was of assistance to blow the “aroma” away, but there was a certain waft that hung in the air.

Also adjacent to the track was a remote-control aircraft club. During the weekend the sight and sound of jet-powered, miniature fighter aircraft buzzed around in the air , capturing everyone’s interest…

On Terra Firma, there was also a buzz in the paddock at competing at a new venue, which soon received the thumbs up from everyone.

Most impressive than the riding is the mateship and respect shown at the end of each race. Sure, there is disappointment in the eyes of some but there are no temper tantrums or the like.

The final round to decide this year’s winners as well as the top three from the 1900 cc class and top two from the 160 cc class will occur at Oakleigh Go Kart Track in South East Melbourne on 23-24 September.

If you are in the vicinity do go and have a look. Entry is free and the racing is world class. You won’t be disappointed.

FIM MINIGP 190 cc

With the final round in a month’s time, Russo’s brace of wins in the 190 cc class has seen him regain the all-important third place, after dropping a spot to 13-year-old Jake Paige at Ipswich, and he now walks away with an 11-point buffer.

As for series leader Cameron Dunker, his second and third places in comparison to second highest point-scorer – Harrison’ Watts’ brace of fourth places, saw Dunker has increase his lead in the race to Spain by 31 points.

After competing in the first round of the Asia Talent Cup at the Sepang GP circuit the weekend previously, the taste of international competition had obviously inspired Russo.

He was on pace from the very outset with an air of confidence and claimed the top slot on the grid from Paige and Dunker, with Hudson Thompson, Watts and Josh Newman rounding out the top six.

In the first race, Dunker led the way for the opening few laps before Paige took over on the eleventh lap. The overtaking skirmish dropped Dunker off the pace, as it turned into a two-rider fight between Paige and older rival Russo.

Just before half race distance of the 19 lap race, Russo took the lead to settle into a rhythm, eventually stretching out a lead of nearly three seconds at the flag with Paige holding off Dunker for second.

In race two Dunker won the charge off the line to lead the opening lap but Russo took over soon after and was never headed.

Paige and Dunker battled for the minors, and after seven laps the pair were over two seconds adrift.

Dunker found a groove though, posting a series of fastest laps to close the distance to just 0.272 sec at the flag with Paige now over four seconds adrift in third.

As a result the battle for the three invites to contest the worldwide shoot-out of the inaugural 190 cc class in the FIM MiniGP series is almost set.

It appears that Dunker and Watts will be heading to Spain with the last of the three spots to be fought out between Russo and Paige.

FIM MINIGP 190 cc Race One Results

Pos Rider Gap 1 Levi RUSSO (NSW) 15:38.838 2 Bodie PAIGE (QLD) 2.859 3 Cameron DUNKER (NSW) 3.062 4 Harrison WATTS (QLD) 10.095 5 Hudson THOMPSON (NSW) 10.230 6 Marcus HAMOD (NSW) 14.015 7 Joshua NEWMAN (NSW) 15.642 8 Xuhao (William) 40.169 9 Toby JAMES (VIC) 1 Lap 10 James LONGMUIR (VIC) 1 Lap

FIM MINIGP 190 cc Race Two Results

Pos Rider Gap 1 Levi RUSSO (NSW) 15:36.137 2 Cameron DUNKER (NSW) .272 3 Bodie PAIGE (QLD) 4.465 4 Harrison WATTS (QLD) 17.179 5 Marcus HAMOD (NSW) 18.145 6 Hudson THOMPSON (NSW) 18.334 7 Joshua NEWMAN (NSW) 20.139 8 Xuhao (William) ZHANG (China) 42.312 9 Toby JAMES (VIC) 1 Lap 10 James LONGMUIR (VIC) 1 Lap

FIM MINIGP 190 cc Round Overall

Pos Rider R1 R2 Total 1 Levi RUSSO 25 25 50 2 Cameron DUNKER 16 20 36 3 Bodie PAIGE 20 16 36 4 Harrison WATTS 13 13 26 5 Marcus HAMOD 10 11 21 6 Hudson THOMPSON 11 10 21 7 Joshua NEWMAN 9 9 18 8 Xuhao (William) ZHANG 8 8 16 9 Toby JAMES 7 7 14 10 James LONGMUIR 6 6 12

FIM MINIGP 190 cc Standings

Pos Rider Total 1 Cameron DUNKER 167 2 Harrison WATTS 136 3 Levi RUSSO 120 4 Bodie PAIGE 109 5 Joshua NEWMAN 95 6 Hudson THOMPSON 93 7 Marcus HAMOD 78 8 Toby JAMES 51 9 James LONGMUIR 42 10 William HUNT 17 11 Xuhao (William) ZHANG 16

FIM MINIGP 160 cc

The 160 cc class provided the most spectacular entertainment of the weekend, three local lads aiming to shine against the visitors from over east.

Series leader Rikki Henry is from Port Pirie, Plaisted who lives 10 minutes away from the track was in fifth place overall after missing the first round because of injury, and the third local was Archie Schmidt from Mount Barker.

Schmidt currently sits third in the OJC but was granted a Wild Card for the Monarto event, as he was also competing in the SAJC of which he is dominating.

Only two spots available to head to Spain further adds to the drama and competition.

Plaisted led the starting grid from his good mate Schmidt with the younger of the Paige’s – Jake – third. Points leader Henry was fourth fastest from Ethan Johnson and Isaac Ayad.

Race one and Schmidt bolted into the lead from Paige and Ayad, after a rapid start from the third row with Plaisted and Henry right behind.

Schmidt was in control stretching out an early lead to over a second after three laps, however with just two corners to complete that lap highsided on the exit and out of the lead. He did get going again to salvage some points from his class debut.

Ayad inherited the top spot and led for the next 14 laps, Plaisted in tow, with Paige not far behind. However Jake’s over exuberance saw him go down at half race distance of the 18 laps. He remounted to finish in eighth showing the crashability of the little machines.

Ayad kept Plaisted at bay but the surprise was 11-year-old Jackson Macdonald – the son of champion motocross rider Glenn Macdonald – who moved into third in his highest placing.

With one lap to go the expected attack came from Plaisted, who gained the lead in a determined move, taking the win from Ayad with Macdonald crossing the line to claim his first podium finish. A very fitting result for the hard work the little tacker puts in.

As the engines cooled in Park Ferme four riders; Ayad, his younger brother Ethan, Macdonald, and Schmidt were discovered to have convened the rules, due to racing with unmarked tyres. As such all were penalised 15 seconds as noted in the Supp Regs.

Yep, there were some upset riders and probably more upset parents!

No matter the pleading, officials wouldn’t budge so Johnson inherited second place while Rikki Henry was bumped up to third. Ipswich race winner Hunter Corney ended up fourth, and Issac Ayad fifth. Macdonald was sixth after penalties were applied and Jed Fyffe ended up seventh.

There were no dummy spits from any of the kids which was very impressive.

The second 160 cc race was quite possibly the race of the year – so far. A freight train of seven riders akin to a Moto3 race went at it with more ducking and diving that a UFC match.

Plaisted led from the start and no matter how hard the rest tried, no one could pressure Rocket Ronny into a mistake.

The congo line was disrupted on lap 15 when a crash mid pack separated the bunch, taking away somewhat from the expected chaotic finish.

The four at the front didn’t just motor around though, Plaisted, Henry, Paige and Schmidt were all over each other with determined passing for the last two spots on the podium.

Nothing was going to dislodge Plaisted as he took the flag to claim three wins and a second out of the previous four races with Piage second. Henry was third and Schmidt less than half a second away in fourth, making it three South Aussie riders in the top four.

Plaisted won the overall on the day with 50-points, Henry runner-up on 32. Ethan Johnson’s consistent results while others stumbled secured third overall with 30-points. In doing so he has leapt from sixth to fourth overall, 12-points behind Hunter Corney.

FIM MINIGP 160 cc Race One Results

Pos Rider Gap 1 Judd PLAISTED (SA) 15:25.916 2 Ethan JOHNSON (VIC) 3.662 3 Rikki HENRY (SA) 3.894 4 Hunter CORNEY (QLD) 8.807 5 Isaac AYAD (NSW) 15.808 6 Jackson MACDONALD (VIC) 18.469 7 Jed FYFFE (NSW) 18.906 8 Jake PAIGE (QLD) 20.086 9 Ethan AYAD (NSW) 34.355 10 Joshua WHITE (VIC) 1 Lap 11 Archie SCHMIDT (SA) 2 Laps

FIM MINIGP 160 cc Race Two Results

Pos Rider Gap 1 Judd PLAISTED (SA) 15:32.707 2 Jake PAIGE (QLD) .391 3 Rikki HENRY (SA) .610 4 Archie SCHMIDT (SA) 1.046 5 Jackson MACDONALD (VIC) 2.674 6 Ethan JOHNSON (VIC) 2.964 7 Ethan AYAD (NSW) 17.199 8 Hunter CORNEY (QLD) 17.454 9 Isaac AYAD (NSW) 29.377 10 Joshua WHITE (VIC) 1 Lap 11 Jed FYFFE (NSW) 1 Lap

FIM MINIGP 160 cc Round Overall

Pos Rider R1 R2 Total 1 Judd PLAISTED 25 25 50 2 Rikki HENRY 16 16 32 3 Ethan JOHNSON 20 10 30 4 Jake PAIGE 8 20 28 5 Jackson MACDONALD 10 11 21 6 Hunter CORNEY 13 8 21 7 Archie SCHMIDT 5 13 18 8 Isaac AYAD 11 7 18 9 Ethan AYAD 7 9 16 10 Jed FYFFE 9 5 14 11 Joshua WHITE 6 6 12

FIM MINIGP 160 cc Standings

Pos Rider Total 1 Rikki HENRY 151 2 Jake PAIGE 139 3 Hunter CORNEY 128 4 Judd PLAISTED 106 5 Isaac AYAD 97 6 Ethan JOHNSON 82 7 Jed FYFFE 72 8 Jackson MACDONALD 70 9 Ethan AYAD 46 10 Xavier CURMI 41 11 Cooper HORNE 39 12 Joshua WHITE 32 13 Nixon FROST 21 14 Oscar LEWIS 20 15 Archie SCHMIDT 18 16 Connor LEWIS 18

Supports: OHVALE GP-2/Veterans

The Ohvale GP02 class was just as entertaining. Australian Supersport Championship leader Olly Simspon was up against Tom Bramich, with four races on the schedule.

Jai Russo, Reece Oughtred were also on track, as well as the usuals such as Matt and Chris Watkins, Adam Banner and Jordon Simpson.

The racing at the front was brilliant, Bramich winning the round from Olly Simpson with older Russo third overall.

Matt Watkins swept the Veterans class, winning all four races, Allesandro Fogli and Nicholas Angelopoulos separated by just three points in second and third overall, respectively.

Support Results – OHVALE GP-2 Overall

Pos Rider R1 R2 R3 R4 Total 1 Thomas BRAMICH 20 25 18 25 88 2 Olly SIMPSON 25 18 20 18 81 3 Jai RUSSO 18 20 15 20 73 4 Paul WATKINS 15 15 12 16 58 5 Cooper ROWNTREE 13 16 14 15 58 6 Jordan SIMPSON 14 14 13 14 55 7 Adam BANNER 16 – 17 17 50 8 Reece OUGHTRED 17 8 25 – 50 9 Alessandro FOGLI 12 13 11 13 49 10 Matt WATKINS – 17 16 11 44 11 Oliver WATKINS 10 11 10 12 43 12 Nicholas ANGELOPOULOS 11 12 9 8 40 13 Chris ANGELOPOULOS 9 10 8 10 37 14 Mark LONGMUIR 8 9 7 9 33

Support Results – VETERANS Overall

Pos Rider R1 R2 R3 R4 Total 1 Matt WATKINS 25 25 25 25 100 2 Alessandro FOGLI 20 18 18 17 73 3 Nicholas ANGELOPOULOS 18 17 17 18 70 4 Chris ANGELOPOULOS 17 16 16 16 65 5 Mark LONGMUIR 16 15 15 15 61 6 Paul WATKINS 20 20 20 60

Support Standings – OHVALE GP-2

Pos Rider Total 1 Jai RUSSO 312 2 Paul WATKINS 255 3 Matt WATKINS 253 4 Adam BANNER 241 5 Oliver WATKINS 180 6 Nicholas ANGELOPOULOS 176 7 Alessandro FOGLI 138 8 Cooper ROWNTREE 121 9 Harrison VOIGHT 100 10 Glenn ALLERTON 90 11 Thomas BRAMICH 88 12 Olly SIMPSON 81 13 Benjamin BAKER 81 14 Max STAUFFER 63 15 Jordan SIMPSON 55 16 Reece OUGHTRED 50 17 Rikki WATT 48 18 Aesop AHN 47 19 Lincoln KNIGHT 42 20 Chris ANGELOPOULOS 37 21 Buzz KIELY 35 22 Mark LONGMUIR 33 23 Dean OUGHTRED 31 24 David WHITE 28 25 Jason CARRICK 9

Support Standings – VETERANS