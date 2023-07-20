Filip Salac to replace Lowes at MarcVDS

The Elf Marc VDS Racing Team have announce that Filip Salac will join their Moto2 project for next year’s World Championship campaign, after the recent announcement that Sam Lowes will compete with the team in 2024, but in the World Superbike championship. Read more about Lowes here (link).

Salac caught attention during an impressive 2023 campaign and after eight rounds sits sixth in the current standings with a season best second place to current Elf Marc VDS Racing rider and Moto2 World Championship leader Tony Arbolino in Le Mans. His other Moto2 podium was also a second to Arbolino in a dramatic Thai Grand Prix last October.

Five top-10 finishes so far this season highlighted Salac’s rapid progression in just his second season in Moto2, and he impressed with a calm and analytical approach, strong work ethic and undoubted speed to emerge as a top young prospects in the intermediate World Championship category.

Filip Salac

“Joining Marc VDS has always been my target. It’s like a dream come true. I have been watching races since I was a kid and I have always thought that Marc VDS was an amazing team where Tito Rabat, Franco Morbidelli and Alex Márquez won the title. And Jack Miller won in MotoGP in Assen. I have never forgotten these moments and that’s why joining Marc VDS has always been my target. Being such a strong and competitive team in every season, my ambition will be high. The target will be to stay regularly in the top five and take as many podiums as possible. There will be pressure as the team will provide me with the best material, experience, and effort. But it’s positive pressure to give repay the faith shown in me. I will try my best as I always do. I am a quiet rider and not too aggressive. I’m able to think before acting and analyse when I can improve. I like working hard and focusing on improving myself. I am also a family person who likes to have fun. I think I can bring my positive energy to the team as I really like to have good relationship with the crew and enjoy everything I do. Finally, I want to thank the Team and in particular Marc van der Straten for trusting me and to all the sponsors that have helped me so far to achieve my dreams.”

Born in 2001, Salac began his journey to the Grand Prix paddock in the 2016 Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup and he then raced in the FIM CEV Repsol Moto3 Junior World Championship.

His first full season in the World Championship came in 2019 when he competed for the PruestelGP Team on board a KTM, which concluded with an excellent fifth in Valencia’s final round. He switched to Honda machinery with the Rivacold Snipers Team in 2020 before switching back to the PruestelGP squad halfway through 2021.

Gresini Racing gave him the opportunity to move to Moto2 in 2022, with the highlight his second in Buriram. He stayed with the Italian squad for 2023 and took pole position in the season’s opening round in Portugal and has claimed six top 10 finishes in the opening eight races.

Marc Van Der Straten – VDS Team Owner

“We know what Filip is capable of. We are very happy to add the talent and commitment that Filip is showing to our Team. He has quietly gone about his business to become one of the riders to beat this season. We know what Filip is capable of, and it will be a pleasure and pride for us to provide him all our experience to help him get to the top. I am sure he will give all his effort to conquer the best possible results in the Elf Marc VDS colours.”