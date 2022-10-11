2022 Asia Road Racing Championship – Round 4
Sepang International Circuit, Malaysia
Asia Superbike Race 1
After a strenuous day coupled with the unpredictable weather at the Sepang International Circuit, Race 1 of the Asia Superbike Championship concluded with Anupab Sarmoon of YAMAHA Thailand Racing Team taking the win.
It was an interesting feat this time around, Apiwath took third on the grid and then bolted ahead to grab P1 seconds into the race. Soon enough, Anupab was trailing, him followed by Azlan. By lap three, Azlan’s teammate, Adam managed to swerve into third when Azlan fell a few positions.
The 11-lap race which was cut short to nine laps but still witnessed a neck-to-neck battle between the YAMAHA Thailand Racing duo.
While Apiwath kept the lead for four laps, he was superseded by his teammate in the following lap, Adam pacing steadily in third. Those placings remained remained consistent among the top three riders for the rest of the race.
As the race came to completion, the YAMAHA Thailand Racing Team duo engaged in one final battle before Anupab took the lead for victory.
Anupab Sarmoon
“It has been quite a challenge here at Sepang with the weather, sometimes it’s sunny and sometimes its rainy. For sure, my team’s decision to finalise on the dry tire made a whole difference in today’s race. I am thrilled to have won the race today.”
His teammate Apiwath Wonthananon took second, while Adam Noroddin of ONEXOX BMW TKKR Team clocked in third.
Australia’s Micheal Luke Stone finished 16th.
ASB Race 1 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Gap
|1
|Anupab Sarmoon
|THA
|–
|2
|Apiwath Wongthananon
|THA
|+0.105
|3
|Adam Noroddin
|MAS
|+26.771
|4
|Azlan Shah Kamaruzaman
|MAS
|+39.875
|5
|Kasma Daniel Kasmayudin
|MAS
|+1:06.011
|6
|Yuki Ito
|JPN
|+1:07.922
|7
|Takuya Tsuda
|JPN
|+1:14.911
|8
|Md Zaqhwan Zaidi
|MAS
|+1:20.912
|9
|Passawit Thitivararak
|THA
|+1:26.000
|10
|Gerry Salim
|INA
|+1:49.739
|11
|Haruki Noguchi
|JPN
|+1:50.056
|12
|Muhd Syukri Mat Zoki
|MAS
|1 Lap
|13
|Osama Mareai
|YEM
|1 Lap
|14
|Raja Nazeem Iskandar
|MAS
|1 Lap
|15
|ee Wee Jin
|MAS
|1 Lap
|16
|Micheal Luke Stone
|AUS
|1 Lap
|17
|Teo Yew Joe
|MAS
|1 Lap
|18
|Khoo Chee Yen
|MAS
|1 Lap
|DNF
|Md Farid Badrul Hisam
|MAS
|2 Laps
Asia Superbike Race 2
Race 2 proved quite a show as well, as Haruki Noguchi made SDG Motor Sports HARC-PRO Ph proud with his win, after an invigorating battle among the best riders the region had to offer.
Kasma bolted ahead as soon as the race flagged dropped, Haruki began the race from fourth spot on the grid, not wasting any time moving into seond. Zaqhwan grabbed third from eighth on the grid.
Apiwath was left in fifth but managed to pull himself up to fourth by lap two, as the trio ahead of him kept their momentum in their positions.
Towards the end of the second lap, Haruki made his move and took over Kasma’s lead. Apiwath unfortunately crashed, ruining his chances off a win.
Lap three saw Haruki and Kasma just inches away from each other, the latter desperately trying to find ways to claim the lead off Haruki, who maintained his strong strong pace and the lead. Zaqhwan was left chasing down the duo.
Yuki Ito in P4 was trying his best to close the gap with Zaqhwan, Haruki and Kasma continuing their never-ending battle as they switched the lead between them.
Zaqhwan and Yuki Ito retained their positions in third and fourth heading into the final two laps.
On the final lap, Haruki bucked up and put on a turn of speed gapping Kasma by 0.916s to the finish line.
Haruki Noguchi
“Firstly, thank you to my team and sponsor. Right now, I am truly happy because this weekend was tough but finally, we achieved the top spot. We will continue pushing till the last round.”
Kasma Danial Kasmayudin of YAMAHA Racing Team ASEAN took second, with Md Zaqhwan Zaidi of Honda Asia-Dream Racing with SHOWA rounding out the podium.
ASB Race 2 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Gap
|1
|Haruki Noguchi
|–
|2
|Kasma Daniel Kasmayudin
|+0.916
|3
|Md Zaqhwan Zaidi
|+6.066
|4
|Yuki Ito
|+6.636
|5
|Anupab Sarmoon
|+14.231
|6
|Azlan Shah Kamaruzaman
|+15.741
|7
|Adam Noroddin
|+18.630
|8
|Gerry Salim
|+36.035
|9
|Takuya Tsuda
|+1:23.122
|10
|Osama Mareai
|+1:42.034
|11
|Muhd Syukri Mat Zoki
|+1:56.876
|12
|Khoo Chee Yen
|+1:57.355
|13
|Teo Yew Joe
|+1:57.636
|14
|Raja Nazeem Iskandar
|+1 Lap
|15
|Tee Wee Jin
|+1 Lap
|DNF
|Apiwath Wongthananon
|8 Laps
|DNF
|Passawit Thitivararak
|10 Laps
ASB Standings
|Pos.
|Name
|Nat.
|Make
|Total
|1
|Haruki Noguchi
|JPN
|Honda
|154
|2
|Md Zaqhwan Zaidi
|MAS
|Honda
|135
|3
|Kasma Daniel Kasmayudin
|MAS
|Yamaha
|115
|4
|Anupab Sarmoon
|THA
|Yamaha
|115
|5
|Apiwath Wongthananon
|THA
|Yamaha
|96
|6
|Adam Noroddin
|MAS
|BMW
|69
|7
|Yuki Ito
|JPN
|Yamaha
|67
|8
|Gerry Salim
|INA
|Honda
|57
|9
|Azlan Shah Kamaruzaman
|MAS
|BMW
|56
|10
|Passawit Thitivararak
|THA
|Honda
|53
|11
|Rei Toshima
|JPN
|Yamaha
|20
|12
|Thitipong Warongkorn
|THA
|Ducati
|15
|13
|Timothy Joseph C. Alberto
|PHI
|Ducati
|13
|14
|Keisuke Maeda
|JPN
|Yamaha
|11
|15
|Ahmad Daniel Haiqal
|MAS
|Yamaha
|11
|16
|Kosuke Akiyoshi
|JPN
|Honda
|8
|17
|Shinichi Nakatomi
|JPN
|Yamaha
|6
SuperSports 600 cc Race 1
The SuperSports 600 class was off to a good start over the weekend with Andi Farid Izdihar of ASTRA HONDA Racing Team bagging the winning spot in the opening race at Sepang International Circuit.
From pole, Andi began with an advantage but it was his experience and expertise that kept him at the forefront as he steadily maneuvered his machine around the circuit. Close behind were Malaysian teammates Azroy and Helmi.
For the first four laps, the top-three paced to the same rhythm, before Helmi made his move to overtake Azroy for second. By lap five, Azroy returned the favour and managed to slide back ahead of Helmi.
With Andi in the lead, Azroy picked up speed and Helmi battled to stay put in third, Nakarin applying pressure as he attempted to move into the top three. Lap six saw Nakarin succeed in taking over Helmi’s position.
By the last lap, Azroy inched closer to Andi and began closing up the gap.
At the last turn, the heat was turned up as Azroy slid into P1, only for Andi to reclaim the position. Andi and Azroy were in a nip and tuck to the flag but Andi clocked in first at 21’52:823s.
Andi Farid Izdihar
“I was confident during the race especially in the beginning. I was able to create the huge gap between myself and the troop behind me. I tried to keep up to the pace to manage the race better but towards the last three laps, my rear tire began to give way and the grip was slipping away. I am happy that despite the circumstances, I was still able to hold on to P1. Of course, the situation will have to be analysed but I am certainly looking forward to tomorrow’s race.”
Second and third spot on the podium belonged to teammates Azroy Hakeem Anuar and Md Helmi Azman of Boon Siew HONDA Racing Team as a result.
SuperSports 600 cc Race 1 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Gap
|1
|Andi Farid Izdihar
|INA
|–
|2
|Azroy Hakeem Anuar
|MAS
|+0.001
|3
|Md Helmi Azman
|MAS
|+1.526
|4
|Nakarin Atiratphuvapat
|THA
|+1.692
|5
|Md Ibrahim Md Norrodin
|MAS
|+3.437
|6
|Ratthapong Wilairot
|THA
|+4.931
|7
|Galang Hendra Pratama
|INA
|+10.618
|8
|Khairul Idham Pawi
|MAS
|+14.079
|9
|Irfan Ardiansyah
|INA
|+14.963
|10
|Kritchaporn Kaewsonthi
|THA
|+59.946
|11
|Kondanai Keardkaew
|THA
|+01:04.8
|DNF
|Chiang Chih Ying**
|TPE
|3 Laps
|DNF
|Md Ramdan Rosli
|MAS
|9 Laps
|DNF
|Keito Abe
|JPN
|10 Laps
|DNF
|Md Faerozi Toreqottullah
|INA
|10 Laps
|DNF
|Sota Furuyama
|JPN
|10 Laps
SuperSports 600 cc Race 2
It was Azroy Hakeem Anuar of Boon Siew HONDA Racing Team who claimed top honours for race two, after a hard fought battle amongst the top three.
Just seconds after the flag dropped, a crash saw Andi Farid and Ratthapong knocked out of contention.
In that instant, the window opened for Azroy to take the lead with Nakarin and Kritchaporn in tow. As Azroy picked up on his speed, so did Nakarin and the duo created a gap.
By the end of the second lap, Azroy upped the ante, gapping Nakarin too by over a second. Three laps down saw Helmi Azman move into third after an eighth place start and he soon overtook Nakarin too.
Mid-race, had Azroy holding a 1.739s gap over Helmi. Meanwhile, Ibrahim was closing down the gap to Nakarin, with three Malaysians in the top three positions.
By lap seven Helmi was just 0.236s away from Azroy, eroding his earlier almost two-second lead.
The last lap saw a heated battle between duo and for a moment, Helmi took control only to be knocked back down into second. At the last turn, Helmi missed his window and with that, Azroy bolted ahead to victory.
Azroy Hakeem Anuar
“I had to take the win today, no matter what. I knew that Helmi was very close behind me in the last three laps but I went on as usual. At the last lap, Helmi started making his moves and attacked me. But I recognise his riding styles and I went on to overtake him. We were in and out of P1 but at the last corner, I gave my best shot. I am truly happy to have won this race.”SS60
Md Helmi Azman took second and Md Ibrahim Md Noroddin of SIC Racing came in third.
SuperSports 600 cc Race 2 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Gap
|1
|Azroy Hakeem Anuar
|MAS
|–
|2
|Md Helmi Azman
|MAS
|+0.126
|3
|Md Ibrahim Md Norrodin
|MAS
|+1.629
|4
|Nakarin Atiratphuvapat
|THA
|+3.953
|5
|Khairul Idham Pawi
|MAS
|+11.006
|6
|Irfan Ardiansyah
|INA
|+11.900
|7
|Galang Hendra Pratama
|INA
|+14.010
|8
|Kritchaporn Kaewsonthi
|THA
|+20.190
|9
|Keito Abe
|JPN
|+26.740
|10
|Md Faerozi Toreqottullah
|INA
|+26.922
|11
|Md Ramdan Rosli
|MAS
|+27.078
|12
|Kondanai Keardkaew
|THA
|+48.149
|13
|Sota Furuyama
|JPN
|+49.780
|14
|Chiang Chih Ying
|TPE
|+01:30.055
|15
|Andi Farid Izdihar
|INA
|+1 Lap
|DNF
|Ratthapong Wilairot
|THA
|10 Laps
SuperSports 600 cc Standings
|Pos.
|Name
|Nat.
|Make
|Total
|1
|Md Helmi Azman
|MAS
|Honda
|140
|2
|Andi Farid Izdihar
|INA
|Honda
|108
|3
|Nakarin Atiratphuvapat
|THA
|Honda
|104
|4
|Azroy Hakeem Anuar
|MAS
|Honda
|100
|5
|Md Ibrahim Md Norrodin
|MAS
|Yamaha
|94
|6
|Khairul Idham Pawi
|MAS
|Honda
|88
|7
|Irfan Ardiansyah
|INA
|Honda
|75
|8
|Galang Hendra Pratama
|INA
|Yamaha
|73
|9
|Kota Arakawa
|JPN
|Honda
|50
|10
|Ratthapong Wilairot
|THA
|Yamaha
|48
|11
|Kritchaporn Kaewsonthi
|THA
|Honda
|38
|12
|Kondanai Keardkaew
|THA
|Honda
|33
|13
|Keito Abe
|JPN
|Yamaha
|23
|14
|Md Faerozi Tereqottullah
|INA
|Yamaha
|21
|15
|Maiki Abe
|JPN
|Yamaha
|17
|16
|Muklada Sarapuech
|THA
|Honda
|17
|17
|Kanatat Jaiman
|THA
|Yamaha
|14
|18
|Muhammad Izam Ikmal
|MAS
|Yamaha
|13
|19
|Md Ramdan Rosli
|MAS
|Yamaha
|8
|20
|Yanasorn Yanaphan
|THA
|Yamaha
|5
|21
|Sota Furuyama
|JPN
|Yamaha
|3
Asia Production 250 cc Race 1
Adenanta was off to a good start when the flag dropped, bolting into the lead, while pole-man Andy fell two positions in the rush off the line. Aldi Satya took over the lead from Adenanta, with Andy only dropping further away from the top three.
Rheza Danica took the lead on lap three, however by lap four that position went to Herjun Atna. By mid-race, Adenanta was holding second and with three laps to go, he was determined to guard that position.
Picking up speed for the sixth lap, teammate Rheza kept close before making his move to take over the lead on lap seven.
That left a single lap to compete, with the ASTRA HONDA Racing riders proving dominant, led by Adenanta. Yamaha rider, Aldi trailed close behind the leading trio in P4.
Adenanta was steady in P1, while Aldi waited for a moment to strike. Aldi almost collided with Rheza in the final turn and recovered to claim runner-up over the finish line, behind Adenanta.
Md. Adenanta Putra
“I struggled a little with the rear tire. However, I ignored and tried to stay focus on being in front. I stayed on consistent and managed my tires till the last lap. I am thrilled to have won the race.”
Coming in at third place was Herjun Atna Firdaus of ASTRA HONDA Racing.
Asia Production 250 cc Race 1 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Gap
|1
|Md. Adenanta Putra
|INA
|–
|2
|Aldi Satya Mahendra
|INA
|0.273
|3
|Herjun Atna Firdaus
|INA
|0.468
|4
|Rheza Danica Ahrens
|INA
|0.509
|5
|Anggi Setiawan
|INA
|3.608
|6
|Andy Muhammad Fadly
|INA
|3.791
|7
|Rafid Topan Sucipto
|INA
|3.840
|8
|Reynaldo C. Ratukore
|INA
|3.958
|9
|Md Akid Aziz
|MAS
|18.911
|10
|Md Muzakkir Mohamed
|MAS
|18.939
|11
|Md Idlan Haqimi Raduan
|MAS
|25.146
|12
|Fitriansyah Kete
|INA
|25.489
|13
|Muhd Irfan Haykal Amid
|MAS
|33.471
|14
|Sethu Rajiv
|INA
|45.201
|15
|Senthil Chandrasekaran
|INA
|49.449
|16
|Leong Nang Tse
|HKG
|49.802
|DNF
|Piyawat Patoomyos
|THA
|1 Lap
|DNF
|Aiki Iyoshi
|JPN
|1 Lap
|DNF
|Muhd Sharul Ezwan**
|MAS
|7 Laps
Asia Production 250 cc Race 2
Herjun grabbed a fantastic start for the AP250 Race 2 start, bolting ahead of the field with Adenanta tailing closely behind, edging out Aldi.
By lap four Adenanta took a shot and moved into the lead briefly before Herjun regained control. Aldi on the other hand was left in third.
Anggi was inching towards the top three riders, aiming to close the gaps and by lap six, he managed to slide into second for a brief moment.
As the battle continued, Aldi found his way back into P2 by lap seven. But the ASTRA HONDA duo were not about to give up their spot to the YAMAHA Racing Indonesia rider.
As Herjun led to the chequered flag, Adenanta and Aldi got into one last fight, with runner-up position going to the victor of that battle – Adenanta.
Herjun Atna Firdaus
“I am very happy with both races, yesterday and today. The guys behind me very extremely good. My mechanic and team were great in the way they have done up my machine and I am truly grateful for that. It’s the best team I have ever had. We will definitely do our best again in the next round.”
Asia Production 250 cc Race 1 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Gap
|1
|Herjun Atna Firdaus
|INA
|–
|2
|Md. Adenanta Putra
|INA
|+0.445
|3
|Aldi Satya Mahendra
|INA
|+0.449
|4
|Anggi Setiawan
|INA
|+0.517
|5
|Piyawat Patoomyos
|THA
|+0.957
|6
|Andy Muhammad Fadly
|INA
|+1.204
|7
|Md Idlan Haqimi Raduan
|MAS
|+21.198
|8
|Md Akid Aziz
|MAS
|+21.577
|9
|Muhd Sharul Ezwan**
|MAS
|+21.580
|10
|Reynaldo C. Ratukore
|INA
|+21.633
|11
|Sethu Rajiv
|INA
|+40.549
|12
|Muhd Irfan Haykal Amid
|MAS
|+41.510
|13
|Senthil Chandrasekaran
|INA
|+42.443
|14
|Leong Nang Tse
|HKG
|+47.516
|15
|Md Muzakkir Mohamed
|MAS
|+53.078
|16
|Rheza Danica Ahrens
|INA
|+1:09.722
|17
|Rafid Topan Sucipto
|INA
|+1:41.042
|18
|Aiki Iyoshi
|JPN
|+1:46.849
|DNF
|Fitriansyah Kete
|INA
|1 Lap
Asia Production 250 cc Standings
|Pos.
|Name
|Nat.
|Make
|Total
|1
|Andy Muhammad Fadly
|INA
|Kawasaki
|121
|2
|Aldi Satya Mahendra
|INA
|Yamaha
|96
|3
|Md Adenanta Putra
|INA
|Honda
|94
|4
|Rheza Danica Ahrens
|INA
|Honda
|92
|5
|Herjun Atna Firdaus
|INA
|Honda
|82
|6
|Rafid Topan Sucipto
|INA
|Honda
|74
|7
|Piyawat Patoomyos
|THA
|Honda
|74
|8
|Reynaldo C. Ratukore
|INA
|Yamaha
|66
|9
|Aiki Iyoshi
|JPN
|Kawasaki
|58
|10
|Anggi Setiawan
|INA
|Yamaha
|57
|11
|Md Akid Aziz
|MAS
|Honda
|50
|12
|Cao Viet Nam
|VIE
|Honda
|34
|13
|Ryunosuke Nakamura
|JPN
|Honda
|33
|14
|Md Muzakkir Mohamed
|MAS
|Honda
|32
|15
|Sethu Rajiv
|IND
|Honda
|31
|16
|Md Idlan Haqimi Raduan
|MAS
|Honda
|30
|17
|Fitriansyah Kete
|INA
|Honda
|29
|18
|Takahide Tanaka
|JPN
|Honda
|25
|19
|Senthil Chandrasekaran
|IND
|Honda
|11
|20
|Yuito Nomura
|JPN
|Honda
|8
|21
|Muhd Sharul Ezwan**
|MAS
|Honda
|7
|22
|Muhd Irfan Saykal Amidi
|MAS
|Honda
|7
|23
|Leong Nang Tse
|HKG
|Yamaha
|2
Underbone 150 cc Race 1
A nail-biting race flagged off with Gupita Kresna starting from pole, however Gian Carlo Mauricio took an early lead before Ahmad Fazli Sham shuffled him down a spot.
For two laps, Fazli clocked in fastest before the baton was passed on to Nazirul Izzat on lap four. Meanwhile Ahmad Afif Amran took a fall at turn nine.
Muhammad Syafiq Rosli took the lead on lap five, before the entire troop engaged in one final lap battle towards the chequered flag.
At the last turn, the heat turned up as Md Izzat Zaidi Md Salehan, Nazirrul Izzat Md Bahauddin and Wahyu Aji Trilaksana entered into a wild chase towards the finish line.
Izzat Zaidi pulled ahead of the duo and took the win, clocking in at 15’46:570s.
Md Izzat Zaidi Md Salehan
“It was a fantastic race today and thanks to my team for the amazing setup of my machine. This has enabled me to obtain maximum points for the overall champion title.”
Nazirul Izzat Md Bahauddin of UMA Racing YAMAHA Maju Motor bagged the runner-up spot, ahead of Wahyu Aji Trilaksana of ONEXOX TKKR Racing.
Underbone 150 cc Race 1 Results
|POS.
|Rider
|Nat
|Gap
|1
|Md Izzat Zaidi Md Salehan
|MAS
|–
|2
|Nazirul Izzat Md Bahauddin
|MAS
|+0.023
|3
|Wahyu Aji Trilaksana
|INA
|+0.038
|4
|John Emerson Inguito
|PHI
|+0.053
|5
|Mohammad Syafiq Rosli
|MAS
|+0.077
|6
|April King Mascardo
|PHI
|+0.080
|7
|Gian Carlo Mauricio
|PHI
|+0.083
|8
|Ahmad Fazli Sham
|MAS
|+0.158
|9
|Shahrol Syazras Shahrol Yuzy**
|MAS
|+0.201
|10
|Md Shafiq Rasol**
|MAS
|+0.300
|11
|Md Aiman Tahiruddin
|MAS
|+0.303
|12
|Md Hafiza Rofa
|MAS
|+0.348
|13
|Gupita Kresna
|INA
|+0.495
|14
|Hafid Pratamaditya Nursandi
|INA
|+0.700
|15
|Murobbil Vithoni
|INA
|+1.749
|16
|Peerapong Luiboonpeng
|THA
|+4.362
|17
|Nguyen Anh Tuan
|VIE
|+30.998
|18
|Nguyen Duc Thanh
|VIE
|+43.717
|DNF
|Muhammad Kiandra Ramadhipa
|INA
|1 Lap
|DNF
|Md Afizad Supaat
|MAS
|1 Lap
|DNF
|Dimas Juli Atmoko
|INA
|1 Lap
|DNF
|Aoi Uezu
|JPN
|1 Lap
|DNF
|Muhammad Yordan Badaru
|INA
|1 Lap
|DNF
|Ahmad Afif Amran
|MAS
|1 Lap
Underbone 150 cc Race 2
A heated battle between Underbone riders was expected as the experts in the field took turns to better their positions in their final race of the weekend.
Gian Carlo took the early lead but by lap two, Afif Amran took over with great enthusiasm, before Fazli Sham came into the picture on lap three.
Mid-race, Syafiq Rosli moved into the lead and by the second last lap, Gian emerged once again as the leader as positions were frequently swapped.
In an electrifying race, the last lap held the best of all action, when the troop stormed towards the chequered flag in a bid to secure the top spot.
With the field pressuring him in an immense chase, Shafiq bolted to the finish line, clocking in a winning 14’46:218s.
Md Shafiq Rasol
“To me, the Underbone category is a highly competitive one. I tried my best to be at the front group and mid-race, I kept following. Towards the last lap, I gave it go with my maximum speed and succeeded.”
In second was Wahyu Aji Trilaksana of ONEXOX TKKR Racing, just 0.031s off the win, while Ahmad Fazli Sham also of ONEXOX TKKR Racing Team took the third.
Underbone 150 cc Race 1 Results
|POS.
|Rider
|Nat
|Gap
|1
|Md Shafiq Rasol**
|MAS
|–
|2
|Wahyu Aji Trilaksana
|INA
|+0.031
|3
|Ahmad Fazli Sham
|MAS
|+0.151
|4
|Mohammad Syafiq Rosli
|MAS
|+0.174
|5
|Md Hafiza Rofa
|MAS
|+0.182
|6
|Ahmad Afif Amran
|MAS
|+0.306
|7
|Murobbil Vithoni
|INA
|+0.350
|8
|Hafid Pratamaditya Nursandi
|INA
|+0.387
|9
|Shahrol Syazras Shahrol YuzyMAS
|MAS
|+0.462
|10
|Muhammad Kiandra Ramadhipa INA
|INA
|+0.701
|11
|Muhammad Yordan Badaru
|INA
|+1.061
|12
|Nguyen Duc Thanh
|VIE
|+10.139
|13
|Dimas Juli Atmoko
|INA
|+16.220
|14
|Gian Carlo Mauricio
|PHI
|+20.061
|15
|Nguyen Anh Tuan
|VIE
|+33.773
|16
|John Emerson Inguito
|PHI
|+2:16.573
|DNF
|Gupita Kresna
|INA
|1 Lap
|DNF
|April King Mascardo
|PHI
|2 Laps
Underbone 150 cc Standings
|Pos.
|Name
|Nat.
|Make
|Total
|1
|Wahyu Aji Trilaksana
|INA
|Yamaha
|126
|2
|Md Izzat Zaidi Md Salehan
|MAS
|Yamaha
|115
|3
|Ahmad Afif Amran
|MAS
|Yamaha
|76
|4
|Narizul Izzat Md Bahauddin
|MAS
|Yamaha
|73
|5
|Md Hafiza Rofa
|MAS
|Yamaha
|65
|6
|April King Mascardo
|PHI
|Yamaha
|65
|7
|John Emerson Inguito
|PHI
|Yamaha
|63
|8
|Murobbil Vithoni
|INA
|Yamaha
|55
|9
|Mohammad Syafiq Rosli
|MAS
|Yamaha
|49
|10
|Dimas Juli Atmoko
|INA
|Honda
|45
|11
|Muhammad Yordan Badaru
|INA
|Honda
|43
|12
|Gupita Kresna
|INA
|Yamaha
|40
|13
|Ahmad Fazli Sham
|MAS
|Yamaha
|40
|14
|Peerapong Luiboonpeng
|THA
|Yamaha
|38
|15
|Md Kiandra Ramadhipa
|INA
|Honda
|33
|16
|Md Shafiq Rasol**
|MAS
|Yamaha
|31
|17
|Aoi Uezu
|JPN
|Yamaha
|31
|18
|Md Aiman Tahiruddin
|MAS
|Yamaha
|25
|19
|Hafid Pratamaditya Nursandi
|INA
|Yamaha
|19
|20
|Nguyen Anh Tuan
|VIE
|Honda
|19
|21
|Ahmad Fazrul Sham
|MAS
|Yamaha
|15
|22
|Nguyen Duc Thanh
|VIE
|Honda
|15
|23
|Shahrol Syazras Shahrol Yuzy
|MAS
|Honda
|14
|24
|Gian Carlo Mauricio
|PHI
|Yamaha
|13
TVS Asia One-Make Championship Race 1
Earlier in the morning, the qualifying session brought out the best of Singaporean Arsyad Rusydi when he set the fastest lap at 2’32:231s. Second fastest was Agung Septian from Indonesia, ahead of countryman, Decky Tiarno Aldy.
As soon as the race flag dropped, Decky found his way up from the third on the grid into the lead, a position he would retain for the first four laps, chased ferociously by Agung and Vorapong.
By lap five, Agung made his move and took lead leaving Decky in a heated battle with Vorapong.
Watcharin Tubtimon had been on the hunt was waiting for his moment to strike, and for the the final lap at the last turn, he made his way into the top three, just inches away from Vorapong in the lead.
Watcharin then made his final dash and took the win, clocking in 14’59:983s.
Vorapong Malahuan of Thailand took second, and in third was Agung Septian from Indonesia.
TVS Asia One-Make Championship Race 2
It was a good start to the day with clear blue sky as the riders stormed into the second TVS Asia race of the weekend.
Agung took the lead seconds into the race but was soon superseded by Arysad. Lap two saw Decky move from third into the lead, with Vorapong making his way up to P3 after being initially stuck behind a slower group.
Lap three saw Vorapong succeed in overtaking Decky but seconds later, Decky snatched the lead position once again.
As the field reached the mid-way point it was Fugo Tanaka leading, with Decky and Vorapong closely trailing before Decky regained the lead, only to once again lose it to Fugo.
By the last lap, Fugo was determined to guard his leading position but Decky was keen to move back into the lead.
Decky reclaimed the lead only to come under pressure from Vorapong. As the duo made their last turn, Vorapong chased Decky down but couldn’t get into the lead.
Decky Tiarno Aldy won the final race as a result, with Vorapong Malahuan second and Fugo Tanaka from Japan third.
TVS Asia One-Make Championship Results & Standings
|Pos.
|Name
|Nat.
|R1
|R2
|Total
|1
|Vorapong Malahuan
|THA
|20
|20
|126
|2
|Decky Tiarno Aldy
|INA
|13
|25
|94
|3
|Watcharin Tubtimon
|THA
|25
|13
|79
|4
|Agung Septian
|INA
|16
|11
|65
|5
|Fugo Tanaka
|JPN
|9
|16
|57
|6
|KY Ahmed
|IND
|10
|9
|49
|7
|James Frederick Jacobs
|AUS
|7
|3
|46
|8
|Hiroki Ono
|JPN
|–
|–
|45
|9
|Arsyad Rusydi
|SIN
|11
|10
|40
|10
|Hayato Kobayashi
|JPN
|8
|DNF
|37
|11
|Muhamad Fitri Ashraf
|MAS
|–
|–
|36
|12
|Jagan Kumar
|IND
|6
|7
|33
|13
|Nattaphon Kaewmun
|THA
|5
|4
|28
|14
|Miu Nakahara
|JPN
|3
|6
|28
|15
|Varis Felix Fleming
|AUS
|4
|8
|28
|16
|Kerwin Eins Golbert G.Chang
|PHI
|–
|–
|19
|17
|Deepak Ravikumar
|IND
|2
|5
|15
|18
|Md Harith Farhan Baharin
|MAS
|–
|–
|3