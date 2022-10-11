2022 Asia Road Racing Championship – Round 4

Sepang International Circuit, Malaysia

Asia Superbike Race 1

After a strenuous day coupled with the unpredictable weather at the Sepang International Circuit, Race 1 of the Asia Superbike Championship concluded with Anupab Sarmoon of YAMAHA Thailand Racing Team taking the win.

It was an interesting feat this time around, Apiwath took third on the grid and then bolted ahead to grab P1 seconds into the race. Soon enough, Anupab was trailing, him followed by Azlan. By lap three, Azlan’s teammate, Adam managed to swerve into third when Azlan fell a few positions.

The 11-lap race which was cut short to nine laps but still witnessed a neck-to-neck battle between the YAMAHA Thailand Racing duo.

While Apiwath kept the lead for four laps, he was superseded by his teammate in the following lap, Adam pacing steadily in third. Those placings remained remained consistent among the top three riders for the rest of the race.

As the race came to completion, the YAMAHA Thailand Racing Team duo engaged in one final battle before Anupab took the lead for victory.

Anupab Sarmoon

“It has been quite a challenge here at Sepang with the weather, sometimes it’s sunny and sometimes its rainy. For sure, my team’s decision to finalise on the dry tire made a whole difference in today’s race. I am thrilled to have won the race today.”

His teammate Apiwath Wonthananon took second, while Adam Noroddin of ONEXOX BMW TKKR Team clocked in third.

Australia’s Micheal Luke Stone finished 16th.

ASB Race 1 Results

Pos Rider Nat Gap 1 Anupab Sarmoon THA – 2 Apiwath Wongthananon THA +0.105 3 Adam Noroddin MAS +26.771 4 Azlan Shah Kamaruzaman MAS +39.875 5 Kasma Daniel Kasmayudin MAS +1:06.011 6 Yuki Ito JPN +1:07.922 7 Takuya Tsuda JPN +1:14.911 8 Md Zaqhwan Zaidi MAS +1:20.912 9 Passawit Thitivararak THA +1:26.000 10 Gerry Salim INA +1:49.739 11 Haruki Noguchi JPN +1:50.056 12 Muhd Syukri Mat Zoki MAS 1 Lap 13 Osama Mareai YEM 1 Lap 14 Raja Nazeem Iskandar MAS 1 Lap 15 ee Wee Jin MAS 1 Lap 16 Micheal Luke Stone AUS 1 Lap 17 Teo Yew Joe MAS 1 Lap 18 Khoo Chee Yen MAS 1 Lap DNF Md Farid Badrul Hisam MAS 2 Laps

Asia Superbike Race 2

Race 2 proved quite a show as well, as Haruki Noguchi made SDG Motor Sports HARC-PRO Ph proud with his win, after an invigorating battle among the best riders the region had to offer.

Kasma bolted ahead as soon as the race flagged dropped, Haruki began the race from fourth spot on the grid, not wasting any time moving into seond. Zaqhwan grabbed third from eighth on the grid.

Apiwath was left in fifth but managed to pull himself up to fourth by lap two, as the trio ahead of him kept their momentum in their positions.

Towards the end of the second lap, Haruki made his move and took over Kasma’s lead. Apiwath unfortunately crashed, ruining his chances off a win.

Lap three saw Haruki and Kasma just inches away from each other, the latter desperately trying to find ways to claim the lead off Haruki, who maintained his strong strong pace and the lead. Zaqhwan was left chasing down the duo.

Yuki Ito in P4 was trying his best to close the gap with Zaqhwan, Haruki and Kasma continuing their never-ending battle as they switched the lead between them.

Zaqhwan and Yuki Ito retained their positions in third and fourth heading into the final two laps.

On the final lap, Haruki bucked up and put on a turn of speed gapping Kasma by 0.916s to the finish line.

Haruki Noguchi

“Firstly, thank you to my team and sponsor. Right now, I am truly happy because this weekend was tough but finally, we achieved the top spot. We will continue pushing till the last round.”

Kasma Danial Kasmayudin of YAMAHA Racing Team ASEAN took second, with Md Zaqhwan Zaidi of Honda Asia-Dream Racing with SHOWA rounding out the podium.

ASB Race 2 Results

Pos Rider Gap 1 Haruki Noguchi – 2 Kasma Daniel Kasmayudin +0.916 3 Md Zaqhwan Zaidi +6.066 4 Yuki Ito +6.636 5 Anupab Sarmoon +14.231 6 Azlan Shah Kamaruzaman +15.741 7 Adam Noroddin +18.630 8 Gerry Salim +36.035 9 Takuya Tsuda +1:23.122 10 Osama Mareai +1:42.034 11 Muhd Syukri Mat Zoki +1:56.876 12 Khoo Chee Yen +1:57.355 13 Teo Yew Joe +1:57.636 14 Raja Nazeem Iskandar +1 Lap 15 Tee Wee Jin +1 Lap DNF Apiwath Wongthananon 8 Laps DNF Passawit Thitivararak 10 Laps

ASB Standings

Pos. Name Nat. Make Total 1 Haruki Noguchi JPN Honda 154 2 Md Zaqhwan Zaidi MAS Honda 135 3 Kasma Daniel Kasmayudin MAS Yamaha 115 4 Anupab Sarmoon THA Yamaha 115 5 Apiwath Wongthananon THA Yamaha 96 6 Adam Noroddin MAS BMW 69 7 Yuki Ito JPN Yamaha 67 8 Gerry Salim INA Honda 57 9 Azlan Shah Kamaruzaman MAS BMW 56 10 Passawit Thitivararak THA Honda 53 11 Rei Toshima JPN Yamaha 20 12 Thitipong Warongkorn THA Ducati 15 13 Timothy Joseph C. Alberto PHI Ducati 13 14 Keisuke Maeda JPN Yamaha 11 15 Ahmad Daniel Haiqal MAS Yamaha 11 16 Kosuke Akiyoshi JPN Honda 8 17 Shinichi Nakatomi JPN Yamaha 6

SuperSports 600 cc Race 1

The SuperSports 600 class was off to a good start over the weekend with Andi Farid Izdihar of ASTRA HONDA Racing Team bagging the winning spot in the opening race at Sepang International Circuit.

From pole, Andi began with an advantage but it was his experience and expertise that kept him at the forefront as he steadily maneuvered his machine around the circuit. Close behind were Malaysian teammates Azroy and Helmi.

For the first four laps, the top-three paced to the same rhythm, before Helmi made his move to overtake Azroy for second. By lap five, Azroy returned the favour and managed to slide back ahead of Helmi.

With Andi in the lead, Azroy picked up speed and Helmi battled to stay put in third, Nakarin applying pressure as he attempted to move into the top three. Lap six saw Nakarin succeed in taking over Helmi’s position.

By the last lap, Azroy inched closer to Andi and began closing up the gap.

At the last turn, the heat was turned up as Azroy slid into P1, only for Andi to reclaim the position. Andi and Azroy were in a nip and tuck to the flag but Andi clocked in first at 21’52:823s.

Andi Farid Izdihar

“I was confident during the race especially in the beginning. I was able to create the huge gap between myself and the troop behind me. I tried to keep up to the pace to manage the race better but towards the last three laps, my rear tire began to give way and the grip was slipping away. I am happy that despite the circumstances, I was still able to hold on to P1. Of course, the situation will have to be analysed but I am certainly looking forward to tomorrow’s race.”

Second and third spot on the podium belonged to teammates Azroy Hakeem Anuar and Md Helmi Azman of Boon Siew HONDA Racing Team as a result.

SuperSports 600 cc Race 1 Results

Pos Rider Nat Gap 1 Andi Farid Izdihar INA – 2 Azroy Hakeem Anuar MAS +0.001 3 Md Helmi Azman MAS +1.526 4 Nakarin Atiratphuvapat THA +1.692 5 Md Ibrahim Md Norrodin MAS +3.437 6 Ratthapong Wilairot THA +4.931 7 Galang Hendra Pratama INA +10.618 8 Khairul Idham Pawi MAS +14.079 9 Irfan Ardiansyah INA +14.963 10 Kritchaporn Kaewsonthi THA +59.946 11 Kondanai Keardkaew THA +01:04.8 DNF Chiang Chih Ying** TPE 3 Laps DNF Md Ramdan Rosli MAS 9 Laps DNF Keito Abe JPN 10 Laps DNF Md Faerozi Toreqottullah INA 10 Laps DNF Sota Furuyama JPN 10 Laps

SuperSports 600 cc Race 2

It was Azroy Hakeem Anuar of Boon Siew HONDA Racing Team who claimed top honours for race two, after a hard fought battle amongst the top three.

Just seconds after the flag dropped, a crash saw Andi Farid and Ratthapong knocked out of contention.

In that instant, the window opened for Azroy to take the lead with Nakarin and Kritchaporn in tow. As Azroy picked up on his speed, so did Nakarin and the duo created a gap.

By the end of the second lap, Azroy upped the ante, gapping Nakarin too by over a second. Three laps down saw Helmi Azman move into third after an eighth place start and he soon overtook Nakarin too.

Mid-race, had Azroy holding a 1.739s gap over Helmi. Meanwhile, Ibrahim was closing down the gap to Nakarin, with three Malaysians in the top three positions.

By lap seven Helmi was just 0.236s away from Azroy, eroding his earlier almost two-second lead.

The last lap saw a heated battle between duo and for a moment, Helmi took control only to be knocked back down into second. At the last turn, Helmi missed his window and with that, Azroy bolted ahead to victory.

Azroy Hakeem Anuar

“I had to take the win today, no matter what. I knew that Helmi was very close behind me in the last three laps but I went on as usual. At the last lap, Helmi started making his moves and attacked me. But I recognise his riding styles and I went on to overtake him. We were in and out of P1 but at the last corner, I gave my best shot. I am truly happy to have won this race.”SS60

Md Helmi Azman took second and Md Ibrahim Md Noroddin of SIC Racing came in third.

SuperSports 600 cc Race 2 Results

Pos Rider Nat Gap 1 Azroy Hakeem Anuar MAS – 2 Md Helmi Azman MAS +0.126 3 Md Ibrahim Md Norrodin MAS +1.629 4 Nakarin Atiratphuvapat THA +3.953 5 Khairul Idham Pawi MAS +11.006 6 Irfan Ardiansyah INA +11.900 7 Galang Hendra Pratama INA +14.010 8 Kritchaporn Kaewsonthi THA +20.190 9 Keito Abe JPN +26.740 10 Md Faerozi Toreqottullah INA +26.922 11 Md Ramdan Rosli MAS +27.078 12 Kondanai Keardkaew THA +48.149 13 Sota Furuyama JPN +49.780 14 Chiang Chih Ying TPE +01:30.055 15 Andi Farid Izdihar INA +1 Lap DNF Ratthapong Wilairot THA 10 Laps

SuperSports 600 cc Standings

Pos. Name Nat. Make Total 1 Md Helmi Azman MAS Honda 140 2 Andi Farid Izdihar INA Honda 108 3 Nakarin Atiratphuvapat THA Honda 104 4 Azroy Hakeem Anuar MAS Honda 100 5 Md Ibrahim Md Norrodin MAS Yamaha 94 6 Khairul Idham Pawi MAS Honda 88 7 Irfan Ardiansyah INA Honda 75 8 Galang Hendra Pratama INA Yamaha 73 9 Kota Arakawa JPN Honda 50 10 Ratthapong Wilairot THA Yamaha 48 11 Kritchaporn Kaewsonthi THA Honda 38 12 Kondanai Keardkaew THA Honda 33 13 Keito Abe JPN Yamaha 23 14 Md Faerozi Tereqottullah INA Yamaha 21 15 Maiki Abe JPN Yamaha 17 16 Muklada Sarapuech THA Honda 17 17 Kanatat Jaiman THA Yamaha 14 18 Muhammad Izam Ikmal MAS Yamaha 13 19 Md Ramdan Rosli MAS Yamaha 8 20 Yanasorn Yanaphan THA Yamaha 5 21 Sota Furuyama JPN Yamaha 3

Asia Production 250 cc Race 1

Adenanta was off to a good start when the flag dropped, bolting into the lead, while pole-man Andy fell two positions in the rush off the line. Aldi Satya took over the lead from Adenanta, with Andy only dropping further away from the top three.

Rheza Danica took the lead on lap three, however by lap four that position went to Herjun Atna. By mid-race, Adenanta was holding second and with three laps to go, he was determined to guard that position.

Picking up speed for the sixth lap, teammate Rheza kept close before making his move to take over the lead on lap seven.

That left a single lap to compete, with the ASTRA HONDA Racing riders proving dominant, led by Adenanta. Yamaha rider, Aldi trailed close behind the leading trio in P4.

Adenanta was steady in P1, while Aldi waited for a moment to strike. Aldi almost collided with Rheza in the final turn and recovered to claim runner-up over the finish line, behind Adenanta.

Md. Adenanta Putra

“I struggled a little with the rear tire. However, I ignored and tried to stay focus on being in front. I stayed on consistent and managed my tires till the last lap. I am thrilled to have won the race.”

Coming in at third place was Herjun Atna Firdaus of ASTRA HONDA Racing.

Asia Production 250 cc Race 1 Results

Pos Rider Nat Gap 1 Md. Adenanta Putra INA – 2 Aldi Satya Mahendra INA 0.273 3 Herjun Atna Firdaus INA 0.468 4 Rheza Danica Ahrens INA 0.509 5 Anggi Setiawan INA 3.608 6 Andy Muhammad Fadly INA 3.791 7 Rafid Topan Sucipto INA 3.840 8 Reynaldo C. Ratukore INA 3.958 9 Md Akid Aziz MAS 18.911 10 Md Muzakkir Mohamed MAS 18.939 11 Md Idlan Haqimi Raduan MAS 25.146 12 Fitriansyah Kete INA 25.489 13 Muhd Irfan Haykal Amid MAS 33.471 14 Sethu Rajiv INA 45.201 15 Senthil Chandrasekaran INA 49.449 16 Leong Nang Tse HKG 49.802 DNF Piyawat Patoomyos THA 1 Lap DNF Aiki Iyoshi JPN 1 Lap DNF Muhd Sharul Ezwan** MAS 7 Laps

Asia Production 250 cc Race 2

Herjun grabbed a fantastic start for the AP250 Race 2 start, bolting ahead of the field with Adenanta tailing closely behind, edging out Aldi.

By lap four Adenanta took a shot and moved into the lead briefly before Herjun regained control. Aldi on the other hand was left in third.

Anggi was inching towards the top three riders, aiming to close the gaps and by lap six, he managed to slide into second for a brief moment.

As the battle continued, Aldi found his way back into P2 by lap seven. But the ASTRA HONDA duo were not about to give up their spot to the YAMAHA Racing Indonesia rider.

As Herjun led to the chequered flag, Adenanta and Aldi got into one last fight, with runner-up position going to the victor of that battle – Adenanta.

Herjun Atna Firdaus

“I am very happy with both races, yesterday and today. The guys behind me very extremely good. My mechanic and team were great in the way they have done up my machine and I am truly grateful for that. It’s the best team I have ever had. We will definitely do our best again in the next round.”

Asia Production 250 cc Race 1 Results

Pos Rider Nat Gap 1 Herjun Atna Firdaus INA – 2 Md. Adenanta Putra INA +0.445 3 Aldi Satya Mahendra INA +0.449 4 Anggi Setiawan INA +0.517 5 Piyawat Patoomyos THA +0.957 6 Andy Muhammad Fadly INA +1.204 7 Md Idlan Haqimi Raduan MAS +21.198 8 Md Akid Aziz MAS +21.577 9 Muhd Sharul Ezwan** MAS +21.580 10 Reynaldo C. Ratukore INA +21.633 11 Sethu Rajiv INA +40.549 12 Muhd Irfan Haykal Amid MAS +41.510 13 Senthil Chandrasekaran INA +42.443 14 Leong Nang Tse HKG +47.516 15 Md Muzakkir Mohamed MAS +53.078 16 Rheza Danica Ahrens INA +1:09.722 17 Rafid Topan Sucipto INA +1:41.042 18 Aiki Iyoshi JPN +1:46.849 DNF Fitriansyah Kete INA 1 Lap

Asia Production 250 cc Standings

Pos. Name Nat. Make Total 1 Andy Muhammad Fadly INA Kawasaki 121 2 Aldi Satya Mahendra INA Yamaha 96 3 Md Adenanta Putra INA Honda 94 4 Rheza Danica Ahrens INA Honda 92 5 Herjun Atna Firdaus INA Honda 82 6 Rafid Topan Sucipto INA Honda 74 7 Piyawat Patoomyos THA Honda 74 8 Reynaldo C. Ratukore INA Yamaha 66 9 Aiki Iyoshi JPN Kawasaki 58 10 Anggi Setiawan INA Yamaha 57 11 Md Akid Aziz MAS Honda 50 12 Cao Viet Nam VIE Honda 34 13 Ryunosuke Nakamura JPN Honda 33 14 Md Muzakkir Mohamed MAS Honda 32 15 Sethu Rajiv IND Honda 31 16 Md Idlan Haqimi Raduan MAS Honda 30 17 Fitriansyah Kete INA Honda 29 18 Takahide Tanaka JPN Honda 25 19 Senthil Chandrasekaran IND Honda 11 20 Yuito Nomura JPN Honda 8 21 Muhd Sharul Ezwan** MAS Honda 7 22 Muhd Irfan Saykal Amidi MAS Honda 7 23 Leong Nang Tse HKG Yamaha 2

Underbone 150 cc Race 1

A nail-biting race flagged off with Gupita Kresna starting from pole, however Gian Carlo Mauricio took an early lead before Ahmad Fazli Sham shuffled him down a spot.

For two laps, Fazli clocked in fastest before the baton was passed on to Nazirul Izzat on lap four. Meanwhile Ahmad Afif Amran took a fall at turn nine.

Muhammad Syafiq Rosli took the lead on lap five, before the entire troop engaged in one final lap battle towards the chequered flag.

At the last turn, the heat turned up as Md Izzat Zaidi Md Salehan, Nazirrul Izzat Md Bahauddin and Wahyu Aji Trilaksana entered into a wild chase towards the finish line.

Izzat Zaidi pulled ahead of the duo and took the win, clocking in at 15’46:570s.

Md Izzat Zaidi Md Salehan

“It was a fantastic race today and thanks to my team for the amazing setup of my machine. This has enabled me to obtain maximum points for the overall champion title.”

Nazirul Izzat Md Bahauddin of UMA Racing YAMAHA Maju Motor bagged the runner-up spot, ahead of Wahyu Aji Trilaksana of ONEXOX TKKR Racing.

Underbone 150 cc Race 1 Results

POS. Rider Nat Gap 1 Md Izzat Zaidi Md Salehan MAS – 2 Nazirul Izzat Md Bahauddin MAS +0.023 3 Wahyu Aji Trilaksana INA +0.038 4 John Emerson Inguito PHI +0.053 5 Mohammad Syafiq Rosli MAS +0.077 6 April King Mascardo PHI +0.080 7 Gian Carlo Mauricio PHI +0.083 8 Ahmad Fazli Sham MAS +0.158 9 Shahrol Syazras Shahrol Yuzy** MAS +0.201 10 Md Shafiq Rasol** MAS +0.300 11 Md Aiman Tahiruddin MAS +0.303 12 Md Hafiza Rofa MAS +0.348 13 Gupita Kresna INA +0.495 14 Hafid Pratamaditya Nursandi INA +0.700 15 Murobbil Vithoni INA +1.749 16 Peerapong Luiboonpeng THA +4.362 17 Nguyen Anh Tuan VIE +30.998 18 Nguyen Duc Thanh VIE +43.717 DNF Muhammad Kiandra Ramadhipa INA 1 Lap DNF Md Afizad Supaat MAS 1 Lap DNF Dimas Juli Atmoko INA 1 Lap DNF Aoi Uezu JPN 1 Lap DNF Muhammad Yordan Badaru INA 1 Lap DNF Ahmad Afif Amran MAS 1 Lap

Underbone 150 cc Race 2

A heated battle between Underbone riders was expected as the experts in the field took turns to better their positions in their final race of the weekend.

Gian Carlo took the early lead but by lap two, Afif Amran took over with great enthusiasm, before Fazli Sham came into the picture on lap three.

Mid-race, Syafiq Rosli moved into the lead and by the second last lap, Gian emerged once again as the leader as positions were frequently swapped.

In an electrifying race, the last lap held the best of all action, when the troop stormed towards the chequered flag in a bid to secure the top spot.

With the field pressuring him in an immense chase, Shafiq bolted to the finish line, clocking in a winning 14’46:218s.

Md Shafiq Rasol

“To me, the Underbone category is a highly competitive one. I tried my best to be at the front group and mid-race, I kept following. Towards the last lap, I gave it go with my maximum speed and succeeded.”

In second was Wahyu Aji Trilaksana of ONEXOX TKKR Racing, just 0.031s off the win, while Ahmad Fazli Sham also of ONEXOX TKKR Racing Team took the third.

Underbone 150 cc Race 1 Results

POS. Rider Nat Gap 1 Md Shafiq Rasol** MAS – 2 Wahyu Aji Trilaksana INA +0.031 3 Ahmad Fazli Sham MAS +0.151 4 Mohammad Syafiq Rosli MAS +0.174 5 Md Hafiza Rofa MAS +0.182 6 Ahmad Afif Amran MAS +0.306 7 Murobbil Vithoni INA +0.350 8 Hafid Pratamaditya Nursandi INA +0.387 9 Shahrol Syazras Shahrol YuzyMAS MAS +0.462 10 Muhammad Kiandra Ramadhipa INA INA +0.701 11 Muhammad Yordan Badaru INA +1.061 12 Nguyen Duc Thanh VIE +10.139 13 Dimas Juli Atmoko INA +16.220 14 Gian Carlo Mauricio PHI +20.061 15 Nguyen Anh Tuan VIE +33.773 16 John Emerson Inguito PHI +2:16.573 DNF Gupita Kresna INA 1 Lap DNF April King Mascardo PHI 2 Laps

Underbone 150 cc Standings

Pos. Name Nat. Make Total 1 Wahyu Aji Trilaksana INA Yamaha 126 2 Md Izzat Zaidi Md Salehan MAS Yamaha 115 3 Ahmad Afif Amran MAS Yamaha 76 4 Narizul Izzat Md Bahauddin MAS Yamaha 73 5 Md Hafiza Rofa MAS Yamaha 65 6 April King Mascardo PHI Yamaha 65 7 John Emerson Inguito PHI Yamaha 63 8 Murobbil Vithoni INA Yamaha 55 9 Mohammad Syafiq Rosli MAS Yamaha 49 10 Dimas Juli Atmoko INA Honda 45 11 Muhammad Yordan Badaru INA Honda 43 12 Gupita Kresna INA Yamaha 40 13 Ahmad Fazli Sham MAS Yamaha 40 14 Peerapong Luiboonpeng THA Yamaha 38 15 Md Kiandra Ramadhipa INA Honda 33 16 Md Shafiq Rasol** MAS Yamaha 31 17 Aoi Uezu JPN Yamaha 31 18 Md Aiman Tahiruddin MAS Yamaha 25 19 Hafid Pratamaditya Nursandi INA Yamaha 19 20 Nguyen Anh Tuan VIE Honda 19 21 Ahmad Fazrul Sham MAS Yamaha 15 22 Nguyen Duc Thanh VIE Honda 15 23 Shahrol Syazras Shahrol Yuzy MAS Honda 14 24 Gian Carlo Mauricio PHI Yamaha 13

TVS Asia One-Make Championship Race 1

Earlier in the morning, the qualifying session brought out the best of Singaporean Arsyad Rusydi when he set the fastest lap at 2’32:231s. Second fastest was Agung Septian from Indonesia, ahead of countryman, Decky Tiarno Aldy.

As soon as the race flag dropped, Decky found his way up from the third on the grid into the lead, a position he would retain for the first four laps, chased ferociously by Agung and Vorapong.

By lap five, Agung made his move and took lead leaving Decky in a heated battle with Vorapong.

Watcharin Tubtimon had been on the hunt was waiting for his moment to strike, and for the the final lap at the last turn, he made his way into the top three, just inches away from Vorapong in the lead.

Watcharin then made his final dash and took the win, clocking in 14’59:983s.

Vorapong Malahuan of Thailand took second, and in third was Agung Septian from Indonesia.

TVS Asia One-Make Championship Race 2

It was a good start to the day with clear blue sky as the riders stormed into the second TVS Asia race of the weekend.

Agung took the lead seconds into the race but was soon superseded by Arysad. Lap two saw Decky move from third into the lead, with Vorapong making his way up to P3 after being initially stuck behind a slower group.

Lap three saw Vorapong succeed in overtaking Decky but seconds later, Decky snatched the lead position once again.

As the field reached the mid-way point it was Fugo Tanaka leading, with Decky and Vorapong closely trailing before Decky regained the lead, only to once again lose it to Fugo.

By the last lap, Fugo was determined to guard his leading position but Decky was keen to move back into the lead.

Decky reclaimed the lead only to come under pressure from Vorapong. As the duo made their last turn, Vorapong chased Decky down but couldn’t get into the lead.

Decky Tiarno Aldy won the final race as a result, with Vorapong Malahuan second and Fugo Tanaka from Japan third.

TVS Asia One-Make Championship Results & Standings