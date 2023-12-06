2024 Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup

The full 2024 Entry List for the Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup can now be revealed, with a 20-strong grid ready to take on a more familiar-looking calendar than we had in 2023.

Eight riders return to the ATC, seven from the class of 2023 and one from 2022, and they’re joined by 12 newcomers who were chosen at the Selection Event at the Sepang International Circuit in November.

There are eight countries represented in 2024: Australia, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Taiwan and Thailand.

Representing Australia once again is Levi Russo and he is joined by newcomers Rikki Henry and Archie Schmidt.

Thai riders Tanachat Pratumtong and Kiattisak Singhapong will not race until round two due to age restrictions.

Rider Nat Age Height Weight Zen MITANI JPN 16 164cm 50kg Asyraff ZAQUAN MAL 15 157 37 Tanachat PRATUMTONG** THA 13 163 55 Levi RUSSO AUS 15 168 47 Kiandra RAMADHIPA INA 14 155 42 Rakshith SRIHARI IND 15 169 48 Riichi TAKAHIRA JPN 14 166 51 Burapa WANMOON THA 14 177 56 Sarthak CHAVAN IND 17 176 55 Rikki HENRY AUS 14 151 38 Rama PUTRA INA 15 168 47 Seiryu IKEGAMI JPN 15 160 50 Archie SCHMIDT AUS 14 145 35 Ryota OGIWARA JPN 15 163 45 Ahmad DARWISY MAL 14 166 54 Shao HSIEH TPE 15 172 48 Farish HAFIY MAL 15 156 40 Kiattisak SINGHAPONG THA 18 167 60 Rintaro TAKEMOTO JPN 15 171 58 Alfonsi DAQUIGAN PHL 14 168 44 Kitsada TANACHOT*** THA 15 170 59

