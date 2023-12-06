2024 Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup
The full 2024 Entry List for the Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup can now be revealed, with a 20-strong grid ready to take on a more familiar-looking calendar than we had in 2023.
Eight riders return to the ATC, seven from the class of 2023 and one from 2022, and they’re joined by 12 newcomers who were chosen at the Selection Event at the Sepang International Circuit in November.
There are eight countries represented in 2024: Australia, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Taiwan and Thailand.
Representing Australia once again is Levi Russo and he is joined by newcomers Rikki Henry and Archie Schmidt.
Thai riders Tanachat Pratumtong and Kiattisak Singhapong will not race until round two due to age restrictions.
2024 Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup Entry List
|Rider
|Nat
|Age
|Height
|Weight
|Zen MITANI
|JPN
|16
|164cm
|50kg
|Asyraff ZAQUAN
|MAL
|15
|157
|37
|Tanachat PRATUMTONG**
|THA
|13
|163
|55
|Levi RUSSO
|AUS
|15
|168
|47
|Kiandra RAMADHIPA
|INA
|14
|155
|42
|Rakshith SRIHARI
|IND
|15
|169
|48
|Riichi TAKAHIRA
|JPN
|14
|166
|51
|Burapa WANMOON
|THA
|14
|177
|56
|Sarthak CHAVAN
|IND
|17
|176
|55
|Rikki HENRY
|AUS
|14
|151
|38
|Rama PUTRA
|INA
|15
|168
|47
|Seiryu IKEGAMI
|JPN
|15
|160
|50
|Archie SCHMIDT
|AUS
|14
|145
|35
|Ryota OGIWARA
|JPN
|15
|163
|45
|Ahmad DARWISY
|MAL
|14
|166
|54
|Shao HSIEH
|TPE
|15
|172
|48
|Farish HAFIY
|MAL
|15
|156
|40
|Kiattisak SINGHAPONG
|THA
|18
|167
|60
|Rintaro TAKEMOTO
|JPN
|15
|171
|58
|Alfonsi DAQUIGAN
|PHL
|14
|168
|44
|Kitsada TANACHOT***
|THA
|15
|170
|59
2024 Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup Calendar
- 17-18 Feb – Test at Lusail
- 8-10 Mar – Round One at Lusail
- 20-22 Sep – Round Two Buddh
- 27-29 Sep – Round Three Mandalika
- 4-6 Oct – Round Four Motegi
- 25-27 Oct – Round Five – Chang
- 1-3 Nov – Round Six – Sepang