2024 IDEMITSU FIM Asia Road Racing Championships
Round One – Chang International Circuit, Thailand
Asia Superbike 1000cc Race 1
Round One of the 2024 IDEMITSU FIM Asia Road Racing Championship played out in Thailand over the weekend.
Nakarin Atiratphuvapat took an early lead in the opening 1000 cc race with Andi Farid Izdihar and Yuki Kunii hot on his heels.
By lap four, Azlan Shah Kamaruzaman, who had started from fifth on the grid, had surged from seventh all the way up into the leading pack. From there, he moved into P2 on lap nine, setting his sights on leader Andi. He reeled Andi in and went on to take the win by 0.394s. Zaqwan Bin Zaidi rounded out the podium 3.344s off the lead.
Azlan Shah Kamaruzaman
“I pushed too hard initially and lost a few positions, but I managed to regroup and maintain my pace while controlling the tyre wear. In the end, I was able to pass Andi in the last corner, and I am overjoyed with the result. Thanks to the team, the bike performed exceptionally well today, despite being last year’s model and engine.”
Lachlan Epis had suffered a big off due to brake failure in qualifying and was still feeling the effects come race one. Starting from the middle of the fourth row, the Australian battled on to home in eighth place to secure eight championship points.
Asia Superbike 1000 cc Race 1 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Time/Gap
|1
|AZLAN SHAH KAMARUZAMAN
|MAS
|20:50.147
|2
|ANDI FARID IZDIHAR
|INA
|0.394
|3
|MD ZAQHWAN BIN ZAIDI
|MAS
|3.344
|4
|YUKI KUNII
|JPN
|3.527
|5
|NAKARIN ATIRATPHUVAPAT
|THA
|3.836
|6
|MARKUS REITERBERGER
|GER
|3.953
|7
|SOICHIRO MINAMIMOTO
|JPN
|13.166
|8
|LACHLAN EPIS
|AUS
|21.288
|9
|KASMA DANIEL KASMAYUDIN
|MAS
|26.141
|10
|TEO YEW JOE
|MAS
|1:38.458
Asia Superbike 1000cc Race 2
Race one runner-up Andi Farid Izdihar came out on top in race two, despite Nakarin Atiratphuvapat taking an early lead, ahead of Hafizh Syahrin, Andi, and Yuki Kunii. Hafizh moved into the lead in the early stages, followed by Yuki and Andi.
Andi then made a move stick on lap nine, and while Hafizh fought to reclaim the lead, he was thwarted and had to settle for runner-up after dropping back. Nakarin meanwhile rounded out the podium, with less than a tenth of a second separating second and third.
Andi Farid Izdihar
“It was a challenging race, I tried to go to the front spot at the beginning but I was struggling with the front tyre so I decided to wait for the right moment and then try my best to get to the top spot. Also, this win is for yesterday’s fault, and I couldn’t sleep well last night. And not forgetting to thank my team for all the hard work, this is for them.”
Lachlan Epis finished in ninth on his M 1000 RR, collecting seven more points.
Markus Reiterberger also faced challenges with brake issues over the course of the weekend.
Markus Reiterberger
“Unfortunately, due to a damaged brake disc and fluctuating brake pressure, I could not fight for the podium today. With P7 I saved important points for the championship and hope for better luck at the next event.”
Asia Superbike 1000 cc Race 2 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Time/Gap
|1
|ANDI FARID IZDIHAR
|INA
|20:49.192
|2
|HAFIZH SYAHRIN ABDULLAH
|MAS
|0.771
|3
|NAKARIN ATIRATPHUVAPAT
|THA
|0.809
|4
|YUKI KUNII
|JPN
|2.411
|5
|AZLAN SHAH KAMARUZAMAN
|MAS
|4.608
|6
|MD ZAQHWAN BIN ZAIDI
|MAS
|5.578
|7
|MARKUS REITERBERGER
|GER
|5.935
|8
|SOICHIRO MINAMIMOTO
|JPN
|11.006
|9
|LACHLAN EPIS
|AUS
|21.557
|10
|KASMA DANIEL KASMAYUDIN
|MAS
|21.782
|11
|PASSAWIT THITIVARARAK
|THA
|21.794
|12
|OSAMA MAREAI
|YEM
|1:17.629
|13
|TEO YEW JOE
|MAS
|1:41.791
Asia Superbike 1000 cc Standings
|Pos.
|Name
|Nat.
|R1
|R2
|Total
|1
|ANDI FARID IZDIHAR
|INA
|20
|25
|45
|2
|AZLAN SHAH KAMARUZAMAN
|MAS
|25
|11
|36
|3
|NAKARIN ATIRATPHUVAPAT
|THA
|11
|16
|27
|4
|MD ZAQHWAN BIN ZAIDI
|MAS
|16
|10
|26
|5
|YUKI KUNII
|JPN
|13
|13
|26
|6
|HAFIZH SYAHRIN ABDULLAH
|MAS
|DNF
|20
|20
|7
|MARKUS REITERBERGER
|GER
|10
|9
|19
|8
|SOICHIRO MINAMIMOTO
|JPN
|9
|8
|17
|9
|LACHLAN EPIS
|AUS
|8
|7
|15
|10
|KASMA DANIEL KASMAYUDIN
|MAS
|7
|6
|13
|11
|TEO YEW JOE
|MAS
|6
|3
|9
|12
|PASSAWIT THITIVARARAK
|THA
|DNF
|5
|s
|13
|OSAMA MAREAI
|YEM
|DNF
|4
|4
SuperSports 600 cc Race 1
Apiwath Wongthananon (YAMAHA TEKHNE Racing Team ASIA) proved the man to beat in the SuperSport 600 cc class, bringing home the win by 2.521 seconds over Helmi Azman. Adenanta Putra rounded out the podium, just 0.005s ahead of a hard-charging Wahyu Nugroho.
Apiwath Wongthananon
“Today is a perfect day for me. At the start in Qualifying session, I forgot to concentrate on the game, but I pushed 100 per cent in the race. I am rather grateful that the bike was very fast and easy to ride, thanks to Yamaha for making the necessary settings.”
SuperSports 600 cc Race 1 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Time/Gap
|1
|APIWATH WONGTHANANON
|THA
|20:00.231
|2
|MUHAMMAD HELMI AZMAN
|MAS
|2.521
|3
|MOHAMMAD ADENANTA PUTRA
|INA
|3.154
|4
|WAHYU NUGROHO
|INA
|3.159
|5
|THANAT LAOONGPLIO
|THA
|3.63
|6
|RHEZA DANICA AHRENS
|INA
|3.766
|7
|KIATTISAK SINGHAPONG
|THA
|5.237
|8
|VEDA EGA PRATAMA
|INA
|6.221
|9
|MCKINLEY KYLE PAZ
|PHI
|7.995
|10
|REY MATSUOKA
|JPN
|28.262
|11
|SHA JUNTONG
|CHN
|\
SuperSports 600 cc Race 2
Apiwath Wongthananon proved unbeatable in the second 600 cc bout, taking another win but this time he was made to fight for it by Mohammad Adenanta Putra, who was just 0.135s off across the finish line. A more distant McKinley Kyle Paz was third, 1.976s off the lead.
Apiwath Wongthananon
“I started in a good position; after lap 5, I pushed to maximum because the tyre is very low. But when restarting the race, the tyre was really finishing. Honda riders were very strong, but I’m glad I could fight with them and win the race.”
SuperSports 600 cc Race 2 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Time/Gap
|1
|APIWATH WONGTHANANON
|THA
|8:21.918
|2
|MOHAMMAD ADENANTA PUTRA
|INA
|0.135
|3
|MCKINLEY KYLE PAZ
|PHI
|1.976
|4
|THANAT LAOONGPLIO
|THA
|2.27
|5
|KIATTISAK SINGHAPONG
|THA
|2.695
|6
|VEDA EGA PRATAMA
|INA
|2.874
|7
|RHEZA DANICA AHRENS
|INA
|3.055
|8
|REY MATSUOKA
|JPN
|8.193
|9
|SHA JUNTONG
|CHN
|13.035
SuperSports 600 cc Standings
|Pos.
|Name
|Nat.
|R1
|R2
|Total
|1
|APIWATH WONGTHANANON
|THA
|25
|25
|50
|2
|MOHAMMAD ADENANTA PUTRA
|INA
|16
|20
|36
|3
|THANAT LAOONGPLIO
|THA
|11
|13
|24
|4
|MCKINLEY KYLE PAZ
|PHI
|7
|16
|23
|5
|MUHAMMAD HELMI AZMAN
|MAS
|20
|DNF
|20
|6
|KIATTISAK SINGHAPONG
|THA
|9
|11
|20
|7
|RHEZA DANICA AHRENS
|INA
|10
|9
|19
|8
|VEDA EGA PRATAMA
|INA
|8
|10
|18
|9
|REY MATSUOKA
|JPN
|6
|8
|14
|10
|WAHYU NUGROHO
|INA
|13
|DNF
|13
|11
|SHA JUNTONG
|CHN
|5
|7
|12
|12
|AZROY HAKEEM ANUAR
|MAS
|DNF
|DNF
|0
Asia Production 250 cc Race 1
Muhammad Faerozi Toreqottullah (Yamaha Racing Indonesia) showcased his skill and determination in the Asia Production 250 class to hold off team-mate Arai Agaska Dibani Laksana for the win, with just 0.150s separating the two at the flag. Herjun Atna Firdaus of the Astra Honda Racing Team rounded out the podium.
Muhammad Faerozi Toreqottullah
“I stayed focused throughout the race, managing the engine temperature and conserving energy. In the final laps, I pushed hard, especially at the last corner and I am glad my strategy worked well. I dedicate this win to my wife and my late mother, and I am determined to continue performing well in Race 2.”
Asia Production 250 cc Race 1
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Time/Gap
|1
|MUHAMMAD FAEROZITO REQOTTUL
|INA
|18:53.834
|2
|ARAI AGASKA DIBANI LAKSANA
|INA
|0.150
|3
|HERJUN ATNA FIRDAUS
|INA
|0.449
|4
|MUHAMMAD SYARIFUDDIN AZMAN
|MAS
|0.724
|5
|MUHAMMAD KIANDRA RAMADHIPA
|INA
|0.765
|6
|WARIT THONGNOPPAKUN
|THA
|0.964
|7
|WATCHARIN TUBTIMON
|THA
|1.139
|8
|ALFONSI REI SANTOS DAQUIGAN
|PHI
|14.778
|9
|NGUYEN TON ANH PHU
|VIE
|14.779
|10
|NGUYEN HUU TRI
|VIE
|15.345
|11
|CAO VIET NAM
|VIE
|21.511
|12
|PIYAWAT PATOOMYOS
|THA
|22.668
|13
|PACHARAGORNTHONGGERDLOUN
|THA
|26.725
|14
|MOHSIN PARAMBAN
|IND
|32.137
|15
|GAO ZIANG
|CHN
|35.646
|16
|SHUN CHENG ZHANG
|CHN
|35.944
|17
|LEONG NANG TSE
|HKG
|47.148
|18
|WANG JIA DONG
|CHN
|58.226
|19
|VREI-AR MARCOSUBA
|PHI
|1:29.018
|20
|MUHAMMAD IRFAN HAYKHAL
|MAS
|2:20.337
Asia Production 250 cc Race 2
Herjun Atna Firdaus sprinted to an impressive victory over Aiki Iyoshi after a slow start in the second AP250 race. Muhammad Syarifuddin Azman rounded out the top three a few bike lengths further back after holding off Piyawat Pattoomyos for the rostrum finish.
Herjun Atna Firdaus
“I want to thank my team for providing me with the best bike. Despite a misshift in the final lap, I remained determined to defend my position. Crossing the finish line in first place is an incredible feeling, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to compete at this level.”
Asia Production 250 cc Race 2
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Time/Gap
|1
|HERJUN ATNA FIRDAUS
|INA
|18:54.072
|2
|AIKI IYOSHI
|JPN
|0.174
|3
|MUHAMMAD SYARIFUDDIN AZMAN
|MAS
|0.582
|4
|PIYAWAT PATOOMYOS
|THA
|0.607
|5
|ARAI AGASKA DIBANI LAKSANA
|INA
|0.678
|6
|MUHAMMAD KIANDRA RAMADHIPA
|INA
|0.729
|7
|MUHAMMADFAEROZITOREQOTTUL
|INA
|0.761
|8
|WARIT THONGNOPPAKUN
|THA
|0.917
|9
|ALFONSI REI SANTOS DAQUIGAN
|PHI
|7.931
|10
|NGUYEN TON ANH PHU
|VIE
|11.761
|11
|CAO VIET NAM
|VIE
|13.649
|12
|PACHARAGORNTHONGGERDLOUN
|THA
|15.350
|13
|KAVIN SAMAAR QUINTAL
|IND
|15.481
|14
|NGUYEN HUU TRI
|VIE
|31.610
|15
|GAO ZIANG
|CHN
|35.747
|16
|MOHSIN PARAMBAN
|IND
|35.961
|17
|MUHAMMADDIANDRATRIHARDIKA
|INA
|36.119
|18
|SHUN CHENG ZHANG
|CHN
|36.368
|19
|WANG JIA DONG
|CHN
|36.606
|20
|LEONG NANG TSE
|HKG
|47.804
Asia Production 250 cc Standings
|Pos
|Name
|Nat.
|R1
|R2
|Total
|1
|HERJUNATNA FIRDAUS
|INA
|16
|25
|41
|2
|MUHAMMAD FAEROZI TOREQOTTULLAI
|INA
|25
|9
|34
|3
|ARAI AGASKA DIBANI LAKSANA
|INA
|20
|11
|31
|4
|MUHAMMAD SYARIFUDDIN AZMAN
|MAS
|13
|16
|29
|5
|MUHAMMAD KIANDRA RAMADHIPA
|INA
|11
|10
|21
|6
|AIKI IYOSHI
|JPN
|DNF
|20
|20
|7
|WARIT THONGNOPPAKUN
|THA
|10
|8
|18
|8
|PIYAWAT PATOOMYOS
|THA
|4
|13
|17
|9
|ALFONSI REI SANTOS DAQUIGAN
|PHI
|8
|7
|15
|10
|NGUYEN TON ANH PHU
|VIE
|7
|6
|13
|11
|CAO VIET NAM
|VIE
|5
|5
|10
|12
|WATCHARINTUBTIMON
|THA
|9
|DNF
|9
|13
|NGUYEN HUU TRI
|VIE
|6
|2
|8
|14
|PACHARAGORNTHONGGERDLOUNG
|THA
|3
|4
|7
|15
|KAVIN SAMAARQUINTAL
|IND
|EXC
|3
|3
|16
|MOHSIN PARAMBAN
|IND
|2
|0
|2
|17
|GAOZIANG
|CHN
|1
|1
|\
Underbone 150 cc Race 1
In the Underbone 150 cc, Fahmi Basam (Yamaha LFN HP969 Indonesia Racing Team) took the win, 0.322s clear of Wahyu Aji Trilaksana, who was 0.60s clear of April King Mascarado.
The top eight were separated by just 0.592 seconds. Mascardo just clear of Fauzi, Izzat Mahauddin and Atmoko.
Fahmi Basam
“I had a strong start from grid 3, and the race was incredibly tough. I’m grateful to have emerged victorious and would like to thank my team, especially the mechanics, for their role leading to this achievement.”
Underbone 150 cc Race 1 – Top 10
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Time/Gap
|1
|FAHMI BASAM
|INA
|16:26.211
|2
|WAHYU AJI TRILAKSANA
|INA
|0.322
|3
|APRIL KING MASCARDO
|PHI
|0.382
|4
|ADYTYA FAUZI
|INA
|0.417
|5
|NAZIRUL IZZAT MD BAHAUDDIN
|MAS
|0.448
|6
|DIMAS JULI ATMOKO
|INA
|0.449
|7
|M. MUROBBIL VITTONI
|INA
|0.522
|8
|PEERAPONG LUIBOONPENG
|THA
|0.592
|9
|FARRES PUTRA MOHD FADHILL
|MAS
|0.701
|10
|REYKAT YUSUF FADILAH
|INA
|0.913
|11
|HAFIZD FAHRIL RASYADAN
|INA
|0.967
|12
|AHMAD FAZRUL SHAM
|MAS
|2.345
|13
|AHMAD AFIF AMRAN
|MAS
|3.349
Underbone 150 cc Race 2
Ahmad Afif Amran took a close-fought win in Underbone race two. Farres Putra Mohd Fadhill had claimed the initial lead, but that leader changed frequently, Fahmi Basam, M. Murobbil Vittoni and Aditya all taking a turn at the front.
As the riders approached the final lap, Wahyu Aji Trilaksana surged ahead, battling fiercely with Adytya and Peerapong Luiboonpeng for the lead. But in a dramatic twist of events, Afif emerged victorious after a thrilling sprint to the finish line, 0.194 clear of Bahauddin, with Vittoni third, 0.046 further in arrears.
Ahmad Afif Amran
“I want to express my gratitude to my team for their hard work and dedication throughout the weekend. Despite the challenges faced at the start of the season. Afif remained focused and determined, ultimately securing a well-deserved win in Race 2. I am grateful for the opportunity to compete and look forward to maintaining our momentum in the upcoming races.”
Underbone 150 cc Race 2 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Time/Gap
|1
|AHMAD AFIF AMRAN
|MAS
|16:26.732
|2
|NAZIRUL IZZAT MD BAHAUDDIN
|MAS
|0.194
|3
|M. MUROBBIL VITTONI
|INA
|0.238
|4
|MD AKID AZIZ
|MAS
|0.317
|5
|PEERAPONG LUIBOONPENG
|THA
|0.422
|6
|WAHYU AJI TRILAKSANA
|INA
|0.683
|7
|JOHN EMERSON INGUITO
|PHI
|0.941
|8
|APRIL KING MASCARDO
|PHI
|1.094
|9
|MD SYAFIQ ROSLI
|MAS
|1.653
|10
|ADYTYA FAUZI
|INA
|2.034
|11
|REYKAT YUSUF FADILAH
|INA
|2.389
|12
|AHMAD FAZRUL SHAM
|MAS
|2.797
|13
|GIAN CARLO MAURICIO
|PHI
|3.104
|14
|FARRES PUTRA MOHD FADHILL
|MAS
|3.388
|15
|HUSNI ZAINUL FUADZY
|INA
|8.447
|16
|FAHMI BASAM
|INA
|21.278
|17
|DIMAS JULI ATMOKO
|INA
|23.072
|18
|HAFIZD FAHRIL RASYADAN
|INA
|1:01.719
Underbone 150 cc Standings – Top 25
|Pos.
|Name
|Nat.
|R1
|R2
|Total
|1
|NAZIRUL IZZAT MD BAHAUDDI£
|MAS
|11
|20
|31
|2
|WAHYU AJI TRILAKSANA
|INA
|20
|10
|30
|3
|AHMAD AFIF AMRAN
|MAS
|3
|25
|28
|4
|M. MUROBBIL VITTONI
|INA
|9
|16
|25
|5
|FAHMI BASAM
|INA
|25
|0
|25
|6
|APRIL KING MASCARDO
|PHI
|16
|8
|24
|y
|PEERAPONG LUIBOONPENG
|THA
|8
|11
|19
|8
|ADYTYA FAUZI
|INA
|13
|6
|19
|g
|MD AKID AZIZ
|MAS
|DNF
|13
|13
|10
|REYKAT YUSUF FADILAH
|INA
|6
|5
|11
|11
|DIMAS JULI ATMOKO
|INA
|10
|0
|10
|12
|JOHN EMERSON INGUITO
|PHI
|DNF
|9
|9
|13
|FARRES PUTRA MOHD FADHIL
|MAS
|7
|2
|9
|14
|AHMAD FAZRUL SHAM
|MAS
|4
|4
|8
|15
|MD SYAFIQ ROSLI
|MAS
|DNF
|7
|7
|16
|HAFIZD FAHRIL RASYADAN
|INA
|5
|0
|5
|17
|GIAN CARLO MAURICIO
|PHI
|DNF
|3
|3
|18
|HUSNI ZAINUL FUADZY
|INA
|DNF
|1
|1
|19
|MASATO FERNANDO
|PHI
|EXC
|DNF
|0
|20
|GUPITA KRESNA WARDHANA
|INA
|DNF
|DNF
|0
TVS Asia One Make Championship Race 1
The TVS Asia One Make proved as closely fought as we’ve come to expect of the Underbone class, just 0.233-seconds separating the top three, with Japan’s Hiroki Ono claiming the victory. Mohd Ramdan Rosli settled for second just 0.100s off the win, and Sarthak Chavan was a further 0.133s off in third.
Hiroki Ono
“The battle was fierce, and I was thrilled to be racing with so many talented riders. This victory marks a fantastic start to the season for me and I hope that I can keep this momentum tomorrow in Race 2.”
TVS Asia One Make Championship Race 1 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Time/Gap
|1
|Hiroki Ono
|JPN
|14:40.375
|2
|Mohd Ramdan Rosli
|MAS
|0.100
|3
|Sarthak Chavan
|IND
|0.233
|4
|Decky Tiarno Aldy
|INA
|0.805
|5
|Md Muzakkir Mohamed
|MAS
|0.940
|6
|Atih Kanghair
|THA
|0.954
|7
|Riichi Takahira
|JPN
|1.644
|8
|Vorapong Malahuan
|THA
|2.123
|9
|Rocco Sessler
|GER
|5.203
|10
|Chiranth Vishwanath
|IND
|10.144
|11
|Jagan Kumar
|IND
|22.096
|12
|K Y Ahamed
|IND
|22.459
|13
|Casey Edward Clamor
|PHI
|22.924
|14
|Kim Min Jae
|KOR
|1:00.182
TVS Asia One Make Championship Race 2
Hiroki Ono claimed another win in race two, this time chased across the line by Sarthak Chavan, with just 0.164s separating the top two. Muzakkir Mohamed rounded out the podium.
TVS Asia One Make Championship Race 2 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Time/Gap
|1
|Hiroki Ono
|JPN
|14:43.516
|2
|Sarthak Chavan
|IND
|0.164
|3
|Md Muzakkir Mohamed
|MAS
|0.478
|4
|Atih Kanghair
|THA
|0.741
|5
|Mohd Ramdan Rosli
|MAS
|0.835
|6
|Decky Tiarno Aldy
|INA
|1.059
|7
|Vorapong Malahuan
|THA
|1.120
|8
|Chiranth Vishwanath
|IND
|5.522
|9
|K Y Ahamed
|IND
|5.899
|10
|Casey Edward Clamor
|PHI
|22.705
|11
|Jagan Kumar
|IND
|23.340
|12
|Kim Min Jae
|KOR
|56.958
TVS Asia One Make Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|R1
|R2
|Total
|1
|Hiroki Ono
|JPN
|25
|25
|50
|2
|Sarthak Chavan
|IND
|16
|20
|36
|3
|Mohd Ramdan Rosli
|MAS
|20
|11
|31
|4
|Md Muzakkir Mohamed
|MAS
|11
|16
|27
|s
|Decky Tiamo Aldy
|INA
|13
|10
|23
|6
|Atih Kanghair
|THA
|10
|13
|23
|7
|Vorapong Malahuan
|THA
|8
|9
|17
|8
|Chiranth Vishwanath
|IND
|6
|8
|14
|9
|K Y Ahamed
|IND
|4
|7
|11
|10
|Jagan Kumar
|IND
|5
|5
|10
|11
|Riichi Takahira
|JPN
|9
|DNF
|9
|12
|Casey Edward Clamor
|PHI
|3
|6
|9
|13
|Rocco Sessler
|GER
|7
|DNF
|7
|14
|Kim Min Jae
|KOR
|2
|4
|6
|15
|Mohamad Ervin Ekhsan
|SIN
|DNF
|DNF
|0