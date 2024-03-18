2024 IDEMITSU FIM Asia Road Racing Championships

Round One – Chang International Circuit, Thailand

Asia Superbike 1000cc Race 1

Round One of the 2024 IDEMITSU FIM Asia Road Racing Championship played out in Thailand over the weekend.

Nakarin Atiratphuvapat took an early lead in the opening 1000 cc race with Andi Farid Izdihar and Yuki Kunii hot on his heels.

By lap four, Azlan Shah Kamaruzaman, who had started from fifth on the grid, had surged from seventh all the way up into the leading pack. From there, he moved into P2 on lap nine, setting his sights on leader Andi. He reeled Andi in and went on to take the win by 0.394s. Zaqwan Bin Zaidi rounded out the podium 3.344s off the lead.

Azlan Shah Kamaruzaman

“I pushed too hard initially and lost a few positions, but I managed to regroup and maintain my pace while controlling the tyre wear. In the end, I was able to pass Andi in the last corner, and I am overjoyed with the result. Thanks to the team, the bike performed exceptionally well today, despite being last year’s model and engine.”

Lachlan Epis had suffered a big off due to brake failure in qualifying and was still feeling the effects come race one. Starting from the middle of the fourth row, the Australian battled on to home in eighth place to secure eight championship points.

Asia Superbike 1000 cc Race 1 Results

Pos Rider Nat Time/Gap 1 AZLAN SHAH KAMARUZAMAN MAS 20:50.147 2 ANDI FARID IZDIHAR INA 0.394 3 MD ZAQHWAN BIN ZAIDI MAS 3.344 4 YUKI KUNII JPN 3.527 5 NAKARIN ATIRATPHUVAPAT THA 3.836 6 MARKUS REITERBERGER GER 3.953 7 SOICHIRO MINAMIMOTO JPN 13.166 8 LACHLAN EPIS AUS 21.288 9 KASMA DANIEL KASMAYUDIN MAS 26.141 10 TEO YEW JOE MAS 1:38.458

Asia Superbike 1000cc Race 2

Race one runner-up Andi Farid Izdihar came out on top in race two, despite Nakarin Atiratphuvapat taking an early lead, ahead of Hafizh Syahrin, Andi, and Yuki Kunii. Hafizh moved into the lead in the early stages, followed by Yuki and Andi.

Andi then made a move stick on lap nine, and while Hafizh fought to reclaim the lead, he was thwarted and had to settle for runner-up after dropping back. Nakarin meanwhile rounded out the podium, with less than a tenth of a second separating second and third.

Andi Farid Izdihar

“It was a challenging race, I tried to go to the front spot at the beginning but I was struggling with the front tyre so I decided to wait for the right moment and then try my best to get to the top spot. Also, this win is for yesterday’s fault, and I couldn’t sleep well last night. And not forgetting to thank my team for all the hard work, this is for them.”

Lachlan Epis finished in ninth on his M 1000 RR, collecting seven more points.

Markus Reiterberger also faced challenges with brake issues over the course of the weekend.

Markus Reiterberger

“Unfortunately, due to a damaged brake disc and fluctuating brake pressure, I could not fight for the podium today. With P7 I saved important points for the championship and hope for better luck at the next event.”

Asia Superbike 1000 cc Race 2 Results

Pos Rider Nat Time/Gap 1 ANDI FARID IZDIHAR INA 20:49.192 2 HAFIZH SYAHRIN ABDULLAH MAS 0.771 3 NAKARIN ATIRATPHUVAPAT THA 0.809 4 YUKI KUNII JPN 2.411 5 AZLAN SHAH KAMARUZAMAN MAS 4.608 6 MD ZAQHWAN BIN ZAIDI MAS 5.578 7 MARKUS REITERBERGER GER 5.935 8 SOICHIRO MINAMIMOTO JPN 11.006 9 LACHLAN EPIS AUS 21.557 10 KASMA DANIEL KASMAYUDIN MAS 21.782 11 PASSAWIT THITIVARARAK THA 21.794 12 OSAMA MAREAI YEM 1:17.629 13 TEO YEW JOE MAS 1:41.791

Asia Superbike 1000 cc Standings

Pos. Name Nat. R1 R2 Total 1 ANDI FARID IZDIHAR INA 20 25 45 2 AZLAN SHAH KAMARUZAMAN MAS 25 11 36 3 NAKARIN ATIRATPHUVAPAT THA 11 16 27 4 MD ZAQHWAN BIN ZAIDI MAS 16 10 26 5 YUKI KUNII JPN 13 13 26 6 HAFIZH SYAHRIN ABDULLAH MAS DNF 20 20 7 MARKUS REITERBERGER GER 10 9 19 8 SOICHIRO MINAMIMOTO JPN 9 8 17 9 LACHLAN EPIS AUS 8 7 15 10 KASMA DANIEL KASMAYUDIN MAS 7 6 13 11 TEO YEW JOE MAS 6 3 9 12 PASSAWIT THITIVARARAK THA DNF 5 s 13 OSAMA MAREAI YEM DNF 4 4

SuperSports 600 cc Race 1

Apiwath Wongthananon (YAMAHA TEKHNE Racing Team ASIA) proved the man to beat in the SuperSport 600 cc class, bringing home the win by 2.521 seconds over Helmi Azman. Adenanta Putra rounded out the podium, just 0.005s ahead of a hard-charging Wahyu Nugroho.

Apiwath Wongthananon

“Today is a perfect day for me. At the start in Qualifying session, I forgot to concentrate on the game, but I pushed 100 per cent in the race. I am rather grateful that the bike was very fast and easy to ride, thanks to Yamaha for making the necessary settings.”

SuperSports 600 cc Race 1 Results

Pos Rider Nat Time/Gap 1 APIWATH WONGTHANANON THA 20:00.231 2 MUHAMMAD HELMI AZMAN MAS 2.521 3 MOHAMMAD ADENANTA PUTRA INA 3.154 4 WAHYU NUGROHO INA 3.159 5 THANAT LAOONGPLIO THA 3.63 6 RHEZA DANICA AHRENS INA 3.766 7 KIATTISAK SINGHAPONG THA 5.237 8 VEDA EGA PRATAMA INA 6.221 9 MCKINLEY KYLE PAZ PHI 7.995 10 REY MATSUOKA JPN 28.262 11 SHA JUNTONG CHN \

SuperSports 600 cc Race 2

Apiwath Wongthananon proved unbeatable in the second 600 cc bout, taking another win but this time he was made to fight for it by Mohammad Adenanta Putra, who was just 0.135s off across the finish line. A more distant McKinley Kyle Paz was third, 1.976s off the lead.

Apiwath Wongthananon

“I started in a good position; after lap 5, I pushed to maximum because the tyre is very low. But when restarting the race, the tyre was really finishing. Honda riders were very strong, but I’m glad I could fight with them and win the race.”

SuperSports 600 cc Race 2 Results

Pos Rider Nat Time/Gap 1 APIWATH WONGTHANANON THA 8:21.918 2 MOHAMMAD ADENANTA PUTRA INA 0.135 3 MCKINLEY KYLE PAZ PHI 1.976 4 THANAT LAOONGPLIO THA 2.27 5 KIATTISAK SINGHAPONG THA 2.695 6 VEDA EGA PRATAMA INA 2.874 7 RHEZA DANICA AHRENS INA 3.055 8 REY MATSUOKA JPN 8.193 9 SHA JUNTONG CHN 13.035

SuperSports 600 cc Standings

Pos. Name Nat. R1 R2 Total 1 APIWATH WONGTHANANON THA 25 25 50 2 MOHAMMAD ADENANTA PUTRA INA 16 20 36 3 THANAT LAOONGPLIO THA 11 13 24 4 MCKINLEY KYLE PAZ PHI 7 16 23 5 MUHAMMAD HELMI AZMAN MAS 20 DNF 20 6 KIATTISAK SINGHAPONG THA 9 11 20 7 RHEZA DANICA AHRENS INA 10 9 19 8 VEDA EGA PRATAMA INA 8 10 18 9 REY MATSUOKA JPN 6 8 14 10 WAHYU NUGROHO INA 13 DNF 13 11 SHA JUNTONG CHN 5 7 12 12 AZROY HAKEEM ANUAR MAS DNF DNF 0

Asia Production 250 cc Race 1

Muhammad Faerozi Toreqottullah (Yamaha Racing Indonesia) showcased his skill and determination in the Asia Production 250 class to hold off team-mate Arai Agaska Dibani Laksana for the win, with just 0.150s separating the two at the flag. Herjun Atna Firdaus of the Astra Honda Racing Team rounded out the podium.

Muhammad Faerozi Toreqottullah

“I stayed focused throughout the race, managing the engine temperature and conserving energy. In the final laps, I pushed hard, especially at the last corner and I am glad my strategy worked well. I dedicate this win to my wife and my late mother, and I am determined to continue performing well in Race 2.”

Asia Production 250 cc Race 1

Pos Rider Nat Time/Gap 1 MUHAMMAD FAEROZITO REQOTTUL INA 18:53.834 2 ARAI AGASKA DIBANI LAKSANA INA 0.150 3 HERJUN ATNA FIRDAUS INA 0.449 4 MUHAMMAD SYARIFUDDIN AZMAN MAS 0.724 5 MUHAMMAD KIANDRA RAMADHIPA INA 0.765 6 WARIT THONGNOPPAKUN THA 0.964 7 WATCHARIN TUBTIMON THA 1.139 8 ALFONSI REI SANTOS DAQUIGAN PHI 14.778 9 NGUYEN TON ANH PHU VIE 14.779 10 NGUYEN HUU TRI VIE 15.345 11 CAO VIET NAM VIE 21.511 12 PIYAWAT PATOOMYOS THA 22.668 13 PACHARAGORNTHONGGERDLOUN THA 26.725 14 MOHSIN PARAMBAN IND 32.137 15 GAO ZIANG CHN 35.646 16 SHUN CHENG ZHANG CHN 35.944 17 LEONG NANG TSE HKG 47.148 18 WANG JIA DONG CHN 58.226 19 VREI-AR MARCOSUBA PHI 1:29.018 20 MUHAMMAD IRFAN HAYKHAL MAS 2:20.337

Asia Production 250 cc Race 2

Herjun Atna Firdaus sprinted to an impressive victory over Aiki Iyoshi after a slow start in the second AP250 race. Muhammad Syarifuddin Azman rounded out the top three a few bike lengths further back after holding off Piyawat Pattoomyos for the rostrum finish.

Herjun Atna Firdaus

“I want to thank my team for providing me with the best bike. Despite a misshift in the final lap, I remained determined to defend my position. Crossing the finish line in first place is an incredible feeling, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to compete at this level.”

Asia Production 250 cc Race 2

Pos Rider Nat. Time/Gap 1 HERJUN ATNA FIRDAUS INA 18:54.072 2 AIKI IYOSHI JPN 0.174 3 MUHAMMAD SYARIFUDDIN AZMAN MAS 0.582 4 PIYAWAT PATOOMYOS THA 0.607 5 ARAI AGASKA DIBANI LAKSANA INA 0.678 6 MUHAMMAD KIANDRA RAMADHIPA INA 0.729 7 MUHAMMADFAEROZITOREQOTTUL INA 0.761 8 WARIT THONGNOPPAKUN THA 0.917 9 ALFONSI REI SANTOS DAQUIGAN PHI 7.931 10 NGUYEN TON ANH PHU VIE 11.761 11 CAO VIET NAM VIE 13.649 12 PACHARAGORNTHONGGERDLOUN THA 15.350 13 KAVIN SAMAAR QUINTAL IND 15.481 14 NGUYEN HUU TRI VIE 31.610 15 GAO ZIANG CHN 35.747 16 MOHSIN PARAMBAN IND 35.961 17 MUHAMMADDIANDRATRIHARDIKA INA 36.119 18 SHUN CHENG ZHANG CHN 36.368 19 WANG JIA DONG CHN 36.606 20 LEONG NANG TSE HKG 47.804

Asia Production 250 cc Standings

Pos Name Nat. R1 R2 Total 1 HERJUNATNA FIRDAUS INA 16 25 41 2 MUHAMMAD FAEROZI TOREQOTTULLAI INA 25 9 34 3 ARAI AGASKA DIBANI LAKSANA INA 20 11 31 4 MUHAMMAD SYARIFUDDIN AZMAN MAS 13 16 29 5 MUHAMMAD KIANDRA RAMADHIPA INA 11 10 21 6 AIKI IYOSHI JPN DNF 20 20 7 WARIT THONGNOPPAKUN THA 10 8 18 8 PIYAWAT PATOOMYOS THA 4 13 17 9 ALFONSI REI SANTOS DAQUIGAN PHI 8 7 15 10 NGUYEN TON ANH PHU VIE 7 6 13 11 CAO VIET NAM VIE 5 5 10 12 WATCHARINTUBTIMON THA 9 DNF 9 13 NGUYEN HUU TRI VIE 6 2 8 14 PACHARAGORNTHONGGERDLOUNG THA 3 4 7 15 KAVIN SAMAARQUINTAL IND EXC 3 3 16 MOHSIN PARAMBAN IND 2 0 2 17 GAOZIANG CHN 1 1 \

Underbone 150 cc Race 1

In the Underbone 150 cc, Fahmi Basam (Yamaha LFN HP969 Indonesia Racing Team) took the win, 0.322s clear of Wahyu Aji Trilaksana, who was 0.60s clear of April King Mascarado.

The top eight were separated by just 0.592 seconds. Mascardo just clear of Fauzi, Izzat Mahauddin and Atmoko.

Fahmi Basam

“I had a strong start from grid 3, and the race was incredibly tough. I’m grateful to have emerged victorious and would like to thank my team, especially the mechanics, for their role leading to this achievement.”

Underbone 150 cc Race 1 – Top 10

Pos Rider Nat Time/Gap 1 FAHMI BASAM INA 16:26.211 2 WAHYU AJI TRILAKSANA INA 0.322 3 APRIL KING MASCARDO PHI 0.382 4 ADYTYA FAUZI INA 0.417 5 NAZIRUL IZZAT MD BAHAUDDIN MAS 0.448 6 DIMAS JULI ATMOKO INA 0.449 7 M. MUROBBIL VITTONI INA 0.522 8 PEERAPONG LUIBOONPENG THA 0.592 9 FARRES PUTRA MOHD FADHILL MAS 0.701 10 REYKAT YUSUF FADILAH INA 0.913 11 HAFIZD FAHRIL RASYADAN INA 0.967 12 AHMAD FAZRUL SHAM MAS 2.345 13 AHMAD AFIF AMRAN MAS 3.349

Underbone 150 cc Race 2

Ahmad Afif Amran took a close-fought win in Underbone race two. Farres Putra Mohd Fadhill had claimed the initial lead, but that leader changed frequently, Fahmi Basam, M. Murobbil Vittoni and Aditya all taking a turn at the front.

As the riders approached the final lap, Wahyu Aji Trilaksana surged ahead, battling fiercely with Adytya and Peerapong Luiboonpeng for the lead. But in a dramatic twist of events, Afif emerged victorious after a thrilling sprint to the finish line, 0.194 clear of Bahauddin, with Vittoni third, 0.046 further in arrears.

Ahmad Afif Amran

“I want to express my gratitude to my team for their hard work and dedication throughout the weekend. Despite the challenges faced at the start of the season. Afif remained focused and determined, ultimately securing a well-deserved win in Race 2. I am grateful for the opportunity to compete and look forward to maintaining our momentum in the upcoming races.”

Underbone 150 cc Race 2 Results

Pos Rider Nat Time/Gap 1 AHMAD AFIF AMRAN MAS 16:26.732 2 NAZIRUL IZZAT MD BAHAUDDIN MAS 0.194 3 M. MUROBBIL VITTONI INA 0.238 4 MD AKID AZIZ MAS 0.317 5 PEERAPONG LUIBOONPENG THA 0.422 6 WAHYU AJI TRILAKSANA INA 0.683 7 JOHN EMERSON INGUITO PHI 0.941 8 APRIL KING MASCARDO PHI 1.094 9 MD SYAFIQ ROSLI MAS 1.653 10 ADYTYA FAUZI INA 2.034 11 REYKAT YUSUF FADILAH INA 2.389 12 AHMAD FAZRUL SHAM MAS 2.797 13 GIAN CARLO MAURICIO PHI 3.104 14 FARRES PUTRA MOHD FADHILL MAS 3.388 15 HUSNI ZAINUL FUADZY INA 8.447 16 FAHMI BASAM INA 21.278 17 DIMAS JULI ATMOKO INA 23.072 18 HAFIZD FAHRIL RASYADAN INA 1:01.719

Underbone 150 cc Standings – Top 25

Pos. Name Nat. R1 R2 Total 1 NAZIRUL IZZAT MD BAHAUDDI£ MAS 11 20 31 2 WAHYU AJI TRILAKSANA INA 20 10 30 3 AHMAD AFIF AMRAN MAS 3 25 28 4 M. MUROBBIL VITTONI INA 9 16 25 5 FAHMI BASAM INA 25 0 25 6 APRIL KING MASCARDO PHI 16 8 24 y PEERAPONG LUIBOONPENG THA 8 11 19 8 ADYTYA FAUZI INA 13 6 19 g MD AKID AZIZ MAS DNF 13 13 10 REYKAT YUSUF FADILAH INA 6 5 11 11 DIMAS JULI ATMOKO INA 10 0 10 12 JOHN EMERSON INGUITO PHI DNF 9 9 13 FARRES PUTRA MOHD FADHIL MAS 7 2 9 14 AHMAD FAZRUL SHAM MAS 4 4 8 15 MD SYAFIQ ROSLI MAS DNF 7 7 16 HAFIZD FAHRIL RASYADAN INA 5 0 5 17 GIAN CARLO MAURICIO PHI DNF 3 3 18 HUSNI ZAINUL FUADZY INA DNF 1 1 19 MASATO FERNANDO PHI EXC DNF 0 20 GUPITA KRESNA WARDHANA INA DNF DNF 0

TVS Asia One Make Championship Race 1

The TVS Asia One Make proved as closely fought as we’ve come to expect of the Underbone class, just 0.233-seconds separating the top three, with Japan’s Hiroki Ono claiming the victory. Mohd Ramdan Rosli settled for second just 0.100s off the win, and Sarthak Chavan was a further 0.133s off in third.

Hiroki Ono

“The battle was fierce, and I was thrilled to be racing with so many talented riders. This victory marks a fantastic start to the season for me and I hope that I can keep this momentum tomorrow in Race 2.”

TVS Asia One Make Championship Race 1 Results

Pos Rider Nat. Time/Gap 1 Hiroki Ono JPN 14:40.375 2 Mohd Ramdan Rosli MAS 0.100 3 Sarthak Chavan IND 0.233 4 Decky Tiarno Aldy INA 0.805 5 Md Muzakkir Mohamed MAS 0.940 6 Atih Kanghair THA 0.954 7 Riichi Takahira JPN 1.644 8 Vorapong Malahuan THA 2.123 9 Rocco Sessler GER 5.203 10 Chiranth Vishwanath IND 10.144 11 Jagan Kumar IND 22.096 12 K Y Ahamed IND 22.459 13 Casey Edward Clamor PHI 22.924 14 Kim Min Jae KOR 1:00.182

TVS Asia One Make Championship Race 2

Hiroki Ono claimed another win in race two, this time chased across the line by Sarthak Chavan, with just 0.164s separating the top two. Muzakkir Mohamed rounded out the podium.

TVS Asia One Make Championship Race 2 Results

Pos Rider Nat Time/Gap 1 Hiroki Ono JPN 14:43.516 2 Sarthak Chavan IND 0.164 3 Md Muzakkir Mohamed MAS 0.478 4 Atih Kanghair THA 0.741 5 Mohd Ramdan Rosli MAS 0.835 6 Decky Tiarno Aldy INA 1.059 7 Vorapong Malahuan THA 1.120 8 Chiranth Vishwanath IND 5.522 9 K Y Ahamed IND 5.899 10 Casey Edward Clamor PHI 22.705 11 Jagan Kumar IND 23.340 12 Kim Min Jae KOR 56.958

TVS Asia One Make Championship Standings