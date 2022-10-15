2022 British Superbike Championship
Round 11 – Brands Hatch – Saturday
Images Dave Yeomans
British Superbike Race One
Bradley Ray sealed his first Bennetts British Superbike title with a fifth place in the eBay Sprint Race at Brands Hatch, celebrating the championship victory for the Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha team at his home round.
Glenn Irwin claimed a commanding race victory in the opening race action of the weekend, pushing hard from the start to bridge a gap over the chasing pack as he bids to end his campaign on a high for the Honda Racing UK team.
Glenn Irwin had a 1.374s advantage at the chequered flag, but behind there was a battle between Peter Hickman and Andrew Irwin as the pair diced for second place.
Hickman had the edge at the finish as he moves ahead in the Bennetts BSB Riders Cup battle with a second place as Andrew Irwin claimed his third podium finish of the season for SYNETIQ BMW.
Ray had only had to finish in the top seven to claim the title and he was forced to relinquish fourth place to Tommy Bridewell when the Oxford Products Racing Ducati made his move with three laps remaining.
Ray’s eventual fifth place was enough to claim the title, just ahead of Jason O’Halloran and Danny Buchan.
Danny Kent scored his best result of the season in eighth place ahead of Kyle Ryde and Tom Sykes who competed the top ten.
Josh Brookes’ race was over before it began with several riders coming together at the first corner. The end result was that two riders crashed out with Josh pushed wide in the melee and heavy contact from another rider damaged the bike too much for Josh to be able to continue.
British Superbike Race One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|ENTRY
|Time/Gap
|1
|Glenn IRWIN
|Honda
|22m52.528
|2
|Peter HICKMAN
|BMW
|+1.374
|3
|Andrew IRWIN
|BMW
|+1.808
|4
|Tommy BRIDEWELL
|Ducati
|+5.105
|5
|Bradley RAY
|Yamaha
|+5.524
|6
|Jason O’HALLORAN
|Yamaha
|+7.743
|7
|Danny BUCHAN
|BMW
|+9.895
|8
|Danny KENT
|Suzuki
|+13.358
|9
|Kyle RYDE
|Yamaha
|+13.547
|10
|Tom SYKES
|Ducati
|+14.465
|11
|Charlie NESBITT
|Suzuki
|+15.715
|12
|Josh OWENS
|Kawasaki
|+18.663
|13
|Takumi TAKAHASHI
|Honda
|+24.193
|14
|Jack KENNEDY
|Yamaha
|+27.815
|15
|Davey TODD
|Honda
|+30.060
|16
|Dean HARRISON
|Kawasaki
|+30.172
|17
|Storm STACEY
|Kawasaki
|+30.390
|18
|Leon JEACOCK
|Suzuki
|+32.713
|19
|Eemeli LAHTI
|Suzuki
|+44.110
|20
|Rider
|Kawasaki
|+46.895
|Not Classified
|DNF
|Christian IDDON
|Suzuki
|1 Lap
|DNF
|Ryan VICKERS
|BMW
|1 Lap
|DNF
|Leon HASLAM
|Kawasaki
|8 Laps
|DNF
|Josh BROOKES
|Ducati
|DNF
|DNF
|Lee JACKSON
|Kawasaki
|DNF
|DNF
|Ryo MIZUNO
|Honda
|DNF
|DNF
|Tom NEAVE
|Honda
|DNF
BSB Qualifying
Glenn Irwin claimed the final Bennetts British Superbike Championship pole position of the season at Brands Hatch as the Honda Racing UK rider timed it right to set the fastest lap before a shower halted any further improvements.
Glenn Irwin had moved to the top of the times with seven minutes to go and despite some changes for the chasing positions, the conditions meant that he would remain on top.
Peter Hickman returned to the front row for the FHO Racing BMW team ahead of Tommy Bridewell as the Oxford Products Racing Ducati rider bids to overhaul Glenn Irwin with the pair separated by a single point.
Kyle Ryde will head the second row on the leading Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha ahead of Danny Buchan and championship leader Bradley Ray.
Andrew Irwin started seventh for the Bennetts BSB eBay Sprint Race, just ahead of McAMS Yamaha’s Jason O’Halloran and MCE Ducati’s Josh Brookes.
Danny Kent completed the top ten for the Buildbase Suzuki team as he nudged Cheshire Mouldings FS-3 Kawasaki’s Lee Jackson to eleventh.
British Superbike Race Combined Qualifying
|Pos
|Rider
|EBike
|Q1
|Q2
|1
|Glenn IRWIN
|Honda
|1m25.168
|2
|Peter HICKMAN
|BMW
|1m25.199
|3
|Tommy BRIDEWELL
|Ducati
|1m25.497
|4
|Kyle RYDE
|Yamaha
|1m25.629
|1m25.519
|5
|Danny BUCHAN
|BMW
|1m25.546
|6
|Bradley RAY
|Yamaha
|1m25.626
|7
|Andrew IRWIN
|BMW
|1m25.626
|8
|Jason O’HALLORAN
|Yamaha
|1m25.714
|9
|Josh BROOKES
|Ducati
|1m26.047
|10
|Danny KENT
|Suzuki
|1m26.060
|11
|Lee JACKSON
|Kawasaki
|1m26.066
|12
|Josh OWENS
|Kawasaki
|1m26.150
|13
|Tom SYKES
|Ducati
|1m25.973
|1m26.230
|14
|Leon HASLAM
|Kawasaki
|1m25.775
|1m26.240
|15
|Ryo MIZUNO
|Honda
|1m26.257
|1m26.377
|16
|Ryan VICKERS
|BMW
|1m26.723
|17
|Jack KENNEDY
|Yamaha
|1m26.159
|1m27.649
|18
|Tom NEAVE
|Honda
|1m26.092
|1m27.827
|19
|Dean HARRISON
|Kawasaki
|1m26.374
|20
|Charlie NESBITT
|Suzuki
|1m26.393
|21
|Christian IDDON
|Suzuki
|1m26.394
|22
|Takumi TAKAHASHI
|Honda
|1m26.399
|23
|Storm STACEY
|Kawasaki
|1m26.658
|24
|Davey TODD
|Honda
|1m26.690
|25
|Leon JEACOCK
|Suzuki
|1m26.928
|26
|Eemeli LAHTI
|Suzuki
|1m27.455
|27
|Liam DELVES
|Kawasaki
|1m27.702
British Superbike Championship
Bradley Ray celebrated his first Bennetts British Superbike Championship title victory at Brands Hatch on Saturday afternoon, finishing the eBay Sprint Race in fifth place to secure the Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha team a debut title.
Ray headed into his home round on the Brands Hatch Grand Prix circuit with a 66-point lead, knowing that a seventh place would be enough to claim the crown for the first time. Ray’s fifth place in the eBay Sprint Race means he has an unassailable 52-point lead ahead of tomorrow’s final two races of the season.
The 25-year-old contender from Lydd made his Bennetts BSB debut in 2017, but it has been this season where he has delivered an imperious performance with a total of nine race wins and a further 14 podium finishes to consistently stay ahead of his title rivals.
Bradley Ray
2022 British Superbike Champion
“It wasn’t easy let me tell you! I approached the start of the race as I would any other – I dug in at the start and tried to get as far up the field as possible. I started having a few small moments and a few slides, and to be honest I settled in and then into fourth and tried to catch Andy and Pete, but I couldn’t do it, so I was happy to sit where I needed to. I had to just carry on doing what I was doing.
“When Tommy passed me I had plus four seconds and I was fifth, so I knew that I’d be safe for the last few laps because seventh was what I needed to get. I wanted to get more, but I had to bring it home for the championship. I’m a little bit speechless but I’m sure it’ll sink in tonight over a nice glass of vino. I’m super proud.
“It’s super special, it’s something I used to dream of as a kid, becoming British champion. This is the closest I’ve ever been to doing it, so we had to dig in into the Showdown and do everything we could to be close enough coming into Brands Hatch.
“It was nice to come here with such a lead and it took a bit of pressure of my shoulders to perform, but it means the world to me to my close family, my close friends it’s a dream come true.
“I’m excited about tomorrow now; I will be going for the wins. The pressure is off so we’ll just go out, have fun and enjoy it.”
Rider Quotes
Glenn Irwin – P1
“I did all I could, but it wasn’t enough to win the championship this year. But we have to be realistic Bradley (Ray) has outperformed me for the majority of the season and it’s probably only during the last few rounds where we have been on a par pace wise. But hats off to Brad, he’s a very deserving Champion, he’s a young lad who has a big future in this sport!
“The Fireblade was faultless today, I said to my team after the race that I could have done another 100 laps out there! I think the final few laps I did a 25.2, just to make sure I had a nice gap ahead on the last two laps. It was a thoroughly enjoyable race from start to finish and it’s always nice to look behind and see your younger brother on the podium, I definitely prefer looking behind and seeing him on the podium than looking ahead!
“But for Pete (Hickman) to finish second as well, we have a different kind of respect we’re road racers and it’s nice to show we can do both in BSB and on the roads. I want to do the exact same in tomorrow’s two races, I do expect a different fight though as Brad with the pressure now off will give it his all. We also have a good chance of securing second in the championship, so I’m looking forward to getting stuck in tomorrow.”
Tom Sykes – P10
“I got unlucky in qualifying today as I was on a good lap when the rain came down at the far side of the circuit and that meant my starting position wasn’t as good as it could, and should, have been. I had a better feeling with the bike than what I did when we were here in July but was still finding it difficult in some areas. That was obviously frustrating as we had a couple of places where we were really strong, but we did what we could today and will look to make a few changes ahead of tomorrow’s races to end the season on a positive note.”
Josh Brookes – DNF
“The pace has been pretty good this weekend and things have been going well at a circuit I have a strong affinity with and although qualifying could have been better, the rain came at the wrong time. I didn’t string the lap together as well as I could but still had high hopes of a good result only to be victim of a first corner melee. People were being pushed wide and another rider ploughed into the side of me which damaged the bike with the gear lever bent right up against the motor. It was impossible to change gear and impossible to continue, which was obviously disappointing, so we’ll aim to end the year strongly tomorrow.”
British Superbike Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Bradley RAY (Yamaha)
|1171
|2
|Glenn IRWIN (Honda)
|1105
|3
|Tommy BRIDEWELL (Ducati)
|1104
|4
|Lee JACKSON (Kawasaki)
|1095
|5
|Jason O’HALLORAN (Yamaha)
|1077
|6
|Kyle RYDE (Yamaha)
|1051
|7
|Tarran MACKENZIE (Yamaha)
|1031
|8
|Rory SKINNER (Kawasaki)
|1017
|9
|Danny BUCHAN (BMW)
|227
|10
|Peter HICKMAN (BMW)
|227
|11
|Leon HASLAM (Kawasaki)
|205
|12
|Tom SYKES (Ducati)
|170
|13
|Andrew IRWIN (BMW)
|145
|14
|Josh BROOKES (Ducati)
|145
|15
|Christian IDDON (Suzuki)
|119
|16
|Ryan VICKERS (BMW)
|62
|17
|Danny KENT (Suzuki)
|51
|18
|Storm STACEY (Kawasaki)
|36
|19
|Tom NEAVE (Honda)
|35
|20
|Takumi TAKAHASHI (Honda)
|21
|21
|Chrissy ROUSE (BMW)
|18
|22
|Ryo MIZUNO (Honda)
|18
|23
|Dan LINFOOT (BMW)
|7
|24
|Charlie NESBITT (Suzuki)
|6
|25
|Dean HARRISON (Kawasaki)
|4
|26
|Josh OWENS (Kawasaki)
|3
British Superstock Qualifying
Billy McConnell starts his challenge for the runner-up spot from pole after setting a best lap of 1min 26.641s, 0.386secs clear of Dan Linfoot.
FHO Racing with Kobelco’s Alex Olsen rounds out the front row, as Tim Neave heads the second row, just ahead of Tom Ward.
South Australian Levi Day hit the deck hard in FP2, the impact breaking his collarbone and doing some ligament and tendon damage which has ruled him out of the remainder of the weekend.
British Superstock Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Billy McCONNELL
|Honda
|1m26.641
|2
|Dan LINFOOT
|Honda
|+0.386
|3
|Alex OLSEN
|BMW
|+0.514
|4
|Tim NEAVE
|Yamaha
|+0.930
|5
|Tom WARD
|Aprilia
|+0.930
|6
|Bjorn ESTMENT
|Suzuki
|+1.017
|7
|Richard KERR
|Honda
|+1.069
|8
|Brayden ELLIOTT
|Honda
|+1.125
|9
|Joe FRANCIS
|Kawasaki
|+1.196
|10
|Shaun WINFIELD
|Honda
|+1.262
|11
|Tom OLIVER
|Aprilia
|+1.579
|12
|Brandon PAASCH
|Suzuki
|+1.694
|13
|Jack NIXON
|BMW
|+1.769
|14
|TJ TOMS
|Kawasaki
|+1.927
|15
|Ash BEECH
|Honda
|+2.041
|16
|Luke HEDGER
|Kawasaki
|+2.304
|17
|Matt TRUELOVE
|Honda
|+2.353
|18
|Brent HARRAN
|Honda
|+2.467
|19
|Rob McNEALY
|BMW
|+2.620
|20
|Joe TALBOT
|Kawasaki
|+2.769
|21
|James HILLIER
|Yamaha
|+2.779
|22
|Sam COX
|BMW
|+3.389
|23
|Max STAINTON
|BMW
|+3.645
|24
|Ben LUXTON
|BMW
|+3.674
|25
|David BROOK
|Honda
|+3.702
|26
|David SELLERS
|Suzuki
|+3.931
|27
|Sam OSBORNE
|Suzuki
|+4.051
|28
|Jorel BOERBOOM
|Kawasaki
|+4.462
|29
|Connor Rossi THOMSON
|Yamaha
|+4.818
|30
|Max MORGAN
|Kawasaki
|+4.851
|31
|Joe MOORE
|Suzuki
|+5.060
|32
|Luke VERWEY
|BMW
|+5.324
|33
|Dave MACKAY
|Suzuki
|+5.384
British Superstock Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Davey TODD (Honda)
|261
|2
|Billy McCONNELL (Honda)
|228
|3
|Alex OLSEN (BMW)
|219
|4
|Richard KERR (Honda)
|178
|5
|Brayden ELLIOTT (Honda)
|178
|6
|Tom WARD (Aprilia)
|159
|7
|Tim NEAVE (Yamaha)
|155
|8
|Charlie NESBITT (Suzuki)
|134
|9
|Lewis ROLLO (Honda)
|92
|10
|David ALLINGHAM (Honda)
|69
|11
|Brent HARRAN (Honda)
|67
|12
|Levi DAY (Suzuki)
|65
|13
|Shaun WINFIELD (Honda)
|58
|14
|Joe FRANCIS (Kawasaki)
|55
|15
|Jack NIXON (BMW)
|48
|16
|Richard COOPER (Suzuki)
|45
|17
|Luke HEDGER (Suzuki)
|41
|18
|Ashley BEECH (Suzuki)
|32
|19
|Dan LINFOOT (Honda)
|28
|20
|Joe TALBOT (Kawasaki)
|28
|21
|Joe SHELDON-SHAW (Suzuki)
|22
|22
|Bjorn ESTMENT (Suzuki)
|18
|23
|Kade VERWEY (BMW)
|12
|24
|TJ TOMS (Kawasaki)
|12
|25
|Ian HUTCHINSON (BMW)
|11
|26
|Matt TRUELOVE (Aprilia)
|7
|27
|Tom OLIVER (Suzuki)
|6
|28
|Conor CUMMINS (Honda)
|6
|29
|Matthew PAULO (BMW)
|3
|30
|Ben LUXTON (BMW)
|2
|31
|Mark CHIODO (Yamaha)
|1
British Supersport Race One / Sprint
Bradley Perie stormed to the win by 4.951secs over Richard Cooper in the final Sprint race of the year.
After dominating the weekend, the Appleyard Macadam Racing rider cleared off at the front as the big battle became for second place.
Eventually, it was Cooper who held off Rhys Irwin to take second, as Lee Johnston was fourth just 0.095s behind and Jaimie van Sikkelerus was fifth.
Mason Law was the winning GP2 rider as he crossed the line 10th, with second place going to Jake Archer and third to Cameron Fraser.
British Supersport Race One/Sprint Results
|Pos
|CL
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|SSP
|Bradley PERIE
|Yamaha
|17m47.156
|2
|SSP
|Richard COOPER
|Yamaha
|+4.951
|3
|SSP
|Rhys IRWIN
|Triumph
|+5.039
|4
|SSP
|Lee JOHNSTON
|Yamaha
|+5.134
|5
|SSP
|Jaimie van SIKKELERUS
|Yamaha
|+5.342
|6
|SSP
|Damon REES
|Yamaha
|+5.897
|7
|SSP
|Luke STAPLEFORD
|Kawasaki
|+8.738
|8
|SSP
|Tom BOOTH-AMOS
|Kawasaki
|+9.653
|9
|SSP
|Jamie PERRIN
|Yamaha
|+9.839
|10
|GP2
|Mason LAW
|ABM
|+11.620
|11
|SSP
|Max COOK
|Yamaha
|+13.657
|12
|SSP
|Eugene McMANUS
|Kawasaki
|+15.755
|13
|SSP
|Scott SWANN
|Kawasaki
|+15.802
|14
|SSP
|Eunan McGLINCHEY
|Kawasaki
|+22.036
|15
|SSP
|Ash BARNES
|Yamaha
|+22.220
|16
|GP2
|Jake ARCHER
|FTR
|+27.455
|17
|SSP
|Caolán IRWIN
|Yamaha
|+27.754
|18
|SSP
|Max WADSWORTH
|Yamaha
|+27.894
|19
|GP2
|Cameron FRASER
|Chassis Factory
|+35.600
|20
|GP2
|Harry ROWLINGS
|BER Evo
|+35.680
|21
|GP2
|Joe COLLIER
|Kramer
|+39.973
|22
|SSP
|Josh WOOD
|Yamaha
|+41.304
|23
|GP2
|Lukas WIMMER
|Kramer
|+41.532
|24
|SSP
|Phil WAKEFIELD
|Yamaha
|+41.753
|25
|GP2
|Tomás de VRIES
|Chassis Factory
|+49.797
|26
|GP2
|Carl STEVENS
|Chassis Factory
|+53.927
|27
|SSP
|Stephen THOMAS
|Triumph
|+57.566
|28
|SSP
|Max INGHAM
|Kawasaki
|+57.598
|29
|SSP
|Dave GRACE
|Yamaha
|+1m13.766
|30
|GP2
|Jodie FIELDHOUSE
|Ariane
|+1 Lap
|31
|GP2
|Charlie MORRIS
|Ariane
|+1 Lap
|Not Classified
|DNF
|GP2
|Jack SCOTT
|One – Kovara
|3 Laps
|DNF
|SSP
|Luke JONES
|Ducati
|3 Laps
|DNF
|GP2
|Harvey CLARIDGE
|Chassis Factory
|3 Laps
|DNF
|GP2
|Barry BURRELL
|Kramer
|4 Laps
|DNF
|SSP
|Harry TRUELOVE
|Yamaha
|5 Laps
|DNF
|SSP
|Shane RICHARDSON
|Triumph – Astro
|6 Laps
British Supersport Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jack KENNEDY (Yamaha)
|401
|2
|Bradley PERIE (Yamaha)
|334
|3
|Harry TRUELOVE (Yamaha)
|262
|4
|Lee JOHNSTON (Yamaha)
|237
|5
|Jaimie van SIKKELERUS (Yamaha)
|219
|6
|Luke STAPLEFORD (Kawasaki)
|194
|7
|Eugene McMANUS (Kawasaki)
|148
|8
|Rhys IRWIN (Triumph)
|146
|9
|Damon REES (Yamaha)
|137
|10
|Luke JONES (Ducati)
|131
|11
|Jamie PERRIN (Kawasaki)
|124
|12
|Ash BARNES (Yamaha)
|70
|13
|Max INGHAM (Kawasaki)
|55
|14
|Caolán IRWIN (Yamaha)
|55
|15
|Scott SWANN (Kawasaki)
|52
|16
|Phil WAKEFIELD (Yamaha)
|43
|17
|Sam MUNRO (Yamaha)
|37
|18
|Tom BOOTH-AMOS (Kawasaki)
|34
|19
|Mason LAW (Triumph)
|34
|20
|Josh DAY (Triumph)
|26
|21
|Tom TOPARIS (Triumph)
|25
|22
|Zak CORDEROY (Kawasaki)
|24
|23
|Shane RICHARDSON (Triumph)
|24
|24
|Eunan McGLINCHEY (Kawasaki)
|22
|25
|Max WADSWORTH (Yamaha)
|22
|26
|Richard COOPER (Yamaha)
|20
|27
|Josh WOOD (Yamaha)
|13
|28
|Ian HUTCHINSON (Yamaha)
|9
|29
|Tommy FIELDING (Yamaha)
|7
|30
|Paul JORDAN (Yamaha)
|7
|31
|Max COOK (Yamaha)
|6
|32
|Ben TOLLIDAY (Yamaha)
|6
|33
|Stephen THOMAS (Triumph)
|3
|34
|Caiden WILKINSON (Kawasaki)
|2
|35
|Alan NAYLOR (Yamaha)
|2
|36
|David JONES (Ducati)
|2
|37
|Jamie CRINGLE (Triumph)
|1
|38
|Joseph LOUGHLIN (Kawasaki)
|1
|39
|Peter WRIGHT (Yamaha)
|1
GP2 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jack SCOTT (One)
|370
|2
|Cameron FRASER (Chassis Factory)
|314
|3
|Harvey CLARIDGE (Chassis Factory)
|298
|4
|Jake ARCHER (FTR)
|275
|5
|Harry ROWLINGS (BER Evo)
|212
|6
|Tomás de VRIES (Chassis Factory)
|175
|7
|Barry BURRELL (Kramer)
|119
|8
|Korie McGREEVY (Chassis Factory)
|110
|9
|Jodie FIELDHOUSE (Ariane)
|101
|10
|Lukas WIMMER (Kramer)
|48
|11
|Carl STEVENS (Chassis Factory)
|36
|12
|Joe COLLIER (Kramer)
|34
|13
|Charlie MORRIS (Ariane)
|25
British Junior Superstock Race One
Australia’s Jacob Hatch took pole ahead of the opening British Junior Superstock race of the weekend but unfortunately the youngster high-sided himself out of the race on the warm-up lap after hitting a wet patch at turn four. As he didn’t set a lap time during the race for Sunday’s second race he will have to start from 39th on the grid.
Franco Bourne won race one ahead of fellow Kawasaki rider Lewis Jones while Aaron Silvester rounded out the podium.
British Junior Superstock Race One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Franco BOURNE
|Kawasaki
|18:58.643
|2
|Lewis JONES
|Kawasaki
|1.703
|3
|Aaron SILVESTER
|Yamaha
|4.088
|4
|Edmund BEST
|Yamaha
|11.176
|5
|Zak SHELTON
|Kawasaki
|11.593
|6
|Taylor ROSE
|Kawasaki
|19.290
|7
|Harrison CROSBY
|Kawasaki
|21.992
|8
|Cameron DAWSON
|Kawasaki
|23.073
|9
|Dan BROOKS
|Kawasaki
|25.460
|10
|Asher DURHAM
|Kawasaki
|36.336
|11
|Declan CONNELL
|Kawasaki
|36.621
|12
|Jamie LYONS
|Yamaha
|47.388
|13
|Oisin MAHER
|Kawasaki
|48.072
|14
|Lynden LEATHERLAND
|Yamaha
|49.225
|15
|Jake HOPPER
|Yamaha
|53.483
|16
|Seth CRUMP
|Yamaha
|56.437
|17
|Harry FOWLE
|Kawasaki
|1:01.038
|18
|Kier ARMSTRONG
|Kawasaki
|1:02.226
|19
|Jack BEDNAREK
|Yamaha
|1:04.092
|20
|Max SILVESTER
|Yamaha
|1:06.324
|21
|Anthony MAZZIOTTO III
|Kawasaki
|1:06.941
|22
|Joe FARRAGHER
|Kawasaki
|1:12.128
|23
|Ross BANHAM
|Kawasaki
|1:25.878
|24
|Mikey HARDIE
|Kawasaki
|1:26.121
|25
|Kai DICKINSON
|Kawasaki
|1:34.579
|26
|Jake MARSH
|Yamaha
|1 Lap
|27
|Cameron BROWN
|Kawasaki
|1 Lap
|28
|Sam LAFFINS
|Kawasaki
|2 Laps
|29
|Finley ARSCOTT
|Kawasaki
|2 Laps
|30
|Owen JENNER
|Yamaha
|2 Laps
|Not Classified
|DNF
|Kam DIXON
|Kawasaki
|3 Laps
|DNF
|Zak FULLER
|Kawasaki
|4 Laps
|DNF
|Jake CAMPBELL
|Kawasaki
|7 Laps
|DNF
|Callum BEY
|Yamaha
|9 Laps
|DNF
|Louis VALLELEY
|Yamaha
|9 Laps
|DNF
|Chloe JONES
|Yamaha
|9 Laps
|DNF
|Cameron HALL
|Kawasaki
|11 Laps
|DNF
|Jacob HATCH
|Kawasaki
|/
British Junior Superstock Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Max COOK (Yamaha)
|265
|2
|Franco BOURNE (Kawasaki)
|190
|3
|Dan BROOKS (Kawasaki)
|154
|4
|Aaron SILVESTER (Yamaha)
|148
|5
|Seth CRUMP (Yamaha)
|142
|6
|Louis VALLELEY (Yamaha)
|122
|7
|Asher DURHAM (Kawasaki)
|113
|8
|Sam LAFFINS (Kawasaki)
|95
|9
|Owen JENNER (Yamaha)
|88
|10
|Lewis JONES (Kawasaki)
|70
|11
|Edmund BEST (Kawasaki)
|63
|12
|Cameron DAWSON (Kawasaki)
|62
|13
|Zak FULLER (Kawasaki)
|57
|14
|Jack BEDNAREK (Yamaha)
|54
|15
|Cameron HALL (Kawasaki)
|49
|16
|Kier ARMSTRONG (Kawasaki)
|46
|17
|Zak SHELTON (Kawasaki)
|30
|18
|Callum BEY (Yamaha)
|28
|19
|Finley ARSCOTT (Kawasaki)
|26
|20
|Jacob HATCH (Kawasaki)
|26
|21
|Taylor ROSE (Kawasaki)
|22
|22
|Kam DIXON (Kawasaki)
|22
|23
|James ALDERSON (Triumph)
|21
|24
|Kevin KEYES (Kawasaki)
|18
|25
|Declan CONNELL (Kawasaki)
|16
|26
|Harry FOWLE (Kawasaki)
|10
|27
|Harrison CROSBY (Kawasaki)
|9
|28
|Jamie LYONS (Yamaha)
|5
|29
|Oisin MAHER (Kawasaki)
|3
|30
|Lynden LEATHERLAND (Yamaha)
|3
|31
|Osian JONES (Kawasaki)
|2
|32
|Jake HOPPER (Yamaha)
|1
British Junior Supersport Race One
Mikey Hardie took victory by just 0.052secs over Charlie Atkins, as James McManus took the title.
Jack Roach finished third, with Gus Rodio fourth and Joe Ellis fifth as McManus crossed the line seventh to claim the crown.
James McManus
“It’s been an amazing season from start to finish, I just can’t thank the team and sponsors enough. It’s amazing and I can’t describe how happy I am. It’s hard to celebrate with Chrissy passing away and my thoughts are with the Rouse family and the Steeman family too.”
British Junior Supersport Race One
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Mikey HARDIE
|Kawasaki
|10m15.591
|2
|Charlie ATKINS
|Kawasaki
|+0.052
|3
|Jack ROACH
|Kawasaki
|+2.111
|4
|Gus RODIO
|Kawasaki
|+4.314
|5
|Joe ELLIS
|Kawasaki
|+6.762
|6
|Christian SMITH
|Kawasaki
|+6.864
|7
|James McMANUS
|Kawasaki
|+7.340
|8
|Kieran KENT
|Kawasaki
|+7.464
|9
|Keo WALKER
|Kawasaki
|+7.633
|10
|Chris MOFFITT
|Kawasaki
|+7.886
|11
|Abbz THOMAS
|Kawasaki
|+20.464
|12
|Charlotte MARCUZZO
|Kawasaki
|+20.562
|13
|Lewis JONES
|Kawasaki
|+20.707
|14
|Jack KIRSCH
|Kawasaki
|+20.759
|15
|Maximus HARDY
|Kawasaki
|+20.854
|16
|Jacob STEPHENSON
|Yamaha – Vantage R&D / VP Building Ltd – Rev2Ra
|+21.132
|17
|Denise DAL ZOTTO
|Kawasaki
|+25.377
|18
|Fred McMULLAN
|Yamaha – Team Val-Tech Racing
|+25.575
|19
|Jack KNIGHTS
|Kawasaki
|+25.868
|20
|Freddie BARNES
|Kawasaki
|+26.172
|21
|Felix DORLING
|Kawasaki
|+31.546
|22
|Katie HAND
|Yamaha – MIH Solutions
|+35.040
|23
|Oliver MORGAN-EDWARDS
|Kawasaki
|+35.401
|24
|Charlie BARNES
|Kawasaki
|+35.601
|25
|Aaron MONK
|Kawasaki
|+35.901
|26
|Jamie HANKS-ELLIOTT
|Kawasaki
|+35.992
|27
|Lewis SMART
|Kawasaki
|+36.108
|28
|James CLEARY
|Kawasaki
|1 Lap
|29
|Aaron LILLY
|Kawasaki
|1 Lap
|30
|Scarlett ROBINSON
|Kawasaki
|1 Lap
|NOT CLASSIFIED
|DNF
|Harry COOK
|Yamaha – McAMS Yamaha Junior Team
|0.482
|DNF
|Calum BEACH
|Kawasaki – UPVC Outlet Racing
|2 Laps
|NC
|Finn SMART-WEEDEN
|Kawasaki – Wrapped Racing
|3 Laps
British Junior Supersport Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|James McMANUS (Kawasaki)
|249
|2
|Charlie ATKINS (Kawasaki)
|220
|3
|Mikey HARDIE (Kawasaki)
|214
|4
|Kieran KENT (Kawasaki)
|213
|5
|Jack ROACH (Kawasaki)
|141
|6
|Joe ELLIS (Kawasaki)
|118
|7
|Lewis JONES (Kawasaki)
|101
|8
|Harry COOK (Yamaha)
|97
|9
|Christian SMITH (Kawasaki)
|92
|10
|Calum BEACH (Kawasaki)
|90
|11
|Jack KIRSCH (Kawasaki)
|88
|12
|Kieran SMITH (Kawasaki)
|76
|13
|Abbz THOMAS (Kawasaki)
|74
|14
|Chris MOFFITT (Kawasaki)
|64
|15
|Finn SMART-WEEDEN (Kawasaki)
|64
|16
|Charlotte MARCUZZO (Kawasaki)
|35
|17
|Cameron BROWN (Kawasaki)
|26
|18
|Jack SMITH (Kawasaki)
|20
|19
|Lennon DOCHERTY (Kawasaki)
|16
|20
|Keo WALKER (Kawasaki)
|15
|21
|Denise DAL ZOTTO (Kawasaki)
|15
|22
|Gus RODIO (Kawasaki)
|13
|23
|Fred McMULLAN (Kawasaki)
|13
|24
|Luuk de RUITER (Yamaha)
|12
|25
|Jamie HANKS-ELLIOTT (Kawasaki)
|12
|26
|Lewis SMART (Kawasaki)
|6
|27
|Jacob STEPHENSON (Yamaha)
|5
|28
|Lewis LAKEY (Kawasaki)
|3
|29
|Katie HAND (Yamaha)
|3
|30
|Maximus HARDY (Kawasaki)
|1
|31
|Jack KNIGHTS (Kawasaki)
|1
|32
|Aaron MONK (Kawasaki)
|1
|33
|Oliver MORGAN-EDWARDS (Kawasaki)
|0