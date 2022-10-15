2022 British Superbike Championship

Round 11 – Brands Hatch – Saturday

Images Dave Yeomans

British Superbike Race One

Bradley Ray sealed his first Bennetts British Superbike title with a fifth place in the eBay Sprint Race at Brands Hatch, celebrating the championship victory for the Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha team at his home round.

Glenn Irwin claimed a commanding race victory in the opening race action of the weekend, pushing hard from the start to bridge a gap over the chasing pack as he bids to end his campaign on a high for the Honda Racing UK team.

Glenn Irwin had a 1.374s advantage at the chequered flag, but behind there was a battle between Peter Hickman and Andrew Irwin as the pair diced for second place.

Hickman had the edge at the finish as he moves ahead in the Bennetts BSB Riders Cup battle with a second place as Andrew Irwin claimed his third podium finish of the season for SYNETIQ BMW.

Ray had only had to finish in the top seven to claim the title and he was forced to relinquish fourth place to Tommy Bridewell when the Oxford Products Racing Ducati made his move with three laps remaining.

Ray’s eventual fifth place was enough to claim the title, just ahead of Jason O’Halloran and Danny Buchan.

Danny Kent scored his best result of the season in eighth place ahead of Kyle Ryde and Tom Sykes who competed the top ten.

Josh Brookes’ race was over before it began with several riders coming together at the first corner. The end result was that two riders crashed out with Josh pushed wide in the melee and heavy contact from another rider damaged the bike too much for Josh to be able to continue.

British Superbike Race One Results

Pos Rider ENTRY Time/Gap 1 Glenn IRWIN Honda 22m52.528 2 Peter HICKMAN BMW +1.374 3 Andrew IRWIN BMW +1.808 4 Tommy BRIDEWELL Ducati +5.105 5 Bradley RAY Yamaha +5.524 6 Jason O’HALLORAN Yamaha +7.743 7 Danny BUCHAN BMW +9.895 8 Danny KENT Suzuki +13.358 9 Kyle RYDE Yamaha +13.547 10 Tom SYKES Ducati +14.465 11 Charlie NESBITT Suzuki +15.715 12 Josh OWENS Kawasaki +18.663 13 Takumi TAKAHASHI Honda +24.193 14 Jack KENNEDY Yamaha +27.815 15 Davey TODD Honda +30.060 16 Dean HARRISON Kawasaki +30.172 17 Storm STACEY Kawasaki +30.390 18 Leon JEACOCK Suzuki +32.713 19 Eemeli LAHTI Suzuki +44.110 20 Rider Kawasaki +46.895 Not Classified DNF Christian IDDON Suzuki 1 Lap DNF Ryan VICKERS BMW 1 Lap DNF Leon HASLAM Kawasaki 8 Laps DNF Josh BROOKES Ducati DNF DNF Lee JACKSON Kawasaki DNF DNF Ryo MIZUNO Honda DNF DNF Tom NEAVE Honda DNF

BSB Qualifying

Glenn Irwin claimed the final Bennetts British Superbike Championship pole position of the season at Brands Hatch as the Honda Racing UK rider timed it right to set the fastest lap before a shower halted any further improvements.

Glenn Irwin had moved to the top of the times with seven minutes to go and despite some changes for the chasing positions, the conditions meant that he would remain on top.

Peter Hickman returned to the front row for the FHO Racing BMW team ahead of Tommy Bridewell as the Oxford Products Racing Ducati rider bids to overhaul Glenn Irwin with the pair separated by a single point.

Kyle Ryde will head the second row on the leading Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha ahead of Danny Buchan and championship leader Bradley Ray.

Andrew Irwin started seventh for the Bennetts BSB eBay Sprint Race, just ahead of McAMS Yamaha’s Jason O’Halloran and MCE Ducati’s Josh Brookes.

Danny Kent completed the top ten for the Buildbase Suzuki team as he nudged Cheshire Mouldings FS-3 Kawasaki’s Lee Jackson to eleventh.

British Superbike Race Combined Qualifying

Pos Rider EBike Q1 Q2 1 Glenn IRWIN Honda 1m25.168 2 Peter HICKMAN BMW 1m25.199 3 Tommy BRIDEWELL Ducati 1m25.497 4 Kyle RYDE Yamaha 1m25.629 1m25.519 5 Danny BUCHAN BMW 1m25.546 6 Bradley RAY Yamaha 1m25.626 7 Andrew IRWIN BMW 1m25.626 8 Jason O’HALLORAN Yamaha 1m25.714 9 Josh BROOKES Ducati 1m26.047 10 Danny KENT Suzuki 1m26.060 11 Lee JACKSON Kawasaki 1m26.066 12 Josh OWENS Kawasaki 1m26.150 13 Tom SYKES Ducati 1m25.973 1m26.230 14 Leon HASLAM Kawasaki 1m25.775 1m26.240 15 Ryo MIZUNO Honda 1m26.257 1m26.377 16 Ryan VICKERS BMW 1m26.723 17 Jack KENNEDY Yamaha 1m26.159 1m27.649 18 Tom NEAVE Honda 1m26.092 1m27.827 19 Dean HARRISON Kawasaki 1m26.374 20 Charlie NESBITT Suzuki 1m26.393 21 Christian IDDON Suzuki 1m26.394 22 Takumi TAKAHASHI Honda 1m26.399 23 Storm STACEY Kawasaki 1m26.658 24 Davey TODD Honda 1m26.690 25 Leon JEACOCK Suzuki 1m26.928 26 Eemeli LAHTI Suzuki 1m27.455 27 Liam DELVES Kawasaki 1m27.702

British Superbike Championship

Bradley Ray celebrated his first Bennetts British Superbike Championship title victory at Brands Hatch on Saturday afternoon, finishing the eBay Sprint Race in fifth place to secure the Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha team a debut title.

Ray headed into his home round on the Brands Hatch Grand Prix circuit with a 66-point lead, knowing that a seventh place would be enough to claim the crown for the first time. Ray’s fifth place in the eBay Sprint Race means he has an unassailable 52-point lead ahead of tomorrow’s final two races of the season.

The 25-year-old contender from Lydd made his Bennetts BSB debut in 2017, but it has been this season where he has delivered an imperious performance with a total of nine race wins and a further 14 podium finishes to consistently stay ahead of his title rivals.

Bradley Ray

2022 British Superbike Champion

“It wasn’t easy let me tell you! I approached the start of the race as I would any other – I dug in at the start and tried to get as far up the field as possible. I started having a few small moments and a few slides, and to be honest I settled in and then into fourth and tried to catch Andy and Pete, but I couldn’t do it, so I was happy to sit where I needed to. I had to just carry on doing what I was doing.

“When Tommy passed me I had plus four seconds and I was fifth, so I knew that I’d be safe for the last few laps because seventh was what I needed to get. I wanted to get more, but I had to bring it home for the championship. I’m a little bit speechless but I’m sure it’ll sink in tonight over a nice glass of vino. I’m super proud.

“It’s super special, it’s something I used to dream of as a kid, becoming British champion. This is the closest I’ve ever been to doing it, so we had to dig in into the Showdown and do everything we could to be close enough coming into Brands Hatch.

“It was nice to come here with such a lead and it took a bit of pressure of my shoulders to perform, but it means the world to me to my close family, my close friends it’s a dream come true.

“I’m excited about tomorrow now; I will be going for the wins. The pressure is off so we’ll just go out, have fun and enjoy it.”

Rider Quotes

Glenn Irwin – P1

“I did all I could, but it wasn’t enough to win the championship this year. But we have to be realistic Bradley (Ray) has outperformed me for the majority of the season and it’s probably only during the last few rounds where we have been on a par pace wise. But hats off to Brad, he’s a very deserving Champion, he’s a young lad who has a big future in this sport!

“The Fireblade was faultless today, I said to my team after the race that I could have done another 100 laps out there! I think the final few laps I did a 25.2, just to make sure I had a nice gap ahead on the last two laps. It was a thoroughly enjoyable race from start to finish and it’s always nice to look behind and see your younger brother on the podium, I definitely prefer looking behind and seeing him on the podium than looking ahead!

“But for Pete (Hickman) to finish second as well, we have a different kind of respect we’re road racers and it’s nice to show we can do both in BSB and on the roads. I want to do the exact same in tomorrow’s two races, I do expect a different fight though as Brad with the pressure now off will give it his all. We also have a good chance of securing second in the championship, so I’m looking forward to getting stuck in tomorrow.”

Tom Sykes – P10

“I got unlucky in qualifying today as I was on a good lap when the rain came down at the far side of the circuit and that meant my starting position wasn’t as good as it could, and should, have been. I had a better feeling with the bike than what I did when we were here in July but was still finding it difficult in some areas. That was obviously frustrating as we had a couple of places where we were really strong, but we did what we could today and will look to make a few changes ahead of tomorrow’s races to end the season on a positive note.”

Josh Brookes – DNF

“The pace has been pretty good this weekend and things have been going well at a circuit I have a strong affinity with and although qualifying could have been better, the rain came at the wrong time. I didn’t string the lap together as well as I could but still had high hopes of a good result only to be victim of a first corner melee. People were being pushed wide and another rider ploughed into the side of me which damaged the bike with the gear lever bent right up against the motor. It was impossible to change gear and impossible to continue, which was obviously disappointing, so we’ll aim to end the year strongly tomorrow.”

British Superbike Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Bradley RAY (Yamaha) 1171 2 Glenn IRWIN (Honda) 1105 3 Tommy BRIDEWELL (Ducati) 1104 4 Lee JACKSON (Kawasaki) 1095 5 Jason O’HALLORAN (Yamaha) 1077 6 Kyle RYDE (Yamaha) 1051 7 Tarran MACKENZIE (Yamaha) 1031 8 Rory SKINNER (Kawasaki) 1017 9 Danny BUCHAN (BMW) 227 10 Peter HICKMAN (BMW) 227 11 Leon HASLAM (Kawasaki) 205 12 Tom SYKES (Ducati) 170 13 Andrew IRWIN (BMW) 145 14 Josh BROOKES (Ducati) 145 15 Christian IDDON (Suzuki) 119 16 Ryan VICKERS (BMW) 62 17 Danny KENT (Suzuki) 51 18 Storm STACEY (Kawasaki) 36 19 Tom NEAVE (Honda) 35 20 Takumi TAKAHASHI (Honda) 21 21 Chrissy ROUSE (BMW) 18 22 Ryo MIZUNO (Honda) 18 23 Dan LINFOOT (BMW) 7 24 Charlie NESBITT (Suzuki) 6 25 Dean HARRISON (Kawasaki) 4 26 Josh OWENS (Kawasaki) 3

British Superstock Qualifying

Billy McConnell starts his challenge for the runner-up spot from pole after setting a best lap of 1min 26.641s, 0.386secs clear of Dan Linfoot.

FHO Racing with Kobelco’s Alex Olsen rounds out the front row, as Tim Neave heads the second row, just ahead of Tom Ward.

South Australian Levi Day hit the deck hard in FP2, the impact breaking his collarbone and doing some ligament and tendon damage which has ruled him out of the remainder of the weekend.

British Superstock Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Billy McCONNELL Honda 1m26.641 2 Dan LINFOOT Honda +0.386 3 Alex OLSEN BMW +0.514 4 Tim NEAVE Yamaha +0.930 5 Tom WARD Aprilia +0.930 6 Bjorn ESTMENT Suzuki +1.017 7 Richard KERR Honda +1.069 8 Brayden ELLIOTT Honda +1.125 9 Joe FRANCIS Kawasaki +1.196 10 Shaun WINFIELD Honda +1.262 11 Tom OLIVER Aprilia +1.579 12 Brandon PAASCH Suzuki +1.694 13 Jack NIXON BMW +1.769 14 TJ TOMS Kawasaki +1.927 15 Ash BEECH Honda +2.041 16 Luke HEDGER Kawasaki +2.304 17 Matt TRUELOVE Honda +2.353 18 Brent HARRAN Honda +2.467 19 Rob McNEALY BMW +2.620 20 Joe TALBOT Kawasaki +2.769 21 James HILLIER Yamaha +2.779 22 Sam COX BMW +3.389 23 Max STAINTON BMW +3.645 24 Ben LUXTON BMW +3.674 25 David BROOK Honda +3.702 26 David SELLERS Suzuki +3.931 27 Sam OSBORNE Suzuki +4.051 28 Jorel BOERBOOM Kawasaki +4.462 29 Connor Rossi THOMSON Yamaha +4.818 30 Max MORGAN Kawasaki +4.851 31 Joe MOORE Suzuki +5.060 32 Luke VERWEY BMW +5.324 33 Dave MACKAY Suzuki +5.384

British Superstock Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Davey TODD (Honda) 261 2 Billy McCONNELL (Honda) 228 3 Alex OLSEN (BMW) 219 4 Richard KERR (Honda) 178 5 Brayden ELLIOTT (Honda) 178 6 Tom WARD (Aprilia) 159 7 Tim NEAVE (Yamaha) 155 8 Charlie NESBITT (Suzuki) 134 9 Lewis ROLLO (Honda) 92 10 David ALLINGHAM (Honda) 69 11 Brent HARRAN (Honda) 67 12 Levi DAY (Suzuki) 65 13 Shaun WINFIELD (Honda) 58 14 Joe FRANCIS (Kawasaki) 55 15 Jack NIXON (BMW) 48 16 Richard COOPER (Suzuki) 45 17 Luke HEDGER (Suzuki) 41 18 Ashley BEECH (Suzuki) 32 19 Dan LINFOOT (Honda) 28 20 Joe TALBOT (Kawasaki) 28 21 Joe SHELDON-SHAW (Suzuki) 22 22 Bjorn ESTMENT (Suzuki) 18 23 Kade VERWEY (BMW) 12 24 TJ TOMS (Kawasaki) 12 25 Ian HUTCHINSON (BMW) 11 26 Matt TRUELOVE (Aprilia) 7 27 Tom OLIVER (Suzuki) 6 28 Conor CUMMINS (Honda) 6 29 Matthew PAULO (BMW) 3 30 Ben LUXTON (BMW) 2 31 Mark CHIODO (Yamaha) 1

British Supersport Race One / Sprint

Bradley Perie stormed to the win by 4.951secs over Richard Cooper in the final Sprint race of the year.

After dominating the weekend, the Appleyard Macadam Racing rider cleared off at the front as the big battle became for second place.

Eventually, it was Cooper who held off Rhys Irwin to take second, as Lee Johnston was fourth just 0.095s behind and Jaimie van Sikkelerus was fifth.

Mason Law was the winning GP2 rider as he crossed the line 10th, with second place going to Jake Archer and third to Cameron Fraser.

British Supersport Race One/Sprint Results

Pos CL Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 SSP Bradley PERIE Yamaha 17m47.156 2 SSP Richard COOPER Yamaha +4.951 3 SSP Rhys IRWIN Triumph +5.039 4 SSP Lee JOHNSTON Yamaha +5.134 5 SSP Jaimie van SIKKELERUS Yamaha +5.342 6 SSP Damon REES Yamaha +5.897 7 SSP Luke STAPLEFORD Kawasaki +8.738 8 SSP Tom BOOTH-AMOS Kawasaki +9.653 9 SSP Jamie PERRIN Yamaha +9.839 10 GP2 Mason LAW ABM +11.620 11 SSP Max COOK Yamaha +13.657 12 SSP Eugene McMANUS Kawasaki +15.755 13 SSP Scott SWANN Kawasaki +15.802 14 SSP Eunan McGLINCHEY Kawasaki +22.036 15 SSP Ash BARNES Yamaha +22.220 16 GP2 Jake ARCHER FTR +27.455 17 SSP Caolán IRWIN Yamaha +27.754 18 SSP Max WADSWORTH Yamaha +27.894 19 GP2 Cameron FRASER Chassis Factory +35.600 20 GP2 Harry ROWLINGS BER Evo +35.680 21 GP2 Joe COLLIER Kramer +39.973 22 SSP Josh WOOD Yamaha +41.304 23 GP2 Lukas WIMMER Kramer +41.532 24 SSP Phil WAKEFIELD Yamaha +41.753 25 GP2 Tomás de VRIES Chassis Factory +49.797 26 GP2 Carl STEVENS Chassis Factory +53.927 27 SSP Stephen THOMAS Triumph +57.566 28 SSP Max INGHAM Kawasaki +57.598 29 SSP Dave GRACE Yamaha +1m13.766 30 GP2 Jodie FIELDHOUSE Ariane +1 Lap 31 GP2 Charlie MORRIS Ariane +1 Lap Not Classified DNF GP2 Jack SCOTT One – Kovara 3 Laps DNF SSP Luke JONES Ducati 3 Laps DNF GP2 Harvey CLARIDGE Chassis Factory 3 Laps DNF GP2 Barry BURRELL Kramer 4 Laps DNF SSP Harry TRUELOVE Yamaha 5 Laps DNF SSP Shane RICHARDSON Triumph – Astro 6 Laps

British Supersport Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Jack KENNEDY (Yamaha) 401 2 Bradley PERIE (Yamaha) 334 3 Harry TRUELOVE (Yamaha) 262 4 Lee JOHNSTON (Yamaha) 237 5 Jaimie van SIKKELERUS (Yamaha) 219 6 Luke STAPLEFORD (Kawasaki) 194 7 Eugene McMANUS (Kawasaki) 148 8 Rhys IRWIN (Triumph) 146 9 Damon REES (Yamaha) 137 10 Luke JONES (Ducati) 131 11 Jamie PERRIN (Kawasaki) 124 12 Ash BARNES (Yamaha) 70 13 Max INGHAM (Kawasaki) 55 14 Caolán IRWIN (Yamaha) 55 15 Scott SWANN (Kawasaki) 52 16 Phil WAKEFIELD (Yamaha) 43 17 Sam MUNRO (Yamaha) 37 18 Tom BOOTH-AMOS (Kawasaki) 34 19 Mason LAW (Triumph) 34 20 Josh DAY (Triumph) 26 21 Tom TOPARIS (Triumph) 25 22 Zak CORDEROY (Kawasaki) 24 23 Shane RICHARDSON (Triumph) 24 24 Eunan McGLINCHEY (Kawasaki) 22 25 Max WADSWORTH (Yamaha) 22 26 Richard COOPER (Yamaha) 20 27 Josh WOOD (Yamaha) 13 28 Ian HUTCHINSON (Yamaha) 9 29 Tommy FIELDING (Yamaha) 7 30 Paul JORDAN (Yamaha) 7 31 Max COOK (Yamaha) 6 32 Ben TOLLIDAY (Yamaha) 6 33 Stephen THOMAS (Triumph) 3 34 Caiden WILKINSON (Kawasaki) 2 35 Alan NAYLOR (Yamaha) 2 36 David JONES (Ducati) 2 37 Jamie CRINGLE (Triumph) 1 38 Joseph LOUGHLIN (Kawasaki) 1 39 Peter WRIGHT (Yamaha) 1

GP2 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Jack SCOTT (One) 370 2 Cameron FRASER (Chassis Factory) 314 3 Harvey CLARIDGE (Chassis Factory) 298 4 Jake ARCHER (FTR) 275 5 Harry ROWLINGS (BER Evo) 212 6 Tomás de VRIES (Chassis Factory) 175 7 Barry BURRELL (Kramer) 119 8 Korie McGREEVY (Chassis Factory) 110 9 Jodie FIELDHOUSE (Ariane) 101 10 Lukas WIMMER (Kramer) 48 11 Carl STEVENS (Chassis Factory) 36 12 Joe COLLIER (Kramer) 34 13 Charlie MORRIS (Ariane) 25

British Junior Superstock Race One

Australia’s Jacob Hatch took pole ahead of the opening British Junior Superstock race of the weekend but unfortunately the youngster high-sided himself out of the race on the warm-up lap after hitting a wet patch at turn four. As he didn’t set a lap time during the race for Sunday’s second race he will have to start from 39th on the grid.

Franco Bourne won race one ahead of fellow Kawasaki rider Lewis Jones while Aaron Silvester rounded out the podium.

British Junior Superstock Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Franco BOURNE Kawasaki 18:58.643 2 Lewis JONES Kawasaki 1.703 3 Aaron SILVESTER Yamaha 4.088 4 Edmund BEST Yamaha 11.176 5 Zak SHELTON Kawasaki 11.593 6 Taylor ROSE Kawasaki 19.290 7 Harrison CROSBY Kawasaki 21.992 8 Cameron DAWSON Kawasaki 23.073 9 Dan BROOKS Kawasaki 25.460 10 Asher DURHAM Kawasaki 36.336 11 Declan CONNELL Kawasaki 36.621 12 Jamie LYONS Yamaha 47.388 13 Oisin MAHER Kawasaki 48.072 14 Lynden LEATHERLAND Yamaha 49.225 15 Jake HOPPER Yamaha 53.483 16 Seth CRUMP Yamaha 56.437 17 Harry FOWLE Kawasaki 1:01.038 18 Kier ARMSTRONG Kawasaki 1:02.226 19 Jack BEDNAREK Yamaha 1:04.092 20 Max SILVESTER Yamaha 1:06.324 21 Anthony MAZZIOTTO III Kawasaki 1:06.941 22 Joe FARRAGHER Kawasaki 1:12.128 23 Ross BANHAM Kawasaki 1:25.878 24 Mikey HARDIE Kawasaki 1:26.121 25 Kai DICKINSON Kawasaki 1:34.579 26 Jake MARSH Yamaha 1 Lap 27 Cameron BROWN Kawasaki 1 Lap 28 Sam LAFFINS Kawasaki 2 Laps 29 Finley ARSCOTT Kawasaki 2 Laps 30 Owen JENNER Yamaha 2 Laps Not Classified DNF Kam DIXON Kawasaki 3 Laps DNF Zak FULLER Kawasaki 4 Laps DNF Jake CAMPBELL Kawasaki 7 Laps DNF Callum BEY Yamaha 9 Laps DNF Louis VALLELEY Yamaha 9 Laps DNF Chloe JONES Yamaha 9 Laps DNF Cameron HALL Kawasaki 11 Laps DNF Jacob HATCH Kawasaki /

British Junior Superstock Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Max COOK (Yamaha) 265 2 Franco BOURNE (Kawasaki) 190 3 Dan BROOKS (Kawasaki) 154 4 Aaron SILVESTER (Yamaha) 148 5 Seth CRUMP (Yamaha) 142 6 Louis VALLELEY (Yamaha) 122 7 Asher DURHAM (Kawasaki) 113 8 Sam LAFFINS (Kawasaki) 95 9 Owen JENNER (Yamaha) 88 10 Lewis JONES (Kawasaki) 70 11 Edmund BEST (Kawasaki) 63 12 Cameron DAWSON (Kawasaki) 62 13 Zak FULLER (Kawasaki) 57 14 Jack BEDNAREK (Yamaha) 54 15 Cameron HALL (Kawasaki) 49 16 Kier ARMSTRONG (Kawasaki) 46 17 Zak SHELTON (Kawasaki) 30 18 Callum BEY (Yamaha) 28 19 Finley ARSCOTT (Kawasaki) 26 20 Jacob HATCH (Kawasaki) 26 21 Taylor ROSE (Kawasaki) 22 22 Kam DIXON (Kawasaki) 22 23 James ALDERSON (Triumph) 21 24 Kevin KEYES (Kawasaki) 18 25 Declan CONNELL (Kawasaki) 16 26 Harry FOWLE (Kawasaki) 10 27 Harrison CROSBY (Kawasaki) 9 28 Jamie LYONS (Yamaha) 5 29 Oisin MAHER (Kawasaki) 3 30 Lynden LEATHERLAND (Yamaha) 3 31 Osian JONES (Kawasaki) 2 32 Jake HOPPER (Yamaha) 1

British Junior Supersport Race One

Mikey Hardie took victory by just 0.052secs over Charlie Atkins, as James McManus took the title.

Jack Roach finished third, with Gus Rodio fourth and Joe Ellis fifth as McManus crossed the line seventh to claim the crown.

James McManus

“It’s been an amazing season from start to finish, I just can’t thank the team and sponsors enough. It’s amazing and I can’t describe how happy I am. It’s hard to celebrate with Chrissy passing away and my thoughts are with the Rouse family and the Steeman family too.”

British Junior Supersport Race One

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Mikey HARDIE Kawasaki 10m15.591 2 Charlie ATKINS Kawasaki +0.052 3 Jack ROACH Kawasaki +2.111 4 Gus RODIO Kawasaki +4.314 5 Joe ELLIS Kawasaki +6.762 6 Christian SMITH Kawasaki +6.864 7 James McMANUS Kawasaki +7.340 8 Kieran KENT Kawasaki +7.464 9 Keo WALKER Kawasaki +7.633 10 Chris MOFFITT Kawasaki +7.886 11 Abbz THOMAS Kawasaki +20.464 12 Charlotte MARCUZZO Kawasaki +20.562 13 Lewis JONES Kawasaki +20.707 14 Jack KIRSCH Kawasaki +20.759 15 Maximus HARDY Kawasaki +20.854 16 Jacob STEPHENSON Yamaha – Vantage R&D / VP Building Ltd – Rev2Ra +21.132 17 Denise DAL ZOTTO Kawasaki +25.377 18 Fred McMULLAN Yamaha – Team Val-Tech Racing +25.575 19 Jack KNIGHTS Kawasaki +25.868 20 Freddie BARNES Kawasaki +26.172 21 Felix DORLING Kawasaki +31.546 22 Katie HAND Yamaha – MIH Solutions +35.040 23 Oliver MORGAN-EDWARDS Kawasaki +35.401 24 Charlie BARNES Kawasaki +35.601 25 Aaron MONK Kawasaki +35.901 26 Jamie HANKS-ELLIOTT Kawasaki +35.992 27 Lewis SMART Kawasaki +36.108 28 James CLEARY Kawasaki 1 Lap 29 Aaron LILLY Kawasaki 1 Lap 30 Scarlett ROBINSON Kawasaki 1 Lap NOT CLASSIFIED DNF Harry COOK Yamaha – McAMS Yamaha Junior Team 0.482 DNF Calum BEACH Kawasaki – UPVC Outlet Racing 2 Laps NC Finn SMART-WEEDEN Kawasaki – Wrapped Racing 3 Laps

British Junior Supersport Championship Points