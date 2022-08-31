Save $1000 off MY21 Moto Guzzi ride-away pricing

Moto Guzzi Australia is offering savings of up to $1000 on all MY21 models until December 1 or while stock lasts, at participating dealers, making it a great time to check out the range.

Applicable models include the V7 range, including the V7 Stone, V7 Stone Centenario and V7 Special; the custom-inspired V9 Bobber Centenario as well as the marque’s classic enduro traveller, the V85 TT range (V85 TT, Evocative, Centenario and V85 TT Travel).

MY21 Moto Guzzi Promotional Pricing:

Model Promotional Price

(Ride-Away) Saving V7 Stone $17,030 $1,000 V7 Stone Centenario $18,030 $1,000 V7 Special $17,930 $1,000 V9 Bobber Centenario $18,330 $1,000 V85 TT $21,230 $1,000 V85 TT Evocative $21,830 $1,000 V85 TT Centenario $21,830 $1,000 V85 TT Travel $23,330 $1,000

Find your nearest Moto Guzzi dealer: https://www.motoguzzi.com/au_EN/dealer-locator/?f=all

MOTO GUZZI V7 RANGE

The V7 range is faster, more comfortable, better equipped and more refined than ever while maintaining the character and authenticity of its predecessors.

Three versions are currently available: the V7 Stone, with its minimalistic style; the V7 Special, with classic chrome; and the V7 Stone Centenario – a limited-edition model in special centenary livery that celebrates 100 years of Moto Guzzi.

Today’s V7 range is powered by an 850 cc Euro 5-compliant engine – the most powerful and efficient ever installed in the history of this bike.

This iteration of Moto Guzzi’s hallmark air-cooled 90-degree transverse V-twin delivers 25 per cent more power than its popular predecessor, going from 52 hp at 6200 rpm to 65 hp at 6800 rpm.

Maximum torque has also increased significantly, going from 60 Nm at 4250 rpm to 73 Nm at 5000 rpm, with more than 80 per cent already available at 3000rpm.

MOTO GUZZI V9 BOBBER

Packed with new technology and engineering, the Moto Guzzi V9 Bobber runs the completely overhauled 850 cc air-cooled V-twin packing 65 hp and 73 Nm and an advanced frame, while on the looks side, new finishes, footpegs and seat saddle deliver all the style you’d expect from a bike sporting the Mandello eagle.

The V9 Bobber is available exclusively in special Centenario livery.

MOTO GUZZI V85 TT RANGE

The V85 TT is the ideal companion for every day commuting or intrepid adventures, with the modernity and technology of a modern adventure tourer, and earns the title of the first and only when it comes to a classic enduro.

The V85 TT Travel includes all the tech updates of its V85 TT sibling plus all the features needed on a long trip. These include the Touring windshield, Urban series panniers with increased capacity and reduced bulk, heated handgrips and the Moto Guzzi MIA multimedia platform (available as an optional extra).

MOTO GUZZI CENTENARIO RANGE

In 2021 Moto Guzzi celebrated 100 years of the Eagle, spectacular motorcycles, victories, adventures and iconic characters who have helped build the legendary brand from Mandello del Lario.

For such a special occasion, Moto Guzzi produced a limited series in a special centennial livery, available on V7, V9 Bobber and V85 TT.

An exclusive colour scheme that characterised Moto Guzzi’s racing history including the V8-powered 1955 Otto Cilindri and 350 Bialbero – one of the most victorious bikes in the 350 class in World Championship GP Motorcycle Racing with nine consecutive world titles (5 Rider and 4 Manufacturer) from 1953 to 1957.

The Moto Guzzi Style Centre reinterpreted the iconic hues in a modern approach with a matte finish and with metallic colours. The body colours are matched with a seat covered with a natural-coloured material, like that of leather, to highlight the Italian attention to detail.

Other distinguishing details are the eagle in a gold finish and the dedicated logo that graphically celebrates Moto Guzzi’s 100 years.

Find your nearest Moto Guzzi dealer:

https://www.motoguzzi.com/au_EN/dealer-locator/?f=all

T&Cs:

Participating dealers only

Applicable to MY21 Moto Guzzi models only

Promotion period: From August 25 until December 1, 2022

Normal rideaway price is an average advertised rideaway price only. Rideaway price includes government charges, CTP and dealer handling charges. These charges will vary between states which will reflect variation to saving in that state.