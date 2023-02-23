MY22 Aprilia SR GT Scooter Sale

Aprilia SR GT now $6940 R/A

Aprilia SR GT Sport now $7040 R/A

Aprilia’s SR GT is an unmistakeable urban adventure scooter, designed to inject fun into everyday riding in the city and paths less travelled, thanks to equipment and styling cues inspired by the ADV moto world.

While stock lasts, Aprilia SR GT buyers can explore their urban adventures thanks to an alluring price reduction of $1100 on MY22 models.

Now priced from $6940 rideaway for the SR GT and $7040 rideaway for the SR GT Sport, the $1100 saving brings buyers into to the race-bred DNA of Aprilia, also delivering unmistakeable Italian style.

With the Aprilia SR GT, an active riding position and wide handlebar offer control, while longer-travel suspension and increased ground clearance ensure all obstacles are conquered when riding in the city.

The tyres, with their generous cross-section and all-terrain tread design, allow the rider to adventure on any surface, from bitumen to back-alley cobblestones and dirty surfaces.

All of this is combined with the latest 125cc i-get engine, complete with Start & Stop system, and comprehensive equipment that includes full LED lights, LCD instrumentation and the Aprilia MIA connectivity system (optional).

Furthermore, the Aprilia SR GT comes with standard three-year warranty.

