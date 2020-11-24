Product Advertorial

20% off Indian Motorcycle inspired personal bling

Indian Motorcycle are running a special introductory offer on a range of jewellery available through their apparel range, with a 20 per cent saving just in time for Christmas, available across a huge range of personal bling all of which is handmade in the USA.

If you’re a big Indian Motorcycle fan, or have one in the family, this could be the ideal Christmas treat, with each piece produced by King Baby, specialising in designer jewellery handcrafted for men.

The discount is available until December 20, 2020 and will be automatically applied on checkout, and you can check out the range here – at the Indian Motorcycles apparel website. Here’s a look at a couple of the items on offer.

Brown Leather Cuff with Indian Logo Silver Button

Made of .925 sterling silver and brown leather, available in two sizes 7.5 inch (19.05 cm) or 8.75 inch (22.2 cm) and handmade in the USA.

Thin Braided Black Leather Indian Headdress Double Wrap Bracelet

Also made of .925 sterling silver with a braided leather bracelet, two sizes are available 7.5 inch (19.05 cm) or 8.75 inch (22.2 cm) and naturally it’s handmade in the USA.

Indian Headdress Two Tone Brass and Silver Coin Ring

Featuring the Indian headdress and in two-tone brass and silver this ring stands out, with a .925 sterling silver and brass construction, and as with the entire range is handmade in the USA.