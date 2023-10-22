ASBK 2023

bLUcRU Oceania Junior Cup with MotoGP

The bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup was the sole support class at this year’s Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix.

The next wave of road racing stars put on a rousing show for the massive crowd, with Schmidt running away with the spoils in the opening seven-lap race before normal nail-biting service was resumed in the second where Pelgrave outlasted his opponents in a sensational run to the finish line on the identical Yamaha YZF-R15s.

The 20 OJC riders will do it all again this coming weekend when they return to Phillip Island for the penultimate round of the 2023 mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship, presented by Motul, October 27-29.

bLUcRU Oceania Junior Cup Qualifying

Riley Nauta joined siblings Jake and Bodie Paige on the front row of the grid at this weekend’s three bLU cRU Oceania Cup races at the 2023 Guru by Gryfyn Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix.

Nauta was the big improver in the afternoon’s 20-minute qualifying session, improving 10 positions from his practice result as he extracted every ounce of horsepower out of his Yamaha YZF-R15 around the 4.448km Phillip Island circuit.

The outcome was record-setting, with his pole time of 2m09.9115sec a new best lap for the OJC class at Philip Island, as well as eclipsing the current lap record (2:09.581) held by New South Welshman Valentino Knezovic.

Knezovic (2:09.884) was fourth in qualifying behind Jake Paige (2:09.273) and runaway championship leader Bodie Paige (2:09.778), who has won five of the nine OJC races this year as part of the 2023 mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship, presented by Motul.

The second row for the three seven-lap races will be completed by Archie Schmidt (2:09.938) and Oscar Lewis (2:09.999), who was the last rider in the nine-second qualifying bracket by the barest of margins.

bLUcRU Oceania Junior Cup Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Time/Gap Top Speed 1 Riley NAUTA (QLD) 2:09.115 152 2 Jake PAIGE (QLD) .158 150 3 Bodie PAIGE (QLD) .663 150 4 Valentino KNEZOVIC (NSW) .769 151 5 Archie SCHMIDT (SA) .823 153 6 Oscar LEWIS (NSW) .884 153 7 Rikki HENRY (SA) 1.230 153 8 Hunter CHARLETT (VIC) 1.450 149 9 Hunter CORNEY (QLD) 1.473 152 10 Isaac AYAD (NSW) 1.732 150 11 Ella McCAUSLAND (VIC) 1.783 153 12 Nikolas LAZOS (VIC) 1.785 150 13 Elijah ANDREW (NSW) 1.915 151 14 Jed FYFFE (NSW) 2.006 153 15 Alexander CODEY (NSW) 2.144 150 16 Rossi McADAM (WA) 2.225 149 17 John PELGRAVE (QLD) 2.329 153 18 Haydn FORDYCE (VIC) 2.665 145 19 Nixon FROST (VIC) 2.672 150 20 Ethan JOHNSON (VIC) 7.141 142

bLUcRU Oceania Junior Cup Race One

Schmidt’s second victory of the season in race one was clinical after moving to the front on lap three. Once he had clean air he was unstoppable, winning by seven seconds ahead of front-row starter Paige and lap record holder Valentino Knezovic.

While the winning margin was incongruous in a class where victories are normally measured in fractions of seconds, the battle for second was intense. Just 1.7sec separated Paige from Oscar Lewis in 15th place, with a forensic examination even required of the photo finish images to clarify the results!

Meanwhile, Fordyce was fourth from pole-sitter Riley Nauta, who had to perform a rescue mission from last place after running into trouble on lap one. His rapid ascension through the pack was rewarded with the fastest lap of the race.

Elijah Andrew was sixth, with Nikolas Lazos and Pelgrave completing the top eight.

bLUcRU Oceania Junior Cup Race One Results

Pos Rider Time/Gap 1 Archie SCHMIDT (SA) 15:27.147 2 Bodie PAIGE (QLD) +7.038 3 Valentino KNEZOVIC (NSW) +7.453 4 Haydn FORDYCE (VIC) +7.553 5 Riley NAUTA (QLD) +7.688 6 Elijah ANDREW (NSW) +7.793 7 Nikolas LAZOS (VIC) +7.837 8 John PELGRAVE (QLD) +7.972 9 Ella McCAUSLAND (VIC) +7.997 10 Rossi McADAM (WA) +8.001 11 Rikki HENRY (SA) +8.005 12 Nixon FROST (VIC) +8.125 13 Jed FYFFE (NSW) +8.175 14 Jake PAIGE (QLD) +8.834 15 Oscar LEWIS (NSW) +9.788 16 Hunter CORNEY (QLD) +14.297 17 Alexander CODEY (NSW) +35.974 18 Ethan JOHNSON (VIC) +39.042 DNF Hunter CHARLETT (VIC) 6.903 DNF Isaac AYAD (NSW) 4 Laps

bLUcRU Oceania Junior Cup Race Two

Race two, held straight after Johann Zarco’s rousing MotoGP victory, was 15 minutes of constant attacking and counter-punching – classic OJC fare – as multiple riders took turns at the sharp end of the pack.

But it was Pelgrave who got his nose in front when it mattered, defeating Schmidt by a scant 0.044sec. The next six riders flashed over the line in quick succession, with Paige third from Ella McCausland, Knezovic, Rikki Henry, Fordyce and Jake Paige.

Race three of OJC, originally scheduled for 9:00 (AEST) on Sunday morning, was cancelled to facilitate a rescheduled MotoGP program.

bLUcRU Oceania Junior Cup Race Two Results

Pos Rider Time/Gap 1 John PELGRAVE (QLD) 15:34.907 2 Archie SCHMIDT (SA) +.044 3 Bodie PAIGE (QLD) +.128 4 Ella McCAUSLAND (VIC) +.264 5 Valentino KNEZOVIC (NSW) +.310 6 Rikki HENRY (SA) +.595 7 Haydn FORDYCE (VIC) +.638 8 Jake PAIGE (QLD) +.869 9 Riley NAUTA (QLD) +1.085 10 Jed FYFFE (NSW) +1.586 11 Alexander CODEY (NSW) +1.624 12 Oscar LEWIS (NSW) +1.797 13 Hunter CORNEY (QLD) +3.046 14 Isaac AYAD (NSW) +3.121 15 Elijah ANDREW (NSW) +15.509 16 Ethan JOHNSON (VIC) +18.396 17 Hunter CHARLETT (VIC) +18.493 18 Rossi McADAM (WA) +1:35.200 DNF Nixon FROST (VIC) 1 Lap DNF Nikolas LAZOS (VIC) 1 Lap

bLUcRU Oceania Junior Cup Round Points

Pos Rider R1 R2 Total 1 Archie SCHMIDT 25 20 45 2 John PELGRAVE 13 25 38 3 Bodie PAIGE 20 18 38 4 Valentino KNEZOVIC 18 16 34 5 Haydn FORDYCE 17 14 31 6 Ella McCAUSLAND 12 17 29 7 Riley NAUTA 16 12 28 8 Rikki HENRY 10 15 25 9 Elijah ANDREW 15 6 21 10 Jake PAIGE 7 13 20 11 Jed FYFFE 8 11 19 12 Oscar LEWIS 6 9 15 13 Alexander CODEY 4 10 14 14 Rossi McADAM 11 3 14 15 Nikolas LAZOS 14 – 14 16 Hunter CORNEY 5 8 13 17 Nixon FROST 9 – 9 18 Ethan JOHNSON 3 5 8 19 Isaac AYAD – 7 7 20 Hunter CHARLETT – 4 4

bLUcRU Oceania Junior Cup Championship Standings

Pos Rider Total 1 Bodie PAIGE 215 2 Archie SCHMIDT 195 3 Haydn FORDYCE 180 4 Riley NAUTA 176 5 John PELGRAVE 170 6 Valentino KNEZOVIC 142 7 Jake PAIGE 138 8 Hunter CORNEY 132 9 Jed FYFFE 132 10 Ella McCAUSLAND 113 11 Rikki HENRY 100 12 Elijah ANDREW 85 13 Isaac AYAD 77 14 Alexander CODEY 75 15 Hunter CHARLETT 72 16 Oscar LEWIS 72 17 Nixon FROST 67 18 Rossi McADAM 63 19 Ethan JOHNSON 62 20 Nikolas LAZOS 43

