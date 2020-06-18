Seat Scooters

Spanish automobile manufacturer Seat, part of the Volkswagen Group, this week unveiled their new Seat Mo’ eScooter 125 and Seat Mo’ eKickScooter 65.

Seat Mo’ eScooter 125

Integrated into the rear wheel of the Seat Mo’ eScooter 125 is a 9 kW electric motor that produces a prodigious 240Nm of torque that shifts the scooter from a standstill to 50 km/h in 3.9-seconds on its way to a top speed of 95 km/h.

The Seat Mo’ eScooter 125 has a range of up to 125 km on a single charge of its 5.6 kWh lithium-ion battery pack.

The battery can be charged when still in the vehicle at charging stations, but it can also be removed and plugged into a home power socket. The system is designed for extra convenience amongst fleet customers as that it allows them to simply swap batteries over to keep the vehicle on the road with minimal downtime.

Owners can also track their vehicle by smartphone for both position and status updates while a smartphone holder adds extra convenience to the cockpit.

There is enough onboard storage for two helmets in the under seat compartment and two USB ports are also available.

eKickScooter 65

Demand for last mile mobility is growing enormously as cities become more crowded and the Seat Mo’ eKickScooter 65 has been built with this need in mind.

Front and rear lights, as well as a brake light and side/rear reflector increase visibility, while the front drum brake and rear electronic brake improve safety.

A fleet-specific design sees a range of up to 65 km with a 551 Wh battery pack.

Tubeless pneumatic tyres help make the ride smooth and the rear wheel integrates a electronic brake.

It has been designed and developed to meet with the regulations in some markets and especially in Germany – one of the stricter countries in terms of eKickScooter regulations -, the Seat Mo’ eKickScooter 65 will have a maximum speed of 20 km/h.

The SEAT MÓ eKickScooter 65 offers a nominal power of 350 W, which is enough energy to for climbing angles of up to 20 degrees.

MCNews.com.au is trying to ascertain what plans Seat has for these products in relation to the Australian market, the kick scooter though is too powerful under our nanny state legislation and would need its power pegged back to meet our restrictions.