Segway Snarler AT5 500 cc ATV

Segway Powersports Australia are expecting their new Segway AT5 to arrive this October.

An impressive set of features are boasted on the AT5:

Great Climbing Angle: 39-degree climbing angle.

Rear Differential Lock: Better traction on rugged trails.

Hydraulic Disc Brakes: The Snarler AT5 boasts hydraulic disc brakes

Impressive Towing Capacity¹: Towing capacity of 600kg.

Smart Moving App: Access real-time data about your vehicle’s performance, location, and more

Adjustable EPS with 3 Modes²: Adjustable Electronic Power Steering (EPS) offering three modes: comfort, standard, and sports.

Segway claim that the AT5 has been designed and engineered to meet the unique needs of Australian farmers.

Segway back the machine with a comprehensive two-year warranty.

Pre-orders for the Segway AT5 range are now open and will arrive in Segway Powersports dealerships from early October.

Secure your Segway AT5 today by ordering online via the link below, or at your nearest Segway Powersports dealership.

What’s the Difference between the AT5 S and AT5 L?

The AT5 S has a short wheelbase and has a seating capacity of one.

The AT5 L has a long wheelbase, a seating capacity for two and includes a back rest.

Rugged vs EPS vs QuadPro

The Rugged is Segway’s most accessible variant, which features 12” steel rims, 24” 6-ply tyres, a tow hitch & ball, switchable front diff-lock, front/rear steel racks, LED lights/indicators and an LCD display. Colours: White/Red, Black/Green and Black/Blue.

The EPS variant is fitted with a plethora of extras including a 2,500 pound winch, handguards, Smart EPS modes, 4-wheel hydraulic disc brakes, and front/rear plastic rack covers. Colours: White/Red, Black/Green and Black/Blue.

Finally, the top of the line QuadPro variant adds onto the EPS version with 12” alloy rims, 6 ply 25” tyres, a T-Box and Rear Diff-Lock. Colours: Orange, Camo.

The Fine Print

Pre-orders for the Segway AT5 range are now open and will arrive in Segway Powersports dealerships from October. This date may change depending on external factors that may be out of Segway Powersports Australia & New Zealand’s control. Overseas models may be shown with accessories that are not standard fitment. Segway Powersports reserves the right to vary colours, specifications and pricing at any time. Please contact your local dealer for final specifications and pricing. From 11th October 2021 all Segway Snarler Quads sold in Australia will have a compliant QuadBar Operator Protection Device (OPD) fitted by the dealer at point of sale included in RRP. *RRP Pricing does not include any registration costs and some rural areas may incur additional freight surcharge.

¹ Impressive Towing Capacity: Applicable to trailers with braking system.

² Adjustable EPS with 3 Modes: Available on the EPS and QuadPro variants only.

⁴ Rear Diff Lock: Available on the QuadPro variant only.

⁵ Hydraulic Disc Brakes: The Rugged has 3 hydraulic disc brakes, while the EPS and QuadPro variant have 4 hydraulic disc brakes.