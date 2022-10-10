2022 FIM JuniorGP World Championship
Round 7 – MotorLand Aragon
Round Seven of the FIM JuniorGP World Championship proved a dream come true for Moto2 European Championship competitor Lukas Tulovic, who wrapped up his championship title in the opening race of the weekend.
Aussie Senna Agius had a great weekend in the same class, bringing home two runner-up positions but that was not enough to prevent Tulovic lifting the title.
The Hawkers European Talent Cup title race though moves on to Valencia ,after Guido Pini (AC Racing Team) and Casey O’Gorman (VisionTrack Racing Team) picked up the wins at Aragon.
Colin Viejer (AGR Team) converted pole position into 25 points in the only Finetwork FIM JuniorGP World Championship race of the day.
For video of the full event check out the YouTube coverage:
FIM JuniorGP
With the title already going the way of Jose Antonio Rueda, the single JuniorGP race of the weekend was all about reaching the top step of the podium.
Veijer’s 1:58.345 in QP1 was good enough to see the Dutchman beat David Alonso (Aspar Junior Team) by just over a tenth to pole, while New Zealand’s Cormac Buchanan made it two AGR Team machines on the front row after he set the fastest lap time in QP2.
For the race Veijer held off David Salvador (Laglisse Academy) and reigning Champion Jose Antonio Rueda (Team Estrella Galicia 0,0) for his second win of the season.
Salvador’s P2 was his best result of the year as the Spaniard strengthen his grip on P2 in the overall standings, while Rueda kept up his phenomenal podium fun of nine in 10 races with third place.
Cormac Buchanan finished ninth, his best ever result and first world championship points.
Cormac Buchanan – P9
“Going into today’s race I was very nervous. Being on the front row of the grid in P3, I initially kept thinking about what was going to happen behind me. Once I got onto the grid I felt the nerves go away. I got a good start off the line and did a nice move around the outside to keep into P3 for lap one. I was pushing hard to make moves in the race but on lap two I had a very scary moment at turn 2 which cost me a lot of time and places. I was staying with the front group until the rider in front of me crashed, separating me from the group. I pushed hard for some laps to try to gain time back. Unfortunately, since I was out of the slipstream range, I wasn’t able to fight back. As my rear tyre wasn’t feeling great I didn’t have much grip in the last laps so opted to consolidate my position. I was able to come home in P9 for my first world championship points! This weekend has probably been the best of my whole career, topping both FP1 and Q2 in P1, starting on the front row for the first time, and finishing inside the top nine in just my third race in the Junior World Championship. I’m very grateful to the team who have helped me all throughout this season, especially my crew chief Javi, Sergi, Jhony, Fran and coaches Angel Poyatos and Craig from Riders4Performance.”
Jacob Roulstone finished in 14th, after starting from 11th before losing touch with the group, Roulstone also claimed his first junior world championship points.
Jacob Roulstone – P14
“From the 1st lap on Thursday I felt very strong, comfortable and confident on the bike – a lot more than the rest of the year. Q1 on Saturday got a good lap which put me in P7. Then for Q2 I wasn’t able to improve my time but four others were able too, so it pushed me back to start the race in 11th. Race: got a good start but just with the lack of experience at the front of this class and with the high pace early I fell back. With the bike setup for a group battle once I lost the group it was difficult to do the lap speed the front runners were. I managed to push through till the end to finish in 14th and score my first junior world championship points. Overall it was a very productive race and with a big change from my side in my approach to the whole weekend, I have seen the benefits and know more rewards are coming. Thank you to my team Aspar Team and Dani, Santi, Patas, Nico Terol and Luis Segui and all the rest.”
Harrison Voight was a DNF, after moving from ninth up to fifth within two laps, demonstrating an early strong performance, but ultimately for no reward.
Harrison Voight – DNF
“Solid start to the weekend, doing quick and consistent lap times alone. Qualifying I couldn’t put it all together to crack 58s without needing a tow. For the race it’s a disappointing way to end the weekend yet I’m satisfied with how I went from ninth to being in the top five within the second lap. Making gaps to pass was something I improved so I’m taking the positives and moving on. The last dance is at Valencia so let’s make the most of it!”
FIM JuniorGP Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Bike
|Gap
|1
|Collin VEIJER
|NLD
|KTM
|–
|2
|David SALVADOR
|ESP
|HUSQVARNA
|+0.111
|3
|José Antonio RUEDA
|ESP
|HONDA
|+0.175
|4
|David ALONSO
|COL
|GAS GAS
|+5.27
|5
|Luca LUNETTA
|ITA
|HUSQVARNA
|+5.273
|6
|Adrián CRUCES
|ESP
|KTM
|+5.328
|7
|Facundo LLAMBIAS
|URY
|HONDA
|+5.383
|8
|Filippo FARIOLI
|ITA
|GAS GAS
|+5.656
|9
|Cormac BUCHANAN
|NZL
|KTM
|+10.46
|10
|Marcos RUDA
|ESP
|KTM
|+16.885
|11
|Arbi ADITAMA
|IDN
|HONDA
|+16.916
|12
|Tatchakorn BUASRI
|THA
|HONDA
|+17.147
|13
|Azman SYARIFUDDIN
|MYS
|HONDA
|+17.23
|14
|Jacob ROULSTONE
|AUS
|GAS GAS
|+17.401
|15
|Alberto FERRÁNDEZ
|ESP
|KTM
|+25.228
|16
|Álvaro CARPE RUIZ
|ESP
|KTM
|+32.969
|17
|David ALMANSA
|ESP
|KTM
|+33.058
|18
|Phillip TONN
|DEU
|KTM
|+33.064
|19
|Jakob ROSENTHALER
|AUT
|KTM
|+33.081
|20
|Xabi ZURUTUZA
|ESP
|KTM
|+33.094
|21
|Alessandro MOROSI
|ITA
|HUSQVARNA
|+33.239
|22
|Noah DETTWILER
|CHE
|KTM
|+33.43
|23
|Torin TORIN COLLINS
|CAN
|KTM
|+45.269
|24
|Kotaro UCHIUMI
|JPN
|KTM
|+45.322
|25
|Kanta HAMADA
|JPN
|KTM
|+1:15.087
|Not classified
|Soma GÖRBE
|HUN
|HONDA
|Danial SHAHRIL
|MYS
|HONDA
|Harrison VOIGHT
|AUS
|HONDA
|Alex GOURDON
|FRA
|HONDA
FIM JuniorGP Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Man.
|Points
|1
|JOSÉ ANTONIO RUEDA
|ESP
|HONDA
|214
|2
|DAVID SALVADOR
|ESP
|HUSQVARNA
|128
|3
|FILIPPO FARIOLI
|ITA
|GAS GAS
|113
|4
|SYARIFUDDIN AZMAN
|MYS
|HONDA
|110
|5
|ÁNGEL PIQUERAS
|ESP
|HONDA
|97
|6
|DAVID ALONSO
|COL
|GAS GAS
|86
|7
|ADRIÁN CRUCES
|ESP
|KTM
|80
|8
|TATCHAKORN BUASRI
|THA
|HONDA
|77
|9
|COLLIN VEIJER
|NLD
|KTM
|73
|10
|DAVID ALMANSA
|ESP
|KTM
|60
|11
|LUCA LUNETTA
|ITA
|HUSQVARNA
|58
|12
|EDWARD O’SHEA
|GBR
|HONDA
|36
|13
|HARRISON VOIGHT
|AUS
|HONDA
|35
|14
|FACUNDO LLAMBIAS
|URY
|HONDA
|31
|15
|MARCOS RUDA
|ESP
|KTM
|30
|16
|XABI ZURUTUZA
|ESP
|KTM
|28
|17
|NICOLA FABIO CARRARO
|ITA
|KTM
|28
|18
|DANIAL SHAHRIL
|MYS
|HONDA
|20
|19
|DANIEL MUÑOZ
|ESP
|KTM
|18
|20
|ALESSANDRO MOROSI
|ITA
|HUSQVARNA
|15
|21
|NOAH DETTWILER
|CHE
|KTM
|13
|22
|ARBI ADITAMA
|IDN
|HONDA
|10
|23
|ALBERTO FERRÁNDEZ
|ESP
|KTM
|8
|24
|CORMAC BUCHANAN
|NZL
|KTM
|7
|25
|JAKOB ROSENTHALER
|AUT
|KTM
|7
|26
|MARCOS URIARTE
|ESP
|HUSQVARNA
|6
|27
|SOMA GÖRBE
|HUN
|HONDA
|6
|28
|KANTA HAMADA
|JPN
|KTM
|4
|29
|JACOB ROULSTONE
|AUS
|GAS GAS
|2
Moto2 European Championship
The only rider who could stop Lukas Tulovic from winning the title this weekend was Senna Agius. With second in the Championship Alex Escrig (Yamaha Philippines Stylobike Racing Team) out injured, Agius had 54 points to bridge, with Tulovic only needing to retain a 50-point lead after race one.
22-year-old Tulovic knew a win was all he needed, and made no mistakes on his way to do just that in the opening race of the day in a dominant fashion. Then in Race 2 he provided a repeat performance to leave Aragon with two more victories and a European title to his name.
Senna Agius and Promoracing team-mate Xavier Cardelus claimed P2 and P3 respectively in both races to signal a strong weekend for both riders and the team. Agius takes a 26-point lead to the final over Escrig.
In the Stock class, Dani Muñoz (Fifty Motorsport) and Juan Rodriguez (Cuna Campeones) shared the wins in Aragon.
Senna Agius
“P2 in both races today. Challenging weekend from the beginning but satisfied with our job done today. Thanks to the team Promoracing Team for all the efforts this weekend.”
Moto2 European Championship Race 1
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Bike
|Gap
|1
|Lukas TULOVIC
|DEU
|KALEX TRIUMPH
|–
|2
|Senna AGIUS
|AUS
|KALEX TRIUMPH
|+5.993
|3
|Xavier CARDELÚS
|AND
|KALEX TRIUMPH
|+6.27
|4
|Yeray RUIZ
|ESP
|KALEX TRIUMPH
|+12.793
|5
|Roberto GARCÍA
|ESP
|KALEX TRIUMPH
|+13.057
|6
|Alex TOLEDO
|ESP
|KALEX TRIUMPH
|+23.548
|7
|Tommaso MARCON
|ITA
|KALEX TRIUMPH
|+30.08
|8
|Mattia VOLPI
|ITA
|KALEX TRIUMPH
|+31.529
|9
|Mattia RATO
|ITA
|KALEX TRIUMPH
|+31.898
|10
|Piotr BIESIEKIRSKI
|POL
|KALEX TRIUMPH
|+37.35
|11
|Eduardo MONTERO
|ESP
|KTM TRIUMPH
|+37.438
|12
|David SANCHÍS
|ESP
|MVAGUSTA
|+41.091
|13
|Sam WILFORD
|GBR
|KALEX TRIUMPH
|+41.337
|14
|Kyle PAZ
|PHL
|KALEX TRIUMPH
|+52.322
|15
|Dani MUÑOZ
|ESP
|YAMAHA
|+56.177
|16
|Juan RODRIGUEZ
|ESP
|YAMAHA
|+56.244
|17
|Kevin ORGIS
|DEU
|KALEX TRIUMPH
|+1:09.979
|18
|Marco TAPIA
|ESP
|YAMAHA
|+1:10.518
|19
|Alex RUIZ
|ESP
|YAMAHA
|+1:12.795
|20
|Jamie DAVIS
|GBR
|KALEX
|+1:15.710
|21
|Dino IOZZO
|ITA
|YAMAHA
|+1:17.276
|22
|Pasquale ALFANO
|ITA
|YAMAHA
|+1:17.433
|23
|Nicolas CHRIS CZYBA
|DEU
|YAMAHA
|+1:17.722
|24
|Freddie HEINRICH
|DEU
|YAMAHA
|+1:19.912
|25
|Corey TINKER
|GBR
|YAMAHA
|+1:36.973
|26
|Jacopo HOSCIUC
|ROU
|YAMAHA
|+1:36.990
|27
|Nicola GIANICO
|ITA
|KALEX
|+1:37.273
|28
|Kylian NESTOLA
|ITA
|YAMAHA
|+1:48.823
|29
|Filip REHACEK
|CZE
|YAMAHA
|+1:49.110
Moto2 European Championship Race 2
|No
|Rider
|Nat
|Bike
|Gap
|1
|Lukas TULOVIC
|DEU
|KALEX TRIUMPH
|–
|2
|Senna AGIUS
|AUS
|KALEX TRIUMPH
|+6.728
|3
|Xavier CARDELÚS
|AND
|KALEX TRIUMPH
|+11.955
|4
|Yeray RUIZ
|ESP
|KALEX TRIUMPH
|+21.151
|5
|Alex TOLEDO
|ESP
|KALEX TRIUMPH
|+27.741
|6
|Mattia RATO
|ITA
|KALEX TRIUMPH
|+29.237
|7
|Sam WILFORD
|GBR
|KALEX TRIUMPH
|+36.113
|8
|David SANCHÍS
|ESP
|MVAGUSTA
|+36.32
|9
|Piotr BIESIEKIRSKI
|POL
|KALEX TRIUMPH
|+36.493
|10
|Eduardo MONTERO
|ESP
|KTM TRIUMPH
|+43.305
|11
|Juan RODRIGUEZ
|ESP
|YAMAHA
|+50.08
|12
|Dani MUÑOZ
|ESP
|YAMAHA
|+52.553
|13
|Marco TAPIA
|ESP
|YAMAHA
|+1:04.653
|14
|Alex RUIZ
|ESP
|YAMAHA
|+1:04.846
|15
|Jamie DAVIS
|GBR
|KALEX
|+1:11.272
|16
|Kevin ORGIS
|DEU
|KALEX TRIUMPH
|+1:11.611
|17
|Pasquale ALFANO
|ITA
|YAMAHA
|+1:12.926
|18
|Dino IOZZO
|ITA
|YAMAHA
|+1:13.215
|19
|Nicolas CHRIS CZYBA
|DEU
|YAMAHA
|+1:19.019
|20
|Freddie HEINRICH
|DEU
|YAMAHA
|+1:19.727
|21
|Jacopo HOSCIUC
|ROU
|YAMAHA
|+1:24.950
|22
|Charles AUBRIE
|FRA
|KALEX TRIUMPH
|+1:32.399
|23
|Ryan VAN DE LAGEMAAT
|NLD
|YAMAHA
|+1:35.034
|24
|Kylian NESTOLA
|ITA
|YAMAHA
|+1:35.148
|25
|Corey TINKER
|GBR
|YAMAHA
|+1:35.387
Moto2 European Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Man.
|Points
|1
|LUKAS TULOVIC
|DEU
|TRIUMPH
|230
|2
|SENNA AGIUS
|AUS
|KALEX
|166
|3
|ALEX ESCRIG
|ESP
|KALEX
|140
|4
|ALEX TOLEDO
|ESP
|KALEX
|117
|5
|XAVIER CARDELÚS
|AND
|KALEX
|101
|6
|YERAY RUIZ
|ESP
|KALEX
|85
|7
|MATTIA RATO
|ITA
|KALEX
|76
|8
|ROBERTO GARCÍA
|ESP
|KALEX
|70
|9
|PIOTR BIESIEKIRSKI
|POL
|KALEX
|56
|10
|EDUARDO MONTERO
|ESP
|KTM
|52
|11
|HÉCTOR GARZÓ
|ESP
|MVAGUSTA
|31
|12
|TOMMASO MARCON
|ITA
|KALEX
|29
|13
|KYLE PAZ
|PHL
|KALEX
|29
|14
|DAVID SANCHÍS
|ESP
|MVAGUSTA
|26
|15
|SAM WILFORD
|GBR
|TRIUMPH
|23
|16
|MARCO TAPIA
|ESP
|YAMAHA
|23
|17
|ALEX RUIZ
|ESP
|YAMAHA
|22
|18
|JUAN RODRIGUEZ
|ESP
|YAMAHA
|20
|19
|MIGUEL PONS
|ESP
|BREVO
|18
|20
|MARC ALCOBA
|ESP
|KALEX
|18
|21
|DANI MUÑOZ
|ESP
|YAMAHA
|15
|22
|ANGELO TAGLIARINI
|ITA
|BOSCOSCURO
|13
|23
|NICOLAS CHRIS CZYBA
|DEU
|YAMAHA
|10
|24
|MATTIA VOLPI
|ITA
|KALEX
|9
|25
|DINO IOZZO
|ITA
|YAMAHA
|8
|26
|ERIC FERNÁNDEZ
|ESP
|KAWASAKI
|6
|27
|KEVIN ORGIS
|DEU
|YAMAHA
|4
|28
|RYAN VAN DE LAGEMAAT
|NLD
|YAMAHA
|2
|29
|JAMIE DAVIS
|GBR
|KALEX
|1
Hawkers European Talent Cup
Maximo Martinez’s 2:01.101 effort in QP2 saw the Spaniard take pole in the Hawkers ETC class, with Martinez collecting the pole position trophy in memory of Hugo Millan on the Aragon podium at the end of Saturday’s track action.
The title could have been won at the penultimate round, however that battle is now heading to Valencia, with three points now separating the leading duo.
Pini emerged victorious for the first time in 2022 in Race 1 after edging out Maximo Martinez (Team Honda Laglisse) at the final corner, as Brian Uriarte (Team Estrella Galicia 0,0) picked up the final podium spot in the red flagged encounter.
Carter Thompson was seventh, and countryman Angus Grenfell 22nd.
In Race 2, a fascinating five rider duel played out and again, it all came down to the final lap.
This time, O’Gorman won the race to the line by just 0.008s to snatch his maiden Hawkers ETC win, as the Irishman fended off Pini in P2 and Joel Esteban (Aspar Junior Team) in P3.
Thompson improved on his race one finish into sixth for Race 2, with Grenfell finishing 24th.
Heading to the final race of the season, Pini leads the title race by three points from Esteban.
Carter Thompson – P7-P6
“Another week another new track, this time MotorLand Aragon for the JuniorGP – European Talent Cup. Progressed well though out the weekend and was happy to come away with 2 top 10 finishes. Huge thanks goes to Anscari, Luis, Salva, Adriana, Angel and the whole AGR Team for all that they do. Awesome Team. I now have a weekend off then off to Malaysia for Asia Talent Cup then back to Valencia for the final round of JuniorGP/ETC.”
Angus Grenfell – P22-P24
“Race weekend in Aragon is complete. Overall the race weekend was great making massive steps from Thursday to Friday which put me in a really positive mindset going into Saturday’s qualifying. Progress was made in the races on Sunday, I will bring much more to Valencia.”
Hawkers European Talent Cup Race 1
|No
|Rider
|Nat.
|Gap
|1
|Guido PINI
|ITA
|–
|2
|Máximo MARTÍNEZ
|ESP
|+0.059
|3
|Brian URIARTE
|ESP
|+0.142
|4
|Casey O’GORMAN
|IRL
|+0.284
|5
|Joel ESTEBAN
|ESP
|+0.642
|6
|Fernando BUJOSA
|ESP
|+2.064
|7
|Carter WILLIAM JAMES THOMPSON
|AUS
|+2.093
|8
|Lorenz TONI LUCIANO
|BEL
|+2.321
|9
|Marco GARCÍA MIGUE
|ESP
|+4.04
|10
|Hakim DANISH
|MYS
|+4.125
|11
|Ruché MOODLEY
|ZAF
|+4.217
|12
|César PARRILLA
|ESP
|+4.307
|13
|Guillem PLANQUES
|FRA
|+4.705
|14
|Rico SALMELA
|FIN
|+4.784
|15
|Hamad AL-SAHOUTI
|QAT
|+5.48
|16
|Beñat FERNÁNDEZ
|ESP
|+5.739
|17
|Enzo HOARAU BELLON
|FRA
|+10.589
|18
|Álvaro FUERTES
|ESP
|+10.696
|19
|Amanuel BRINTON
|GBR
|+10.713
|20
|Blai TRIAS
|ESP
|+10.843
|21
|Adriano DONOSO
|ESP
|+11.172
|22
|Angus JAY GRENFELL
|AUS
|+16.214
|23
|Leo RAMMERSTORFER
|AUT
|+16.626
|24
|José LUIS ARMARIO
|ESP
|+16.661
Hawkers European Talent Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Points
|1
|GUIDO PINI
|ITA
|145
|2
|JOEL ESTEBAN
|ESP
|142
|3
|MÁXIMO MARTÍNEZ
|ESP
|116
|4
|CASEY O’GORMAN
|IRL
|105
|5
|BRIAN URIARTE
|ESP
|97
|6
|DODÓ BOGGIO
|ITA
|96
|7
|HAKIM DANISH
|MYS
|88
|8
|ALBERTO FERRÁNDEZ
|ESP
|75
|9
|RICO SALMELA
|FIN
|69
|10
|RUCHÉ MOODLEY
|ZAF
|52
|11
|JESÚS RIOS
|ESP
|48
|12
|AMANUEL DAVID BRINTON
|GBR
|47
|13
|GUILLEM PLANQUES
|FRA
|43
|14
|LORENZ TONI LUCIANO
|BEL
|38
|15
|PAU ALSINA
|ESP
|38
|16
|CARTER WILLIAM THOMPSON
|AUS
|36
|17
|CÉSAR PARRILLA
|ESP
|35
|18
|MARCO GARCÍA MIGUEL
|ESP
|23
|19
|GONZALO PÉREZ
|ESP
|22
|20
|HAMAD AL-SAHOUTI
|QAT
|17
|21
|JOHNNY GARNESS
|GBR
|15
|22
|FERNANDO BUJOSA
|ESP
|14
|23
|BLAI TRIAS
|ESP
|8
|24
|DAVID GONZÁLEZ
|ESP
|7
|25
|MARC AGUILAR
|ESP
|7
|26
|JOSÉ LUIS ARMARIO
|ESP
|5
|27
|ADRIANO DONOSO
|ESP
|4
|28
|KRISTIAN DANIEL
|USA
|3
|29
|BEÑAT FERNÁNDEZ
|ESP
|1
|30
|CORMAC BUCHANAN
|NZL
|1
|31
|ENZO HOARAU
|FRA
|1
|32
|MAX SÁNCHEZ
|ESP
|1
|33
|MATTS RUISBROEK
|NLD
|1