2022 FIM JuniorGP World Championship

Round 7 – MotorLand Aragon

Round Seven of the FIM JuniorGP World Championship proved a dream come true for Moto2 European Championship competitor Lukas Tulovic, who wrapped up his championship title in the opening race of the weekend.

Aussie Senna Agius had a great weekend in the same class, bringing home two runner-up positions but that was not enough to prevent Tulovic lifting the title.

The Hawkers European Talent Cup title race though moves on to Valencia ,after Guido Pini (AC Racing Team) and Casey O’Gorman (VisionTrack Racing Team) picked up the wins at Aragon.

Colin Viejer (AGR Team) converted pole position into 25 points in the only Finetwork FIM JuniorGP World Championship race of the day.

FIM JuniorGP

With the title already going the way of Jose Antonio Rueda, the single JuniorGP race of the weekend was all about reaching the top step of the podium.

Veijer’s 1:58.345 in QP1 was good enough to see the Dutchman beat David Alonso (Aspar Junior Team) by just over a tenth to pole, while New Zealand’s Cormac Buchanan made it two AGR Team machines on the front row after he set the fastest lap time in QP2.

For the race Veijer held off David Salvador (Laglisse Academy) and reigning Champion Jose Antonio Rueda (Team Estrella Galicia 0,0) for his second win of the season.

Salvador’s P2 was his best result of the year as the Spaniard strengthen his grip on P2 in the overall standings, while Rueda kept up his phenomenal podium fun of nine in 10 races with third place.

Cormac Buchanan finished ninth, his best ever result and first world championship points.

Cormac Buchanan – P9

“Going into today’s race I was very nervous. Being on the front row of the grid in P3, I initially kept thinking about what was going to happen behind me. Once I got onto the grid I felt the nerves go away. I got a good start off the line and did a nice move around the outside to keep into P3 for lap one. I was pushing hard to make moves in the race but on lap two I had a very scary moment at turn 2 which cost me a lot of time and places. I was staying with the front group until the rider in front of me crashed, separating me from the group. I pushed hard for some laps to try to gain time back. Unfortunately, since I was out of the slipstream range, I wasn’t able to fight back. As my rear tyre wasn’t feeling great I didn’t have much grip in the last laps so opted to consolidate my position. I was able to come home in P9 for my first world championship points! This weekend has probably been the best of my whole career, topping both FP1 and Q2 in P1, starting on the front row for the first time, and finishing inside the top nine in just my third race in the Junior World Championship. I’m very grateful to the team who have helped me all throughout this season, especially my crew chief Javi, Sergi, Jhony, Fran and coaches Angel Poyatos and Craig from Riders4Performance.”

Jacob Roulstone finished in 14th, after starting from 11th before losing touch with the group, Roulstone also claimed his first junior world championship points.

Jacob Roulstone – P14

“From the 1st lap on Thursday I felt very strong, comfortable and confident on the bike – a lot more than the rest of the year. Q1 on Saturday got a good lap which put me in P7. Then for Q2 I wasn’t able to improve my time but four others were able too, so it pushed me back to start the race in 11th. Race: got a good start but just with the lack of experience at the front of this class and with the high pace early I fell back. With the bike setup for a group battle once I lost the group it was difficult to do the lap speed the front runners were. I managed to push through till the end to finish in 14th and score my first junior world championship points. Overall it was a very productive race and with a big change from my side in my approach to the whole weekend, I have seen the benefits and know more rewards are coming. Thank you to my team Aspar Team and Dani, Santi, Patas, Nico Terol and Luis Segui and all the rest.”

Harrison Voight was a DNF, after moving from ninth up to fifth within two laps, demonstrating an early strong performance, but ultimately for no reward.

Harrison Voight – DNF

“Solid start to the weekend, doing quick and consistent lap times alone. Qualifying I couldn’t put it all together to crack 58s without needing a tow. For the race it’s a disappointing way to end the weekend yet I’m satisfied with how I went from ninth to being in the top five within the second lap. Making gaps to pass was something I improved so I’m taking the positives and moving on. The last dance is at Valencia so let’s make the most of it!”

FIM JuniorGP Results

Pos Rider Nat Bike Gap 1 Collin VEIJER NLD KTM – 2 David SALVADOR ESP HUSQVARNA +0.111 3 José Antonio RUEDA ESP HONDA +0.175 4 David ALONSO COL GAS GAS +5.27 5 Luca LUNETTA ITA HUSQVARNA +5.273 6 Adrián CRUCES ESP KTM +5.328 7 Facundo LLAMBIAS URY HONDA +5.383 8 Filippo FARIOLI ITA GAS GAS +5.656 9 Cormac BUCHANAN NZL KTM +10.46 10 Marcos RUDA ESP KTM +16.885 11 Arbi ADITAMA IDN HONDA +16.916 12 Tatchakorn BUASRI THA HONDA +17.147 13 Azman SYARIFUDDIN MYS HONDA +17.23 14 Jacob ROULSTONE AUS GAS GAS +17.401 15 Alberto FERRÁNDEZ ESP KTM +25.228 16 Álvaro CARPE RUIZ ESP KTM +32.969 17 David ALMANSA ESP KTM +33.058 18 Phillip TONN DEU KTM +33.064 19 Jakob ROSENTHALER AUT KTM +33.081 20 Xabi ZURUTUZA ESP KTM +33.094 21 Alessandro MOROSI ITA HUSQVARNA +33.239 22 Noah DETTWILER CHE KTM +33.43 23 Torin TORIN COLLINS CAN KTM +45.269 24 Kotaro UCHIUMI JPN KTM +45.322 25 Kanta HAMADA JPN KTM +1:15.087 Not classified Soma GÖRBE HUN HONDA Danial SHAHRIL MYS HONDA Harrison VOIGHT AUS HONDA Alex GOURDON FRA HONDA

FIM JuniorGP Standings

Pos Rider Nat. Man. Points 1 JOSÉ ANTONIO RUEDA ESP HONDA 214 2 DAVID SALVADOR ESP HUSQVARNA 128 3 FILIPPO FARIOLI ITA GAS GAS 113 4 SYARIFUDDIN AZMAN MYS HONDA 110 5 ÁNGEL PIQUERAS ESP HONDA 97 6 DAVID ALONSO COL GAS GAS 86 7 ADRIÁN CRUCES ESP KTM 80 8 TATCHAKORN BUASRI THA HONDA 77 9 COLLIN VEIJER NLD KTM 73 10 DAVID ALMANSA ESP KTM 60 11 LUCA LUNETTA ITA HUSQVARNA 58 12 EDWARD O’SHEA GBR HONDA 36 13 HARRISON VOIGHT AUS HONDA 35 14 FACUNDO LLAMBIAS URY HONDA 31 15 MARCOS RUDA ESP KTM 30 16 XABI ZURUTUZA ESP KTM 28 17 NICOLA FABIO CARRARO ITA KTM 28 18 DANIAL SHAHRIL MYS HONDA 20 19 DANIEL MUÑOZ ESP KTM 18 20 ALESSANDRO MOROSI ITA HUSQVARNA 15 21 NOAH DETTWILER CHE KTM 13 22 ARBI ADITAMA IDN HONDA 10 23 ALBERTO FERRÁNDEZ ESP KTM 8 24 CORMAC BUCHANAN NZL KTM 7 25 JAKOB ROSENTHALER AUT KTM 7 26 MARCOS URIARTE ESP HUSQVARNA 6 27 SOMA GÖRBE HUN HONDA 6 28 KANTA HAMADA JPN KTM 4 29 JACOB ROULSTONE AUS GAS GAS 2

Moto2 European Championship

The only rider who could stop Lukas Tulovic from winning the title this weekend was Senna Agius. With second in the Championship Alex Escrig (Yamaha Philippines Stylobike Racing Team) out injured, Agius had 54 points to bridge, with Tulovic only needing to retain a 50-point lead after race one.

22-year-old Tulovic knew a win was all he needed, and made no mistakes on his way to do just that in the opening race of the day in a dominant fashion. Then in Race 2 he provided a repeat performance to leave Aragon with two more victories and a European title to his name.

Senna Agius and Promoracing team-mate Xavier Cardelus claimed P2 and P3 respectively in both races to signal a strong weekend for both riders and the team. Agius takes a 26-point lead to the final over Escrig.

In the Stock class, Dani Muñoz (Fifty Motorsport) and Juan Rodriguez (Cuna Campeones) shared the wins in Aragon.

Senna Agius

“P2 in both races today. Challenging weekend from the beginning but satisfied with our job done today. Thanks to the team Promoracing Team for all the efforts this weekend.”

Moto2 European Championship Race 1

Pos Rider Nat Bike Gap 1 Lukas TULOVIC DEU KALEX TRIUMPH – 2 Senna AGIUS AUS KALEX TRIUMPH +5.993 3 Xavier CARDELÚS AND KALEX TRIUMPH +6.27 4 Yeray RUIZ ESP KALEX TRIUMPH +12.793 5 Roberto GARCÍA ESP KALEX TRIUMPH +13.057 6 Alex TOLEDO ESP KALEX TRIUMPH +23.548 7 Tommaso MARCON ITA KALEX TRIUMPH +30.08 8 Mattia VOLPI ITA KALEX TRIUMPH +31.529 9 Mattia RATO ITA KALEX TRIUMPH +31.898 10 Piotr BIESIEKIRSKI POL KALEX TRIUMPH +37.35 11 Eduardo MONTERO ESP KTM TRIUMPH +37.438 12 David SANCHÍS ESP MVAGUSTA +41.091 13 Sam WILFORD GBR KALEX TRIUMPH +41.337 14 Kyle PAZ PHL KALEX TRIUMPH +52.322 15 Dani MUÑOZ ESP YAMAHA +56.177 16 Juan RODRIGUEZ ESP YAMAHA +56.244 17 Kevin ORGIS DEU KALEX TRIUMPH +1:09.979 18 Marco TAPIA ESP YAMAHA +1:10.518 19 Alex RUIZ ESP YAMAHA +1:12.795 20 Jamie DAVIS GBR KALEX +1:15.710 21 Dino IOZZO ITA YAMAHA +1:17.276 22 Pasquale ALFANO ITA YAMAHA +1:17.433 23 Nicolas CHRIS CZYBA DEU YAMAHA +1:17.722 24 Freddie HEINRICH DEU YAMAHA +1:19.912 25 Corey TINKER GBR YAMAHA +1:36.973 26 Jacopo HOSCIUC ROU YAMAHA +1:36.990 27 Nicola GIANICO ITA KALEX +1:37.273 28 Kylian NESTOLA ITA YAMAHA +1:48.823 29 Filip REHACEK CZE YAMAHA +1:49.110

Moto2 European Championship Race 2

No Rider Nat Bike Gap 1 Lukas TULOVIC DEU KALEX TRIUMPH – 2 Senna AGIUS AUS KALEX TRIUMPH +6.728 3 Xavier CARDELÚS AND KALEX TRIUMPH +11.955 4 Yeray RUIZ ESP KALEX TRIUMPH +21.151 5 Alex TOLEDO ESP KALEX TRIUMPH +27.741 6 Mattia RATO ITA KALEX TRIUMPH +29.237 7 Sam WILFORD GBR KALEX TRIUMPH +36.113 8 David SANCHÍS ESP MVAGUSTA +36.32 9 Piotr BIESIEKIRSKI POL KALEX TRIUMPH +36.493 10 Eduardo MONTERO ESP KTM TRIUMPH +43.305 11 Juan RODRIGUEZ ESP YAMAHA +50.08 12 Dani MUÑOZ ESP YAMAHA +52.553 13 Marco TAPIA ESP YAMAHA +1:04.653 14 Alex RUIZ ESP YAMAHA +1:04.846 15 Jamie DAVIS GBR KALEX +1:11.272 16 Kevin ORGIS DEU KALEX TRIUMPH +1:11.611 17 Pasquale ALFANO ITA YAMAHA +1:12.926 18 Dino IOZZO ITA YAMAHA +1:13.215 19 Nicolas CHRIS CZYBA DEU YAMAHA +1:19.019 20 Freddie HEINRICH DEU YAMAHA +1:19.727 21 Jacopo HOSCIUC ROU YAMAHA +1:24.950 22 Charles AUBRIE FRA KALEX TRIUMPH +1:32.399 23 Ryan VAN DE LAGEMAAT NLD YAMAHA +1:35.034 24 Kylian NESTOLA ITA YAMAHA +1:35.148 25 Corey TINKER GBR YAMAHA +1:35.387

Moto2 European Championship Standings

Pos Rider Nat. Man. Points 1 LUKAS TULOVIC DEU TRIUMPH 230 2 SENNA AGIUS AUS KALEX 166 3 ALEX ESCRIG ESP KALEX 140 4 ALEX TOLEDO ESP KALEX 117 5 XAVIER CARDELÚS AND KALEX 101 6 YERAY RUIZ ESP KALEX 85 7 MATTIA RATO ITA KALEX 76 8 ROBERTO GARCÍA ESP KALEX 70 9 PIOTR BIESIEKIRSKI POL KALEX 56 10 EDUARDO MONTERO ESP KTM 52 11 HÉCTOR GARZÓ ESP MVAGUSTA 31 12 TOMMASO MARCON ITA KALEX 29 13 KYLE PAZ PHL KALEX 29 14 DAVID SANCHÍS ESP MVAGUSTA 26 15 SAM WILFORD GBR TRIUMPH 23 16 MARCO TAPIA ESP YAMAHA 23 17 ALEX RUIZ ESP YAMAHA 22 18 JUAN RODRIGUEZ ESP YAMAHA 20 19 MIGUEL PONS ESP BREVO 18 20 MARC ALCOBA ESP KALEX 18 21 DANI MUÑOZ ESP YAMAHA 15 22 ANGELO TAGLIARINI ITA BOSCOSCURO 13 23 NICOLAS CHRIS CZYBA DEU YAMAHA 10 24 MATTIA VOLPI ITA KALEX 9 25 DINO IOZZO ITA YAMAHA 8 26 ERIC FERNÁNDEZ ESP KAWASAKI 6 27 KEVIN ORGIS DEU YAMAHA 4 28 RYAN VAN DE LAGEMAAT NLD YAMAHA 2 29 JAMIE DAVIS GBR KALEX 1

Hawkers European Talent Cup

Maximo Martinez’s 2:01.101 effort in QP2 saw the Spaniard take pole in the Hawkers ETC class, with Martinez collecting the pole position trophy in memory of Hugo Millan on the Aragon podium at the end of Saturday’s track action.

The title could have been won at the penultimate round, however that battle is now heading to Valencia, with three points now separating the leading duo.

Pini emerged victorious for the first time in 2022 in Race 1 after edging out Maximo Martinez (Team Honda Laglisse) at the final corner, as Brian Uriarte (Team Estrella Galicia 0,0) picked up the final podium spot in the red flagged encounter.

Carter Thompson was seventh, and countryman Angus Grenfell 22nd.

In Race 2, a fascinating five rider duel played out and again, it all came down to the final lap.

This time, O’Gorman won the race to the line by just 0.008s to snatch his maiden Hawkers ETC win, as the Irishman fended off Pini in P2 and Joel Esteban (Aspar Junior Team) in P3.

Thompson improved on his race one finish into sixth for Race 2, with Grenfell finishing 24th.

Heading to the final race of the season, Pini leads the title race by three points from Esteban.

Carter Thompson – P7-P6

“Another week another new track, this time MotorLand Aragon for the JuniorGP – European Talent Cup. Progressed well though out the weekend and was happy to come away with 2 top 10 finishes. Huge thanks goes to Anscari, Luis, Salva, Adriana, Angel and the whole AGR Team for all that they do. Awesome Team. I now have a weekend off then off to Malaysia for Asia Talent Cup then back to Valencia for the final round of JuniorGP/ETC.”

Angus Grenfell – P22-P24

“Race weekend in Aragon is complete. Overall the race weekend was great making massive steps from Thursday to Friday which put me in a really positive mindset going into Saturday’s qualifying. Progress was made in the races on Sunday, I will bring much more to Valencia.”

Hawkers European Talent Cup Race 1

No Rider Nat. Gap 1 Guido PINI ITA – 2 Máximo MARTÍNEZ ESP +0.059 3 Brian URIARTE ESP +0.142 4 Casey O’GORMAN IRL +0.284 5 Joel ESTEBAN ESP +0.642 6 Fernando BUJOSA ESP +2.064 7 Carter WILLIAM JAMES THOMPSON AUS +2.093 8 Lorenz TONI LUCIANO BEL +2.321 9 Marco GARCÍA MIGUE ESP +4.04 10 Hakim DANISH MYS +4.125 11 Ruché MOODLEY ZAF +4.217 12 César PARRILLA ESP +4.307 13 Guillem PLANQUES FRA +4.705 14 Rico SALMELA FIN +4.784 15 Hamad AL-SAHOUTI QAT +5.48 16 Beñat FERNÁNDEZ ESP +5.739 17 Enzo HOARAU BELLON FRA +10.589 18 Álvaro FUERTES ESP +10.696 19 Amanuel BRINTON GBR +10.713 20 Blai TRIAS ESP +10.843 21 Adriano DONOSO ESP +11.172 22 Angus JAY GRENFELL AUS +16.214 23 Leo RAMMERSTORFER AUT +16.626 24 José LUIS ARMARIO ESP +16.661

