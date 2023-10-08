Senna Agius
2023 Moto2 European Champion
Senna Agius wrapped up the Moto2 European championship title in Aragon over the weekend with a sensational double victory.
With the triumph of the 18-year-old rider, LIQUI MOLY Husqvarna Intact GP Junior Team repeated its success from 2022, when Lukas Tulovic took the title.
After a disastrous end at the last stop of the series almost three months ago in Barcelona, Moto2 rider Senna Agius had another chance this weekend at the Spanish circuit MotorLand Aragón to prove his skills and decide the title in European Championship early.
During practice sessions, Agius left no doubt about his ambitions and set strong lap times in qualifying, which secured him pole position.
Senna won the opening race of the weekend by more than 16-seconds before backing that up again in the final bout.
With four pole positions, Agius started from the top spot on the starting grid in every race he took part in this season and scored seven wins along the way.
Senna Agius – Pole/P1/P1
“I am overjoyed and also a bit proud of this success. Winning the second race after the first was the perfect way to end the weekend. And on top of that, I am happy about winning the title. In the first race everything went according to plan. I was able to find my rhythm immediately and pulled away. I was able to implement my pace from the previous days and then had everything under control. The second race, on the other hand, was anything but easy. Alberto (Surra) was very strong in some part of the track. I tried to overtake him but was a bit on the limit each time. It took a few tries before I was finally able to pass him. I want to thank the whole LIQUI MOLY Husqvarna Intact GP team for everything. They have given me a perfect package all season. The whole structure this year has enabled me to achieve these successes. So, my thanks also go to my coaches, my family and everyone else who was involved.”
European Moto2 Standings after Aragon
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Man.
|Points
|1
|SENNA AGIUS
|AUS
|KALEX
|191
|2
|XAVIER CARDELÚS
|AND
|KALEX
|139
|3
|ALBERTO SURRA
|ITA
|BOSCOSCURO
|118
|4
|MATTIA RATO
|ITA
|KALEX
|107
|5
|ROBERTO GARCÍA
|ESP
|KALEX
|94
|6
|YERAY RUIZ
|ESP
|KALEX
|85
|7
|UNAI ORRADRE
|ESP
|KALEX
|82
|8
|ALEX TOLEDO
|ESP
|BOSCOSCURO
|70
|9
|CARLOS TATAY VILA
|ESP
|KALEX
|61
|10
|MARCO TAPIA
|ESP
|KALEX
|57
|11
|NICCOLÒ ANTONELLI
|ITA
|KALEX
|50
|12
|SAM WILFORD
|GBR
|KALEX
|46
|13
|MATTIA VOLPI
|ITA
|KALEX
|43
|14
|FRANCESCO MONGIARDO
|ITA
|BOSCOSCURO
|42
|15
|GERARD RIU
|ESP
|KALEX
|33
|16
|BORJA GÓMEZ
|ESP
|KALEX
|32
|17
|HARRISON VOIGHT
|AUS
|KALEX
|32
|18
|PIOTR BIESIEKIRSKI
|POL
|KALEX
|28
|19
|ALBERTO FERRÁNDEZ
|ESP
|BOSCOSCURO
|24
|20
|JUAN RODRÍGUEZ
|ESP
|KALEX
|23
|21
|KYLE PAZ
|PHL
|KALEX
|18
|22
|JACOPO HOSCIUC
|ROU
|KALEX
|7
|23
|MARTIN VUGRINEC
|HRV
|KALEX
|4
|24
|MAXWELL BERTALAN TOTH
|USA
|KALEX
|4
|25
|FILIP REHACEK
|CZE
|KALEX
|3
|26
|CHANON INTA
|THA
|KALEX
|3
|27
|CHARLES AUBRIE
|FRA
|KALEX
|2
|28
|EDUARDO MONTERO
|ESP
|KALEX
|1