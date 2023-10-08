Senna Agius

2023 Moto2 European Champion

Senna Agius wrapped up the Moto2 European championship title in Aragon over the weekend with a sensational double victory.

With the triumph of the 18-year-old rider, LIQUI MOLY Husqvarna Intact GP Junior Team repeated its success from 2022, when Lukas Tulovic took the title.

After a disastrous end at the last stop of the series almost three months ago in Barcelona, Moto2 rider Senna Agius had another chance this weekend at the Spanish circuit MotorLand Aragón to prove his skills and decide the title in European Championship early.

During practice sessions, Agius left no doubt about his ambitions and set strong lap times in qualifying, which secured him pole position.

Senna won the opening race of the weekend by more than 16-seconds before backing that up again in the final bout.

With four pole positions, Agius started from the top spot on the starting grid in every race he took part in this season and scored seven wins along the way.

Senna Agius – Pole/P1/P1

“I am overjoyed and also a bit proud of this success. Winning the second race after the first was the perfect way to end the weekend. And on top of that, I am happy about winning the title. In the first race everything went according to plan. I was able to find my rhythm immediately and pulled away. I was able to implement my pace from the previous days and then had everything under control. The second race, on the other hand, was anything but easy. Alberto (Surra) was very strong in some part of the track. I tried to overtake him but was a bit on the limit each time. It took a few tries before I was finally able to pass him. I want to thank the whole LIQUI MOLY Husqvarna Intact GP team for everything. They have given me a perfect package all season. The whole structure this year has enabled me to achieve these successes. So, my thanks also go to my coaches, my family and everyone else who was involved.”

European Moto2 Standings after Aragon

Pos Rider Nat Man. Points 1 SENNA AGIUS AUS KALEX 191 2 XAVIER CARDELÚS AND KALEX 139 3 ALBERTO SURRA ITA BOSCOSCURO 118 4 MATTIA RATO ITA KALEX 107 5 ROBERTO GARCÍA ESP KALEX 94 6 YERAY RUIZ ESP KALEX 85 7 UNAI ORRADRE ESP KALEX 82 8 ALEX TOLEDO ESP BOSCOSCURO 70 9 CARLOS TATAY VILA ESP KALEX 61 10 MARCO TAPIA ESP KALEX 57 11 NICCOLÒ ANTONELLI ITA KALEX 50 12 SAM WILFORD GBR KALEX 46 13 MATTIA VOLPI ITA KALEX 43 14 FRANCESCO MONGIARDO ITA BOSCOSCURO 42 15 GERARD RIU ESP KALEX 33 16 BORJA GÓMEZ ESP KALEX 32 17 HARRISON VOIGHT AUS KALEX 32 18 PIOTR BIESIEKIRSKI POL KALEX 28 19 ALBERTO FERRÁNDEZ ESP BOSCOSCURO 24 20 JUAN RODRÍGUEZ ESP KALEX 23 21 KYLE PAZ PHL KALEX 18 22 JACOPO HOSCIUC ROU KALEX 7 22 JACOPO HOSCIUC ROU KALEX 7 23 MARTIN VUGRINEC HRV KALEX 4 24 MAXWELL BERTALAN TOTH USA KALEX 4 25 FILIP REHACEK CZE KALEX 3 26 CHANON INTA THA KALEX 3 27 CHARLES AUBRIE FRA KALEX 2 28 EDUARDO MONTERO ESP KALEX 1

Senna Agius Gallery – 2023 Moto2 European Champion