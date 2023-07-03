2023 FIM JuniorGP World Championship

Round Four – Algarve International Circuit

JuniorGP was back in action on Sunday, as the Algarve International Circuit welcomed race day of round four of the campaign.

In the JuniorGP class, Xabier Zurutuza (MTA Junior Team) and Joel Esteban (Aspar Junior Team) put in outstanding rides to take the wins on offer.

It was Portimao perfection for Senna Agius (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP Junior Team) who did the double in the Moto2 European Championship.

Dodo Boggio (Aspar Junior Team) and Daniel Muñoz (SP57 Racing Team) clocked memorable victories, as they stood on the top step in the European Talent Cup and Stock European Championship races respectively.

JuniorGP Qualifying

Luca Lunetta set a 1:48.147 to take a second pole of the campaign to date, but faced stiff competition from the off, with Angel Piqueras (Team Estrella Galicia 0,0) and Adrian Cruces (Finetwork Mir Racing Team) joining him on the front row.

The second row was Joel Esteban (Aspar Junior Team), Jacob Roulstone (Aspar Junior Team), David Almansa (Finetwork Mir Racing Team) all targeting a podium from a little deeper on the grid.

FIM JuniorGP World Championship Race One

The opening race of the day saw JuniorGP notch up a century of winners in fine fashion, with Xabier Zurutuza pulling off a miracle ride to take a last gasp victory by just 0.055s.

The MTA Junior Rider overcame a back of the grid penalty, which saw him launch 24th, and a Long Lap penalty, to edge out Tatchakorn Buasri (Honda Racing Thailand) at the final corner.

Luca Lunetta (AC Racing Team) also overcame pre-race problems to get himself among the podium places having had to start further down the grid despite qualifying on pole.

Jacob Roulstone had to settle for ninth.

FIM JuniorGP World Championship Race One Results

Pos Rider Man. Gap 1 XABIER ZURUTUZA (ESP) KTM 27:23.489 2 TATC HAKORN BUASRI (THA) HONDA 0.055 3 LUC A LUNETTA (ITA) KTM 0.131 4 DAVID ALMANSA (ESP) KTM 0.159 5 ALVARO C ARPE (ESP) HUSQVARNA 0.242 6 JOEL ESTEBAN (ESP) GASGAS 0.516 7 ÁNGEL PIQUERAS (ESP) HONDA 0.960 8 ALESSANDRO MOROSI (ITA) KTM 1.144 9 JACOB ROULSTONE (AUS) GASGAS 1.189 10 NICO C ARRARO (ITA) GASGAS 1.265 11 MARC OS RUDA (ESP) KTM 1.332 12 JAKOB ROSENTHALER (AUT) HUSQVARNA 1.633 13 MARC OS URIARTE (ESP) HUSQVARNA 8.867 14 NOAH DETTWILER (C HE) KTM 8.883 15 DANIAL SHAHRIL (MYS) HONDA 8.902 16 FACUNDO LLAMBIAS (URU) HONDA 9.327 17 GABIN PLANQUES (FRA) KTM 10.382 18 LEO RAMMERSTORFER (AUT) HUSQVARNA 25.729 19 CESARE TIEZZI (ITA) KTM 35.675 20 ALEX GOURDON (FRA) HONDA 35.743

FIM JuniorGP World Championship Race Two

In the second race of the day, Joel Esteban put in a show stopping performance to take victory.

The Aspar Junior Team rider recovered from a Turn 1 error to reel in Angel Piqueras (Estrella Galicia 0,0) and David Almansa (Finetwork Mir Racing Team) who had a 1.5s advantage out front.

Having caught up with the two front runners, Esteban produced a sensational final lap to bat off the advance of Piqueras, who claimed second, while Almansa claimed his second podium of the campaign.

New Zealand’s Cormac Buchanan finished the race in seventh.

Jacob Roulstone was 15th, with two-seconds covering fifth through 16th, although that was 8s off podium pace.

Jacob Roulstone

“Race day didn’t really go to plan especially after my best qualifying in this class. Race 1 P9. Good start but too many mistakes pushing me back to the back of the group. Race 2 P15. Fighting for P4 until the second last lap when dangerous riding took over smart riding! Being pushed wide as a result of one particular rider threw me back to 15th in one corner, so disappointed to say the least. Yes, racing is dangerous but we also must have respect for each other on the track. I can race elbow to elbow, wheel to wheel with most of my fellow riders knowing and predicting their moves. A small few take it upon themselves to do dumb moves with little respect for their fellow racers. Anyway, thanks to the team for all the incredible work over the weekend.”

Angus Grenfell finished in 22nd.

Angus Grenfell

“Race 1: DNF, Race 2: P22. First of all, I want to say a massive thanks to @artbox.team for all their hard work. About race 1, it ended much quicker than I wanted but we live and we learn. Race 2 went much better, a great start and having a awesome first lap getting up into p17, a mistake made me drop to the back, I pushed hard to gain positions again. This weekend has been a roller coaster of emotions but I have learnt a lot. Now to prepare for Montmelo!”

Piqueras holds the lead on 140-points, well clear of Carpe on 86 and Lunetta on 76. Roulstone sits fourth on 73-points, Buchanan 10th with 45.

FIM JuniorGP World Championship Race Two Results

Pos Rider Man. Gap 1 JOEL ESTEBAN (ESP) GASGAS 27:22.433 2 ÁNGEL PIQUERAS (ESP) HONDA 0.013 3 DAVID ALMANSA (ESP) KTM 0.101 4 ALVARO C ARPE (ESP) HUSQVARNA 8.019 5 EDDIE O’SHEA (GBR) HONDA 8.361 6 TATC HAKORN BUASRI (THA) HONDA 8.598 7 CORMAC BUCHANAN (NZL) KTM 8.714 8 JAKOB ROSENTHALER (AUT) HUSQVARNA 8.720 9 DANIAL SHAHRIL (MYS) HONDA 8.734 10 ELIA BARTOLINI (ITA) HONDA 9.073 11 LUC A LUNETTA (ITA) KTM 9.111 12 NICO C ARRARO (ITA) GASGAS 9.264 13 FACUNDO LLAMBIAS (URU) HONDA 9.993 14 MARC OS URIARTE (ESP) HUSQVARNA 9.995 15 JACOB ROULSTONE (AUS) GASGAS 10.134 16 ALESSANDRO MOROSI (ITA) KTM 10.270 17 LEO RAMMERSTORFER (AUT) HUSQVARNA 17.255 18 NOAH DETTWILER (C HE) KTM 17.517 19 CESARE TIEZZI (ITA) KTM 34.444 20 MARCOS RUDA (ESP) KTM 34.607 21 KOTARO UC HIUMI (JPN) KTM 34.691 22 ANGUS GRENFELL (AUS) HONDA 49.585

FIM JuniorGP World Championship Points

Pos Rider Nat Man. Total 1 ÁNGEL PIQUERAS ESP HONDA 140 2 ALVARO CARPE ESP HUSQVARNA 86 3 LUCA LUNETTA ITA KTM 76 4 JACOB ROULSTONE AUS GASGAS 73 5 JOEL ESTEBAN ESP GASGAS 72 6 XABIER ZURUTUZA ESP KTM 60 7 DAVID ALMANSA ESP KTM 54 8 NICO CARRARO ITA GASGAS 50 9 TATCHAKORN BUASRI THA HONDA 45 10 CORMAC BUCHANAN NZL KTM 45 11 EDDIE O’SHEA GBR HONDA 42 12 ADRIÁN CRUCES ESP KTM 40 13 JAKOB ROSENTHALER AUT HUSQVARNA 39 14 ELIA BARTOLINI ITA HONDA 33 15 ALESSANDRO MOROSI ITA KTM 28 16 MARCOS RUDA ESP KTM 22 17 DANIAL SHAHRIL MYS HONDA 18 18 NOAH DETTWILER CHE KTM 16 19 FACUNDO LLAMBIAS URY HONDA 12 20 FADILLAH ARBI ADITAMA IDN HONDA 8 21 SHINYA EZAWA JPN HONDA 7 22 MARCOS URIARTE ESP HUSQVARNA 7 23 LEO RAMMERSTORFER AUT HUSQVARNA 4 24 KOTARO UCHIUMI JPN KTM 2 25 TORIN COLLINS CAN KTM 1

Moto2 ECh Qualifying

Moto2 ECh’s Senna Agius took pole position and an all-time lap record with a 1:43.347, the Australian facing main title rival Carlos Tatay (Pertamina Mandalika SAG Racing) and Xavier Cardelus (Promoracing) for company on the first row.

Just behind the top three was Unai Oradre (STV Laglisse Racing), who continues his upward trajectory with a career-best P4, fellow rookie Alberto Surra (Team Ciatti-Boscoscuro) also claiming a first top five on the grid as Marco Tapia rounds out Row 2.

Moto2 European Championship Race One

In the opening Moto2 European Championship race, Senna Agius bounced back from his Jerez blip in style, taking a comfortable win in Portimao with an 11.788s advantage, extending the Australian’s lead atop the standing.

Alberto Surra (Team Ciatti – Boscoscuro) conquered the Long Lap penalty loop to claim a maiden podium of the campaign in P2, holding off a hard charging Xavi Cardelus (Promoracing) on the line with the Andorran securing his second podium of the year.

There was also major disappointment for title contender Carlos Tatay (Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team) who crashed out of the contest in the opening stages, and after a visit to the medical centre, he was ruled out of Race 2.

Moto2 European Championship Race One Results

Pos Rider Man. Gap 1 SENNA AGIUS (AUS) KALEX 27:42.877 2 ALBERTO SURRA (ITA) BOSCOSCURO 11.788 3 XAVIER CARDELÚS (AND) KALEX 11.842 4 MARC O TAPIA (ESP) KALEX 12.651 5 ROBERTO GARC ÍA (ESP) KALEX 13.591 6 MATTIA RATO (ITA) KALEX 27.764 7 NICC OLÒ ANTONELLI (ITA) KALEX 28.801 8 ALEX TOLEDO (ESP) BOSCOSCURO 29.588 9 YERAY RUIZ (ESP) KALEX 30.670 10 MATTIA VOLPI (ITA) KALEX 31.140 11 SAM WILFORD (GBR) KALEX 31.208 12 GERARD RIU (ESP) KALEX 33.723 13 FRANC ESCO MONGIARDO (ITA) BOSCOSCURO 35.254 14 KYLE PAZ (PHI) KALEX 1:00.223 15 UNAI ORRADRE (ESP) KALEX 1:00.252 16 MAXWELL BERTALAN TOTH (USA) KALEX 1:08.933 17 FILIP REHAC EK (CZE) KALEX 1:26.371 18 CHANON INTA (THA) KALEX 1:49.073 19 CHARLES AUBRIE (FRA) KALEX 1:49.923 20 EDUARDO MONTERO (ESP) KALEX — 15 laps —

Moto2 European Championship Race Two

Tatay being out for the count left the door open for Agius to extend his title advantage – not that he seemed to need it – something he did emphatically with the perfect day in Portimao doing the double.

Senna Agius

“We worked really hard this weekend to be solid over race distance. Therefore I was super happy with my pace over the 2 races. A true thank you goes to my @intactgpjuniorteam for there work this weekend. Leaving Portimao with 50 points towards the championship is important going into the back half of the year! Barcelona in 2 weeks…”

Xavi Cardelus went one better in the afternoon for his second rostrum of the day, coming home in second while Roberto Garcia (Cardoso – Fantic Racing) debuted on the box, with no one able to match Agius’s pace and the rest of the top 10 well off the podium pace.

It was a weekend to forget for Harrison Voight, with front brake issues ending his race two charger, after highsiding out of race one avoiding debris.

Harrison Voight

“Round 4 of JuniorGP at Portimao. Much better feeling and understanding this weekend. Race 1, I got a great start going from 10th to fifth on the first lap. A shame to highside out of the race avoiding debris from another riders crash, I hope Carlos Tatay is ok. Race 2, I was having issues with the front brake causing me to stop during the race. I’m far from being happy about these results, it has been a steep learning curve adapting to the moto2 and improving my style for every circuit we go to. Next round is at Montmelo before the summer break. We’ll keep digging and hopefully find something positive out of it.”

Carlos Tatay was transferred to the hospital in Faro, where he underwent surgery which was successfully completed, and remains under observation, with no further information about the seriousness of his injuries released.

Moto2 European Championship Race Two Results

Pos Rider Man. Gap 1 SENNA AGIUS (AUS) KALEX 27:46.015 2 XAVIER CARDELÚS (AND) KALEX 5.500 3 ROBERTO GARC ÍA (ESP) KALEX 6.929 4 MARC O TAPIA (ESP) KALEX 11.550 5 ALBERTO SURRA (ITA) BOSCOSCURO 11.580 6 PIOTR BIESIEKIRSKI (POL) KALEX 11.904 7 SAM WILFORD (GBR) KALEX 17.960 8 MATTIA RATO (ITA) KALEX 21.252 9 ALEX TOLEDO (ESP) BOSCOSCURO 21.257 10 YERAY RUIZ (ESP) KALEX 27.454 11 MATTIA VOLPI (ITA) KALEX 31.208 12 GERARD RIU (ESP) KALEX 32.701 13 MAXWELL BERTALAN TOTH (USA) KALEX 43.356 14 KYLE PAZ (PHI) KALEX 53.719 15 EDUARDO MONTERO (ESP) KALEX 58.449 16 FILIP REHAC EK (C ZE) KALEX 1:01.160 17 CHARLES AUBRIE (FRA) KALEX — 15 laps — DNF HARRISON VOIGHT (AUS) KALEX — 8 laps —

Moto2 European Championship Points

Pos Rider Nat Man. Total 1 SENNA AGIUS AUS KALEX 141 2 XAVIER CARDELÚS AND KALEX 80 3 MATTIA RATO ITA KALEX 75 4 YERAY RUIZ ESP KALEX 65 5 ALBERTO SURRA ITA BOSCOSCURO 62 6 CARLOS TATAY VILA ESP KALEX 61 7 ROBERTO GARCÍA ESP KALEX 50 8 ALEX TOLEDO ESP BOSCOSCURO 47 9 MARCO TAPIA ESP KALEX 43 10 NICCOLÒ ANTONELLI ITA KALEX 41 11 SAM WILFORD GBR KALEX 37 12 JUAN RODRÍGUEZ ESP KALEX 23 13 MATTIA VOLPI ITA KALEX 20 14 GERARD RIU ESP KALEX 17 15 HARRISON VOIGHT AUS KALEX 16 16 UNAI ORRADRE ESP KALEX 14 17 FRANCESCO MONGIARDO ITA BOSCOSCURO 13 18 PIOTR BIESIEKIRSKI POL KALEX 12 19 KYLE PAZ PHL KALEX 12 20 MARTIN VUGRINEC HRV KALEX 4 21 MAXWELL BERTALAN TOTH USA KALEX 3 22 CHANON INTA THA KALEX 2 23 EDUARDO MONTERO ESP KALEX 1

European Talent Cup Qualifying

Maximo Quiles launched from pole position for the third time this season in Portugal, the Cup leader’s 1:50.140, a new all-time lap record, besting his rivals in both qualifying groups. Second on the grid was reigning Champion Guido Pini (AC Racing Team), Finn Rico Salmela completing the front row.

Jesus Rios (MRE Talent) fronted the second row, followed by South African Ruche Moodley (Finetwork Mir Junior Team) and Hakim Danish (Monlau Motul).

Carter Thompson was back leading row seven, having qualified 19th.

European Talent Cup Race One

Portimao held just the one European Talent Cup race on Sunday, but there was more than enough drama to keep fans happy.

Dodo Boggio took the win in sensational fashion, profiting from Aspar teammate Maximo Quiles’ last lap crash to steal the win on the final corner.

Having experienced a barren podium run in 2023 to date, including for P4 finishes in a row, the Italian was back on the top step, while Casey O’Gorman (SuperHugo44 Team), who started from 30th on the grid, and reigning Champion Guido Pini (AC Racing Team) joined him on the box.

Carter Thompson finished in the same place he qualified, 19th.

The late drama also ensured the absent Brian Uriarte didn’t lose any ground in the title race, with the Spaniard still trailing Quiles by a solitary point 124-123.

European Talent Cup Race One Results

Pos Rider Man. Gap 1 DODÓ BOGGIO (ITA) HONDA 26:01.500 2 CASEY O’GORMAN (IRL) HONDA 0.048 3 GUIDO PINI (ITA) HONDA 0.071 4 RIC O SALMELA (FIN) HONDA 0.082 5 RUC HÉ MOODLEY (RSA) HONDA 0.430 6 JESÚS RIOS (ESP) HONDA 1.057 7 PAU ALSINA (ESP) HONDA 11.111 8 GUILLEM PLANQUES (FRA) HONDA 15.228 9 BEÑAT FERNÁNDEZ (ESP) HONDA 15.251 10 ALBERTO FERRÁNDEZ (ESP) HONDA 15.281 11 JESÚS TORRES (ESP) HONDA 15.446 12 HAMAD KHAMIS AL-SAHOUTI (QAT) HONDA 15.739 13 ADRIANO DONOSO (ESP) HONDA 15.829 14 AMANUEL BRINTON (GBR) HONDA 15.981 15 GONZALO PÉREZ (ESP) HONDA 16.088 16 EDOARDO LIGUORI (ITA) HONDA 16.616 17 MATTEO ROMAN (FRA) HONDA 20.998 18 EDU GUTIÉRREZ (ESP) HONDA 21.093 19 CARTER THOMPSON (AUS) HONDA 21.108 20 HAKIM DANISH (MYS) HONDA 21.151

European Talent Cup Points

Pos Rider Nat Man. Total 1 MÁXIMO QUILES ESP HONDA 124 2 BRIAN URIARTE ESP HONDA 123 3 DODÓ BOGGIO ITA HONDA 95 4 GUIDO PINI ITA HONDA 90 5 RICO SALMELA FIN HONDA 88 6 ALBERTO FERRÁNDEZ ESP HONDA 53 7 DAVID GONZÁLEZ ESP HONDA 52 8 JESÚS TORRES ESP HONDA 40 9 PAU ALSINA ESP HONDA 31 10 GUILLEM PLANQUES FRA HONDA 31 11 RUCHÉ MOODLEY ZAF HONDA 30 12 CASEY O’GORMAN IRL HONDA 29 13 JESÚS RIOS ESP HONDA 29 14 GIULIO PUGLIESE ITA HONDA 29 15 BEÑAT FERNÁNDEZ ESP HONDA 27 16 HAKIM DANISH MYS HONDA 24 17 ADRIANO DONOSO ESP HONDA 21 18 AMANUEL BRINTON GBR HONDA 14 19 LORENZ TONI LUCIANO BEL HONDA 9 20 LEONARDO ZANNI ITA HONDA 9 21 HAMAD KHAMIS AL-SAHOUTI QAT HONDA 9 22 EDOARDO LIGUORI ITA HONDA 7 23 KRISTIAN DANIEL USA HONDA 4 24 GONZALO PÉREZ ESP HONDA 4 25 PEDRO ALOMAR ESP HONDA 3 26 VALENTÍN PERRONE ARG HONDA 2 27 CARTER THOMPSON AUS HONDA 2 28 OWEN VAN TRIGT NLD HONDA 1

Stock ECh Qualifying

The Stock ECh saw Daniel Muñoz start on pole for the fourth time (out of four) with a time of 1:45.445 that couldn’t be matched by nearest championship challenger.

Archie MacDonald rounded out the second row, starting sixth.

Stock European Championship Race

Rounding out the day’s action was a Muñoz masterclass. The Championship leader romped home without any other rider managing to lay a glove on him, 17-seconds clear of the next fastest rider, and almost 30s clear of the rest of the field.

Eric Fernandez (FAU55 TEY Racing), was Muñoz’s main opposition in the title fight, started at the back of the grid but wasted little to no time in scything his way through the pack, and he came home second in what proved a successful exercise in damage control.

The fight for the final podium place went down to the wire, but Marco Garcia (EasyRace Team) held off the threat of Archie McDonald (MRE Talent) and Alex Millan (Fifty Motorsport) on the line to take his second top three of the year.

Munoz now leads the class on 95-points, to Fernandez on 65, Garcia on 58 and McDonald in fourth on 46-points.

That’s a wrap then from the Algarve, and the next installment of the Finetwork FIM JuniorGP Championship isn’t far away, with Catalunya calling on July 16th.

Stock European Race Results

Pos Rider Man. Gap 1 DANIEL MUÑOZ (ESP) YAMAHA 28:18.101 2 ERIC FERNÁNDEZ (ESP) YAMAHA 17.261 3 MARC O GARCÍA (ESP) YAMAHA 28.970 4 ARCHIE MCDONALD (AUS) YAMAHA 29.040 5 ALEX MILLÁN (ESP) YAMAHA 29.911 6 MARIO MAYOR (ESP) YAMAHA 29.943 7 DINO IOZZO (ITA) YAMAHA 30.040 8 ADRIÁN RODRÍGUEZ (ESP) YAMAHA 30.355 9 JACOPO HOSCIUC (ROU) YAMAHA 42.080 10 MAXIMILIANO ROCHA (ARG) YAMAHA 46.088 11 PASQUALE ALFANO (ITA) YAMAHA 46.107 12 DANIEL BROOKS (GBR) YAMAHA 1:00.299 13 CARTER BROWN (GBR) YAMAHA 1:00.686 14 COREY TINKER (GBR) YAMAHA 1:00.746 15 GUILLERMO MA RCEL MO RENO (MEX) YAMAHA 1:01.156 16 MATEUSZ HULEWIC Z (POL) YAMAHA 1:25.858 17 JAVIER DEL OLMO (ESP) KAWASAKI 1:27.949 18 NAZARENO LEONEL GOMEZ ARRIETA (ARG) YAMAHA 1:33.922 19 KYLIAN NESTOLA (ITA) YAMAHA 1:41.350

Stock European Championship Points

Pos Rider Nat Man. Total 1 DANIEL MUÑOZ ESP YAMAHA 95 2 ERIC FERNÁNDEZ ESP YAMAHA 65 3 MARCO GARCÍA ESP YAMAHA 58 4 ARCHIE MCDONALD AUS YAMAHA 46 5 MARIO MAYOR ESP YAMAHA 42 6 DINO IOZZO ITA YAMAHA 41 7 ALEX MILLÁN ESP YAMAHA 37 8 ADRIÁN RODRÍGUEZ ESP YAMAHA 33 9 COREY TINKER GBR YAMAHA 27 10 MAXIMILIANO ROCHA ARG YAMAHA 22 11 GUILLERMO MARCEL MORENO MEX YAMAHA 21 12 JACOPO HOSCIUC ROU YAMAHA 15 13 DANIEL BROOKS GBR YAMAHA 9 14 KILIAN NESTOLA ITA YAMAHA 9 15 GONÇALO RIBEIRO PRT YAMAHA 7 16 JUANES RIVERA COL YAMAHA 6 17 MIHAIL FLOROV BGR YAMAHA 6 18 PASQUALE ALFANO ITA YAMAHA 5 19 JACK BEDNAREK GBR YAMAHA 4 20 JAVIER DEL OLMO ESP KAWASAKI 4 21 CARTER BROWN GBR YAMAHA 3 22 NAZARENO LEONEL GOMEZ ARRIETA ARG YAMAHA 3 23 MATEUSZ HULEWICZ POL YAMAHA 2

Algarve International Circuit Full Race Coverage

JuniorGP Calendar 2023