2023 FIM JuniorGP World Championship
Round Four – Algarve International Circuit
JuniorGP was back in action on Sunday, as the Algarve International Circuit welcomed race day of round four of the campaign.
In the JuniorGP class, Xabier Zurutuza (MTA Junior Team) and Joel Esteban (Aspar Junior Team) put in outstanding rides to take the wins on offer.
It was Portimao perfection for Senna Agius (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP Junior Team) who did the double in the Moto2 European Championship.
Dodo Boggio (Aspar Junior Team) and Daniel Muñoz (SP57 Racing Team) clocked memorable victories, as they stood on the top step in the European Talent Cup and Stock European Championship races respectively.
JuniorGP Qualifying
Luca Lunetta set a 1:48.147 to take a second pole of the campaign to date, but faced stiff competition from the off, with Angel Piqueras (Team Estrella Galicia 0,0) and Adrian Cruces (Finetwork Mir Racing Team) joining him on the front row.
The second row was Joel Esteban (Aspar Junior Team), Jacob Roulstone (Aspar Junior Team), David Almansa (Finetwork Mir Racing Team) all targeting a podium from a little deeper on the grid.
FIM JuniorGP World Championship Race One
The opening race of the day saw JuniorGP notch up a century of winners in fine fashion, with Xabier Zurutuza pulling off a miracle ride to take a last gasp victory by just 0.055s.
The MTA Junior Rider overcame a back of the grid penalty, which saw him launch 24th, and a Long Lap penalty, to edge out Tatchakorn Buasri (Honda Racing Thailand) at the final corner.
Luca Lunetta (AC Racing Team) also overcame pre-race problems to get himself among the podium places having had to start further down the grid despite qualifying on pole.
Jacob Roulstone had to settle for ninth.
FIM JuniorGP World Championship Race One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Man.
|Gap
|1
|XABIER ZURUTUZA (ESP)
|KTM
|27:23.489
|2
|TATC HAKORN BUASRI (THA)
|HONDA
|0.055
|3
|LUC A LUNETTA (ITA)
|KTM
|0.131
|4
|DAVID ALMANSA (ESP)
|KTM
|0.159
|5
|ALVARO C ARPE (ESP)
|HUSQVARNA
|0.242
|6
|JOEL ESTEBAN (ESP)
|GASGAS
|0.516
|7
|ÁNGEL PIQUERAS (ESP)
|HONDA
|0.960
|8
|ALESSANDRO MOROSI (ITA)
|KTM
|1.144
|9
|JACOB ROULSTONE (AUS)
|GASGAS
|1.189
|10
|NICO C ARRARO (ITA)
|GASGAS
|1.265
|11
|MARC OS RUDA (ESP)
|KTM
|1.332
|12
|JAKOB ROSENTHALER (AUT)
|HUSQVARNA
|1.633
|13
|MARC OS URIARTE (ESP)
|HUSQVARNA
|8.867
|14
|NOAH DETTWILER (C HE)
|KTM
|8.883
|15
|DANIAL SHAHRIL (MYS)
|HONDA
|8.902
|16
|FACUNDO LLAMBIAS (URU)
|HONDA
|9.327
|17
|GABIN PLANQUES (FRA)
|KTM
|10.382
|18
|LEO RAMMERSTORFER (AUT)
|HUSQVARNA
|25.729
|19
|CESARE TIEZZI (ITA)
|KTM
|35.675
|20
|ALEX GOURDON (FRA)
|HONDA
|35.743
FIM JuniorGP World Championship Race Two
In the second race of the day, Joel Esteban put in a show stopping performance to take victory.
The Aspar Junior Team rider recovered from a Turn 1 error to reel in Angel Piqueras (Estrella Galicia 0,0) and David Almansa (Finetwork Mir Racing Team) who had a 1.5s advantage out front.
Having caught up with the two front runners, Esteban produced a sensational final lap to bat off the advance of Piqueras, who claimed second, while Almansa claimed his second podium of the campaign.
New Zealand’s Cormac Buchanan finished the race in seventh.
Jacob Roulstone was 15th, with two-seconds covering fifth through 16th, although that was 8s off podium pace.
Jacob Roulstone
“Race day didn’t really go to plan especially after my best qualifying in this class. Race 1 P9. Good start but too many mistakes pushing me back to the back of the group. Race 2 P15. Fighting for P4 until the second last lap when dangerous riding took over smart riding! Being pushed wide as a result of one particular rider threw me back to 15th in one corner, so disappointed to say the least. Yes, racing is dangerous but we also must have respect for each other on the track. I can race elbow to elbow, wheel to wheel with most of my fellow riders knowing and predicting their moves. A small few take it upon themselves to do dumb moves with little respect for their fellow racers. Anyway, thanks to the team for all the incredible work over the weekend.”
Angus Grenfell finished in 22nd.
Angus Grenfell
“Race 1: DNF, Race 2: P22. First of all, I want to say a massive thanks to @artbox.team for all their hard work. About race 1, it ended much quicker than I wanted but we live and we learn. Race 2 went much better, a great start and having a awesome first lap getting up into p17, a mistake made me drop to the back, I pushed hard to gain positions again. This weekend has been a roller coaster of emotions but I have learnt a lot. Now to prepare for Montmelo!”
Piqueras holds the lead on 140-points, well clear of Carpe on 86 and Lunetta on 76. Roulstone sits fourth on 73-points, Buchanan 10th with 45.
FIM JuniorGP World Championship Race Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Man.
|Gap
|1
|JOEL ESTEBAN (ESP)
|GASGAS
|27:22.433
|2
|ÁNGEL PIQUERAS (ESP)
|HONDA
|0.013
|3
|DAVID ALMANSA (ESP)
|KTM
|0.101
|4
|ALVARO C ARPE (ESP)
|HUSQVARNA
|8.019
|5
|EDDIE O’SHEA (GBR)
|HONDA
|8.361
|6
|TATC HAKORN BUASRI (THA)
|HONDA
|8.598
|7
|CORMAC BUCHANAN (NZL)
|KTM
|8.714
|8
|JAKOB ROSENTHALER (AUT)
|HUSQVARNA
|8.720
|9
|DANIAL SHAHRIL (MYS)
|HONDA
|8.734
|10
|ELIA BARTOLINI (ITA)
|HONDA
|9.073
|11
|LUC A LUNETTA (ITA)
|KTM
|9.111
|12
|NICO C ARRARO (ITA)
|GASGAS
|9.264
|13
|FACUNDO LLAMBIAS (URU)
|HONDA
|9.993
|14
|MARC OS URIARTE (ESP)
|HUSQVARNA
|9.995
|15
|JACOB ROULSTONE (AUS)
|GASGAS
|10.134
|16
|ALESSANDRO MOROSI (ITA)
|KTM
|10.270
|17
|LEO RAMMERSTORFER (AUT)
|HUSQVARNA
|17.255
|18
|NOAH DETTWILER (C HE)
|KTM
|17.517
|19
|CESARE TIEZZI (ITA)
|KTM
|34.444
|20
|MARCOS RUDA (ESP)
|KTM
|34.607
|21
|KOTARO UC HIUMI (JPN)
|KTM
|34.691
|22
|ANGUS GRENFELL (AUS)
|HONDA
|49.585
FIM JuniorGP World Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Man.
|Total
|1
|ÁNGEL PIQUERAS
|ESP
|HONDA
|140
|2
|ALVARO CARPE
|ESP
|HUSQVARNA
|86
|3
|LUCA LUNETTA
|ITA
|KTM
|76
|4
|JACOB ROULSTONE
|AUS
|GASGAS
|73
|5
|JOEL ESTEBAN
|ESP
|GASGAS
|72
|6
|XABIER ZURUTUZA
|ESP
|KTM
|60
|7
|DAVID ALMANSA
|ESP
|KTM
|54
|8
|NICO CARRARO
|ITA
|GASGAS
|50
|9
|TATCHAKORN BUASRI
|THA
|HONDA
|45
|10
|CORMAC BUCHANAN
|NZL
|KTM
|45
|11
|EDDIE O’SHEA
|GBR
|HONDA
|42
|12
|ADRIÁN CRUCES
|ESP
|KTM
|40
|13
|JAKOB ROSENTHALER
|AUT
|HUSQVARNA
|39
|14
|ELIA BARTOLINI
|ITA
|HONDA
|33
|15
|ALESSANDRO MOROSI
|ITA
|KTM
|28
|16
|MARCOS RUDA
|ESP
|KTM
|22
|17
|DANIAL SHAHRIL
|MYS
|HONDA
|18
|18
|NOAH DETTWILER
|CHE
|KTM
|16
|19
|FACUNDO LLAMBIAS
|URY
|HONDA
|12
|20
|FADILLAH ARBI ADITAMA
|IDN
|HONDA
|8
|21
|SHINYA EZAWA
|JPN
|HONDA
|7
|22
|MARCOS URIARTE
|ESP
|HUSQVARNA
|7
|23
|LEO RAMMERSTORFER
|AUT
|HUSQVARNA
|4
|24
|KOTARO UCHIUMI
|JPN
|KTM
|2
|25
|TORIN COLLINS
|CAN
|KTM
|1
Moto2 ECh Qualifying
Moto2 ECh’s Senna Agius took pole position and an all-time lap record with a 1:43.347, the Australian facing main title rival Carlos Tatay (Pertamina Mandalika SAG Racing) and Xavier Cardelus (Promoracing) for company on the first row.
Just behind the top three was Unai Oradre (STV Laglisse Racing), who continues his upward trajectory with a career-best P4, fellow rookie Alberto Surra (Team Ciatti-Boscoscuro) also claiming a first top five on the grid as Marco Tapia rounds out Row 2.
Moto2 European Championship Race One
In the opening Moto2 European Championship race, Senna Agius bounced back from his Jerez blip in style, taking a comfortable win in Portimao with an 11.788s advantage, extending the Australian’s lead atop the standing.
Alberto Surra (Team Ciatti – Boscoscuro) conquered the Long Lap penalty loop to claim a maiden podium of the campaign in P2, holding off a hard charging Xavi Cardelus (Promoracing) on the line with the Andorran securing his second podium of the year.
There was also major disappointment for title contender Carlos Tatay (Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team) who crashed out of the contest in the opening stages, and after a visit to the medical centre, he was ruled out of Race 2.
Moto2 European Championship Race One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Man.
|Gap
|1
|SENNA AGIUS (AUS)
|KALEX
|27:42.877
|2
|ALBERTO SURRA (ITA)
|BOSCOSCURO
|11.788
|3
|XAVIER CARDELÚS (AND)
|KALEX
|11.842
|4
|MARC O TAPIA (ESP)
|KALEX
|12.651
|5
|ROBERTO GARC ÍA (ESP)
|KALEX
|13.591
|6
|MATTIA RATO (ITA)
|KALEX
|27.764
|7
|NICC OLÒ ANTONELLI (ITA)
|KALEX
|28.801
|8
|ALEX TOLEDO (ESP)
|BOSCOSCURO
|29.588
|9
|YERAY RUIZ (ESP)
|KALEX
|30.670
|10
|MATTIA VOLPI (ITA)
|KALEX
|31.140
|11
|SAM WILFORD (GBR)
|KALEX
|31.208
|12
|GERARD RIU (ESP)
|KALEX
|33.723
|13
|FRANC ESCO MONGIARDO (ITA)
|BOSCOSCURO
|35.254
|14
|KYLE PAZ (PHI)
|KALEX
|1:00.223
|15
|UNAI ORRADRE (ESP)
|KALEX
|1:00.252
|16
|MAXWELL BERTALAN TOTH (USA)
|KALEX
|1:08.933
|17
|FILIP REHAC EK (CZE)
|KALEX
|1:26.371
|18
|CHANON INTA (THA)
|KALEX
|1:49.073
|19
|CHARLES AUBRIE (FRA)
|KALEX
|1:49.923
|20
|EDUARDO MONTERO (ESP)
|KALEX
|— 15 laps —
Moto2 European Championship Race Two
Tatay being out for the count left the door open for Agius to extend his title advantage – not that he seemed to need it – something he did emphatically with the perfect day in Portimao doing the double.
Senna Agius
“We worked really hard this weekend to be solid over race distance. Therefore I was super happy with my pace over the 2 races. A true thank you goes to my @intactgpjuniorteam for there work this weekend. Leaving Portimao with 50 points towards the championship is important going into the back half of the year! Barcelona in 2 weeks…”
Xavi Cardelus went one better in the afternoon for his second rostrum of the day, coming home in second while Roberto Garcia (Cardoso – Fantic Racing) debuted on the box, with no one able to match Agius’s pace and the rest of the top 10 well off the podium pace.
It was a weekend to forget for Harrison Voight, with front brake issues ending his race two charger, after highsiding out of race one avoiding debris.
Harrison Voight
“Round 4 of JuniorGP at Portimao. Much better feeling and understanding this weekend. Race 1, I got a great start going from 10th to fifth on the first lap. A shame to highside out of the race avoiding debris from another riders crash, I hope Carlos Tatay is ok. Race 2, I was having issues with the front brake causing me to stop during the race. I’m far from being happy about these results, it has been a steep learning curve adapting to the moto2 and improving my style for every circuit we go to. Next round is at Montmelo before the summer break. We’ll keep digging and hopefully find something positive out of it.”
Carlos Tatay was transferred to the hospital in Faro, where he underwent surgery which was successfully completed, and remains under observation, with no further information about the seriousness of his injuries released.
Moto2 European Championship Race Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Man.
|Gap
|1
|SENNA AGIUS (AUS)
|KALEX
|27:46.015
|2
|XAVIER CARDELÚS (AND)
|KALEX
|5.500
|3
|ROBERTO GARC ÍA (ESP)
|KALEX
|6.929
|4
|MARC O TAPIA (ESP)
|KALEX
|11.550
|5
|ALBERTO SURRA (ITA)
|BOSCOSCURO
|11.580
|6
|PIOTR BIESIEKIRSKI (POL)
|KALEX
|11.904
|7
|SAM WILFORD (GBR)
|KALEX
|17.960
|8
|MATTIA RATO (ITA)
|KALEX
|21.252
|9
|ALEX TOLEDO (ESP)
|BOSCOSCURO
|21.257
|10
|YERAY RUIZ (ESP)
|KALEX
|27.454
|11
|MATTIA VOLPI (ITA)
|KALEX
|31.208
|12
|GERARD RIU (ESP)
|KALEX
|32.701
|13
|MAXWELL BERTALAN TOTH (USA)
|KALEX
|43.356
|14
|KYLE PAZ (PHI)
|KALEX
|53.719
|15
|EDUARDO MONTERO (ESP)
|KALEX
|58.449
|16
|FILIP REHAC EK (C ZE)
|KALEX
|1:01.160
|17
|CHARLES AUBRIE (FRA)
|KALEX
|— 15 laps —
|DNF
|HARRISON VOIGHT (AUS)
|KALEX
|— 8 laps —
Moto2 European Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Man.
|Total
|1
|SENNA AGIUS
|AUS
|KALEX
|141
|2
|XAVIER CARDELÚS
|AND
|KALEX
|80
|3
|MATTIA RATO
|ITA
|KALEX
|75
|4
|YERAY RUIZ
|ESP
|KALEX
|65
|5
|ALBERTO SURRA
|ITA
|BOSCOSCURO
|62
|6
|CARLOS TATAY VILA
|ESP
|KALEX
|61
|7
|ROBERTO GARCÍA
|ESP
|KALEX
|50
|8
|ALEX TOLEDO
|ESP
|BOSCOSCURO
|47
|9
|MARCO TAPIA
|ESP
|KALEX
|43
|10
|NICCOLÒ ANTONELLI
|ITA
|KALEX
|41
|11
|SAM WILFORD
|GBR
|KALEX
|37
|12
|JUAN RODRÍGUEZ
|ESP
|KALEX
|23
|13
|MATTIA VOLPI
|ITA
|KALEX
|20
|14
|GERARD RIU
|ESP
|KALEX
|17
|15
|HARRISON VOIGHT
|AUS
|KALEX
|16
|16
|UNAI ORRADRE
|ESP
|KALEX
|14
|17
|FRANCESCO MONGIARDO
|ITA
|BOSCOSCURO
|13
|18
|PIOTR BIESIEKIRSKI
|POL
|KALEX
|12
|19
|KYLE PAZ
|PHL
|KALEX
|12
|20
|MARTIN VUGRINEC
|HRV
|KALEX
|4
|21
|MAXWELL BERTALAN TOTH
|USA
|KALEX
|3
|22
|CHANON INTA
|THA
|KALEX
|2
|23
|EDUARDO MONTERO
|ESP
|KALEX
|1
European Talent Cup Qualifying
Maximo Quiles launched from pole position for the third time this season in Portugal, the Cup leader’s 1:50.140, a new all-time lap record, besting his rivals in both qualifying groups. Second on the grid was reigning Champion Guido Pini (AC Racing Team), Finn Rico Salmela completing the front row.
Jesus Rios (MRE Talent) fronted the second row, followed by South African Ruche Moodley (Finetwork Mir Junior Team) and Hakim Danish (Monlau Motul).
Carter Thompson was back leading row seven, having qualified 19th.
European Talent Cup Race One
Portimao held just the one European Talent Cup race on Sunday, but there was more than enough drama to keep fans happy.
Dodo Boggio took the win in sensational fashion, profiting from Aspar teammate Maximo Quiles’ last lap crash to steal the win on the final corner.
Having experienced a barren podium run in 2023 to date, including for P4 finishes in a row, the Italian was back on the top step, while Casey O’Gorman (SuperHugo44 Team), who started from 30th on the grid, and reigning Champion Guido Pini (AC Racing Team) joined him on the box.
Carter Thompson finished in the same place he qualified, 19th.
The late drama also ensured the absent Brian Uriarte didn’t lose any ground in the title race, with the Spaniard still trailing Quiles by a solitary point 124-123.
European Talent Cup Race One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Man.
|Gap
|1
|DODÓ BOGGIO (ITA)
|HONDA
|26:01.500
|2
|CASEY O’GORMAN (IRL)
|HONDA
|0.048
|3
|GUIDO PINI (ITA)
|HONDA
|0.071
|4
|RIC O SALMELA (FIN)
|HONDA
|0.082
|5
|RUC HÉ MOODLEY (RSA)
|HONDA
|0.430
|6
|JESÚS RIOS (ESP)
|HONDA
|1.057
|7
|PAU ALSINA (ESP)
|HONDA
|11.111
|8
|GUILLEM PLANQUES (FRA)
|HONDA
|15.228
|9
|BEÑAT FERNÁNDEZ (ESP)
|HONDA
|15.251
|10
|ALBERTO FERRÁNDEZ (ESP)
|HONDA
|15.281
|11
|JESÚS TORRES (ESP)
|HONDA
|15.446
|12
|HAMAD KHAMIS AL-SAHOUTI (QAT)
|HONDA
|15.739
|13
|ADRIANO DONOSO (ESP)
|HONDA
|15.829
|14
|AMANUEL BRINTON (GBR)
|HONDA
|15.981
|15
|GONZALO PÉREZ (ESP)
|HONDA
|16.088
|16
|EDOARDO LIGUORI (ITA)
|HONDA
|16.616
|17
|MATTEO ROMAN (FRA)
|HONDA
|20.998
|18
|EDU GUTIÉRREZ (ESP)
|HONDA
|21.093
|19
|CARTER THOMPSON (AUS)
|HONDA
|21.108
|20
|HAKIM DANISH (MYS)
|HONDA
|21.151
European Talent Cup Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Man.
|Total
|1
|MÁXIMO QUILES
|ESP
|HONDA
|124
|2
|BRIAN URIARTE
|ESP
|HONDA
|123
|3
|DODÓ BOGGIO
|ITA
|HONDA
|95
|4
|GUIDO PINI
|ITA
|HONDA
|90
|5
|RICO SALMELA
|FIN
|HONDA
|88
|6
|ALBERTO FERRÁNDEZ
|ESP
|HONDA
|53
|7
|DAVID GONZÁLEZ
|ESP
|HONDA
|52
|8
|JESÚS TORRES
|ESP
|HONDA
|40
|9
|PAU ALSINA
|ESP
|HONDA
|31
|10
|GUILLEM PLANQUES
|FRA
|HONDA
|31
|11
|RUCHÉ MOODLEY
|ZAF
|HONDA
|30
|12
|CASEY O’GORMAN
|IRL
|HONDA
|29
|13
|JESÚS RIOS
|ESP
|HONDA
|29
|14
|GIULIO PUGLIESE
|ITA
|HONDA
|29
|15
|BEÑAT FERNÁNDEZ
|ESP
|HONDA
|27
|16
|HAKIM DANISH
|MYS
|HONDA
|24
|17
|ADRIANO DONOSO
|ESP
|HONDA
|21
|18
|AMANUEL BRINTON
|GBR
|HONDA
|14
|19
|LORENZ TONI LUCIANO
|BEL
|HONDA
|9
|20
|LEONARDO ZANNI
|ITA
|HONDA
|9
|21
|HAMAD KHAMIS AL-SAHOUTI
|QAT
|HONDA
|9
|22
|EDOARDO LIGUORI
|ITA
|HONDA
|7
|23
|KRISTIAN DANIEL
|USA
|HONDA
|4
|24
|GONZALO PÉREZ
|ESP
|HONDA
|4
|25
|PEDRO ALOMAR
|ESP
|HONDA
|3
|26
|VALENTÍN PERRONE
|ARG
|HONDA
|2
|27
|CARTER THOMPSON
|AUS
|HONDA
|2
|28
|OWEN VAN TRIGT
|NLD
|HONDA
|1
Stock ECh Qualifying
The Stock ECh saw Daniel Muñoz start on pole for the fourth time (out of four) with a time of 1:45.445 that couldn’t be matched by nearest championship challenger.
Archie MacDonald rounded out the second row, starting sixth.
Stock European Championship Race
Rounding out the day’s action was a Muñoz masterclass. The Championship leader romped home without any other rider managing to lay a glove on him, 17-seconds clear of the next fastest rider, and almost 30s clear of the rest of the field.
Eric Fernandez (FAU55 TEY Racing), was Muñoz’s main opposition in the title fight, started at the back of the grid but wasted little to no time in scything his way through the pack, and he came home second in what proved a successful exercise in damage control.
The fight for the final podium place went down to the wire, but Marco Garcia (EasyRace Team) held off the threat of Archie McDonald (MRE Talent) and Alex Millan (Fifty Motorsport) on the line to take his second top three of the year.
Munoz now leads the class on 95-points, to Fernandez on 65, Garcia on 58 and McDonald in fourth on 46-points.
That’s a wrap then from the Algarve, and the next installment of the Finetwork FIM JuniorGP Championship isn’t far away, with Catalunya calling on July 16th.
Stock European Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Man.
|Gap
|1
|DANIEL MUÑOZ (ESP)
|YAMAHA
|28:18.101
|2
|ERIC FERNÁNDEZ (ESP)
|YAMAHA
|17.261
|3
|MARC O GARCÍA (ESP)
|YAMAHA
|28.970
|4
|ARCHIE MCDONALD (AUS)
|YAMAHA
|29.040
|5
|ALEX MILLÁN (ESP)
|YAMAHA
|29.911
|6
|MARIO MAYOR (ESP)
|YAMAHA
|29.943
|7
|DINO IOZZO (ITA)
|YAMAHA
|30.040
|8
|ADRIÁN RODRÍGUEZ (ESP)
|YAMAHA
|30.355
|9
|JACOPO HOSCIUC (ROU)
|YAMAHA
|42.080
|10
|MAXIMILIANO ROCHA (ARG)
|YAMAHA
|46.088
|11
|PASQUALE ALFANO (ITA)
|YAMAHA
|46.107
|12
|DANIEL BROOKS (GBR)
|YAMAHA
|1:00.299
|13
|CARTER BROWN (GBR)
|YAMAHA
|1:00.686
|14
|COREY TINKER (GBR)
|YAMAHA
|1:00.746
|15
|GUILLERMO MA RCEL MO RENO (MEX)
|YAMAHA
|1:01.156
|16
|MATEUSZ HULEWIC Z (POL)
|YAMAHA
|1:25.858
|17
|JAVIER DEL OLMO (ESP)
|KAWASAKI
|1:27.949
|18
|NAZARENO LEONEL GOMEZ ARRIETA (ARG)
|YAMAHA
|1:33.922
|19
|KYLIAN NESTOLA (ITA)
|YAMAHA
|1:41.350
Stock European Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Man.
|Total
|1
|DANIEL MUÑOZ
|ESP
|YAMAHA
|95
|2
|ERIC FERNÁNDEZ
|ESP
|YAMAHA
|65
|3
|MARCO GARCÍA
|ESP
|YAMAHA
|58
|4
|ARCHIE MCDONALD
|AUS
|YAMAHA
|46
|5
|MARIO MAYOR
|ESP
|YAMAHA
|42
|6
|DINO IOZZO
|ITA
|YAMAHA
|41
|7
|ALEX MILLÁN
|ESP
|YAMAHA
|37
|8
|ADRIÁN RODRÍGUEZ
|ESP
|YAMAHA
|33
|9
|COREY TINKER
|GBR
|YAMAHA
|27
|10
|MAXIMILIANO ROCHA
|ARG
|YAMAHA
|22
|11
|GUILLERMO MARCEL MORENO
|MEX
|YAMAHA
|21
|12
|JACOPO HOSCIUC
|ROU
|YAMAHA
|15
|13
|DANIEL BROOKS
|GBR
|YAMAHA
|9
|14
|KILIAN NESTOLA
|ITA
|YAMAHA
|9
|15
|GONÇALO RIBEIRO
|PRT
|YAMAHA
|7
|16
|JUANES RIVERA
|COL
|YAMAHA
|6
|17
|MIHAIL FLOROV
|BGR
|YAMAHA
|6
|18
|PASQUALE ALFANO
|ITA
|YAMAHA
|5
|19
|JACK BEDNAREK
|GBR
|YAMAHA
|4
|20
|JAVIER DEL OLMO
|ESP
|KAWASAKI
|4
|21
|CARTER BROWN
|GBR
|YAMAHA
|3
|22
|NAZARENO LEONEL GOMEZ ARRIETA
|ARG
|YAMAHA
|3
|23
|MATEUSZ HULEWICZ
|POL
|YAMAHA
|2
Algarve International Circuit Full Race Coverage
JuniorGP Calendar 2023
06/07 May: Circuito do Estoril (Estoril, Portugal) 20/21 May: Circuit de la Comunitat Valenciana (Valencia, Spain) 03/04 June: Circuito de Jerez – Ángel Nieto (Jerez de la Frontera, Spain) 01/02 July: Autódromo Internacional do Algarve (Portimao, Portugal)
- 15/16 July: Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya (Montmeló, Spain)
- 07/08 October: MotorLand Aragón (Alcaniz, Spain)
- 04/05 November: Circuit de la Comunitat Valenciana (Valencia, Spain)