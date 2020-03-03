Shark Race-R Pro GP Helmet

Product News Advertorial

Ficeda Accessories have announced the new Shark Race-R Pro GP FIM approved helmet, meeting the highest race performance standard in the world and boasting a myriad of world-class features to help athletes in their pursuit for victory over the finish line, but also reaches the highest safety standard known to the global racing community.

The Race-R Pro GP FIM has been rigorously tested to ensure optimal aerodynamic performance throughout the entirety of the race. It offers high aerodynamic efficiency, stabilises the helmet at high speeds and fits to perfection with the aerodynamic hump of race suits.

The shell is built using reinforced COVA RS (Carbon on View & Aramid Racing Structure) in order to fully meet all requirements of the new FIM Racing #1 standard. This new, 100 per cent Carbon Aramid structure offers increased resistance to both abrasion and compression, as well as an enhanced anti-delamination performance. The multi-density EPS (Expanded Polystyrene) has been further optimised for improved shock absorption.

A chin guard is fitted with a removable, variable airflow anti-pollution filter, and the dual-density, EPU (Expanded Polyurethane) chin guard is a material designed to absorb shocks reverberating around the chin guard.

An ergonomic visor grip ensures easy opening, and the high-strength visor comes with an Optical Class 1 rating and variable thickness (ranging from 4.2 mm to 2.8 mm) without introducing any visual distortion. It is also treated to prevent scratches and fogging and the visor mounting system can be quickly disassembled.

The Quick Spoiler Safety System allows the spoiler to be ejected in the event of a fall, to limit the effects of secondary shocks and optimise rider’s safety.

The interior two-tone Alveotech fabric lining features the ‘Sanitized’ treatment ensuring antimicrobial efficiency to prevent the propagation of bacteria when perspiring. It guarantees cool contact over long periods for extra comfort during a strenuous ride.

New technology was used to cut out 3D morpho cheek contours, providing maximum comfort and support and shaped memory ear pads serve to muffle noise due to acoustic vibrations.

A wrap-around and breathable neck protection is specially designed for optimal acoustic insulation and the dual-use, anti-fog breath guard offers added functionalities with a fixed piece and a snap-on removable piece, allowing easy adaption to all types of weather conditions, better blocking out of background noise, and minimised turbulence.

A new holographic certification label with an embedded QR Code is also fitted, ensuring helmet traceability and official identification by the Race Marshal before entering the track. The Shark Race-R Pro GP FIM Racing #1 helmet is available for $1,449.00 RRP, see your local Shark stockist for more information.

View in the full Shark 2020 catalogue here (link).

Find your local dealer via www.ficeda.com.au/dealerlocator

Or give Ficeda Accessories a call on 1300 437 711