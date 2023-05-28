2023 Shark Collection Helmets

New Shark MotoGP Signature Series

Feel like a MotoGP racer with the new selection of replica helmets from your favourite riders in your favourite Shark Helmet models:

Shark Spartan RS Carbon + New Graphics

The Spartan RS helmet is back with more new and exciting graphics, as well as extended to the carbon range.

Features include Carbon (RSC) multiaxial fiber (RS) shell in two sizes, D-ring strap, multi-density EPS, included Pinlock, Optical Class 1 visor, Alveotech lining – removable, breath and fog guards, Sharktooth ready, glasses ready, three intakes/four outlets/two closeable extractors.

New Shark D-Skwal 2 Cadium Graphic

Extending the D-Skwal 2 graphic range to include the sharp, vibrant colours of the Cadium and Cadium Mat helmets, are two new variants.

There’s an injected thermoplastic resin shell, micro lock buckle, multi-density EPS, Pinlock included, removable liner, glasses ready, anti-fog breath guard and mask, Sharktooth comms ready, two inlets/two extractor vents.

New Shark EVO-ES Graphics

There’s more to love about the EVO-ES helmet that combines comfort and protection in the jet or full-face position.

There’s a two-size injected thermoplastic resin shell, micro lock buckle, multi-density EPS, VZ 150 visor, removable liner, magnetic breath guard, Sharktooth comms ready, three inlets/two extractor vents.

New Shark Street-Drak Colour

Now available in in grey, this urban jet-style is equipped with a tinted, anti-scratch and anti-fog visor, and provides comfort with its MICROTECH textile lining with AEGIS antibacterial properties. There’s also a two-size, injected thermoplastic resin shell, micro lock buckle and multi-density EPS.

