Shoei Glamster

The all new Shoei Glamster joins the J.O and EX-ZERO in Shoei’s range of neo-classic models and offers genuine vintage style in an extremely compact and lightweight helmet.

The Glamster provides all the features you would expect from a genuine Shoei without sacrificing Shoei’s renowned comfort and safety!

The solid colour helmets are available this month while the Glamster’s with graphics will not arrive until June.

RRP Solid colours $749.90

RRP RESURRECTION Graphic $849.90