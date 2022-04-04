Kawasaki Shoei GT-Air II Helmet

Kawasaki and Shoei are teaming up to release a special Shoei GT-Air II sports-touring variant that will only be available through Kawasaki dealerships for $1,149.90 RRP, in sizes Small through to XL, and arriving from April.

The collaboration combines the world-class helmet in special Kawasaki livery that’s the perfect match for Kawasaki machinery, while offering a wealth of features, not to mention Shoei’s renowned made-in-Japan quality and premium safety.

Shoei GT-Air II helmet features

The GT-AIR II evolved Shoei’s premiere full-face helmet line into their most versatile offering ever made, capable of adapting to our ever-changing Australian conditions.

Featuring a lengthened internal sun shield for optimal sun-glare protection, an all-new “first position” shield opening for advanced ventilation and defogging, enhanced aerodynamics and noise-reduction technology, and the ability to seamlessly integrate with the all-new SenaSRL2 Communication System, the GT-Air II is equipped for any need.

Wind-tunnel optimised to maximize airflow and reduce unwanted noise, the GT-Air II runs three intake and five exhaust vents that have been strategically shaped and positioned for improved cool air intake and hot air expulsion. A redesigned upper air intake shutter and enlarged lower air intake opening yield greater airflow throughout the entire helmet.

More than just aggressive styling and aesthetics, the GT-Air II’s progressive shell shape is compact and streamlined to reduce air resistance and drag. Improved, airtight window beading and an enhanced internal sun shield system prevent unwanted wind noise inside the helmet.

The GT-Air II’s outer visor system provides a large, distortion-free view, and smooth and easy shield changes.

The CNS-1 outer visor protects from 99% of the sun’s damaging UV rays and is 3D injection-molded, plus as a big boon for all weather riders comes equipped with Pinlock EVO fog-resistant system. The CNS-1 visor is also available in Light and Dark tint versions as well as eye catching Spectra Blue, Silver and Fire orange options.

The forehead area of the outer shell is raised slightly to accommodate the internal sun visor, allowing for the integrity of the helmet’s inner EPS liner to remain intact.

The GT-Air II is also equipped with a fully removable, washable, adjustable, and replaceable 3D Max-Dry Interior System capable of dissipating sweat 2x faster than traditional nylon interiors.

Multi-layer cheek pads for comfort and helmet stabilization along with premium two-tone interior fabric and red stitching accentuate the GT-Air II’s unmatched fit and finish.

Few characteristics of a motorcycle helmet are as critically important as its first and second layers of defence, which is precisely why the GT-Air II features the Shoei exclusive Multi-Ply Matrix AIM shell and Multi-Piece/Multi-Density EPS liner, with three shell sizes and four EPS liner sizes ensuring a perfect fit.

Naturally the GT-Air II helmet is ECE 22.05 certified and runs the EQRS system that allows emergency medical personnel to easily and safely remove the cheek pads from an injured rider’s helmet. The final detail is the micro-ratchet chinstrap.

The Kawasaki Shoei GT-Air II helmet is only available through Kawasaki dealerships in sizes Small, Medium, Large and Extra Large sizes for RRP: $1,149.90. Arriving in Kawasaki Dealers from April 2022.