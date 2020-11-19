Product News Advertorial

Shoei unveil new 2021 helmet designs

Shoei have announced a host of new helmet graphics for the 2021 range, with many arriving this month. This includes the Shoei X-Spirit III in Aerodyne TC-4, GT-Air II in Emblem TC-1; Panorama TC-10; Panorama TC-5 and Lucky Charms designs, and the Neotec II in Separator TC-5 and TC-3, with the Separator TC-10 expected shortly.

Here’s a look at what’s on offer and the new livery, head into your local Shoei stockist to check them out in person.

Shoei X-Spirit III

The Shoei X-Spirit III is track certified by some of the world’s top racers, and is wind tunnel designed with MotoGP developed aerodynamics for exceptional stability at all speeds. The design has been specifically optimised for improved stability, reduced lift and easier breathing in racer crouch position.

A redesigned, patent-pending rear stabiliser helps maximise high-speed stability while reducing negative forces on the rider, while rear flaps can be fitted with optional wider or narrower flaps to customise aerodynamics.

A six layer AIM+ shell construction is used, with a multi-composite fibre shell for a premium, super-lightweight shock absorbent shell with optimum rigidity.

An EPS Liner with multiple densities ensures maximum protection, while the EQRS – Emergency Quick Release System allows easy cheek pad removal.

A new Double Lock CWR-F Flat racing visor with tear-off system is also featured, and is Pinlock prepared, with a Pinlock provided with the helmet separately. Multiple hi-flow vents optimise ventilation alongside an innovative cheek pad cooling system.

There are four shell sizes across the range, with compact dimensions tailored to each head size, and a modular 3D Max Dry Liner offers rotating liner components to allow an increase in upper field of vision when in tucked racing position, alongside a fully removable, washable and replaceable quick-dry anti allergenic and anti-bacterial liner interior.

The Shoei X-Spirit III in Aerodyne TC-4 is available for $1249.90 RRP in sizes Extra Small through to 2XL.

Shoei GT-Air II

For all-round performance look to Shoei’s GT-Air II, a sport-touring helmet incorporating an aerodynamic shell design with molded air spoiler, with redesigned upper air intake and enlarged lower intake vent compared to the original GT-AIR. In total there is three intake and six exhaust vents, with a breath guard and chin curtain included.

A multi-piece EPS liner enhances impact absorption and ventilation alongside the AIM (Advanced Integrated Matrix) shell, which combines high performance fiber materials with elastic organic fibers for a light, rigid and resilient outer shell.

A built in QSV-2 sun shield offers sun protection in a single motion, with the distortion-free shield blocking 99% of UV rays, with the outer shell designed to accommodate the sun shield, while maintaining the protection of the EPS liner.

The interior is a 3-D Max-Dry center pad and multi-layered, polyurethane foam cheek pads, while cheek pads are replaceable or removable for maintenance.

An eyeglass compatible interior is ready for glasses wearers, plus there’s the E.Q.R.S. (Emergency Quick-Release System) making the helmet easier to remove in an accident.

The chin strap is a micro ratchet type, with 100 per cent stainless steel interlocking mechanism and is quick, smooth and easy to operate. Also included is a Pinlock Anti-Fog Lens, while the GT-Air II is ready for a Sena SRL2 communication system (bought separately), and runs a CNS-1 sheild, with wide field of view.

The Shoei GT-Air II is available in Emblem TC-1; Panorama TC-10; Panorama TC-5 and Lucky Charms designs for $1099.90 RRP in Extra Small through to 2XL.

Shoei Neotec II

For those after a high performance modular helmet, the Shoei Neotec II offers Sena Bluetooth system provision, newly designed cheekpads for noise reduction, and newly designed chin spoiler for aerodynamics, alongside an AIM shell, EPS liner with two densities, stainless steel micro ratchet system, and 360 degree Pivot-Locking system, allowing P & J homologation.

A simple latch at the front of the helmet allows it to be almost instantly converted into an open-face helmet. A QSV-1 sun visor ensures you’ll never get caught out wishing for sunnies, with the interior a 3D centre pad and cheek pads, all of which are detachable and washable. Even the chin-strap cover can be removed and washed.

Inlets in the upper head and chin offer generous ventilation with the helmet closed, alongside two outlets at the rear of the helmet, with dramatically increased airflow over the previous Neotec. Helping with aerodynamics is an integrated spoiler and vortex generator, as well as a new chin spoiler.

The Neotec II is available in Separator TC-5 and Separator TC-3, with the Separator TC-10 arriving late November, all for $1149.90 RRP, in sizes Extra Small through to 2XL.