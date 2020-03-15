Sidi X-3 Lei Women’s Motorcycle Boot

& Sidi Meta Motorcycle Shoe

McLeod Accessories have announced the new for 2020 Sidi X-3 Lei and Meta motorcycle boots are now available in Australia, offering women a new off-road orientated full boot option, alongside the more casual motorcycle shoe in the form of the Sidi Meta.

Sidi X-3 Lei Boot

The Sidi X-3 Lei offers an off-road style boot, with high levels of protection and a fixed rubber sole, with sizes 39-43 available and currently priced at $499.95 RRP. The upper is constructed of Sidi’s technomicro microfibre, offering better wear, durability and life to leather, alongside a suede insert at the calf, while an ‘air-teflon’ mesh liner helps breathability and comfort.

A fixed shin plate, plastic toe area reinforcement, and rigid shock resistance anatomically shaped heel all offer important protection, with the Sidi Flex System at the ankle for good flexibility and movement within the normal range of movement. A Nylon inner sole also features removable arch support.

Sidi Meta Motorcycle Shoe

The Sidi Meta motorcyling shoe offers a stylish option both on and off the bike, with a low cut but still featuring reinforcements in the ankle for protection. An upper suede construction is joined by breathable fabric inserts for comfort, with both laces and velcro to hold the Meta motorcycle shoe in place.

A shift guard is also featured in resistant polyurethane, while reflective panels on the back boost visibility, and heel loops ensure easily getting the shoe on and off. A removable footbed in EVA material is also found inside the boot. The Sidi Meta is available in sizes 37 to 41 in Grey/Pink for $199.95 RRP.

Check out the full Sidi catalogue at the McLeod Accessories website (link), for the range available in Australia, including sizing, colour options and pricing.