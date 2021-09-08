Experienced Motorcycle Technician

Established in 1917, Morgan & Wacker BMW is an iconic motorcycle dealership, situated right in the middle of Newstead, Brisbane. They are now searching for an experienced and qualified BMW motorcycle mechanic/technician to join the team.

If you love BMW Motorrad motorcycles and want a new, exciting career opportunity, now’s your chance.

Morgan & Wacker BMW offer:

Career advancement and leadership opportunities.

Remuneration based on experience

Relocation packages for the right candidate.

Fully equipped workshop with the latest BMW approved tools and equipment.

Staff pricing on new and used motorcycles, parts and accessories.

Ongoing factory training.

What They Are Looking For:

Have the relevant Motorcycle Mechanic qualification.

Hold a current motorcycle drivers licence.

Be reliable and enthusiastic with a strong work ethic.

Responsibilities include:

Servicing and repairing new and used motorcycles

Diagnostics, dismantle and remove engine assemblies, transmissions, steering mechanisms for inspection.

Ensuring workshop safety is maintained including maintaining a clean and tidy workstation. Test ride motorcycles adhering to company guidelines.

Perform scheduled and maintenance services, test and adjust mechanical parts after being repaired for proper performance.

Completion of job card for all duties completed including warranty work.

Availability to work some Saturdays as required

Other duties as required.

The type of person sought must be a qualified BMW Motorcycle Technician with a strong passion for the BMW brand, with an interest in growing and prospering with an industry leader.

All applications will be kept strictly confidential. No resume? No problem! Call Rusty: 0401 227 910

Apply today and tell us why you want to work at Morgan & Wacker BMW.