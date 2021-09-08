Experienced Motorcycle Technician
Established in 1917, Morgan & Wacker BMW is an iconic motorcycle dealership, situated right in the middle of Newstead, Brisbane. They are now searching for an experienced and qualified BMW motorcycle mechanic/technician to join the team.
If you love BMW Motorrad motorcycles and want a new, exciting career opportunity, now’s your chance.
Morgan & Wacker BMW offer:
- Career advancement and leadership opportunities.
- Remuneration based on experience
- Relocation packages for the right candidate.
- Fully equipped workshop with the latest BMW approved tools and equipment.
- Staff pricing on new and used motorcycles, parts and accessories.
- Ongoing factory training.
What They Are Looking For:
- Have the relevant Motorcycle Mechanic qualification.
- Hold a current motorcycle drivers licence.
- Be reliable and enthusiastic with a strong work ethic.
- Servicing and repairing new and used motorcycles
- Diagnostics, dismantle and remove engine assemblies, transmissions, steering mechanisms for inspection.
- Ensuring workshop safety is maintained including maintaining a clean and tidy workstation. Test ride motorcycles adhering to company guidelines.
- Perform scheduled and maintenance services, test and adjust mechanical parts after being repaired for proper performance.
- Completion of job card for all duties completed including warranty work.
- Availability to work some Saturdays as required
- Other duties as required.
The type of person sought must be a qualified BMW Motorcycle Technician with a strong passion for the BMW brand, with an interest in growing and prospering with an industry leader.
All applications will be kept strictly confidential. No resume? No problem! Call Rusty: 0401 227 910
Apply today and tell us why you want to work at Morgan & Wacker BMW.