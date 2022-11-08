Position Vacant

TeamMoto General Sales Manager / Dealer Principal

Under the parent company of Motorcycle Holdings; TeamMoto are part of the largest motorcycle and accessories retail group in Australia. Listed on the Australian Stock Exchange, they have over 46 dealerships and 800 employees across the ACT, NSW, VIC and QLD.

Are you a successful Automotive Sales Manager or an Automotive Business Manager ready to take the next step in your career? TeamMoto need new Dealer Principals to support their growth.

As a Dealer Principal with Motorcycle Holdings TeamMoto offer:

5 day working week and generous staff discount on bikes and accessories

Uncapped commission and earning potential

A ride bike and fuel card as part of your remuneration

Unlimited career potential with one of the fastest growing publicly listed automotive groups

Relocation packages available

Head Office support in all aspects of managing the dealership

Depending on the location, packages of $150 000 – $250 000 OTE are available

Successful applicants will have:

A proven background in sales, sales management and/or finance & insurance sales within an automotive dealership

Strong communication skills are essential as your role is to provide leadership, training, and direction your team members

Meticulously organised with the ability to manage multiple tasks simultaneously

Excel at customer service, maximising customer satisfaction, retention and loyalty

You must also be a motorcycle enthusiast like everyone else at Motorcycle Holdings

Email your expression of interest to: [email protected] or contact Janice Hughes 0451 442 938.