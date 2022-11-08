Position Vacant
TeamMoto General Sales Manager / Dealer Principal
Under the parent company of Motorcycle Holdings; TeamMoto are part of the largest motorcycle and accessories retail group in Australia. Listed on the Australian Stock Exchange, they have over 46 dealerships and 800 employees across the ACT, NSW, VIC and QLD.
Are you a successful Automotive Sales Manager or an Automotive Business Manager ready to take the next step in your career? TeamMoto need new Dealer Principals to support their growth.
As a Dealer Principal with Motorcycle Holdings TeamMoto offer:
- 5 day working week and generous staff discount on bikes and accessories
- Uncapped commission and earning potential
- A ride bike and fuel card as part of your remuneration
- Unlimited career potential with one of the fastest growing publicly listed automotive groups
- Relocation packages available
- Head Office support in all aspects of managing the dealership
- Depending on the location, packages of $150 000 – $250 000 OTE are available
Successful applicants will have:
- A proven background in sales, sales management and/or finance & insurance sales within an automotive dealership
- Strong communication skills are essential as your role is to provide leadership, training, and direction your team members
- Meticulously organised with the ability to manage multiple tasks simultaneously
- Excel at customer service, maximising customer satisfaction, retention and loyalty
- You must also be a motorcycle enthusiast like everyone else at Motorcycle Holdings
Email your expression of interest to: [email protected] or contact Janice Hughes 0451 442 938.